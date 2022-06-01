Plebeian Resistance

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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
Jun 1, 2022

zero confidence in injectables... no way Jose.

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5 replies by Richard Seager and others
Marta Staszak's avatar
Marta Staszak
Jun 1, 2022

That wasn't lol funny, more like belly giggle. No further comment only

that right now schism isn't a good thing. My take on it is that, it was concocted in a lab and called virus (scary and mysterious viruses are) since there was already patent out for the safe and effective, it makes sense

to me and, I believe that virus as such has not been isolated as yet.

Regardless, the priority is to stop everyone especially the children from

being faxcinated and m4ndates, of course. We need to be united in that, whether actual v1rus exists or not, right now is a secondary. Once

the actual safe and effective gets "sorted out" the rest will follow.

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