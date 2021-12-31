David Seymour, not the sharpest tool in the shed, figures that if a DJ turns up in NZ for the 3rd time in 14 months or so during a “pandemic” and knows the PM that they’re taking work away from local “kiwi” DJs.

Hmmmm.

I suspect David that the DJs are not just DJs.

Maybe they’re doing some of the direction of the panic?

Oh by the way Happy New Year, it’s now the 1st January here.