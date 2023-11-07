A shit decision on kids vaccinations in NZ
Judge Robyn von Keisenberg orders threee children get vaccinated against mother's wishes
Apparently 80% of kids are vaccinated in New Zealand with there being 18 different vaccinations on the schedule in this country. It is not compulsory but you’ll probably find that all kindergartens, child care centres and schools demand all these shit vaccinations. So it’s just like the adult Covid vaccination in effect, not compulsory but you’ll lose your job, be locked out of your University and have to put up with scum neighbours reporting you to the “authorities”.
The kids clearly don’t want the vaccinations. What a great father this shit is, seeking revenge on the mother via their kids. He is giving the kids no agency they are projections of him and his ex-wife only.
(click on the below graphic for the story)
I know of a similar case to this as one of the candidates in last year’s local elections here in Dunedin was going through something very similar (and maybe this is her, I don’t know). In her case I’d suggest that based on what I saw on her Facebook account was that her ex-husband was bullying her and figured that he had every right to do so as well. He was a complete arsehole.
As is this judge and the Otago academic quoted here. FUCK YOU ALL (soz Cairn).
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Bloody wacko.
That the mother wasn't advised about law and so went into court as the legal fiction without rights (the "parent"/person) giving the court authority over her and her property is also a tragic factor in this case.
The Sovereign Way dot com
If the kids were allergic to peanuts and didn't know it, would the judge order them to eat as many as they could just to see if there was a reaction? Or how about if they were allergic to bees and didn't know it? Would the judge (and the monster "father") order them to sit in the middle of a bee hive just to find out? No one on this earth is the same. Some of us may have sensitivities we have no clue about and only find about them *after* we ingest or have something injected into our bodies. There is *nothing* on this planet that doesn't have a certain amount of risk associated with it. No food, no medicine, no anything is 100% risk free. It should be a crime for any judge to *mandate* that a product of any kind be given to or injected into another human being. Where there is risk there *always* has to be choice. We lived for thousands of years without shots for everything. This madness has to end.