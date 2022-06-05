If you work for a small business (most of us do) then it is very clear that you will never be invited to be a Young Global Leader. Soz.

More detailed spreadsheet and PDF are attached including social media details. You will likely have to magnify the PDF.

Original source is WEF. In many regards it is though my work in both formatting and extra information provided.

I am working at getting their contact details, emails to start. This will be put up in a paid subscriber only post in the next few days.

This list is free to use for non-profit uses, otherwise you will need to contact me. In all regards please credit me (Rich Seager, this blog) for the information (and the WEF I guess…)

2022 Ygls Detailed 20.6KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

2022 Ygls Detailed 507KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Name Industry Country

Jantjies, Mmaki - Telecoms - South Africa

Mansingh, Esha - Supply Chains - South Africa

Mensah, James - University / Health - Ghana

Mnyupe, James - Sustainability - Namibia

Mohamed, Nasreen - Retail / handcrafts - Kenya

Moudouthe, Françoise - Women - Ghana

Naiker, Zuriel - Insurance - South Africa

Ndlovu, Lesley - Sustainability / Insurance - South Africa

Otieno, Eva - Banking / Investment - Kenya

Vally, Sumayya - Architecture - South Africa

Wadongo, Dominic - Banking / Investment - Kenya

Black, Natalie - Government / Trade - Singapore

Delgado, Clarissa - Education - Philippines

Lohia, Yashovardhan - Chemicals - Thailand

Suryadinata, Steve - Real estate - Indonesia

Tanoto, Anderson - Manufacturing - Singapore

Hann, Yeoh - Energy - Malaysia

Wang, Sophia - Sustainability - Australia

Israel, Caroline - Banking / Investment - Australia

Cabrera, Maria - Government - Dominican Republic

Fedorov, Mykhailo - Government / IT - Ukraine

Lytvyn, Zoya - Education - Ukraine

Abo-Hamed, Enass - Energy - United Kingdom

Andrijanič, Mark - Government / IT - Slovenia

Bell, Venetia - Banking / Investment - United Kingdom

Djermoun, Soraya - Author - France

Coşkun, Esra - Manufacturing - Turkey

Hoffmann, Frederic - Sustainability - Switzerland

Karim, Freshta - NGO - United Kingdom

Kjos, Christer - Banking / Investment - Switzerland

Kyriakopoulou, Danae - University / Economist - United Kingdom

Lu, Siwan - Insurance - Switzerland

Maydell, Eva - Conservative MP - Belgium

Meissner, Philip - IT - Germany

Modja, Inna - Sustainability - Portugal

Mustill, Tom - Sustainability / Entertainment - United Kingdom

Patriniche, Ioana - Banking / Investment - United Kingdom

Rawson, Sarah - Insurance - United Kingdom

Yousef, Yousef - Manufacturing / Sustainability - Netherlands

Cai, Yanqing - Woke - People's Republic of China

Thielke, Claire - Banking / Investment - China

Ng, Wai-Lung - Pharmaceuticals / University - China

Shasha, Zou - Entertainment - People's Republic of China

Shen, Yichen - IT - People's Republic of China

Peng, Shen - IT / Healthcare / Insurance - People's Republic of China

Sun, Christy - Beauty - People's Republic of China

Xuemei, Sun - Investment - Ray Dalio - may be some Gates involvement - People's Republic of China

Yan, Luhui - Dystopian control of your carbon footprint - People's Republic of China

Zhang, Boju - Propaganda by the looks of it. - People's Republic of China

Xianming, Daniel - Manufacturer of Air condtioners - People's Republic of China

Zheng, Jinxing - Professor physics - People's Republic of China

Hirano, Miku - Artificial Intelligence aka automation - Japan

Ochiai, Yoichi - IT & dystopia - Japan

Yamada, Yuito - Consulting - Japan

Battsenge, Bolor-Erdene - IT & Government - Mongolia

Gardi, Badruun - Urban (& rural) design - Mongolia

Castro, Freddy - Banking / Investment - Colombia

Nascimento, Bárbara - Government - Brazil

Feldman, Daniel - Architecture - Colombia

Génot, Luana - Woke - Brazil

Lachowski, Irina - Political most likely woke - Brazil

Perdomo, Mia - NGO on women but likely woke (so men too!) - Colombia

Perez-Arizti, Carlo - Law - Mexico

Rincón, Juan - Media - Colombia

Vasconcelos, Mariana - IT & Agriculture - Brazil

Albazar, Sahar - MP Egypt, woke issues - Egypt

Alghanim, Mohammed - Construction - Kuwait

Al-Jabry, Safiya - Small and Micro Enterprise Promotion Service - Yemen

AlMahmeed, Hamad - PM’s office - Bahrain

Al-Mannai, Abdulrahman - Logistics - Qatar

Boodai, Noor - Accounting - Kuwait

Bugshan, Fares - Banking / Investment - Saudi Arabia

Doudin, Ola - Crypto - United Arab Emirates

Enan, Amal - Finance / University - Egypt

Gulzad, Sharam - Food, agriculture, logistics - Afghanistan

Joubran, Wissam - Entertainment - Palestinian Territories

Malauzat, Anne-Laure - Consulting - United Arab Emirates

Sheshah, Naif - Government / IT - Saudi Arabia

Singhal, Mayank - Banking / Investment - United Arab Emirates

Olama, Omar - AI, Government, IT - United Arab Emirates

Majeid, Joud - Banking / Investment - USA

Ahmed, Usman - Banking / Investment - USA

Allred, Colin - US Democrat politician - USA

Auerbach-Rodriguez, Jennifer - Banking / Investment - USA

Beckerman, Jessica - Medical / Entertainment - USA

Buolamwini, Joy - AI Criticism - USA

Chung, Eugene - Virtual (un)reality - USA

Dhar, Vilas - AI - USA

Edelman, Margot - Consultants & wankers - USA

Elman, Ilwad - NGO - Canada

Fraser, Sean - MP Canada - Canada

Hallwood, Kim - Banking / Investment - Canada

Han, Bicheng - AI - USA

Hollowell, Orenzo - Banking / Investment - USA

Katz, Matthew - Banking / Investment - USA

Murabit, Alaa - Dystopias - USA

Sadtler, Kaitlyn - Health - USA

Stoffels, Mark - AI, (tele) Health - USA

Tyson, John - Food manufacturing - USA

Williams, Kiah - Phamaceutical - USA

Bansal, Jaideep - - India

Chadha, Raghav - India MP for a party that grew out of anti corruption agitation - India

Gupta, Radhika - Banking / Investment - India

Joshi, Manasi - Sports, Government - India

Malik, Ritesh - Coworking spaces - India

Khurram, Sara - Telehealth - Pakistan

Sameer, Suhail - Dystopian online payment system - India

Singh, Vineeta - Beauty - India

Tamman, Saad - Government / venture capital - Pakistan