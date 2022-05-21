Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
May 21, 2022

Never voted for any of this. Trouble when the politicians have sworn allegiance to the Global Cult.

Reply
Share
Britton Leo Kerin's avatar
Britton Leo Kerin
May 21, 2022

I love the bio work you do on these guys, very nice again

Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard Seager
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture