I recently put up a love poem for my wonderful wife who I am currently estranged from. This pulled forward about 20 demented emails from “Jacqueline” (I can’t be bothered to check if this is her real name or not).

Now his email is gone and I can't recall whether I swiped it off. Stressful. That man reluctantly agreed to meet me in Dunedin in mid 2023, arrived very late like I thought he'd changed his mind, and was creepy/fishy in general over many months. Creep, Aldridge

Reluctant for sure. You had the cheek to invite me up to your room at the Leviathan Hotel within a few minutes of meeting you. No thanks, I am faithful to a woman who is much, much nicer than you and I actually told her about this and her response was that “it was an inappropriate suggestion”. You then suggested that I could be a deputy leader of your party. I declined that as well. So creep yourself.