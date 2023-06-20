A poll
Who do I do a hit job on?
I have limited time and have promised some backgrounds to the likes of Kirsch & Malone before. So it’s time to front up, but as I have limited time and can’t do hit jobs on everyone (there really are plenty of candidates) who should be the target?
My preference is amongst the first two.
Cheers 😁
I did a bit on Sage last year as Sage was relentlessly attacking me at the time. It's on my Parsley blog which I raised to address these sort of attacks from Sage, Frances Leader and a few others and to keep their negativity and abuse away from this blog.
https://parsleysagerosemaryandwhines.substack.com/p/so-who-exactly-is-sage-hana
It's a bit vague but the shibboleth ties it to Nate Klingenstein who I think is the most likely candidate for "Sage".
https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/michael-crawford-and-sage-hana
If there's one thing I've learned over the last 3 plus years its that if someone hasn't been banned from pretty much everything and is still getting invited on the "mainstream" outlets we should be suspicious of them.