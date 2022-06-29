Warzones
And metaphors
I just had to delete a whole post (I reposted it). Because the comments were such a mess. The pinned one was deleted which made the whole comments section nonsense basically and it looked like a warzone. I cannot unpin a deleted post so in the future I may decide to pin only those posts that won’t get deleted.
How does one ascertain motives in such a case? My posts though are becoming magnets for those who don't get along, or want to get along, with a poster who is not me. And that's not really what I want on my blog. I'm going to lock the comments up over the next week to paid subscribers only for 24 hours. Will see if this fixes the problem or not.
I suspect that it's all to do with Terrain. Or misunderstandings, like when two brothers fight. Or, well you tell me. Send me an email.
I’m not really into the above comic strip but it seemed relevant.
F, A, E & R if you want a complimentary paid subscription, ask. But also behave.
Insane to start with then since I know very affluent people who vaccinated, got Covid, and cannot think the vaccine did this to their body. I agree coercion. On the other hand why was this not a tell? An old Jack Benny skit (famously he in comedy portrayed a miser in NYC) had a burglar point a gun at him and say "Your money or your life." His rejoinder was "Can I think about that?"
Comments open again. Elizabeth has a week out (no you're not going to get a 1000 year ban Elizabeth but maybe you'll grow up one day, yes you, not me). Frank has a day out which will be expanded to a week if he edits shit into a post after the fact again.
Don't make threats. They'll eventually end up with the police not with antifa.