Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was elected WHO Director-General for a five-year term by WHO Member States at the Seventieth World Health Assembly in May 2017. There were 5 other nominations in 2017 but zero other nominations in 2021 so he’s safely in the role until 2027 at least. To summarize Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus seems to have the approval of the boys who run WHO. So who is he?

He’s a member of the Tigray People's Liberation Front which ruled Ethiopia from 1991 to 2018 but has recently been defined as a terrorist organization by the current Ethiopian Government. The group was also classified as Terrorist by the United States Government until its accession (by armed takeover) to power in 1991. Which is interesting as they also dropped their references to Marxism at the same time. One suspects that they had some CIA support, so what’s the CIA supporting a group of fighters with Marxist leanings then? Is that exporting democracy?

Anyway Dr Tedros was the Minister of Health, Ethiopia from 2005 to 2012 in this government and the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the same from November 2012 to 2017. Without a doubt he would have Marxist connections at the very least. I’m sure a trip to Ethiopia would confirm that he is indeed a Marxist. What is a Marxist? Well if you were to go on experience rather than the claims (workers yada yada) that are made then you’d have to conclude that Marxists are actually working for the very large capitalists/corporates that they claim to oppose. And there’s no doubt that the CIA works for the same. Communism it seems is a capitalist creation or maybe a capitalist feature. It’s not nice.

By the way once again I’m suspicious of someone’s PhD. Dr Tedros earned his from the University of Nottingham in the UK in 2000. I havn’t been able to track down a version of his thesis titled “The effects of dams on malaria transmission in Tigray Region, northern Ethiopia, and appropriate control measures” but it is suspiciously close to a paper co-written with 8 others titled “Incidence of malaria among children living near dams in northern Ethiopia: community based incidence survey”. The thesis is 596 pages long according to Google (no they don’t seem to have a copy either). Google says that Abe Books has a copy but that’s definitely not the case. It’s been referenced just once. So I’ll leave this in the ‘probably bogus’ column for now.

Dr Tedros also spent time at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine which is responsible for so many of the shitty academics that we’ve seen over the last few years. Anyway Dr Tedros’s 2017 CV is attached, the one that got him the job at WHO so have a read.

Cv Tedros En 527KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And of course he’s involved in various viruses over the years too. HIV and Ziga come to mind. But the non-viral caused Tuberculosis also gets a mention on his CV. As does being a Board Member at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (2008 –2009).

Yeah he’s an insider. In the Pharmaceutical fascist alliance. But a couple of points from his CV, he advocates for local initiatives on it. Specifically;

I advocated to dramatically increase country ownership for HIV prevention efforts and programmes

Paving the way to sustainability: Other key achievements included tackling inadequate pharmaceutical services and stock-outs of essential medicines, transforming weak information systems and poor health data collection, increasing country ownership of health programmes and encouraging more effective donor harmonisation.

Here’s a petition that tries to address the liberties that WHO is trying to take with worldwide health which works directly against what Dr Tedros advocates via his CV. It was suggested to me by Frank but I’ve done my due diligence so I too recommend it. It seems very much kosher.

Go get ‘em.