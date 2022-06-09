Witches, Midwives, and Nurses
A History of Women Healers by Barbara Ehrenreich and Deirdre English
I read this essay a year ago for the first time. I just remembered it as part of a conversation and figured it was worth doing a post for. A 1970s era history of medicine before the the profession became one of University trained (still mostly male even in 2022) medical doctors. I remember thinking that it held up well despite the now 50 years since it was written.
The paperback (image) is 108 pages so must be a little more detailed.
“Introduction
(+ ANNEXE : MALLEUS MALEFICARUM).
Women have always been healers. They were the unlicensed doctors and anatomists of
western history. They were abortionists, nurses and counsellors. They were pharmacists, cultivating healing herbs and exchanging the secrets of their uses. They were midwives, travelling from home to home and village to village. For centuries women were doctors without degrees, barred from books and lectures, learning from each other, and passing on experience from neighbor to neighbor and mother to daughter. They were called "wise women" by the people, witches or charlatans by the authorities. Medicine is part of our heritage as women, our history, our birthright.
Today, however, health care is the property of male professionals. Ninety-three percent of the doctors in the US are men; and almost all the top directors and administrators of health institutions. Women are still in the overall majority—70 percent of health workers are women—but we have been incorporated as workers into an industry where the bosses are men. We are no longer independent practitioners, known by our own names, for our own work. We are, for the most part, institutional fixtures, filling faceless job slots: clerk, dietary aide, technician, maid.”
Full essay is here;
Interesting. Thanks for the recommendation. Not sure if I'll read it because I come from a family of "Woman Healers". Both sides of my family, Grandmothers and my mother. We only ever went to the doctor if blood was spraying or a limb was broken. And, though I am male, I continue using cures and treatments handed down for generations in my family. NO shots and never testing (especially just to keep a job or travel!) for things to see if I have something scary to run to the doctor for or sit at home scared that I'm going to die. We've had this crap backwards for a long time now. But especially the last two years.
That pamphlet from 1972 was a bit of a find. I was unaware of its existence. I've got five of Ehrenreich's books, and I quite like her writing. The first one I bought was: For Her Own Good: 150 Years of the Experts' Advice to Women (1978), which looks like a longer, more ambitious reworking of that 1972 pamphlet. It was also co-written by Deirdre English. My Doubleday edition goes for 324 pages, excluding notes and index. It's been sometime since I read it, so I wouldn't like to say just how out of date some of it might be.
From memory, I remember liking the early section about how the male doctors of the future sat around for most of the nineteenth century waiting for modern science to deliver the method by which they could start charging for their services. It's worth noting here that Ehrenreich and English were writing about America and not Europe, where a centuries-long university tradition prevailed in doctoring. They also relied on established medical histories to inform their writing of the period .
I've just taken the briefest of skims through a few pages on the earlier section on witchcraft, which wouldn't be out of place in the sort of feminist thinking of the seventies, which declared the witch hunts gendercide; but which doesn't wholly accord with the scholarship on witchcraft of more recent decades.
Today, we are all aware of a different kind of feminism which seeks to upend the legal system with the exhortation to believe women regardless of the evidence. And while there are many, myself included, who would deplore this travesty of justice, the witchcraft trials cast the 'believe women' exhortation in a different light.
A little over half of the denunciations were actually made by women, although it's true the denunciations had to be carried forward by a man. We know today they were lying because women testified to seeing the accused flying through the air on broomsticks and cavorting with Satan in woodland glades, with much detail about the characteristics of the satanic member submitted in evidence. The male authorities of the day were of the view that it could all be put down to women's squabbles in the towns and villages, which may explain why around half of the accused walked free.
In societies organised along survival lines, elderly "witches" would have been most at risk of being targeted because of their declining ability to care for themselves. It doesn't look too much different from today, when you think about it, although jabbing the elderly to death in aged-care homes may well be considered a more humane way to go than being burned at the stake.
And in case anyone may be thinking that children should be believed, then you need to remember that it was two girls who kicked off the Salem witch trials, which ended with the execution of twenty-one people and two dogs.
It's also worth mentioning that in France more men than women went to their death for witchcraft, so this out-of-date, feminist idea of gendercide is no longer tenable.