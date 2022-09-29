Have received a phishing attempt from Belgium.

The storage memory for richard@southernindependents.co.nz is almost full.



Incoming messages and attachments will stop processing once quota exceeds.



Reset storage now to continue using southernindependents.co.nz Services.

But it links up to Jason Mark Schenker via the address on the links given in the message to siasky.net via this ‘cease and desist” which in turn links up to skynetlabs.com which is “Skynet is a hosting platform that makes it easy to join the decentralizedinternet movement. Create your account today.”

Looks antifa to me, who of course vote for the corporate shithead Mayor that we currently have, the Green Party one called Hawkins.

There was also a link to http://centrocycles.com.my/ on the “southernindependents.co.nz Services” in the email (bolded above). Which is a Malaysian bicycles company.

Cease and desist fascists.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti @NZGreens #GreensNZ #NZGreens