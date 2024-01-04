This guy, probably not even out of his 20s, has put out a list of 85,832 websites to block because of their conspiracy tales about the wonderful Pharmaceutical industry. He did this all by himself although he did have some help occasionally according to himself. WOW! That’s a lot of websites to do by yourself Mr Infinity Tec!

Also are you having doubts mr tec?

Anyway amongst Mr Infinity Tec’s list are 1340 bad, bad Substackers. And darn but I’m not included. I’m not sure how I managed to avoid this list tbh but nevermind as I’m not the only one not on here.

Want to remove your blog? Email tec @ infinitytec@duck.com

Anyway as I’m sure that my subscribers will want to put these substackers on their blocklists here they all are. You’ll have to copy and paste as I’m not going to add the links to 1340 substacker’s websites (I’ve done a few but maybe I co…