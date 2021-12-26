Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Dec 26, 2021

I'm just going to assume that this is right. Why so much protest otherwise?

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Dec 26, 2021

Give it a name, make a new medicine for it. We have Spikeopathy now, too. Zerocytosis is, sadly, hilarious (in name only). As if it is caused by nothing, 0. Nothing but Greed, as in we will have Zero left, except for toxic Spikes in the blood. This is how western medicine (doesn't) work.

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