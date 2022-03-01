My attempts at getting some help with funding this research have come to naught. So I’m opening this up. Please do your bit by sharing it widely on substack and social media.

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Anybody who’s prepared to help please send an email to me at plebs@wifoo.co.nz or by buying a damned subscription. So far my work has been paid at about 10 cents an hour!

Or donate here;

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T̶h̶i̶s̶ ̶p̶o̶s̶t̶ ̶i̶s̶ ̶l̶o̶c̶k̶e̶d̶ ̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶f̶r̶e̶e̶ ̶t̶r̶i̶a̶l̶ ̶i̶s̶ ̶g̶o̶n̶e̶. There are now 271 names whereas there were only 114 on my original list. All these Young Global Leaders are from 2007 (part of original text, left in so as I can cry over my breakfast this morning).

Yes there are different lists around. All the lists I have sourced are from WEF or its various offshoots. So in comparing two lists for this post there were various names who were on one list but not on the other. I have no idea why there’s so much discrepancy but maybe that’s for another day.

These are some of the 114 names on my original post (but with extra details);

And the full update of 271 names (including the 114 previously) is below (a pdf) and yes it includes Justin’s brother (but not Justin) and James Packer and others;

New 2007 List 165KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please tell me if you have any issues opening this file.

The original list is here. It doesn’t include the names as defined above (i.e. the ones that don’t have ‘On original list’ at the end of the line.