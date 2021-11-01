An email sent to Rachel Thomas @ Stuff (Fairfax NZ basically in whatever incarnation they are now).

Hi Rachel,

you say that more than 7,000 single mutations of the virus have been detected from genome sequencing alone. This was taken from an article where they initially couldn't even spell the name of the virus (you can check in article under 'author correction'). Also you may have noticed that all of the authors are computer scientists and/or mathemeticians (ha). Viruses are common on computer platforms but one could argue (terrain theory) that they don't even exist in the human body. That these authors found 7,000 mutations with a quick look on their computers suggests that maybe someone is getting confused between RNA fragments and viruses. Easy to do, but one is not like the other. Viruses are basically germs. Germ theory is a bit controversial these days. But viruses on computers are very common, especially if you have any Microsoft applications installed. This is not controversial. I see also that the authors received grants from Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb (not squid). Well that's interesting isn't it?

You then go on to say that the Delta variant is the dominant variant in the world today. If so is there anybody anywhere who has isolated it yet? Can they tell you what the difference of the Delta variant is with the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants are? Also did you know that α (Alpha), β (Beta), γ (Gamma), δ (Delta) basically spells Abracadabra? Is Pfizer into casting spells?

And then you go on to discuss mutation. While I'm not a great believer in viruses (you may have already guessed this) Dr Geert Van Der Bossche has some tales to tell about mutations. He reckons most of them will come from the vaccinated because doing vaccinations in the middle of a pandemic (to be honest I don't believe in pandemics either but Geert does) will lead the virus to try to escape (what you may ask, well the vaccinations according to Geert) and lead to stronger variants. To be honest not believing in viruses or pandemics I believe Geert no more than I believe Pfizer, but he has a tale to tell. Check him out on Twitter at @GVDBossche

You then go on to talk about a third shot. Ain't that great for Pfizer? Did you know that the French vaccination card has spaces for 8 jabs? Great aye (for Pfizer).

You also talk about 90% being vaccinated and therefore the virus not being able to escape because even if 10% are not jabbed they won't get it because of the jab believers. Did you know that the vaccinated are just as likely to end up in hospital as the unvaccinated and that this is clear from data from Israel, Britain, Germany and Singapore? Also what you're describing is a very well known epidemiology concept. But it's not necessary for everyone to be vaccinated it's just necessary for everyone [enough people (i.e. R0)]*

to have already had the virus recently and have immunity to it. And this, by virus theory (aka germ theory) means everyone else is protected. Now I'm a terrain guy as I said above so i think this is bullshit too but I thought I'd just pass it on.

Cheers!

Richard

The propaganda piece that I was responding to is here.

* added 23rd June, 2022, this was a mistake in the original. R0 doesn’t mean everyone, in fact it can mean maybe only 20%. But I also think R0 is baseless for a virus, maybe not for a vaccine.