When Elon Musk (apparently world’s richest man but I doubt that) made an offer for Twitter recently a Saudi Prince by the name of Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud who claims that he has around 5% of Twitter’s shares commented on Twitter that he wasn’t selling.

Elon of course jumped on this tweet and was a little sarcastic about freedom of speech in the Saudi state.

But as several have pointed out on Twitter over the last 24 hours (with 0 likes mostly…) the Saudi Royal doesn’t seem to be on the registry anymore;