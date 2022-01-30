Have taken this post down, it seems that it’s a Twitter bug rather than a catch. As Trudeau is the MP for Papineau in Quebec it seems that Twitter considers Papineau in Illinois the origin for all of his tweets.

There may still be some validity to it (maybe his hired help tweets from there) but it’s unlikely and too vague a connection.

But at the very least, Justin has the wrong Papineau (Illinois rather than Quebec) on his phone.