I am overseas again, business has taken me to Australia. But it’s hard not to notice the latest Labour Government shenanigans in New Zealand.

First up this brand new Act shits on every NZr except those with Maori freehold land. I didn’t know that land could be Maori but I guess you learn something every day. I’m not sure if the exemption applies to Maori land where its ‘owners’ have mortgages to the bankers (who are very seldom Maori in my experience).

Did you note that word ‘entities’. Well they get control the water basically. Local Authorities are completely removed not just partly removed. And you can form your own co-op but the writers of this legislation don’t like that idea so unlike this Act and the associated bill to amend that said Act (only days old) that sort of misbehavior has to go to a referendum. And you and me, where do we fit in? …