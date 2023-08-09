Who is this conquistidor riding in on his horse?
Niegh
Had to share.
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Had to share.
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Bob Malone of course! I do have to admit that the Lusitano horse is magnifico 🐎
nothing about this is unusual ... hahaha,
pompousity personified