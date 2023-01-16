Igor regarding your post from November 6th last year.

“Please let me know who else posted on this topic prior to today, whose post garnered at least 20 comments, and I will add it to my list”

Well some of my posts did Igor, one that was addressing one of your posts being one of them. But your requirement that 20 posts be registered is, I think that you know, one that rules out most of the dissent to viruses here on Substack and of course you wouldn’t link to me in a pink fit. Also although Sam Bailey likely had run well past your artificial barrier several times as of November 6th 2022 I doubt you would ever see fit to include her either. Those you did include won’t even entertain the idea that viruses don’t exist. They include A Midwestern Doctor, Steve Kirsch, Stephanie Brail, James Lyons-Weiler, Meryl Nass & Amy Sukwan. Additionally you link to Sage Hana, hit wo man on virus skeptics as a suggested follow. Most of these substackers push each other forward, and have probably been pushed forward by others, including Substack itself, so have no problems with your 20 posts requirement.

This is not a good start. In fact it’s kind of Steve Kirschy.

“As a tolerant person, I have no problem with people believing in whatever they want, so the debate I started was an opportunity to learn from each other.”

You patronising git.

The rest of your post is about Psyop From BoosterShots Substack. This is Boostershots.

"Bruh, put down the Hopium and go take a cold shower before you get a heart attack...btw wtf are you even talking about?"

Golly isn’t that text familiar? Sounds like Sage Hana to me. But I guess it could be anyone involved in crypto or maybe buying #GME. Apes Bruh.

Here’s Booster’s image

I can only find that image on two sites.

This guy’s

And this guy’s (Archive link not because I’m pretending to be scared of the guy but because his site is no longer online)

Anyone know these guys send me a text or email or something (well maybe not the something).

And finally here’s Booster’s recommendations.

Really? Frances Leader? Steve Kirsch? A Midwestern Doctor? Yourself?

You’re killing me Igor. You and Bruh have so much in common.

Sharine Borslien? Hmmm where’s Frank? Is Frank Sage? Why is Sharine hooking back to you, Boosters hots

BTW if you want me to list some Germ theorists who are also skeptical of your big find then post them below or send me an email and I will link them. They have to have fewer than 3 comments on their blog posts though. Those are my arbitrary conditions.

And if Frank is Sage then quite obviously with this rather VERY boring post Frank needs some competition that he (or she?) is not getting. Poor Frank (Francine?).

VERY BORING POST MORE SAGE THAN FRANK

ANYWAY IGOR YOU ARE FULL OF SHIT.

RINSE YOUR LICE!