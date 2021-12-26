Someone I know of, a 24 yo male, has after getting his first Pfizer vaccine been diagnosed with Zerocytosis.

Looking into this, admittedly only briefly so far, there’s a lot of mention of ‘gain of function’. So my first thought is along the lines of ‘is this disease a man made one’.

Disabuse me of this if you can, might save me a few days of investigation.

Some links

https://accessanesthesiology.mhmedical.com/content.aspx?bookid=852§ionid=49517687

There might be a connection to type 2 diabetes (has it in family)

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fendo.2020.00356/full

Possible treatments

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Patent application EP3307252A1 TREATMENT AND DIAGNOSIS OF HEREDITARY XEROCYTOSIS https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2018162426 click on 'description' https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/053398009/publication/EP3307252A1?q=pn%3DEP3307252A1%3F click on 'description' (not sure if this is same as above) Senicapoc: a potent candidate for the treatment of a subset of hereditary xerocytosis caused by mutations in the Gardos channel https://www.haematologica.org/article/view/7889

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Diagnosis and clinical management of red cell membrane disorders https://ashpublications.org/hematology/article/2021/1/331/482940/Diagnosis-and-clinical-management-of-red-cell

Blame can be put on vaccine?

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphys.2021.736585/fullhttps://doaj.org/article/1d9a91a5bc6d474c92aa25835614ff12

Due to mutations in gene caused by 'gain of function' research.

This looks interesting (you can request it from authors via Researchgate);

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Hereditary xerocytosis, a misleading anemia https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs00277-016-2716-9

It looks man-made to me.

Pfizer sucks regardless. Don’t take the damned poison.