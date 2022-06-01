Wednesday funnies
Pogue mahone
“Teal” progressive leadership/funder in chief and a very unpleasant Australian. I got banned from Twitter for a lot less.
“Health Pod”
Trust me.
Billionaire
Bill Gates is not the only one who can do hands. This is Geert the guy who tells you that viruses are real.
Alex. “She’s 76 years old, she should get vaccinated” (his grandma)
zero confidence in injectables... no way Jose.
That wasn't lol funny, more like belly giggle. No further comment only
that right now schism isn't a good thing. My take on it is that, it was concocted in a lab and called virus (scary and mysterious viruses are) since there was already patent out for the safe and effective, it makes sense
to me and, I believe that virus as such has not been isolated as yet.
Regardless, the priority is to stop everyone especially the children from
being faxcinated and m4ndates, of course. We need to be united in that, whether actual v1rus exists or not, right now is a secondary. Once
the actual safe and effective gets "sorted out" the rest will follow.