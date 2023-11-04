Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Nov 5, 2023

I'm so sick of these people. They are all arrogant and "in your face". I don't care if someone can take a pretty picture. I'd rather have a person that believes in liberty and looks like broom hilda than 100 of these people who look pretty, but inside they represent a cistern of sewage.

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Narda
Nov 5, 2023

Is it possible (if it’s a real person) that this is his way of irritating the hell out of intelligent people?, as in: say the most moronic sh** possible and then stand back and have a laugh as people rise to the bait?

I don’t know, just my thought - as The Pleb points out, all Hinkle’s points are so contradictory as to be laughable.

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