Zerocytosis
Gain of function disease?
Someone I know of, a 24 yo male, has after getting his first Pfizer vaccine been diagnosed with Zerocytosis.
Looking into this, admittedly only briefly so far, there’s a lot of mention of ‘gain of function’. So my first thought is along the lines of ‘is this disease a man made one’.
Disabuse me of this if you can, might save me a few days of investigation.
Some links
https://accessanesthesiology.mhmedical.com/content.aspx?bookid=852§ionid=49517687
There might be a connection to type 2 diabetes (has it in family)
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fendo.2020.00356/full
Possible treatments
Patent application EP3307252A1 TREATMENT AND DIAGNOSIS OF HEREDITARY XEROCYTOSIS https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2018162426 click on 'description' https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/053398009/publication/EP3307252A1?q=pn%3DEP3307252A1%3F click on 'description' (not sure if this is same as above) Senicapoc: a potent candidate for the treatment of a subset of hereditary xerocytosis caused by mutations in the Gardos channel https://www.haematologica.org/article/view/7889
Diagnosis and clinical management of red cell membrane disorders https://ashpublications.org/hematology/article/2021/1/331/482940/Diagnosis-and-clinical-management-of-red-cell
Blame can be put on vaccine?
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphys.2021.736585/fullhttps://doaj.org/article/1d9a91a5bc6d474c92aa25835614ff12
Due to mutations in gene caused by 'gain of function' research.
This looks interesting (you can request it from authors via Researchgate);
Hereditary xerocytosis, a misleading anemia https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs00277-016-2716-9
It looks man-made to me.
Pfizer sucks regardless. Don’t take the damned poison.
I'm just going to assume that this is right. Why so much protest otherwise?
Give it a name, make a new medicine for it. We have Spikeopathy now, too. Zerocytosis is, sadly, hilarious (in name only). As if it is caused by nothing, 0. Nothing but Greed, as in we will have Zero left, except for toxic Spikes in the blood. This is how western medicine (doesn't) work.