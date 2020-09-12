Anyone that follows the following article through to its conclusion should both recognize some local parallels (i.e. the Greens & especially James Shaw) and be appalled at where the billionaires are trying to lead us. Add in some gender woo woo and in my view these same billionaires, and their cheerleaders, do indeed have some substantial consequences to face. Michael Moore's movie ["Planet of the Humans"](https://planetofthehumans.com/) which is narrated and directed by the excellent Jeff Gibbs is well worth the watch by the way.

Green capitalism is an oxymoron.

Anyway without further ado;

http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2020/09/11/comments-on-green-billionaires-behind-professional-activist-network-that-led-suppression-of-planet-of-the-humans-documentary/

And the background;

https://thegrayzone.com/2020/09/07/green-billionaires-planet-of-the-humans/

#politics #climatechange #greens #jeffgibbs #michaelmoore #wrongkindofgreens