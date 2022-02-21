Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Feb 27, 2022Edited

A few thousand views overnight (it's 1:35pm here right now), this post seems to be gathering even more momentum. Viewers starting to come in from facebook and telegram as well as Twitter.

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Richard Seager
Mar 2, 2022

The PDF of this list has just been updated with 39 more 1993 names.

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