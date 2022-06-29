I just had to delete a whole post (I reposted it). Because the comments were such a mess. The pinned one was deleted which made the whole comments section nonsense basically and it looked like a warzone. I cannot unpin a deleted post so in the future I may decide to pin only those posts that won’t get deleted.

How does one ascertain motives in such a case? My posts though are becoming magnets for those who don't get along, or want to get along, with a poster who is not me. And that's not really what I want on my blog. I'm going to lock the comments up over the next week to paid subscribers only for 24 hours. Will see if this fixes the problem or not.

I suspect that it's all to do with Terrain. Or misunderstandings, like when two brothers fight. Or, well you tell me. Send me an email.

I’m not really into the above comic strip but it seemed relevant.

F, A, E & R if you want a complimentary paid subscription, ask. But also behave.