Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Jan 16, 2023

This post now has 20 comments Igor. Just sayin'

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Jan 16, 2023Edited

20 posts required to take someone seriously. What does popularity prove? The principle reminds me of what someone I knew used to say, "Seven hundred quadrillion flies cannot be wrong. Let's eat shit!"

On the other hand, while quite a few authors "borrow" my ideas (which are usually quite unique, which makes it unlikely that others arrive at the same conclusions), I don't mind that they are also spreading the word. My problem is that they hardly ever give me credit. Igor, for one, wrote about the central AI several months after me without referring to me, and as far as I know, I was alone with my conjecturing for over a year.

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