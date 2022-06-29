Plebeian Resistance

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Stegiel
Jun 30, 2022

Insane to start with then since I know very affluent people who vaccinated, got Covid, and cannot think the vaccine did this to their body. I agree coercion. On the other hand why was this not a tell? An old Jack Benny skit (famously he in comedy portrayed a miser in NYC) had a burglar point a gun at him and say "Your money or your life." His rejoinder was "Can I think about that?"

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Richard Seager
Jun 30, 2022

Comments open again. Elizabeth has a week out (no you're not going to get a 1000 year ban Elizabeth but maybe you'll grow up one day, yes you, not me). Frank has a day out which will be expanded to a week if he edits shit into a post after the fact again.

Don't make threats. They'll eventually end up with the police not with antifa.

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