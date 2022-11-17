Figured I might as well add this video here for easy reference.
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You'll own nothing. And you'll be happy
WEF dystopia from Global Future Councils
Nov 17, 2022
Dystopia
Posts about dystopian tech, the Klaus Haus aka Young Global Leaders, World Economic Forum, NWO (yes it exists refer GW Bush) & various tyrants.Posts about dystopian tech, the Klaus Haus aka Young Global Leaders, World Economic Forum, NWO (yes it exists refer GW Bush) & various tyrants.
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