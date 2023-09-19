Watch the WEF online
Sustainable Development Impact Meetings
In a “know your enemy” series.
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Upcoming Sessions
How Tech Is Closing the SDG Gap, 19 September, 17:00 EDT
Innovation for Tough-To-Decarbonize Industries, 20 September, 08:30 EDT
Accelerating Progress on Gender Parity, 20 September, 10:00 EDT
The Future of the Trillion Trees Movement, 20 September, 14:00 EDT
From Aid Dependency to Sustainable Investments in Frontier Markets, 21 September,10:30 EDT
Youth Perspectives and Calls to Action, 21 September, 15:00 EDT
As you can see it’s all there, de-carbonizing, gender, sustainability, youth. I’m not sure about the trillion trees though, won’t Bill Gates just chop them down and bury them?
https://www.weforum.org/events/sustainable-development-impact-meetings-2023/programme
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks for the heads up. Monitoring who the speakers are is actually more valuable than the actual content of the talks.
You are getting ‘pay back’ for daring to throw some shade at those lovely WEF people
with a 6 magnitude earthquake today, very close to you and with around 40 after shocks!