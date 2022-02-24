Plebeian Resistance

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Feb 24, 2022

Because InFidel does not have the votes in the Senate.

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Feb 24, 2022

Didn't listen to it all; trouble with podcasts, videos; can't always speed them up. Life is too urgent to plod through audio.

Canada is advantaged by having someone in government who can be called opposition, and in having a second house. Unlike NZ, which has neither and no constitution either.

None of the NZ political parties in parliament will speak with the protesters. Of course they know that there is no ethical justification for the apartheid, and their lies cannot bear debate.

Protesters have been focusing on the mandates/vaccine injuries while the WEF strides ahead with the global digital currency.

When the mandates are lifted are all the protesters going home.

Bigger jobs remain to be done.

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