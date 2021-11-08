Charlie is currently getting a hard time on Social Media conspiracy corner for his use of military metaphors. I’m not so sure that this wasn’t deliberate but they’re a dime a dozen, they mean nothing other than that Charlie is no different than any other right wing climate warrior in that military metaphors are a fave. It’s not important.

But wtf is a bioeconomy? The first thing that came to my mind was what exactly were they planning to use to fire their kilns. Here’s Charles in his own words;

Hmmmm.

But anyway I’ve had a quick look at the document that is supposed to support Charlie’s version of this supposed bioeconomy. I can’t say that I’m too impressed kilns aside. Let’s start with those tasked with coming up with this document;

Well you can see something wrong straight away right? Yes the presence of Astro Zeneca (which is basically Latin for ‘stab of death’) sneaked in at 2nd to bottom (I bet there were meetings on where on the list to put them). What does a pharmaceutical have to do with sustainability? What indeed. Too many doughnuts maybe?

I have to admit also to having my doubts about Kate Raworth in the past but this particular doughnut has a very, very thin crust and way too much sugar packed inside. Kate you should have a talk to them.

But there’s plenty of other problems in this list of servile orgs too. Natural Capitalism Solutions LOL. The Club of Rome FFS. LanzaTech, Natural Material Innovation, FAO, Space Research. My god…

Graduate School of Design ROTFLMAO. This bioeconomy might be ugly but it’s going to be dressed in the best suits.

Did you notice none of the 25 were from Africa? None even from China. India is also missing. That’s a large part of the world’s population excluded. The sole Australasian inclusion is the right wing sounding ‘Crawford School of Public Policy’. Mate…

Yes there’s no Africa but Leuven in Belgium gives us a Division of Forest.

Is this a comedy sketch?

There’s a school from Moscow with a very western sounding name. And indeed if you go to Wikipedia (soz) it’s not long before you notice that George Soros gets a mention in this school that was founded in the early 90s just after the fall of the Soviet Union. да, да. I hope they don’t have problems with their accreditation George. Did you advise Vladimir of this project of yours? LOL you really are a fuckwit arn’t you. And yes I see that you were in the front seats watching Charles. Nothing good ever comes from anything you touch which I remember included assets of those sent to Auschwitz back in your formative years. You Nazi.

And yes I’ve noticed you too Sitra and the European Forest Institute. What exactly are you up to up there? Are you still doing your virtue signalling Aarne or did you fly to Glasgow? Anyway back at you a little later.

“Contrary to our (ed. it’s yours) extractive and linear fossil-based economy, the circular bioeconomy (see Figure 1) relies on healthy, biodiverse and resilient ecosystems and aims to provide sustainable wellbeing for society at large.”

Contrary to the propaganda, the nice pictures of leaves and trees in the reports Charlie’s bioeconomy seems to be much more, much much more, about technology (48 hits). These allegiances make up a full 60% or more of the list of institutes the authors of this report have their allegiances to. In fact arguably they make up 100% of the roll call. There’s also hardly any mention of people (13 hits) and certainly none that don’t treat ‘people’ as a (mostly associated with the word ‘indigenous) resource. There’s no mention of current sustainable food production. No, the new food production is exactly like the old food production. It’s exploitative and it relies on technology. This is called doubling down.

“Enable access to finance and enhance risk-taking capacity”

Or “nothing new under the sun”. We’re asking salvation of the wrong people.

“Contrary to our extractive and linear fossil-based economy, the circular bioeconomy (see Figure 1) relies on healthy, biodiverse and resilient ecosystems”

Or “the extraction has now moved elsewhere, to you”.

“pharmaceuticals, bioenergy and all sectors”

Interesting that they appear together……

“The Sustainable Development Goals provide an internationally agreed framework”

I think that 20 months of ‘plague’ have given us a clear idea of what “internationally agreed framework” means now, right?

“Reversing the ongoing degradation of our natural capital”

Did you see that? ‘Natural capital’. ‘Our’.

“Food production is also a major driver of deforestation”

“The virtues of restoring tree cover for soil and water conservation are”

You won’t need to eat, plebs, where you’re going. (back at ya Sitra/Forests Finland).

“Agroforestry to support deforestation-free cocoa production”

aka “We need our chocolate, keep your mask on pleb”

The rest of the document is priortised to Tech, Surveillance Cities (they call them Smart Cities), capital, capital and capital.

It’s a crock of shit. And the academics whom I know, maybe even working in this frame, know this. It’s only the capitalists and their lackies (politicians*) who don’t.

Fuck this shit.