Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Sep 18, 2022

Appears to me to be typical, insecure ‘group’ behaviour, clinging to their patch.

Nervous and distrustful of outsiders. This is not uncommon, it seems to occur in varying levels in all groups particularly where some entrenched persons should have moved on to allow for new energy and creativity. I don’t know if you have ever watched any of the Big Brother shows where they would introduce an outsider after the initial group had become established.

It was a bit like throwing a cat amongst the pigeons as it disrupted the status quo.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
Sep 18, 2022

Back when the student unions became UN-unions and just small corp govt mind control orgs. Unions, like the student unions, were all infiltrated top down with their chosen govt shills vomiting out the same PC garbage .

When did Drs stop being Drs?

In the 90's when they fought DHB and dropped down to their level of unconsciousness, loosing ... happy to let Govt cost cutting treat the patients not best practice. The whole NZ " health" system went to shit with the govt and ACC in-charge and dictating .2020 they are happy to medically experiment on their patients with what they were told was a Pfizer human GMO trial with known dangerous side effects( clots and heart inflammation).

Most orgs do the opposite of what they claim. Unions are no different, they cover up the voice of the average student or worker and turn it into a Woke PC dialog. Getting rid of any trouble makers( ie radicals) at the same time.

The HDC covers up crimes against the patients. The privacy commissioner covers up Govts privacy act breaches, the Ombudsman covers up unfair and illegal actions of the Crown etc etc

Its upside-down world. They only get away with it because the public believe them, think they do good( and not the evil and victimizing victims that they actually do).

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