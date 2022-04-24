And most especially to this one;

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/all-the-young-global-leaders-from?s=w

But the below notice applies to all my work.

In Copyright - Non-Commercial Use Permitted

This Item is protected by copyright and/or related rights. You are free to use this Item in any way that is permitted by the copyright and related rights legislation that applies to your use. In addition, no permission is required from the rights-holder(s) for non-commercial uses.

For other uses you need to obtain permission from the rights-holder(s).

—Notice ends—

Apologies to the 99% for this post. For the 1% please take this notice as a willingness to proceed to litigation if need be.