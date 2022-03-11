A different take on Ukraine
by a bouncer from the UK
Things are never quite as they seem. Although I don’t think that I’d go 100% for this version it is nevertheless obvious that reporters don’t report news.
I know that from Thursday at the Esplanade and yes there was a reporter there.
So without further ado here’s a recent visitor to Ukraine on the war there (yes click the graphic).
It’s probably about real estate and who wants to redo it. Klaus?
I saw this in the Twitter thread. I can say I was shocked at the apparent media lies, though I shouldn’t have been. The worst insult my dad had for anyone was to call them a crook. These are all a bunch of crooks.
Other observations- the Russians have had Kyiv encircled for two weeks and today on the mainstream news they again said the Russians have almost encircled Kyiv. How does Kyiv still have power? how does the President of Ukraine stay in his office unharmed? What am I missing?