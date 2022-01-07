What's Jack Dorsey up to?Should we check the share register of Substack?Richard SeagerJan 07, 20221014ShareLet’s hope he’s not around these parts…..On SubstackSubstack Community GuidelinesWe want to help sustain the new generation of writing, which values and protects the integrity, safety, and well-being of being an independent writer. We aim for the Substack community to reflect that mission. That means we ask you to: Be kind to each other…Read more4 years ago · 3 likes1014Share
Still only 5 likes on their post.
In a way it's kind of exciting. Keep on pushing you evil monsters. History shows that the truth always wins no matter what kind of restrictions are placed on the people. Until they "change us" with the gene therapy (Klaus Schwab) people are going to continue to wake up. The more they push, the more they swell the ranks. Even though the world seems completely hellish right now, I still don't think things are going to go exactly as planned.