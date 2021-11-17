(WEF)Young Global Leaders Cohort 2005
With a Rothschild here, and a Soros there, old Klaus McSchwabie did some harm...
It’s quite a list.
A for assholes
B for bastards
C for (better not go there)
D for dummkopfs
E for eedjits
G for genocide
H for holocausts
J for jerks
K for killers
L for losers
M for morons
N for nepotism
O for obscenity
P for pricks
R for reactionaries
S for scum
T for terrorists
V for Vanguard
W for worthless
Y for young children
Z for zealots
😆 You seem to have the beginnings of a children’s book here … I’m thinking along the lines of Edward Gorey ;-)