1971: The European Management Forum. Very diverse.

Incel Klaus marries

1972: Attendance falls but no PLEBS!

1977: Punch card dystopia

1980: The anti-capitalist Kissenger speaks.

Antifa Henry, incel boy and Hampstead Heathen

1982: The very formal informals (sounds like a Specials song)

1983: Looks like Mad cow disease.

1986: The WEF plans climate catastrophe.

1988: The larrakin Rhodes Scholar from Oz

33333 it’s all in the numbers

1989: WELCOM our offer is too good to refuse.

1991: From all walks of FAMOUS life.

1992: Big Brother anti-capitalist Henry.

1994: What Israeli/Palestinian problem do you mena?

1995: Big brother “I did not have sex with [search year] ” Bill

C’est nous, le Vatican

1996: Plans, plans..

1997: Commited to update the definition of fascism.

1998: Strongarming the neighbour at Cologny.

Just deplorable.

1 .. 2 .. 3 Plastic Fantastic thriller

Hey not just pop stars.

2000: No-one home.

2002: A message to you Rudi

Down at Ground Zero with all the King’s men

WJC (Bill) fascism is a good idea

2003: Kofi offers genuflection.

Sheep amongst the wolves.

2004: The Borg plan to divide and rule.

2005: Young Global Leaders slumming it in Zermatt.

Spot the wanker.

2005: 38 years after the Beatles hang out at the ashram, the WEF discovers India.

2006: What’s the name of that place that supplies our corporate retailers again?

2007: Better go and see how our investments are going.

2008: Gates 3 outlines his concept of ‘Crisis Capitalism’.

Red Prick Universities

2010: The thousand year roadmap.

Very diverse!

So so diverse.

Source:

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2009-The-World-Economic-Forum-[aka-Davos]-A-Partner-in-Shaping-History-The-First-40-Years-1971-2010-by-Klaus-Schwab-Ref-W100119H-World-Economic-Forum-WEF-2009.pdf

Russian version;

https://web.archive.org/web/20160424041401/http://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Book_RUS_Maslow.pdf