Australian version is here.

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/what-are-they-doing-now-the-fuckers-cf6

Over the last 60 years or more there's been a thing where politicians, and those who have helped them during their political lives, breeze into corporate life after their political lives come to an end. Normally after a short break to give deniaiblity to any accusations of corruption. This though is strictly token as every single fucking one of them has been corrupt. A revolving door;

https://personal.lse.ac.uk/blanesiv/revolving.pdf

Analysis of where these people go after their political careers is useful as it often gives us an idea of who was slipping the bastards some under the table cash. So let's have a look at the Covid era fanatics, fascists and just all round scum, where the hell are they now?

New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern. Former Prime Minister, tyrant and just all round good fascist (Winston Peters may even say that she is a Nazi and who am I to disagree). New Zealand in general despises her.

She has a couple of fellowships, one is at Harvard and that involves the "Christchurch Call". Cui bono applies here. Ask me more if you dare.

https://www.hks.harvard.edu/faculty-research/policy-topics/public-leadership-management/jacinda-ardern-has-lot-be-proud-former

Christchurch Call at Harvard

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/487340/former-pm-jacinda-ardern-appointed-as-christchurch-call-envoy

So she’s now involved in trying to shut down your right to free speech on the internet. As I said cui bono aye. Who the hell is Brendan Tarrant exactly?

The other fellowship is the Earth Shit prize of Prince William

https://www.tatler.com/gallery/jacinda-arden-royals-favourite-politician

She was appointed to the Board of Trustees of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize. Her address on the document is in Auckland btw, not Boston. So the Harvard role might be purely ceremonial with the occasional visit there. But… she can’t just go for a coffee in New Zealand as it is likely that she would be harassed. So Boston has some appeal. Did Clark go with her?

She's going to be at the World Business Forum in Sydney this November. She knows exactly nothing about business except how to take bribes from Blackrock (sue me Jack)

https://wbf.wobi.com/wbf/wbf-sydney-lp

And the NZ Govt doesn’t seem to want to respond to this Official Information Act request just in case it incriminates the current Prime Minister.

https://fyi.org.nz/request/26310/response/98719/attach/4/James%20transfer%20letter.pdf

Verdict, she's pretty stupid. But also knows what she's been doing and has very likely financially benefitted from it. Stupidity is not a defence. So the Plebeian verdict is that she's guilty.

Ashley Bloomfield. Former New Zealand Government Health tsar.

He has strong military connections (added 8th April after a prompt in comments).

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/2nd-lieutenant-ashley-robin-bloomfield

He was recently Knighted for services to peasant population reduction. So one royal connection to add to his Ardern Government connection.

He has gone on to be co-chair of a parallel global negotiation to amend the WHO’s International Health Regulations which he's loving in an "I'm so important" sort of way. He wants to impose 2020 to 2023 fascism permanently on you. The fuckwit.

https://www.ft.com/content/d40a3add-8151-4910-aabd-3f1dafabcc35

So add WHO

And of course he's still scaremongering.

https://themarcet.com/companies/will-the-world-be-ready-for-the-next-pandemic/

But that’s only for you and me, it’s not for him and his (see Siouxsie below).

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2021/09/ashley-bloomfield-defends-siouxsie-wiles-maskless-beach-visit-as-judith-collins-labels-her-hypocrite.html

Plebeian's Verdict? Guilty as hell even if you can put some of it down to vanity (and stupidity).

Siouxsie Wiles. Auckland University virus promotion.

She trained (or "trained") under Neil Ferguson at the London School of Tropical Medicine one of the main instigators of the last 5 years of complete nonsense. Like him she had no time for the dystopian rules that she promoted on NZ TV and media just about every single fucking day (she’s the pink haired one on the right).

Siouxsie at the beach in 2021 breaking the same rules that she aaid everyone else had to obey.

She claims to have a PhD which I think is bollocks.

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/phd_thesis_2

Suzy does not have a PhD in my view. And I spent a fair bit of research on this so I hold strongly to it. Anyway not much has changed. She's still whinging about haters on the internet (she tried to make me her main one at one stage) she's still spruiking viruses as really, really dangerous. She's still complaining about people hating on her because of her size and pink hair (I wonder if it's a contract obligation with Dystopia Inc to maintain these two things) and she's still trying to stop everybody from expressing their views at Auckland University where she is also causing lots of other problems of course. But as she hasn't gone on to more luxurious pastures I guess I have to put down her advocacy on behalf of dystopia to incredible stupidity.

Plebeian's verdict. As with Jacinda stupidity is not a defence. Guilty.

Tomorrow we will move on to Australia and note Dan Andrews zionist lobby love affair. Michael Gunner and Mark McGowan will also feature.