It’s quite a list.

A for assholes

B for bastards

C for (better not go there)

D for dummkopfs

E for eedjits

G for genocide

H for holocausts

J for jerks

K for killers

L for losers

M for morons

N for nepotism

O for obscenity

P for pricks

R for reactionaries

S for scum

T for terrorists

V for Vanguard

W for worthless

Y for young children

Z for zealots