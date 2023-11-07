Apparently 80% of kids are vaccinated in New Zealand with there being 18 different vaccinations on the schedule in this country. It is not compulsory but you’ll probably find that all kindergartens, child care centres and schools demand all these shit vaccinations. So it’s just like the adult Covid vaccination in effect, not compulsory but you’ll lose your job, be locked out of your University and have to put up with scum neighbours reporting you to the “authorities”.

The kids clearly don’t want the vaccinations. What a great father this shit is, seeking revenge on the mother via their kids. He is giving the kids no agency they are projections of him and his ex-wife only.

(click on the below graphic for the story)

“Judge orders children get vaccinated against mother’s wishes”

I know of a similar case to this as one of the candidates in last year’s local elections here in Dunedin was going through something very similar (and maybe this is her, I don’t know). In her case I’d suggest that based on what I saw on her Facebook account was that her ex-husband was bullying her and figured that he had every right to do so as well. He was a complete arsehole.

As is this judge and the Otago academic quoted here. FUCK YOU ALL (soz Cairn).