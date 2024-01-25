When do we get around to the tonguing?
I mean it's about time, right.
Enjoy. Nathan Evans who did the Covid era version and Santiano, one of my favourite German bands (I love the duet they did with Faun with, the rather gorgeous, Katja Moslehner on singing duties).
The song by the way is a New Zealand one right here from Otago.
About some whalers hauling in the whales, or maybe one particular one….
Anyway when do we get around to the tonguing?
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Terrific thanks. Australia Day here today, so I’ll take my leave and go!
Well. This is unfortunate. What I see is:
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The uploader has not made this video available in your country
[sigh]