Well… Conversations about Yeadon
With a rapping ecologist
Is it the 26th May already?
I havn’t been on Notes terribly much today but did take a poke at Michael Yeadon. Which promptedto have another poke at me (he did so yesterday on CJ Hopkins diss of me as well).
I’m clearly getting on Thumbnail’s nerves, but why? He refers to himself here as an ecologist. I guess maybe he’s a malthusian ecologist. Anyway, another day, another threat.
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Not to mention that ‘accuse others of what you are guilty of’ snippet there where I’m supposedly psyops. I think the last one to do that was Substack’s Brigade 77 in the form of Frances Leader.
Anyway the reason that I poked Yeadon was because I am no longer believing his ‘repartee’. And so I let Thumbnail, he who says that I’m done, some more information. What will he do with this information, will he say ‘well that’s interesting’ or ‘sorry I can see why you have been throwing a few jabs’ at these guys? Or will I get more psychoanalysis and abuse? I don’t know…..but you might figure it might be the second right? Patterns aye?
The information on Yeadon.
That’s a summary of course. And yes I have all the receipts.
And what waSS that research Michael that Novartis thought was worth 340m USD or so?
The alter ego.
Things are a lot worse than most realise.
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You can find this Tim West guy on facebook. He isn't Yeadon.
But he did ban me from Mike's telegram channel for fence sitting about whether viruses exist.
The size of your derangement seems to have grown to epic proportions, Richard. Me, 77th Brigade? That is libellous and incredibly stupid of you. Hate me if you must, moron, but as you intend to sully my name and reputation further BELIEVE ME, I will report you for hate speech without hesitation. Some people deserve to be stripped of their ability to harm others and you have over stretched my patience for the LAST TIME.