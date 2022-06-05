YGL cohort 2022
Lots of AI, tele-health & finance industry cohorts
If you work for a small business (most of us do) then it is very clear that you will never be invited to be a Young Global Leader. Soz.
More detailed spreadsheet and PDF are attached including social media details. You will likely have to magnify the PDF.
Original source is WEF. In many regards it is though my work in both formatting and extra information provided.
I am working at getting their contact details, emails to start. This will be put up in a paid subscriber only post in the next few days.
This list is free to use for non-profit uses, otherwise you will need to contact me. In all regards please credit me (Rich Seager, this blog) for the information (and the WEF I guess…)
Name Industry Country
Jantjies, Mmaki - Telecoms - South Africa
Mansingh, Esha - Supply Chains - South Africa
Mensah, James - University / Health - Ghana
Mnyupe, James - Sustainability - Namibia
Mohamed, Nasreen - Retail / handcrafts - Kenya
Moudouthe, Françoise - Women - Ghana
Naiker, Zuriel - Insurance - South Africa
Ndlovu, Lesley - Sustainability / Insurance - South Africa
Otieno, Eva - Banking / Investment - Kenya
Vally, Sumayya - Architecture - South Africa
Wadongo, Dominic - Banking / Investment - Kenya
Black, Natalie - Government / Trade - Singapore
Delgado, Clarissa - Education - Philippines
Lohia, Yashovardhan - Chemicals - Thailand
Suryadinata, Steve - Real estate - Indonesia
Tanoto, Anderson - Manufacturing - Singapore
Hann, Yeoh - Energy - Malaysia
Wang, Sophia - Sustainability - Australia
Israel, Caroline - Banking / Investment - Australia
Cabrera, Maria - Government - Dominican Republic
Fedorov, Mykhailo - Government / IT - Ukraine
Lytvyn, Zoya - Education - Ukraine
Abo-Hamed, Enass - Energy - United Kingdom
Andrijanič, Mark - Government / IT - Slovenia
Bell, Venetia - Banking / Investment - United Kingdom
Djermoun, Soraya - Author - France
Coşkun, Esra - Manufacturing - Turkey
Hoffmann, Frederic - Sustainability - Switzerland
Karim, Freshta - NGO - United Kingdom
Kjos, Christer - Banking / Investment - Switzerland
Kyriakopoulou, Danae - University / Economist - United Kingdom
Lu, Siwan - Insurance - Switzerland
Maydell, Eva - Conservative MP - Belgium
Meissner, Philip - IT - Germany
Modja, Inna - Sustainability - Portugal
Mustill, Tom - Sustainability / Entertainment - United Kingdom
Patriniche, Ioana - Banking / Investment - United Kingdom
Rawson, Sarah - Insurance - United Kingdom
Yousef, Yousef - Manufacturing / Sustainability - Netherlands
Cai, Yanqing - Woke - People's Republic of China
Thielke, Claire - Banking / Investment - China
Ng, Wai-Lung - Pharmaceuticals / University - China
Shasha, Zou - Entertainment - People's Republic of China
Shen, Yichen - IT - People's Republic of China
Peng, Shen - IT / Healthcare / Insurance - People's Republic of China
Sun, Christy - Beauty - People's Republic of China
Xuemei, Sun - Investment - Ray Dalio - may be some Gates involvement - People's Republic of China
Yan, Luhui - Dystopian control of your carbon footprint - People's Republic of China
Zhang, Boju - Propaganda by the looks of it. - People's Republic of China
Xianming, Daniel - Manufacturer of Air condtioners - People's Republic of China
Zheng, Jinxing - Professor physics - People's Republic of China
Hirano, Miku - Artificial Intelligence aka automation - Japan
Ochiai, Yoichi - IT & dystopia - Japan
Yamada, Yuito - Consulting - Japan
Battsenge, Bolor-Erdene - IT & Government - Mongolia
Gardi, Badruun - Urban (& rural) design - Mongolia
Castro, Freddy - Banking / Investment - Colombia
Nascimento, Bárbara - Government - Brazil
Feldman, Daniel - Architecture - Colombia
Génot, Luana - Woke - Brazil
Lachowski, Irina - Political most likely woke - Brazil
Perdomo, Mia - NGO on women but likely woke (so men too!) - Colombia
Perez-Arizti, Carlo - Law - Mexico
Rincón, Juan - Media - Colombia
Vasconcelos, Mariana - IT & Agriculture - Brazil
Albazar, Sahar - MP Egypt, woke issues - Egypt
Alghanim, Mohammed - Construction - Kuwait
Al-Jabry, Safiya - Small and Micro Enterprise Promotion Service - Yemen
AlMahmeed, Hamad - PM’s office - Bahrain
Al-Mannai, Abdulrahman - Logistics - Qatar
Boodai, Noor - Accounting - Kuwait
Bugshan, Fares - Banking / Investment - Saudi Arabia
Doudin, Ola - Crypto - United Arab Emirates
Enan, Amal - Finance / University - Egypt
Gulzad, Sharam - Food, agriculture, logistics - Afghanistan
Joubran, Wissam - Entertainment - Palestinian Territories
Malauzat, Anne-Laure - Consulting - United Arab Emirates
Sheshah, Naif - Government / IT - Saudi Arabia
Singhal, Mayank - Banking / Investment - United Arab Emirates
Olama, Omar - AI, Government, IT - United Arab Emirates
Majeid, Joud - Banking / Investment - USA
Ahmed, Usman - Banking / Investment - USA
Allred, Colin - US Democrat politician - USA
Auerbach-Rodriguez, Jennifer - Banking / Investment - USA
Beckerman, Jessica - Medical / Entertainment - USA
Buolamwini, Joy - AI Criticism - USA
Chung, Eugene - Virtual (un)reality - USA
Dhar, Vilas - AI - USA
Edelman, Margot - Consultants & wankers - USA
Elman, Ilwad - NGO - Canada
Fraser, Sean - MP Canada - Canada
Hallwood, Kim - Banking / Investment - Canada
Han, Bicheng - AI - USA
Hollowell, Orenzo - Banking / Investment - USA
Katz, Matthew - Banking / Investment - USA
Murabit, Alaa - Dystopias - USA
Sadtler, Kaitlyn - Health - USA
Stoffels, Mark - AI, (tele) Health - USA
Tyson, John - Food manufacturing - USA
Williams, Kiah - Phamaceutical - USA
Bansal, Jaideep - - India
Chadha, Raghav - India MP for a party that grew out of anti corruption agitation - India
Gupta, Radhika - Banking / Investment - India
Joshi, Manasi - Sports, Government - India
Malik, Ritesh - Coworking spaces - India
Khurram, Sara - Telehealth - Pakistan
Sameer, Suhail - Dystopian online payment system - India
Singh, Vineeta - Beauty - India
Tamman, Saad - Government / venture capital - Pakistan
creepy bilderberg meeting in DC this weekend to discuss new world order.
"Twitter: @KSadtler. Immunologist & bioengineer. My research focuses on promoting tissue regeneration through immune modulation." Thought I'd check out one USA thought leader on the list in my "health" field. tissue regeneration=hmmm.