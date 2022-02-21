The list is available in PDF format for free. The .xlsx spreadsheet is available for free as well (I did think of paywalling it) but I would appreciate a subscription if you download that for the work that has gone into it.

This Item is protected by copyright and/or related rights. You are free to use this Item in any way that is permitted by the copyright and related rights legislation that applies to your use. In addition, no permission is required from the rights-holder(s) for non-commercial uses.

For other uses you need to obtain permission from the rights-holder(s).

—End of notice—

For non-commercial use please just make sure that the work is attributed to me with a link back to this blog post. Thank you, this notice has become necessary only because of one person.

20220228: Ivanka Trump & Tulsi Gabbard (2015) have been added (Gabbard claims she never joined but is on record acknowledging exactly that)

20220301: The 2007 part of the list has been significantly updated.

20220302: Updated the 1993 part of the list which was missing the last 39 names.

20220310: Have compared the 1994 cohort to other sources and there are no extra names at this stage.

Share

Some history.

Putin met with a group from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in St Petersburg in 1992 as one of “three young men”. (the other two being Alexei Kudrin & Alexei Miller). But he’s not on any Young Global Leader (YGL) list that I know of. The first official group was the year after this November* meeting.

Pre 2003 this WEF program was actually called the Global Leaders for Tomorrow (GLT). There seems to have been a few problems around 2003 between the Haus of Klaus and the GLT which caused a name change to Young Global Leaders.

It looks to me that despite Putin not being on any of these lists as far as I can see, he’s one of the three “young” Russian men which the WEF went to see in Saint Petersburg in 1992 and therefore was there right at the beginning. Considering all the Sovietness of the YGL program is it Klaus’s or Vladimir’s baby? You decide. I know what I think.

Nevertheless there is no evidence that Putin (or Trudeau for that matter) have been members of the GLT or YGL programs. Strongly associated with the WEF though, yes most certainly.

A reminder.

If you use this list please give me (Rich Seager) attribution with a link to this Substack blog post.

You can help fund this research via a Substack subscription

Or maybe buy me a coffee?

Or you can gift a full priced subscription to this blog for a month ($6 NZD) or a year ($60 NZD). A NZD is currently worth about 61 cents US so that’s about $3.66 for a month or $36.60 for a year in USD (28th Jan 2024) .

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/subscribe?gift=true

There are also two crypto accounts you can send to;.

Bitcoin

bc1q27ys2gw62mgw45t3v3czpmal7s0p404hqerm4p

Ripple / XUMM

r9Kr5oSATsTksPZTZHdBvtQjbNFaBd9vTz

Thanks, it all helps. Original information is below but the PDF and .xlsx files have been updated whereas the copy and paste has not been updated. All files are now unlocked. So I’m relying on you being generous above, if you’re able to, to continue this work.

So far you’re not being very generous. I mean check out my buymeacoffee not one purchase on there yet in over 2 years. Tight arses.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published