Where are you Justin? (updated)
Maybe Twitter has some idea?
Have taken this post down, it seems that it’s a Twitter bug rather than a catch. As Trudeau is the MP for Papineau in Quebec it seems that Twitter considers Papineau in Illinois the origin for all of his tweets.
There may still be some validity to it (maybe his hired help tweets from there) but it’s unlikely and too vague a connection.
But at the very least, Justin has the wrong Papineau (Illinois rather than Quebec) on his phone.
BTW Ardern seems to be an alien.
https://bucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com/public/images/ad85d0ed-6f64-4737-b1c3-b5f0f773859d_1309x909.png
Excellent. Informed sources suggest a bath house in Chicago, however, he possibly has been moved since then to evade justice. There is no escape from justice. The Appointment in Samarra"
(as retold by W. Somerset Maugham [1933])
The speaker is Death
There was a merchant in Bagdad who sent his servant to market to buy provisions and in a little while the servant came back, white and trembling, and said, Master, just now when I was in the marketplace I was jostled by a woman in the crowd and when I turned I saw it was Death that jostled me. She looked at me and made a threatening gesture, now, lend me your horse, and I will ride away from this city and avoid my fate. I will go to Samarra and there Death will not find me. The merchant lent him his horse, and the servant mounted it, and he dug his spurs in its flanks and as fast as the horse could gallop he went. Then the merchant went down to the marketplace and he saw me standing in the crowd and he came to me and said, Why did you make a threating getsture to my servant when you saw him this morning? That was not a threatening gesture, I said, it was only a start of surprise. I was astonished to see him in Bagdad, for I had an appointment with him tonight in Samarra.