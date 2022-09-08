Plebeian Resistance

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Fay
Sep 9, 2022

I also noticed that Pat Brittenden needed to get on a bike and should moderate the black drink.

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Fay
Sep 9, 2022

I have just looked up Deeks on Wikipedia as I wasn’t aware of who she was.

I read, that (Deeks) along with Libby Jonson of Truly Myrtle (knitting designer) and Alia Bland of Little Bee (crochet designer), founded Voices for Freedom in December 2020.

I lived in NZ once and often used to wonder what was it about knitting and crochet that brought out the talents of so many?

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