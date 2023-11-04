Anybody following the Israel/Palestine/Lebanon (or IDF/Hamas/Hezbollah if you prefer) war on Twitter would have come across Jackson Hinkle of late who apparently has more pull on that platform than Elon Musk has. Jackson is very pro-Palestine and anti-Israel. He is young (24) and photogenic. But to me he seems very schizophrenic as well and reminds me of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (or AOC). Is Jackson about to become a Democrat Candidate? Can he not get his profile straight first?

As you can see he likes his photo opportunities at the LA Phil with Gustavo Dudamel, a Venezuelan conductor, in residence. I wonder if AOC was there as well. Ra ra for the revolution aye Jackson?

But wtf on that profile claim.

An American Patriot, god fearing, Pro-family and a Marxist Leninist? Is this a joke? Pro-Palestine, pro-Russia, pro-China and anti deep state? Do Russia & China not have deep states? Anti-Imperialist? Do Russia & China not do imperialism? What is the fucking Silk Road Jackson? Anti-Woke and Marxist-Leninist are you fucking joking?

Pro-gun, anti-monopoly and Marxist-Leninist?

You’re fucking kidding me right Jackson?

Sheesh Florida, you need to watch this one.