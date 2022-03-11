Plebeian Resistance

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BigT's avatar
BigT
Mar 11, 2022

I saw this in the Twitter thread. I can say I was shocked at the apparent media lies, though I shouldn’t have been. The worst insult my dad had for anyone was to call them a crook. These are all a bunch of crooks.

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Rose Loomis's avatar
Rose Loomis
Mar 11, 2022Edited

Other observations- the Russians have had Kyiv encircled for two weeks and today on the mainstream news they again said the Russians have almost encircled Kyiv. How does Kyiv still have power? how does the President of Ukraine stay in his office unharmed? What am I missing?

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