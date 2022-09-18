When did student media stop being radical?
Identity politics is the work of the corporates, student media is in hock to them
Of course, just like 2019 I wasn’t actually asked by Critic to answer any questions. And although I was recently banned by Twitter an appeal gave me my account back several days ago. I’ve never been banned from Facebook, Instagram or any other social media platform. Rather ridiculously one of the platforms most known for their ridiculous censorship especially on women’s issues and covid nonsense is actually less censorious than the establishment adjacent pr^&%s (mostly males) at student media at Otago University.
And that’s kind of strange as we’ve been in contact quite a lot over the last few weeks. They’re not close to being radical, they’ve all got their establishment mandated he/hims and occasionally their she/hers (because sexism is quite a thing in 2022 so Radio One and Critic seem divided along very traditional lines in regards to who has which role).
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Otago’s student media isn’t even run by students, it’s run by people who were born in the 1970s. Jamie Green and Sean Norley on Radio One are both somewhere in their 40s. And Radio One is the only previous “employer” of Aaron Hawkins and you may be surprised (or not) to learn that Aaron worked alongside both, while at Radio One, for several years up to 2013 pumping out pretty ordinary content in that time.
On the OUSA side both Donna Jones and Debbie Downs would also be hitting their 40s at least (I have yet to meet them in real life).
Update, looks like 40s for Debbie and 60s? for Donna?
I’ve been asking them about the liquidation of Critic and Radio One in 2015 recently so I guess they don’t like me digging that one up. For sure there’s something going on there though, more digging will undoubtedly find plenty of shenanigans.
A hint of some of that is in the comment from Sam McChesney on that article;
The reality isn't as bad as this article makes it sound. OUSA is more than capable of absorbing PMDL's losses if it chooses. Still, why the PMDL structure exists in the first place (as opposed to Critic and R1 simply being a part of OUSA) is unclear even to those who work there, and the fact that OUSA has simply been letting debt accumulate indefinitely looks like creative accounting. The fact they are putting students on the board and exposing them to that risk is pretty terrible.
Anyway here’s the shits at Critic. Undoubtedly Jules, Lee and David were also not sent their invites to contribute. The Critic “journalists” seem all too prepared to just tell porkies. Click on graphic below or here.
And they are just oh so funny.
#dcc #dunedin #candidates #dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #corruptstudentmedia #radioone #r1 #hawkins #ousa #critic
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Appears to me to be typical, insecure ‘group’ behaviour, clinging to their patch.
Nervous and distrustful of outsiders. This is not uncommon, it seems to occur in varying levels in all groups particularly where some entrenched persons should have moved on to allow for new energy and creativity. I don’t know if you have ever watched any of the Big Brother shows where they would introduce an outsider after the initial group had become established.
It was a bit like throwing a cat amongst the pigeons as it disrupted the status quo.
Back when the student unions became UN-unions and just small corp govt mind control orgs. Unions, like the student unions, were all infiltrated top down with their chosen govt shills vomiting out the same PC garbage .
When did Drs stop being Drs?
In the 90's when they fought DHB and dropped down to their level of unconsciousness, loosing ... happy to let Govt cost cutting treat the patients not best practice. The whole NZ " health" system went to shit with the govt and ACC in-charge and dictating .2020 they are happy to medically experiment on their patients with what they were told was a Pfizer human GMO trial with known dangerous side effects( clots and heart inflammation).
Most orgs do the opposite of what they claim. Unions are no different, they cover up the voice of the average student or worker and turn it into a Woke PC dialog. Getting rid of any trouble makers( ie radicals) at the same time.
The HDC covers up crimes against the patients. The privacy commissioner covers up Govts privacy act breaches, the Ombudsman covers up unfair and illegal actions of the Crown etc etc
Its upside-down world. They only get away with it because the public believe them, think they do good( and not the evil and victimizing victims that they actually do).