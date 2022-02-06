Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Feb 6, 2022

Sorry you experienced such a reaction, since you were just trying to help.

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Feb 6, 2022

You'd think that since a person can actually smell shit through most masks that that would be enough of a clue as to how ineffective this ritual is...

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