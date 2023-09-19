Plebeian Resistance

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
Sep 19, 2023

Thanks for the heads up. Monitoring who the speakers are is actually more valuable than the actual content of the talks.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Fay's avatar
Fay
Sep 20, 2023

You are getting ‘pay back’ for daring to throw some shade at those lovely WEF people

with a 6 magnitude earthquake today, very close to you and with around 40 after shocks!

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4 replies by Richard Seager and others
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