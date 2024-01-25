Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Jan 25, 2024

Terrific thanks. Australia Day here today, so I’ll take my leave and go!

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1 reply by Richard Seager
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Amaterasu Solar
Jan 25, 2024

Well. This is unfortunate. What I see is:

Video unavailable

The uploader has not made this video available in your country

[sigh]

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13 replies by Richard Seager and others
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