In a “know your enemy” series.

Upcoming Sessions

How Tech Is Closing the SDG Gap, 19 September, 17:00 EDT

Innovation for Tough-To-Decarbonize Industries, 20 September, 08:30 EDT

Accelerating Progress on Gender Parity, 20 September, 10:00 EDT

The Future of the Trillion Trees Movement, 20 September, 14:00 EDT

From Aid Dependency to Sustainable Investments in Frontier Markets, 21 September,10:30 EDT

Youth Perspectives and Calls to Action, 21 September, 15:00 EDT

As you can see it’s all there, de-carbonizing, gender, sustainability, youth. I’m not sure about the trillion trees though, won’t Bill Gates just chop them down and bury them?

https://www.weforum.org/events/sustainable-development-impact-meetings-2023/programme