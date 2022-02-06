Who are you trying to kid with that mask
Said I as I walked past
And the result was harassment, attempts to video and photograph me, what looked like an attempt to call the police and a report to the organizers of the Sunday Market.
I’ve said far worse.
Just another day in 2022 New Zealand.
Sorry you experienced such a reaction, since you were just trying to help.
You'd think that since a person can actually smell shit through most masks that that would be enough of a clue as to how ineffective this ritual is...