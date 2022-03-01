Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Mar 2, 2022

What is this about Putin was on it and now he's not?

Klaus was skiting about Putin being a WEFer, but I would assume that Putin just wanted to know what was going on.

Putin is no fool even if Berenson and John Campbell ( I assume others but I can't follow everything) are trying for that perception.

What would you do if the WEFers shoulder tapped you.

PS: Biden is the one with dementia, and I guess Klaus has a different mental deficiency.

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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
Mar 1, 2022

where’s bozo

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