It is the busy time of the year for me from now until January and I really need to focus my efforts elsewhere. I should have done so 3 weeks ago at least.

I do have a few ideas for posts but they’ll have to wait.

I havn’t forgotten your dupers delight when interviewing Sasha Latyapova though Steve Kirsch 😘

Steve suggesting Green cards all the way back in the early 2000s

See you in January (I might pop in on occasion).

Enjoy a Steve Kirsch slide until then (the red stuff are my additions)