Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Nov 19, 2023

Yeah the slides are poor quality. A first year bachelors student would have done them better.

It's also my contention that the optical mouse was invented by a Japanese guy in the late 1970s but his application for a patent was refused for some reason. Back to you in January.

Reply
Share
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Nov 19, 2023

You won't be able to resist, so I'm not saying "Happy New Year" to you yet.

Did you see Steve's letter to the NZ Health Department?

He is two faced but he amuses me.

At least we are on to him.

Do you think that he has some value for waking up some of the dozy types.

Cheers anyway and thanks for all your fun posts.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Richard Seager and others
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture