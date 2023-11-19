A hiatus
Should have been a few weeks ago
It is the busy time of the year for me from now until January and I really need to focus my efforts elsewhere. I should have done so 3 weeks ago at least.
I do have a few ideas for posts but they’ll have to wait.
I havn’t forgotten your dupers delight when interviewing Sasha Latyapova though Steve Kirsch 😘
See you in January (I might pop in on occasion).
Enjoy a Steve Kirsch slide until then (the red stuff are my additions)
Yeah the slides are poor quality. A first year bachelors student would have done them better.
It's also my contention that the optical mouse was invented by a Japanese guy in the late 1970s but his application for a patent was refused for some reason. Back to you in January.
You won't be able to resist, so I'm not saying "Happy New Year" to you yet.
Did you see Steve's letter to the NZ Health Department?
He is two faced but he amuses me.
At least we are on to him.
Do you think that he has some value for waking up some of the dozy types.
Cheers anyway and thanks for all your fun posts.