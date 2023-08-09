Plebeian Resistance

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Jason and Laura Noncompliers's avatar
Jason and Laura Noncompliers
Aug 9, 2023

Bob Malone of course! I do have to admit that the Lusitano horse is magnifico 🐎

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3 replies by Richard Seager and others
:Carl-david:'s avatar
:Carl-david:
Aug 9, 2023

nothing about this is unusual ... hahaha,

pompousity personified

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