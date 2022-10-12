Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sunface Jack's avatar
Sunface Jack
Oct 18

Voting systems are controlled by an international crime syndicate (mafia) in all commonwealth and former commonwealth countries. It goes back to the warnings of Lord Hailsham on elective dictatorships.

The “Party” system of a Party Parliamentary Majority system is problematic. By all appearances the party system is, run by technocratic elites, on behalf of a small pool of oligarchs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard Seager
Fay's avatar
Fay
Oct 11

Good luck with that Richard.

Thanks for the update.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Seager
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture