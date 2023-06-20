Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Jun 20, 2023Edited

I did a bit on Sage last year as Sage was relentlessly attacking me at the time. It's on my Parsley blog which I raised to address these sort of attacks from Sage, Frances Leader and a few others and to keep their negativity and abuse away from this blog.

https://parsleysagerosemaryandwhines.substack.com/p/so-who-exactly-is-sage-hana

It's a bit vague but the shibboleth ties it to Nate Klingenstein who I think is the most likely candidate for "Sage".

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/michael-crawford-and-sage-hana

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Jun 20, 2023

If there's one thing I've learned over the last 3 plus years its that if someone hasn't been banned from pretty much everything and is still getting invited on the "mainstream" outlets we should be suspicious of them.

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