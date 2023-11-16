Plebeian Resistance

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Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
Nov 18, 2023

Their best laid plans for a pipeline across Afghanistan (once the troublesome Taliban were sedated) seem to be on permanent hold. Then there was the Serbian Kosovo pipeline, once those pesky Serbs were bombed into submission. No pipe in sight. Only way a canal will be dug is by nuclear explosions, once proposed for the Nicaragua canal, but these will be haphazard.

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
Nov 16, 2023

Far out Richard! I did not know Haifa port is owned by the Chinese now...and I'm actually from there.

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