WEF the first 40 Years (now unlocked)
A graphical representation
1971: The European Management Forum. Very diverse.
Incel Klaus marries
1972: Attendance falls but no PLEBS!
1977: Punch card dystopia
1980: The anti-capitalist Kissenger speaks.
Antifa Henry, incel boy and Hampstead Heathen
1982: The very formal informals (sounds like a Specials song)
1983: Looks like Mad cow disease.
1986: The WEF plans climate catastrophe.
1988: The larrakin Rhodes Scholar from Oz
33333 it’s all in the numbers
1989: WELCOM our offer is too good to refuse.
1991: From all walks of FAMOUS life.
1992: Big Brother anti-capitalist Henry.
1994: What Israeli/Palestinian problem do you mena?
1995: Big brother “I did not have sex with [search year] ” Bill
C’est nous, le Vatican
1996: Plans, plans..
1997: Commited to update the definition of fascism.
1998: Strongarming the neighbour at Cologny.
Just deplorable.
1 .. 2 .. 3 Plastic Fantastic thriller
Hey not just pop stars.
2000: No-one home.
2002: A message to you Rudi
Down at Ground Zero with all the King’s men
WJC (Bill) fascism is a good idea
2003: Kofi offers genuflection.
Sheep amongst the wolves.
2004: The Borg plan to divide and rule.
2005: Young Global Leaders slumming it in Zermatt.
Spot the wanker.
2005: 38 years after the Beatles hang out at the ashram, the WEF discovers India.
2006: What’s the name of that place that supplies our corporate retailers again?
2007: Better go and see how our investments are going.
2008: Gates 3 outlines his concept of ‘Crisis Capitalism’.
Red Prick Universities
2010: The thousand year roadmap.
Very diverse!
So so diverse.
Source:
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2009-The-World-Economic-Forum-[aka-Davos]-A-Partner-in-Shaping-History-The-First-40-Years-1971-2010-by-Klaus-Schwab-Ref-W100119H-World-Economic-Forum-WEF-2009.pdf
Russian version;
https://web.archive.org/web/20160424041401/http://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Book_RUS_Maslow.pdf
Thanks for your revelatory and rigorous research, Rich!
Good one!