Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Jan 8, 2022

Still only 5 likes on their post.

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Jan 7, 2022

In a way it's kind of exciting. Keep on pushing you evil monsters. History shows that the truth always wins no matter what kind of restrictions are placed on the people. Until they "change us" with the gene therapy (Klaus Schwab) people are going to continue to wake up. The more they push, the more they swell the ranks. Even though the world seems completely hellish right now, I still don't think things are going to go exactly as planned.

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