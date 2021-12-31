Plebeian Resistance

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Dec 31, 2021

LOL!

Spin that scam!

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3 replies by Richard Seager and others
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 1, 2022

Seymour doesn't think deeply, unfortunately, as there is an opening for a non dimwit.

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