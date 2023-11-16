First of all not heard of the Ben Gurion canal?

Let the Indian Express explain for you;

קודם כל לא שמעתם על תעלת בן גוריון?

תן לאינדיאן אקספרס להסביר לך;

أولا، ألم تسمع عن قناة بن غوريون؟ دع Indian Express تشرح لك؛

Indian Express: A plan to join the Red Sea with Mediterranean - and alternative to Suez Canal

Arabic and Hebrew text has been automatically translated by Google. I’m not responsible for any mistakes.

Not heard of the gas off the Levant & Egyptian coasts? Let the Financial Times from 2019 explain.

ألم تسمع عن الغاز قبالة سواحل بلاد الشام ومصر؟ دع صحيفة فايننشال تايمز من عام 2019 تشرح ذلك.

לא שמעת על הגז מול חופי הלבנט וחופי מצרים? תן לפייננשל טיימס מ-2019 להסביר.

Financial Times (2019) An opportunity for natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean

That article is in cache, hopefully the link keeps working. Anyway it doesn’t seem that those parties agreed back in 2019 and then the “pandemic” hit us (more on that below).

هذه المقالة موجودة في ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت، ونأمل أن يستمر الرابط في العمل. على أية حال، لا يبدو أن تلك الأطراف اتفقت في عام 2019 ثم ضربنا "الجائحة" (المزيد حول ذلك أدناه).

המאמר הזה נמצא במטמון, אני מקווה שהקישור ימשיך לעבוד. בכל מקרה, לא נראה שהצדדים הסכימו עוד ב-2019 ואז ה"מגיפה" הכתה בנו (עוד על כך בהמשך).

So maybe they’re planning to use gas infrastructure in Haifa an “Israeli” port in the north of Israel. Why “Israeli” in quotes you ask?

لذلك ربما يخططون لاستخدام البنية التحتية للغاز في حيفا، وهو ميناء "إسرائيلي" في شمال إسرائيل. لماذا "إسرائيلي" في الاقتباسات التي تسألها؟

אז אולי הם מתכננים להשתמש בתשתית גז בחיפה, נמל "ישראלי" בצפון ישראל. למה "ישראלי" במרכאות אתה שואל?

Israel opens Chinese-operated port in Haifa to boost regional trade links

That’s because it’s owned by the Shanghai International Port Group.

وذلك لأنها مملوكة لمجموعة مجموعة ميناء شنغهاي الدولية.

קבוצת הנמל הבינלאומי של שנחאי.

Oh but there’s more. You see the above port is a new one. The old one has been purchased by Adani, an Indian company that was involved in trying (successfully) to steal Queensland water not so long ago.

أوه ولكن هناك المزيد. ترى أن المنفذ أعلاه هو منفذ جديد. تم شراء الجهاز القديم من قبل شركة Adani، وهي شركة هندية شاركت في محاولة (بنجاح) لسرقة مياه كوينزلاند منذ وقت ليس ببعيد.

אה אבל יש עוד. אתה רואה שהיציאה שלמעלה היא חדשה. הישן נרכש על ידי Adani, חברה הודית שהייתה מעורבת בניסיון (בהצלחה) לגנוב מים בקווינסלנד לפני זמן לא רב.

Indian Group [Adani] Outbids Chinese Players for Stake in Haifa Port

“From the security perspective, according to Dr. Eyal Pinko, a retired Israeli naval commander and an expert in intelligence, cybersecurity and national security, despite the great economic deal, selling ports and national infrastructure to foreign companies always comes with a security risk…..but in war – this is the main issue – the control over this asset is very important.”

“من المنظور الأمني، وفقًا للدكتور إيال بينكو، قائد البحرية الإسرائيلية المتقاعد والخبير في الاستخبارات والأمن السيبراني والأمن القومي، على الرغم من الصفقة الاقتصادية الكبيرة، فإن بيع الموانئ والبنية التحتية الوطنية للشركات الأجنبية يأتي دائمًا بمخاطر أمنية… ولكن في الحرب – هذه هي القضية الرئيسية – فإن السيطرة على هذه الأصول أمر مهم للغاية”.

"מנקודת מבט ביטחונית, לדברי ד"ר אייל פינקו, מפקד חיל הים הישראלי בדימוס ומומחה למודיעין, סייבר וביטחון לאומי, למרות העסקה הכלכלית הגדולה, מכירת נמלים ותשתיות לאומיות לחברות זרות תמיד כרוכה בסיכון ביטחוני... ..אבל במלחמה - זה הנושא המרכזי - השליטה בנכס זה חשובה מאוד".

Really? That’s novel? Like a virus maybe? Apparently Israelis have been getting a bit angry about the vaccination campaign. Are they now going to get angry about being gas lit?

حقًا؟ هذه رواية؟ مثل الفيروس ربما؟ ويبدو أن الإسرائيليين غاضبون بعض الشيء من حملة التطعيم. هل سيغضبون الآن من إشعالهم الغاز؟

בֶּאֱמֶת? זה רומן? כמו וירוס אולי? כנראה שהישראלים קצת כועסים על קמפיין החיסונים. האם עכשיו הם הולכים לכעוס על דלקת?

The size of the ships considered for the new Chinese port are ideal for LPG shipping at 160,000 dwt or just over 15,000 containers. The same plan is likely what India has for the older port. What a coincidence. And also what a coincidence that China is currently building 13 of such ships for the Mediterranean Shipping Company. Golly!

يعد حجم السفن التي تم النظر فيها للميناء الصيني الجديد مثاليًا لشحن غاز البترول المسال بسعة 160 ألف طن ساكن أو ما يزيد قليلاً عن 15000 حاوية. ومن المرجح أن تكون نفس الخطة هي ما وضعته الهند للميناء الأقدم. يالها من صدفة. ويا لها من مصادفة أيضًا أن الصين تقوم حاليًا ببناء 13 سفينة من هذا النوع لصالح شركة البحر الأبيض المتوسط للشحن. جولي!

גודל הספינות הנחשבות לנמל הסיני החדש אידיאלי למשלוח גפ"מ ב-160,000 דואט או קצת יותר מ-15,000 מכולות. אותה תוכנית היא כנראה מה שיש להודו עבור הנמל הישן יותר. איזה צירוף מקרים. וגם איזה צירוף מקרים שסין בונה כעת 13 ספינות כאלה עבור חברת הספנות הים התיכון גולי .

والمتصيدون الهنود مؤيدون جدًا لإسرائيل في الوقت الحالي. أكثر جولي!

והטרולים ההודיים כל כך פרו-ישראלים כרגע. עוד גולי!

Canadian Journalist Daniel Bordman: time for Israel to look for aliances with people who actually like them. Israel can’t be reliant on a fickle West.

Also calling Darwin (Australia) here because, well, it seems similar.

يتم أيضًا استدعاء داروين (أستراليا) هنا لأنه يبدو مشابهًا.

גם מתקשר לדרווין (אוסטרליה) לכאן כי זה נראה דומה.