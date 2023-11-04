Who is paying Jackson Hinkle
The schizophrenic AOC clone from Florida (via California)
Anybody following the Israel/Palestine/Lebanon (or IDF/Hamas/Hezbollah if you prefer) war on Twitter would have come across Jackson Hinkle of late who apparently has more pull on that platform than Elon Musk has. Jackson is very pro-Palestine and anti-Israel. He is young (24) and photogenic. But to me he seems very schizophrenic as well and reminds me of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (or AOC). Is Jackson about to become a Democrat Candidate? Can he not get his profile straight first?
As you can see he likes his photo opportunities at the LA Phil with Gustavo Dudamel, a Venezuelan conductor, in residence. I wonder if AOC was there as well. Ra ra for the revolution aye Jackson?
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But wtf on that profile claim.
An American Patriot, god fearing, Pro-family and a Marxist Leninist? Is this a joke? Pro-Palestine, pro-Russia, pro-China and anti deep state? Do Russia & China not have deep states? Anti-Imperialist? Do Russia & China not do imperialism? What is the fucking Silk Road Jackson? Anti-Woke and Marxist-Leninist are you fucking joking?
Pro-gun, anti-monopoly and Marxist-Leninist?
You’re fucking kidding me right Jackson?
Sheesh Florida, you need to watch this one.
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I'm so sick of these people. They are all arrogant and "in your face". I don't care if someone can take a pretty picture. I'd rather have a person that believes in liberty and looks like broom hilda than 100 of these people who look pretty, but inside they represent a cistern of sewage.
Is it possible (if it’s a real person) that this is his way of irritating the hell out of intelligent people?, as in: say the most moronic sh** possible and then stand back and have a laugh as people rise to the bait?
I don’t know, just my thought - as The Pleb points out, all Hinkle’s points are so contradictory as to be laughable.