No I’m not a member. Rangi Kemara is a lying piece of shit on that one. And after seeing this I’m very glad that I am not a member.

Hey Pat and ‘Chewie’ stop being shills for the pharmaceutical companies.

You too Claire Deeks, Libby Johnson and Alia Bland.

Basically what the above indicates is that whoever is running the IP addresses above (104.26.12.7, 104.26.13.7, 172.67.70.214) is associated with both vaccine.gov.sg (Singapore government vaccine site) and voicesforfreedom.co.nz supposedly a site for vaccine resistors. The small number of domains on this IP range indicates that the relationship is very strong as domains on a single IP host can go into the thousands, in which case the relationship might be a little more vague. So the chances of these two websites being served from the same IP address, and being only 2 of 7 websites to be doing so, are statistically close to zero if they didn’t have an association offline.

On the basis of the above it would seem that they (or somebody at VFF) are just out to harvest the names of vaccine resistors.

The IPs are all hosted in the United States and are all on Cloudfare. If I did a bit more digging I guess I could find out who is behind it. That might be some fun for later.

In another ‘amusing fact’ Pat Brittenden’s Youtube, Twitter and whatever other else he has have so few viewers that he cannot possibly be making even cents from his platforms via subscribers. I’ll leave you to figure out how he does make money from his “journalism”. What a (6 foot 4 inch) shill that he is. And his mate “Chewie” an ode to a Starwars character or maybe to the furries insanity of gender nonsense. If somebody tells you who they are…. BTW Patrick Bede Brittenden and “Chewie” you both look like you could do with riding bikes yourselves.

I did a paper on Bede by the way Patrick. You know the catholic propagandist of the 8th Century “Britain”. My conclusion was that neither he nor Gildas lived in the Britain that we know now. An 8th Century Britain that was somewhat Greek even.

#BHN #theDOCNZ #elephantTV http://patbrittenden.com/about @patbrittenden #bighairyarseholes #toobigandhairyforyourowngood #Dunedin