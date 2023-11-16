Plebeian Resistance

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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
Nov 16, 2023

there are no coincidences.

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Scott Campbell's avatar
Scott Campbell
Nov 29, 2023

Just realised you're from Dunedin, NZ? I was there when I worked on cruise ships. Lovely place! All the best bits of Scotland, and then some! ;)

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