I’d like to be your next Mayor Dunedin.

In fact I think that it is vitally important that I am your next Mayor as I have a very good handle on what is going on right now. Women’s rights, health, digital currency, 3 Waters, environment as well as those who pose as climate change warriors while doing tyranny, I have an excellent handle on it all.

I think Lee Vandervis would make a damned good deputy Mayor. And I promise that I will get the best out of him, as Lee is clearly the best councilor of the last three years. I will convert him to Public Transport and cycles, I promise.

For Mayor - Vote #1 for me, Richard Seager.

I will add to this post during the day but right now I’m going to have a coffee with my wife as it’s important to keep a balance. I’m not going to be knocking on your door today. I hear a few are. It’s like they’re trying to sell you their religion isn’t it?

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti