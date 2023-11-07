Plebeian Resistance

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BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
Nov 7, 2023

Bloody wacko.

That the mother wasn't advised about law and so went into court as the legal fiction without rights (the "parent"/person) giving the court authority over her and her property is also a tragic factor in this case.

The Sovereign Way dot com

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Nov 8, 2023

If the kids were allergic to peanuts and didn't know it, would the judge order them to eat as many as they could just to see if there was a reaction? Or how about if they were allergic to bees and didn't know it? Would the judge (and the monster "father") order them to sit in the middle of a bee hive just to find out? No one on this earth is the same. Some of us may have sensitivities we have no clue about and only find about them *after* we ingest or have something injected into our bodies. There is *nothing* on this planet that doesn't have a certain amount of risk associated with it. No food, no medicine, no anything is 100% risk free. It should be a crime for any judge to *mandate* that a product of any kind be given to or injected into another human being. Where there is risk there *always* has to be choice. We lived for thousands of years without shots for everything. This madness has to end.

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