The questions were biased of course. Some of them it is impossible to support as it is impossible to support uneconomic bus services “even if ticket revenue doesn’t cover the cost of operating our public transport system”. Nor do I support free transport as that encourages green fields development far from the workplace.

Vote Climate did not even put my survey results up on the Mayoral page despite me stating on their survey that I was standing for both. And they scored me lower than 12 other Council Candidates with no indication to their readers what the questions were. They too can be added to the dishonest arseholes category.

A reverse IP indicates that their allegiances are to conservative Judaism and Israel (4507 websites every one except vote climate with those links) and a search on D. Leo who authorised the Vote Climate twitter page brings up links to the Public Service Association or PSA Union.

Their response was to leave me completely off their Mayoral page.

One wonders why. One barely old enough carpetbagger (Jett) who looks like he might have been there to direct votes towards Aaron and two candidates who don’t compare well to Aaron & Jett in this jurisdiction even if Aaron & Jett are second rate on this topic too.

Their council guidelines that they released are here.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti #psaunion #chabad #asktherabbis #chanukah #dccsurvey