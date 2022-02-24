Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
Feb 25, 2022

Thanks for your revelatory and rigorous research, Rich!

Reply
Share
Monica Hughes PhD's avatar
Monica Hughes PhD
Feb 24, 2022

Good one!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture