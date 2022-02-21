All the Young Global Leaders from 1993 until 2023 (updated Oct 18th 2023)
Of Klaus' Haus (updated 12:47 PM GMT, 18 Oct 2023)
The list is available in PDF format for free. The .xlsx spreadsheet is available for free as well (I did think of paywalling it) but I would appreciate a subscription if you download that for the work that has gone into it.
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20220228: Ivanka Trump & Tulsi Gabbard (2015) have been added (Gabbard claims she never joined but is on record acknowledging exactly that)
20220301: The 2007 part of the list has been significantly updated.
20220302: Updated the 1993 part of the list which was missing the last 39 names.
20220310: Have compared the 1994 cohort to other sources and there are no extra names at this stage.
Some history.
Putin met with a group from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in St Petersburg in 1992 as one of “three young men”. (the other two being Alexei Kudrin & Alexei Miller). But he’s not on any Young Global Leader (YGL) list that I know of. The first official group was the year after this November* meeting.
Pre 2003 this WEF program was actually called the Global Leaders for Tomorrow (GLT). There seems to have been a few problems around 2003 between the Haus of Klaus and the GLT which caused a name change to Young Global Leaders.
It looks to me that despite Putin not being on any of these lists as far as I can see, he’s one of the three “young” Russian men which the WEF went to see in Saint Petersburg in 1992 and therefore was there right at the beginning. Considering all the Sovietness of the YGL program is it Klaus’s or Vladimir’s baby? You decide. I know what I think.
Nevertheless there is no evidence that Putin (or Trudeau for that matter) have been members of the GLT or YGL programs. Strongly associated with the WEF though, yes most certainly.
A reminder.
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Thanks, it all helps. Original information is below but the PDF and .xlsx files have been updated whereas the copy and paste has not been updated. All files are now unlocked. So I’m relying on you being generous above, if you’re able to, to continue this work.
So far you’re not being very generous. I mean check out my buymeacoffee not one purchase on there yet in over 2 years. Tight arses.
Name,,Year,Sector,Company,Country,,Sex,Stakeholder
A. Guryev, Andrey, 2021, Chief Executive Officer PhosAgro ,, Russian Federation,,,
A. Stordalen, Gunhild, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Norway,,,YGL - Societal
Abascal, Jimena Blázquez, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Spain,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Abass, Jamila, 2017, Country Director GiveDirectly,, Morocco,,,
Abbas, Faisal, 2017, Editor-in-Chief Arab News,, Saudi Arabia,,,
Abdel-Wadood,Mustafa, 2002,Chief Executive Officer Abraaj Capital Limited,,,,,
Abdel-Wadood,Mustafa, 2007,"Managing Director, Abraaj Capital",,Egypt,,M,Business
Abdul Razak Baginda,,1995,Executive Director Malaysian Strategic Research,,,,,
Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani,H.E. Sheikh, 2011,IN-Institutional,,Qatar,,,YGL - Societal
Abdullah,Omar, 2001,"Chief Minister of Jammu and
Kashmir Government of Jammu and
Kashmir",,,,,
Abdullah,Omar, 2007,"MP, Parliament of India",,India,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Abdullah, Romana, 2016," CEO and Founder, Highpoint Ventures (Pvt.) Limited",,Pakistan,,,YGL -
Abeyagoonasekera, Asanga, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Sri Lanka ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Abeywardena, Penny, 2016," Commissioner of International Affairs, Mayor's Office",, USA,,,YGL -
Abiola-Costello,Hafsat, 2000,Special Adviser on Millennium Development Goals Ogun State Government,,,,,
Abiola-Costello,Hafsat, 2006,PS-Professional Services,,Nigeria,,,YGL - Societal
Abo-Hamed,Enass, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,H2GO Power Ltd.,United Kingdom,,,
Aboyeji, Iyinoluwa, 2018, General Partner Future Africa,, Nigeria,,,
Abraham,Reuben, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,India,,,YGL - Intellectual
Abrahams, Tony, 2013,Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer,,Australia,,,AI-MEDIA
Abu Issa,Issam A. Salam M., 2000,Chairman of the Board and General Manager Palestine International Bank (PIB),,,,,
Abu Sulayman,Muna, 2007,"Executive Manager, Strategic Studies, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud Foundation",,Saudi Arabia,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Abu Zayyad,Said Fuad, 2002,Vice-Chairman FIRST Holdings,,,,,
Acharya,Anu, 2011,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,India,,,YGL - Business
Achiume, Tendayi, 2021, Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) ,, Zambia,,,
Achleitner,Ann-Kristin,1998,Scientific Director Center for Entrepreneurial and,,,,,
Acton Smith, Michael, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Acurio,Gastón, 2007,"Chef, Gastón & Astrid Restaurants",,Peru,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Adalberth, Niklas, 2020, Founder and Executive Chairman Norrsken Foundation ,, Sweden,,,
Adam-Soule Zoumarou, Aurelie, 2020, Minister of the Digital Economy and Communication Ministry of Digital Economy and Communication ,, Benin,,,
Adamek, Kluane, 2023, Yukon Regional Chief, Assembly of Nations, Canada,Dropped out?,,
Adelegan,Joseph, 2006,UN-Unknown,,Nigeria,,,YGL - Societal
Adeniji,Segun, 2001, ,,,,,
Adès,Thomas, 2001,Pianist and Composer Faber Music,,,,,
Adesina,Debo, 2006,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Nigeria,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Adeyemo,Oyenike, 2002,Director Africa Infrastructures Foundation,,,,,
Adiri, Jonathan, 2012,AU-Automotive ,,Israel ,,,YGL - Business
Aeschi, Thomas, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Switzerland,,,YGL - Political & Government
Agassi,Shai, 2005,Member of the Executive Board SAP AG,,Germany,,,
Aggad,Tarek, 2001,"Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer Arab Palestinian Investment Co.
(APIC)",,,,,
Agustiono Kurniawan, Tonni, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Indonesia,,,YGL - Intellectual
Ahlvarsson,Ola, 2000,Chairman and Founder Result,,,,,
Ahmad,Kamal, 2002,Vice-Chairman Asian University for Women,,,,,
Ahmed,Usman, 2022,Head of Global Public Policy and Research,Paypal Inc,United States of America,,,
Ahmed Al Zeyoudi ,Thani, 2020, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates ,, United Arab Emirates,,,
Ahmed Lashuel, Hilal, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,USA ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Ahmed Palak, Zunaid, 2016," Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology",,Bangladesh,,,YGL -
Ahn, Luis Von, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Guatemala,,,YGL - Intellectual
Ahn, Daniel, 2021, Global Fellow The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars ,, USA,,,
Aho,Esko Tapani,1993,"Executive Vice-President, Nokia Corporation",,,,,
AJUFO, ANULIKA, 2021, Venture Partner Europe Middle East and Africa Sagana,, United Kingdom,,,
Akamanzi, Clare, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Rwanda ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Akhai,Ali, 2023,Chairman,Martin Dow,Pakistan,,,
Akhali, Rafat, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Yemen,,,YGL - Societal
Akhavan,Payam, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Intellectual
Akinori,Asashoryu, 2007,"Yokozuna, ",,Japan,,M,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akishino,Princess, 2007,"Her Imperial Highness Princess Akishino, Royal Family of Japan",,Japan,,F,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akula, Vikram K., 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Al Faisal,"Mohammed bin
Khalid bin Abdullah", 2005,President Al Faisaliah Group Holding Co. Ltd,,Saudi Arabia,,,
Al Hadidi ,Lamees A., 2006,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Egypt,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Al Haj, Lamya, 2020, Associate Professor of Molecular Biology Sultan Qaboos University ,, Oman,,,
Al Hashemi, Mohamed, 2021, Country Head Majid Al Futtaim ,, Saudi Arabia,,,
Al Kaabi, Noura, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Arab Emirates,,,YGL - Business
Al Khalifa,Mohammed Bin Essa, 2007,"Chief Executive, Bahrain Economic Development Board",,Bahrain,,M,Business
Al Khalifa,Hessa Bint Khalifa, 2007,"Executive Director, inJaz Bahrain",,Bahrain,,F,Societal,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Al Kibsi, Gassan, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,Yemen,,,YGL - Business
Al Maktoum,Maktoum Hasher Maktoum, 2007,"CEO, Al Fajer Group",,United Arab Emirates,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Al Maktoum,H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid, 2023,Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates,Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates,United Arab Emirates,,,
Al Marri, Mona, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Arab Emirates,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Al Mubarak, Razan, 2018, President International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN),, United Arab Emirates,,,
Al Nahyan,H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa, 2023,President and Chief Executive Officer,UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA),United Arab Emirates,,,
Al Olama,Omar bin Sultan, 2022,Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence,"Digital Economy and Remote Work of the United Arab Emirates, Office of the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates",United Arab Emirates,,,
Al Qasim, Elham, 2021, Chief Executive Officer Digital14 ,, United Arab Emirates,,,
Al Qasimi, Bodour, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,United Arab Emirates,,,YGL - Political & Government
Al Roumi, Ohood, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,United Arab Emirates ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Al Sabah ,Mubarak A., 2009,"HO-Holding, Trade, Import/Export",,Kuwait,,,YGL - Business
Al Sabawi, Khaled, 2015,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Canada,,,YGL - Business
Al Saud,Noura Bint Faisal, 2023,Founder and Managing Director,Culture House,Saudi Arabia,,,
Al Saud, Haifa Bint Mohammed, 2023, Vice Minister of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia,Dropped out?,,
Al Siksek ,Zaid Daoud, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,United Arab Emirates,,,YGL - Political & Government
Al Suhaimi, Sarah, 2018, Chairperson of the Board of Directors Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul),, Saudi Arabia,,,
Al Thani,Al-Mayassa bint Hamad, 2007,"Asst. to the Chief of Amiri Diwan & Founder of
ROTA, Reach Out To Asia (ROTA)",,Qatar,,F,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Al-Buti, Esraa, 2021, Partner EY ,, Saudi Arabia,,,
Al-Jabry,Safiya, 2022,Executive Director,Small and Micro Enterprise Promotion Service (SMEPS),Yemen,,,
Al-Madhi, Omar, 2017, Co-Head Direct Investments,, Saudi Arabia,,,
Al-Mannai,Abdulrahman Essa, 2022,President and Chief Executive Officer,Milaha Group,Qatar,,,
Alabi, Biola, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,Nigeria ,,,YGL - Business
Alami,Amyn, 2001,Chairman Casablanca Finance Group,,,,,
Alami Berrada, Mohamed, 2017, General Manager Yasmine Orfèvres de l'immobilier,, Morocco,,,
Alaoui, Abdelmalek, 2015,PS-Professional Services,,Morocco,,,YGL - Business
Alaton,Leyla,1993,Owner and Manager Megatrend Public Relations,,,,,
Albazar,Sahar, 2022,Parliament Member & Deputy Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee,Egyptian Parliament,Egypt,,,
Alberto Barrera Lopez ,Pablo, 2019, Executive Vice-President Strategy and Communications Yara International ,, Norway,,,
Aldhubaib, Fahad, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL - Political & Government
Aldunate,Felipe, 2010,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Chile,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Aleman Magnani,Miguel,1995, ,,,,,
Alemanno, Alberto, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Italy,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Alemayehu, Samuel, 2018, Managing Director Cambridge Industries,, USA,,,
Alemu, Bethlehem Tilahun, 2011,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,Ethiopia,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Alessandri, Erica, 2021, Member of the Board Technogym ,, Italy,,,
Alexander,Stephen H.,1993, ,,,,,
Alexander,Helen,1999,Deputy President Confederation of British Industry,,,,,
Alexander,Christopher, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Societal
Alexander,Douglas, 2007,"MP for Paisley & Renfrewshire South, Labour Party",,United Kingdom,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Alexander Walcott, David, 2021, Founder and Managing Partner Novamed ,, USA,,,
Alghanim,Mohammed, 2022,Group Chief Executive Officer,Hamad S. Al-Ghanim Group,Kuwait,,,
Alghanim, Omar K., 2008,"AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism",,Kuwait,,,YGL - Business
Ali,Imtiaz, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Pakistan,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Ali,Saleem, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Pakistan,,,YGL - Intellectual
Ali, Samar, 2017, President and Chief Executive Officer Millions of Conversations,, USA,,,
Ali Al-Hammadi, Ahmed, 2019, Head Active Investments Qatar Investment Authority ,, Qatar,,,
Ali Bader, Zulfikar, 2015,PS-Professional Services,,Pakistan,,,YGL - Business
Alias, Suryani Senja, 2010,"II-Institutional Investors, Sovereign Funds, Family Offices",,Malaysia,,,YGL - Business
Alibrahim, Faisal, 2020, Minister of Economy and Planning Ministry of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia ,, Saudi Arabia,,,
Alkassar, Eyad, 2017, Chief Executive Officer Rocket Internet ME,, United Arab Emirates,,,
Alkhudair, Khalid, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Allamand,Andres,1995,Minister of National Defence Ministry of National Defence of,,,,,
Allardice,Nick, 2023,Adviser,fmr CEO Change.org PBC,USA,,,
Allen,Charles L.,1994,Chief Executive Officer EMI Music,,,,,
Allen,Paul G.,1995,Chairman Vulcan Inc.,,,,,
Allen,Wilmot, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Allen,Natalia, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Allen, Patrick, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Allonby, Poppy, 2016," Managing Director and Co-Head of BlackRock's Energy Business, BlackRock Inc.",,United Kingdom,,,YGL -
Allred,Colin, 2022,Member of Congress,U.S. House of Representatives,United States of America,,,
AlMahmeed,Hamad, 2022,Undersecretary for Research & Projects,Prime Minister‚Äôs Office,Bahrain,,,
Almaraj,Mohamed, 2023,Chief Executive Officer,ila Bank,Bahrain,,,
AlMojel, Ibrahim, 2019, Chief Executive Officer Saudi Industrial Development Fund ,, Saudi Arabia,,,
Alnaeem,Moath, 2023,Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer,Alpha Capital,Saudi Arabia,,,
Alonsoperez, Victoria, 2019, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chipsafer ,, Uruguay,,,
Aloyan, Suren, 2021, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dasaran EdTech Company ,, Armenia,,,
Alshaali,Nasser, 2008,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,United Arab Emirates,,,YGL - Business
Altman, Sam, 2016," President, Y Combinator",, USA,,,YGL -
Alvarado Quesada, Carlos, 2019, President of Costa Rica Costa Rica Government ,, Costa Rica,,,
Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin,,1996,Chairman and Chief Executive Kingdom Holding Co.,,,,,
Alweendo,Tom K.,1998,Director-General National Planning Commission,,,,,
Aly, Heba, 2018, CEO The New Humanitarian,, Switzerland,,,
Alyousuf,Nabil, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,United Arab Emirates,,,YGL - Intellectual
Amadi,Manny, 2000,"Founder and Chief Executive
Officer Cause & Effect Limited",,,,,
Amamou, Slim, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,,,,YGL - Business
Aman Karim Sarina,, 2000,"Vice-President Multimedia Development
Corporation",,,,,
Ambani,Mukesh D.,1994,Chairman and Managing Reliance Industries Limited,,,,,
Ambrose,Rona, 2007,"Minister of the Environment, Department of Environment of Canada",,Canada,,F,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Amegashie,Dzifa, 2003,Partner Tertium Consulting,,,,,
Amin,Salim, 2007,"CEO, Camerapix",,Kenya / UK,,M,Opinion
Aminath, Shauna, 2020, Minister of Environment Climate Change and Technology Ministry of Environment Climate Change and Technology of the Republic of Maldives,, Maldives,,,
Amorim,Renato, 2007,"Director, Foreign Affairs Department, Companhia Vale do Rio Doce (CVRD)",,Brazil,,M,Business
Amson,George L. Van,1993, ,,,,,
Amte-Karajgi, Sheetal, 2016," Chief Executive Officer, Maharogi Sewa Samiti",,India,,,YGL -
Anderlini, Jamil, 2013,Beijing Bureau Chief,,New Zealand,,,The Financial Times
Anderson,Eric, 2008,"AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism",,USA,,,YGL - Business
"Anderson
Balls","Matthew
Edward", 2005,"Chief Executive, Asia Pacific and
EMEA
Member Ogilvy Public Relations
Worldwide Labour Party",,"United Kingdom
United Kingdom",,,
Andrea R. Abad ,Julia, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Philippines,,,YGL - Political & Government
Andreessen,Marc,1996,Chairman and Co-Founder Opsware Inc.,,,,,
Andrews,Robert E.,1995,Congressman from New Jersey United States House of,,USA,,,
Andrijani,Mark Boris, 2022,Minister of Digital Transformation,Government Office for Digital Transformation of Slovenia,Slovenia,,,
Androsov,Kirill, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Russian Federation,,,YGL - Political & Government
Anestis,Matthew, 2006,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Anev Janse, Kalin, 2016," Secretary-General, European Stability Mechanism",,Luxembourg,,,YGL -
Ang, Bernise, 2017, Chief Alchemist Zeroth Labs,, Singapore,,,
Angelkova, Nikolina, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Bulgaria,,,YGL - Political & Government
Angermayer,Christian, 2011,PI-Private Investors,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Anghel-Enescu, Irina, 2014,PI-Private Investors,,Romania,,,YGL - Societal
Angkosubroto,Husodo,1995,Chairman PT Gunung Sewu Kencana,,,,,
Anglade, Dominique, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Business
Ann Bernard, Barbara, 2018, Founder and Chief Investment Officer Wincrest Capital Ltd,, Bahamas,,,
Ansari,Anousheh, 2002,Co-Founder and Chief Prodea Systems Inc.,,,,,
Ansari,Anousheh, 2007,"Co-Founder, Prodea Systems Inc",,Islamic Republic of Iran,,F,Business
Antonia Arroyo, Maria, 2015,PS-Professional Services,,Philippines,,,YGL - Business
Antoniadou, Eleni, 2016," Chief of Science, Transplants Without Donors",,Greece,,,YGL -
Anyanwu Ikemba, Akudo, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Nigeria ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Apostolov,Apostol, 2002,Executive Director Bulgarian Privatization Agency,,,,,
Appendino,Michele, 2002,Co-Founder and Managing Net Partners Ventures,,,,,
Appleton,Steve R.,1997,,,,,,
Appleton,Barry, 2001,"Managing Partner Appleton & Associates
International Lawyers",,,,,
Appleton,Barry, 2005,"Managing Partner Appleton & Associates
International Lawyers",,Canada,,,
Aquino IV ,Paolo Benigno, 2006,PI-Private Investors,,Philippines,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Aram,Ashok, 2010,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,India,,,YGL - Business
Arapoglou,Efstratios G.,1993, ,,,,,
Araujo,Maria Consuelo, 2003, ,,,,,
Araujo,Maria Consuelo, 2005,Minister of Culture Ministry of Culture of Colombia,,Colombia,,,
Arcuri, Nathalia, 2021, Founder/CEO Me Poupe! Conteudo e Servicos Financeiros Eireli ,, Brazil,,,
Ardalan,Parvin Najafgholi, 2001,Author and Essayist ,,,,,
Ardern, Jacinda, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,New Zealand,,,YGL - Political & Government
Argüden,Yilmaz,1999,Chairman ARGE Consulting,,,,,
Argueta,Yara, 2011,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Guatemala,,,YGL - Business
Arifin,Nurul, 2005,Actress ,,Indonesia,,,
Armani, Andrea, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Armanious, Riad, 2018, Chief Executive Officer Eva Pharma,, Egypt,,,
Armstrong,Lance, 2003,Founder and Chairman LiveSTRONG,,,,,
Arnold,Jeff, 2000,Chief Executive Officer The Convex Group,,,,,
Arnoldi,Massimo, 2000,Chief Executive Officer Lifeware SA,,,,,
Arora, Steve, 2015,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Arpe,Matteo, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Capitalia SpA,,Italy,,,
Arredondo,Fabiola R., 2000,Founder FRA Holdings LLC,,,,,
Arteaga Serrano,Rosalia,1997,President Consultora Arteaga - Arteaga &,,,,,
Artoni,Anna Maria, 2003,President Confederation of Italian Industries (Confindustria,,,,,
Asao,Keiichiro, 2005,"Member of the House of Councillors,
DJP House of Councillors of Japan",,Japan,,,
Asava-Aree,Praphant,1995,Chief Executive Officer Mice Management Co. Ltd,,,,,
Asfour, Samer I., 2009,PS-Professional Services,,Jordan,,,YGL - Political & Government
Ashenafi,Tewodros, 2009,EN-Energy,,Ethiopia,,,YGL - Business
Ashutosh Dayal,,1995,President Info USA Inc.,,,,,
Aso, Iwao, 2014,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Japan,,,YGL - Business
Aspe Armella,Pedro,1993,Chairman and Chief Executive Protego,,,,,
Assi, Rima, 2019, Managing Partner Abu Dhabi Senior Partner McKinsey & Company LME Limited,, United Arab Emirates,,,
Asuaje, Bernardo, 2020, Co-Founder and Managing Director Grupo Attia (Colombia) ,, Colombia,,,
Ategeka, Christopher, 2016," Founder and CEO, Rides for Lives",,Uganda,,,YGL -
Athey,Susan, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,,,,YGL - Intellectual
Atilano, Cherrie, 2020, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Agrea ,, Philippines,,,
Attal,Jocelyne,1997, ,,,,,
Atzberger, Alexander, 2013,China Strategy Head SAP AG,,Germany,,,
Aubry,Martine,1993,Mayor of Lille Office of the Mayor of Lille,,,,,
Auerbach,Daniel E.,1996,Managing Partner FIL Capital Management (Hong,,,,,
Auerbach,Lera, 2007,"Pianist, Composer, Writer, ",,Russian Federation / USA,,F,Arts & Culture
Auerbach-Rodriguez,Jennifer (Jen), 2022,Managing Director - MLWM Strategic Growth Markets,Merrill Lynch,United States of America,,,
Augustsson,Peter,1996,President and Chief Executive Saab Automobile AB,,,,,
Auken, Ida, 2013,Minister of the Environment ,,Denmark,,,
Auquier,Antoine A.,1993, ,,,,,
Auslin, Michael R., 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Auta, Lois, 2017, Founder and Executive Director Cedar Seed Foundation,, Nigeria,,,
Avasthi, Aditi, 2021, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Embibe ,, India,,,
Avgerinopoulou,Dionysia-Theodora, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Greece,,,YGL - Political & Government
Avice-Huet, Gwenaelle, 2018, Senior Vice-President Corporate Strategy,, USA,,,
Avni,Ronit, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Awadallah,Bassem I., 2005,"Minister of Planning and
International Cooperation Ministry of Planning of Jordan",,Jordan,,,
Awadhi, Najla Al, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,United Arab Emirates,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Awobokun, Abayomi, 2016," Chief Executive Officer, Oando Downstream",,Nigeria,,,YGL -
Awotwi,Violet E., 2005,"Executive Director Women's Initiative for Self
Empowerment",,Ghana,,,
"Awuah, Jr.",Patrick G., 2007,"Founder and President, Ashesi University College",,Ghana,,M,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Aydin,Cenk, 2010,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Turkey,,,YGL - Business
Ayers, Nick, 2019, Managing Partner Ayers Neugebauer & Co. ,, USA,,,
Ayhan, Dilek, 2016," State Secretary of Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries",,Norway,,,YGL -
Ayouch,Khalid, 2002,Chief Executive Officer Finaccess Six Telekurs MENA,,,,,
Azalina Binti Othman Said,, 2003,Head Puteri UMNO,,,,,
Azami,Dawood, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Azcárraga Jean,Emilio,1999,President Grupo Televisa SAB,,,,,
Azimov,Rustam S.,1994, ,,,,,
Aziz, Amira Aisya Abd, 2023, Co-Founder and Deputy President, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, Malaysia,Dropped out?,,
Aznar,José María,1993, ,,,,,
Ba,Hassan,1999,Special Assistant to the Office of the President of Senegal,,,,,
Ba, Fatoumata, 2018, Founder and Executive Chair Janngo,, Côte d'Ivoire,,,
Ba•ç•,Erdem, 2007,"Vice-Governor, Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey",,Turkey,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Babacan,Ali, 2005,Minister of State for Economy Office of the Prime Minister of Turkey,,Turkey,,,
Bacha, Julia, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Badenoch, Gina, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,Mexico ,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Baerbock, Annalena, 2020, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Federal Foreign Office of Germany ,, Germany,,,
Baggio,Rodrigo, 2001,Executive Director Center for Digital Inclusion (CDI),,,,,
Baggio,Rodrigo, 2005,"Executive Director Committee for Democracy In
Information Technology",,Brazil,,,
Bahar,Adnan A. Al,1993,Chairman and Managing International Investor,,,,,
Bahl,Raghav, 2001,Managing Director Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd,,,,,
Bahr, Daniel, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Germany ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Bahwan,Hind S., 2003,Chairperson Bahwan Cyber Tek Group,,,,,
Bahwan,Hind S., 2007,"Chairperson, Bahwan Cyber Tek Group",,Oman,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Baier-Lentz,Moritz, 2023,Partner and Head of Gaming,Lightspeed Venture Partners,USA,,,
Baird,Zoë,1993,President Markle Foundation,,,,,
Bajaj,Niraj,1993,Chairman and Managing Mukand Limited,,,,,
Bajaj,Rajiv,1999,Managing Director Bajaj Auto Ltd,,,,,
Bajaj,Rajiv, 2005,Joint Managing Director Bajaj Auto Ltd,,India,,,
Bakala,Zdenek,1997,Chairman Patria Finance AS,,,,,
Bakaya, Priyanka, 2019, N Renew Oceans ,, USA,,,
Baker, Angela, 2018, Chief Sustainability Officer Qualcomm,, USA,,,
Bakhit, Suleiman, 2016," Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hero Factor",,Jordan,,,YGL -
Bakhtadze, Mamuka, 2019, Prime Minister of Georgia (2018 - 2019) Office of the Prime Minister of Georgia ,, Georgia,,,
Bakhtiar, Pasha, 2012,PI-Private Investors ,,Switzerland ,,,YGL - Business
Bakr, Loulwa M., 2011,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL - Business
Balares, Analisa, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Philippines ,,,YGL - Societal
Balkin, Jeremy, 2013,President,,Australia,,,Karma Capital
Ballmer,Steven Anthony,1995,Chief Executive Officer Microsoft Corporation,,USA,,,
Ballou-Aares, Daniella, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Political & Government
Bangwell,Kingsley, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Nigeria,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Bannister,Matthew,1999,"Radio Presenter, Radio 5 Live BBC World News",,,,,
Bansal,Jaideep, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE),India,,,
Bansal, Sachin, 2014,"RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle",,India,,,YGL - Business
Bao Yueqiao,, 2007,"President, Beijing Our Game Computer Technology Company
Limited",,People's Republic of China,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Barad,Jill E.,1993, ,,,,,
Barakzai,Shukria, 2007,"Founder and Editor, Aina-E-Zan + MP",,Afghanistan,,F,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Barazzone, Guillaume, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Switzerland,,,YGL - Political & Government
Barber,Stephen D.,1993,Executive Director Pictet Asset Management UK,,,,,
Barbéris, Jean-Jacques, 2019, Member of the Executive Committee Co-Head Institutional Clients Coverage Amundi Asset Management,, France,,,
Barcena Ibarra,Alicia,1995,Executive Secretary United Nations Economic,,,,,
Barcott,Rye, 2011,UT-Energy Utilities & Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Barilla,Guido Maria,1994,Chairman and Group President Barilla Holding SpA,,,,,
Barlow,Simon W.,1997,Owner Rustenberg Wine Estate,,,,,
Barmakova,Elena, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Russian Federation,,,YGL - Business
Barnett,Roger, 2002,Chairman and Chief Executive Shaklee Corporation,,,,,
Baroin,François,1996,"Minister of Economy, Finance Ministry of Economy, Finance and",,,,,
Baroud,Ziad, 2007,"Secretary-General, Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections",,Lebanon,,M,Societal,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Barrabés,Carlos, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,Spain,,,YGL - Business
Barrales,Ruben, 2000,"Assistant to the President and Director, Intergovernmental
Affairs Office of the President of the United States",,,,,
Barrett,Peter,1996,Founder and President Net Positive,,,,,
Barroso,José Manuel,1993,President European Commission,,,,,
Bartiromo,Maria, 2006,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Bartoli,Cecilia, 2007,"Opera Singer, ",,Italy,,F,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Barysch,Katinka, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Germany,,,YGL - Intellectual
Barzani,Nechirvan Idris, 2007,"Prime Minister, Kurdistan Regional Government",,Iraq,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Basaran-Symes,Cansen, 2000,Territory Senior Partner PwC,,,,,
"Bashir
Hussein","Salah Eddin
Zeid Raad Al-", 2005,"Minister of Justice
Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Jordan to the
United Nations Ministry of Justice of Jordan
Permanent Mission of Jordan",,"Jordan
Jordan",,,
Bashir, Ruzwana, 2015,IT-Information Technology,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Bassat,Paul, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Bastawrous, Andrew, 2015,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Baswedan,Anies, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Indonesia,,,YGL - Intellectual
Batkhuyag, Zolzaya, 2021, Co-Founder Adviser and Member of the Board Women for Change ,, Mongolia,,,
Batran,Manal El, 2001,"Senior Specialist, Department
of Technical Affairs, New Urban Communities Ministry of Housing, Utilities and
Urban Communities of Egypt",,,,,
Battelle,John, 2001,Chairman and Publisher Federated Media,,,,,
Battelle,John, 2005,"Visiting Professor and Director,
Business Reporting Program University of California",,USA,,,
Batterjee,Makarem, 2008,UN-Unknown,,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL - Business
Battsenge,Bolor-Erdene, 2022,State Secretary,Ministry of Digital Development,Mongolia,,,
Baumann, Christoph, 2023, Envoy for Sustainable Finance, State Secretariat for International Finance, Switzerland,Dropped out?,,
Bayar,Ugur,1999,"Managing Director, Head of Credit Suisse",,,,,
Bayer,Jan, 2010,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Germany,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Bayh,Evan,1996, ,,,,,
Beaumont, Candice, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Beck,Christophe, 2006,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,Switzerland,,,YGL - Business
Beckerman,Jessica, 2022,Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer,Muso,United States of America,,,
Bedingham,Mark F.,1996,Regional Managing Director Moet-Hennessy Asia Pacific,,,,,
Bedwei, Farida, 2016," Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Logiciel Ltd",,Ghana,,,YGL -
Beech, Terry, 2017, Member of Parliament; Parliamentary Secretary Department of Fisheries,, Canada,,,
Beer, Eli, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Israel ,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Beese,J. Carter,1998,President Riggs Capital Partners,,,,,
Beeson,Ann, 2000,"Litigation Director, Technology and Liberty Program American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)",,,,,
Begazo, Gonzalo, 2014,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,Peru,,,YGL - Business
Begley,Charlene, 2005,President and Chief Executive Officer GE Transportation,,USA,,,
Behlendorf,Brian, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Behrenbruch,Christian, 2011,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Belcher,Angela, 2005,"Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and Biological
Engineering Massachusetts Institute of Technology",,USA,,,
Belhaj,Ali,1999,President Association Maroc 2020,,,,,
Beliz,Gustavo,1993, ,,,,,
Bell,Joshua, 2007,"Violinist, IMG Artists",,USA,,M,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Bell,Karen, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Bell,Venetia, 2022,Group Chief Sustainability Officer; Head,Strategy Gulf International Bank BSC (GIB),United Kingdom,,,
Bello,Stefany, 2023,Senior Vice President of Digital Partnerships,Retail & Commerce Mastercard,USA,,,
Belluzzo,Richard E.,1996,Chairman and Chief Executive Quantum Corporation,,,,,
Belmont, Claudia, 2014,"RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle",,Peru,,,YGL - Business
Beltran,Eduardo Navarro, 2007,", EN-Energy",,Chile,,,YGL - Business
Beltran, Jacques, 2013,"Senior Vice-President, Europe, CIS, Turkey Alstom International",,France,,,
Ben Mhenni, Lina, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Tunisia,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Benabbés-Taarji,Jalil, 2000,Director-General Tikida Hotels,,,,,
Benardete, Georgie, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,USA ,,,YGL - Business
Bendell, Jem, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Benetton,Alessandro,1997,"Managing Director 21, Investimenti SpA",,,,,
Benhamou,Eric A.,1995,Chairman and Chief Executive Benhamou Global Ventures LLC,,,,,
Benioff,Marc R., 2002,Chairman and Chief Executive Salesforce.com,,,,,
"Benioff
Brin","Marc R.
Sergey", 2005,"Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer
Co-Founder and President, Technology Salesforce.com
Google Inc.",,"USA
USA",,,
Benjumea,Felipe,1997,Executive Chairman Abengoa SA,,,,,
Berelowitz, Dan, 2017, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Spring Impact,, USA,,,
Berge,Fridtjof, 2023,Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer,Antler Innovation Pte Ltd,Singapore,,,
Bernardo,Rex, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Philippines,,,YGL - Intellectual
Bernoussi,Hassan, 2001,"Executive Director, Foreign
Investments Foreign Investments Department",,,,,
Bernstein,Daryl,1993,Chief Operating Officer Global Video Inc.,,,,,
Bernstein,Mark W.,1999,Chief Executive Officer Bernstein Ventures,,,,,
Berrard,Steven R.,1996,Chairman of the Board of Gerald Stevens Inc.,,,,,
Berry, Maggie, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Business
Berry, David, 2014,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Bershidsky,Leonid, 2005,Publisher Newsweek,,"Russian
Federation",,,
Bertarelli,Ernesto,1997,Chairman Kedge Capital Partners Limited,,,,,
Berube, Caroline, 2015,PS-Professional Services,,Canada,,,YGL - Business
Beschloss,Afsaneh Mashayekhi,1994,President and Chief Executive The Rock Creek Group,,,,,
Besimi,Fatmir, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia,,,YGL - Political & Government
Beslik,Sasja, 2011,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Sweden,,,YGL - Business
Besselsen,Ivo,1994,** GLT ** No longer with Daly ,,,,,
Best,Simon G.,1999,Entrepreneur in Residence TVM Capital GmbH,,,,,
Beumelburg, Katharina, 2015,ET- Energy Technologies,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Bezantakou, Danae, 2015,SCT-Supply Chain & Transportation,,Greece,,,YGL - Business
Bezos,Jeff,1998,Founder and Chief Executive Amazon.com,,,,,
Bharadwaj,Neeraj, 2007,"Partner, Apax Partners",,India / USA,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Bhartia,Shobhana,1996,Member of Parliament HT Media Limited,,,,,
Bhatia,Sabeer, 2000,Chairman Bhatia Enterprises,,,,,
Bhatnagar,Sanjay, 2001,Chief Executive Officer WaterHealth International,,,,,
Bhattacharya-Agarwal, Rwitwika, 2017, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Swaniti Initiative,, India,,,
Bhatti, Shahzad A., 2009,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Bhutto,Mohtarma Benazir,1994,"sacked as PM of Pakistan, and ",,,,,
Biar Ajak, Peter, 2021, Visiting Fellow and Adjunct Faculty Africa Center for Strategic Studies ,, USA,,,
Biaudet,Eva, 2001,"Special Representative on
Combating Trafficking in Human Beings Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)",,,,,
Bibb, Justin, 2023, Mayor, City of Cleveland, USA,Dropped out?,,
Biffi,Selene, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Italy,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Biguria,Salvador, 2011,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,Guatemala,,,YGL - Business
Bijli,Ajay, 2007,"Managing Director, PVR Cinemas / Bijli Group of Companies",,India,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Bilge Demirkoz, M., 2019, Professor Department of Physics Middle East Technical University ,, Turkey,,,
Bilgi,Elif, 2002,Chief Executive Officer HC Istanbul Menkul Degerler,,,,,
"Bin Abdullah Al
Ka'abi",Ali, 2007,"Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs",,United Arab Emirates,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Bin Braik,Khaled, 2023,Partner,PricewaterhouseCoopers,United Arab Emirates,,,
Bin Essa Al Khalifa,Sheikh Mohammed, 2007,", IN-Institutional",,Bahrain,,,YGL - Business
Bin Mortaza, Mashrafe, 2021, Captain Bangladesh Cricket Team ,, Bangladesh,,,
Bin Nasser, Nasser, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Jordan,,,YGL - Political & Government
Binder, Diane, 2019, Founding Partner Regenopolis ,, France,,,
Bing,Shen, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Bint Bandar Al-Saud ,Reema, 2015,"RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle",,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL - Business
Bint Hamad Al Thani ,Alanoud, 2021, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) ,, Qatar,,,
bint Yousif Al-Amiri ,Sarah, 2019, Minister of State for Advanced Technology Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates ,, United Arab Emirates,,,
Bird, Adam C., 2006,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Birgersson,Jonas, 2000,"Founder and Chief Executive
Officer Labs2",,,,,
Birla,Chandrakant,1993,Chairman Hindustan Motors Limited,,,,,
Birla,Kumar M.,1997,Group Chairman The Aditya Birla Group,,,,,
Birla,"Kumar
Mangalan", 2005,Chairman Aditya Birla Group,,India,,,
Bisanz,Peter, 2007,"Director, Entropy Films",,USA,,M,Arts & Culture
Bishop,Matthew, 2005,Business Editor The Economist,,United Kingdom,,,
Bishop,Sebastian, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
"Bisordi de Oliveira
Lima",Ricardo, 2007,"Chief Financial Officer, Camargo Corrêa Group",,Brazil,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Bitar,Hania, 2001,Director-General Pyalara,,,,,
Bitar,Cristina, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Chile,,,YGL - Societal
Bizgan-Gayral, Oana, 2018, Member of Parliament Parliament of Romania,, Romania,,,
Bjelland,Christian,1997,President Chr. Bjelland & Co. ASA,,,,,
Björkman,Nils,1995,Executive Vice-President Tetra Pak International SA,,,,,
Black,Natalie, 2022,Her Majesty‚Äôs Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific,Department for International Trade,Singapore,,,
Blair,Tony,1993,United Nations Middle East The Office of Tony Blair,,UK,,,
Blakemore, Sarah-Jayne, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Intellectual
Blanch Israel,Caroline, 2022,Managing Director and Partner,Boston Consulting Group,Australia,,,
Blanco, Jorge R., 2006,TC-Telecommunications,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Blecher,Taddy, 2002,Chief Executive Officer Maharishi Institute of,,,,,
Blecher,Taddy, 2005,Chief Executive Officer CIDA City Campus,,South Africa,,,
Blevins,Tony, 2002, ,,,,,
Block,Susan, 2003, ,,,,,
Blom,Peter,1997,Chairman of the Executive Board Triodos Bank,,,,,
Bloomer,Jonathan,1995, ,,,,,
Blouin MacBain,Louise T.,1993,Chairman LTB Limited,,,,,
Blumenthal, Neil, 2012,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods ,,USA ,,,YGL - Business
Blumer, David J., 2006,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,Switzerland,,,YGL - Business
Bly,Adam, 2007,"Founder and Editor-in-Chief, SEED Magazine",,USA / Canada,,M,Opinion
Bo,Wen, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Societal
Boagiu,Anca Daniela, 2007,"Minister of European Integration, Government of Romania",,Romania,,F,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Boateng,Ozwald, 2007,"Founder, House of Boateng",,Ghana / UK,,M,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Boccaletti, Giulio, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Italy,,,YGL - Societal
Bochorishvili, Ketevan, 2019, Chief Executive Officer JSC Anaklia City ,, Georgia,,,
Bod,Peter A.,1993,"Former Chairman, Hungarian ",,,,,
Bodmer,Adriana, 2007,"Partner, adbodmer ag",,Switzerland,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Boehmer, David, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,Canada ,,,YGL - Business
Bogolo Joy Kenewendo ,, 2019, Member of Parliament The National Assembly of the Republic of Botswana ,, Botswana,,,
Bogue, Zachary, 2015,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Bohmer,Martin, 2002,Dean Universidad de Palermo,,,,,
Boiko,Oleg,1995,No more at Concern Olbi ,,,,,
Bokhari, Maleeka, 2021, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan ,, Pakistan,,,
Bokros,Lajos,1994,"Former Minister of Finance, ",,,,,
Bolla, Srikanth, 2021, Founder & Chief Executive Officer Bollant Industries Pvt Ltd ,, India,,,
Bolle,Roberto, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Italy,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Bolloré,Vincent,1993,Chairman and Chief Executive Bolloré Group,,,,,
Bolloré,Yannick, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Bolona,Carlos A.,1993, ,,,,,
Bonadurer,Werner,1996,. ,,,,,
Bonamy, Julie, 2019, CEO Indonesia Malaysia and Singapore Saint-Gobain (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.,, Singapore,,,
Bonas,Dafna C., 2001,Partner Eden McCallum,,,,,
Bonchristiano,Antonio, 2003,Co-Chief Executive Officer GP Investimentos,,,,,
Bonchristiano,Antonio, 2006,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,Brazil,,,YGL - Business
Bono,,1993,Lead singer of U2 and Co- ONE & wanker,,Ireland,,,
Bonte, Alexis, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,France ,,,YGL - Business
Boodai,Noor, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,TenX,Kuwait,,,
Booker,Cory, 2007,"Mayor, The City of Newark, New Jersey",,USA,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Boonstra, Claire, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,Netherlands ,,,YGL - Business
Boonyarat, Roongchat, 2021, Director Chief Executive & Operating Officer Malee Group PCL ,, Thailand,,,
Booth,Anna,1993, ,,,,,
Borchert,Katharina, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Germany,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Borde,Laurence M., 2003,"Founder and Chief Executive
Officer Media Tree Limited",,,,,
Bories,Christel,1999,"Senior-Vice-President, Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.",,,,,
Bornhausen,Paulo R.,1998, ,,,,,
Borno, Ruba, 2019, Senior Vice President / General Manager CX Centers and Managed Services Cisco ,, USA,,,
Bornschein, Christoph, 2021, Chief Executive Officer TLGG ,, Germany,,,
Borodin,Andrey, 2007,"President and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Moscow",,Russian Federation,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Bosack,Leonard,1993,President XKL Inc.,,,,,
Botero,Ana M.,1998, ,,,,,
Botín,Ana Patricia,1996,Member of the Board Banco Santander SA,,,,,
Botsman, Rachel, 2013,Founder,,Australia,,,Collaborative Lab
Botton,Alain de, 2003,"Philosopher, Author ",,,,,
Bouaida, Mbarka, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Morocco ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Boudreaux,Caroline, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Boulmerka,Hassiba, 2007,"Former Olympic Gold Medalist, ",,Algeria,,F,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Bouquot, Geoffrey, 2019, Group Vice-President Corporate Strategy and External Relations Valeo ,, France,,,
Bours,Eduardo,1997, ,,,,,
Boutros-Ghali,Youssef,1993, ,,,,,
Bowman,Robert A.,1996, ,,,,,
Boyd,Stacey, 2003,Chief Executive Officer Global Learning Ventures,,,,,
boyd,danah, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Boyle, Kieron, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Political & Government
Boyner,Cem,1994,Chief Executive Officer Boyner Holding AS,,,,,
Boyner, Osman F., 2006,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,Turkey,,,YGL - Business
Boza Dibos,Beatriz,1996,Executive Manager Ciudadanos al Día,,,,,
Bradford,Anu, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Finland,,,YGL - Intellectual
Bradoo, Privahini, 2012,MM-Mining & Metals ,,New Zealand ,,,YGL - Business
Braga,Maria Almeida,1996,Director Bank Icatu,,,,,
Bragg, Andrew, 2021, Senator for New South Wales Parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia ,, Australia,,,
Brand,Christoph, 2002, ,,,,,
Brandt, Kate, 2020, Sustainability Officer Google ,, USA,,,
Branson,Richard,1993,Founder and Chairman Virgin Group Ltd,,Uk,,,
Brault,Bethann, 2007,"Managing Director and Co-Founder, Genesis
Park, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)",,USA,,F,Business
Bray, David, 2016," Chief Information Officer, Federal Communication Commission",, USA,,,YGL -
Bremmer,Ian, 2007,"President, Eurasia Group",,USA,,M,Business
Brenes, Alejandro, 2017, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Enertiva,, Costa Rica,,,
Brenneman,Gregory D.,1997, ,,,,,
Brenninkmeijer,Michiel R. P. M.,1999,Member of the Board Cardex Group (Asia),,,,,
Breton,Thierry,1998,Chairman and Chief Executive Atos Origin,,,,,
Brevnov,Boris A.,1998,. ,,,,,
Brewer,Eric, 2000, ,,,,,
Brglez,Alja, 2003,Director and Founder Institute for Civilization and,,,,,
Brglez,Alja, 2005,"Director Institute for Civilization and
Culture",,Slovenia,,,
Bridges, Simon, 2013,Minister of Labour and of Energy and Resources,,New Zealand,,,
Brison,Scott, 2005,"Minister of Public Works and
Government Services Ministry of Public Works and
Government Services",,Canada,,,
Brito,Rodrigo, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,Brazil,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Bronfman,Edgar,1993,Chairman and Chief Executive Warner Music Group (WMG),,,,,
Browder,William F., 2001,"Chief Executive Officer Hermitage Capital Management
Ltd",,,,,
Browder,William F., 2005,"Chief Executive Officer Hermitage Capital Management
Ltd",,"Russian
Federation",,,
Brown,Gordon,1993,Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,,UK,,,
Browner,Carol M.,1994,Assistant to the President for Office of the President of the,,,,,
Bruderer-Wyss,Pascale, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Switzerland,,,YGL - Political & Government
Brûlé,Tyler, 2006,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Canada,,,YGL - Business
Bruncko, Martin, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Slovakia ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Bryant,John, 2005,"Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Operation Hope Inc.",,USA,,,
Buberl,Thomas, 2008,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Buch, Jesper, 2013,Angel and Seed investor Jesper Buch,,Denmark,,,
Buchanan, Kelly, 2018, Senior Vice-President; Mergers and Acquisitions Integration Executive Mastercard Europe Service Ltd,, United Kingdom,,,
Budinsky,Petr,1998,. ,,,,,
Budzyn, Agnes, 2019, Co-Founder and Managing Partner SFI ,, USA,,,
Bugg-Levine, Antony, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Bugshan,Fares, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,Bugshan Investment,Saudi Arabia,,,
Buhrer Tavanier, Yana, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Bulgaria ,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Buldanlioglu,Hasan Hasip,1993,USED TO BE IN MARMARA BANK ,,,,,
Bulkeley,Jonathan, 2000,Chairman QXL.COM,,,,,
Bullain,Nilda, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Hungary,,,YGL - Societal
Bullrich,Esteban, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Argentina,,,YGL - Political & Government
Buolamwini,Joy, 2022,Founder and Executive Director,Algorithmic Justice League,United States of America,,,
Burgess,Brandon, 2005,"Executive Vice-President, Business
Development NBC Universal Inc.",,USA,,,
Burgner-Kahrs, Jessica, 2019, Associate Professor University of Toronto Mississauga ,, Canada,,,
Buriak,Jillian, 2005,"Professor of Chemistry and Senior Research Officer, National Institute
of Nanotechnology University of Alberta",,Canada,,,
Burke, Sinéad, 2021, Chief Executive Officer Tilting The Lens ,, Ireland,,,
Burman,Amit, 2007,"Executive Director, Dabur India Ltd.",,India,,M,Business
Burston, Jane, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Burzaco,Eugenio, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Argentina,,,YGL - Societal
Busque, Leah, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Butt, Abid, 2015,SCT-Supply Chain & Transportation,,Pakistan,,,YGL - Business
Butt, Zoe, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Australia,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Butt, Hina, 2016," Minister, Government of Punjab",,Pakistan,,,YGL -
Butte,Amy S., 2005,"Chief Financial Officer and
Executive Vice-President New York Stock Exchange Inc.",,USA,,,
Buttigieg, Peter, 2019, Secretary of Transportation US Department of Transportation ,, USA,,,
Buytaert, Dries, 2013,Founder and Project Lead Drupal,,Belgium,,,
Byambasaikhan, Bayanjargal, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,Mongolia,,,YGL - Business
Byanyima,Winnie,1996,"Director, Gender Team, Bureau United Nations Development",,,,,
C K Woo ,Douglas, 2017, Chairman and Managing Director Wheelock and Company Ltd,, People's Republic of China,,,
C. Galvão Filho,Paulo Sérgio,1997,Chairman Klabin SA,,,,,
Cabrera,Ángel, 2002,President Thunderbird School of Global,,,,,
Cabrera,Angel, 2005,"President Thunderbird, The Garvin School
of International Management",,USA,,,
Cabrera,Maria Eugenia del Castillo, 2022,Envoy of the Vicepresident of the Dominican Republic,The Presidency of the Dominican Republic,Dominican Republic,,,
Cadbury,Matthew J.,1996, ,,,,,
Cai,Yanqing (Kenny), 2022,Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Bottle Dream,People's Republic of China,,,
Caille,Jérôme, 2003, ,,,,,
Cain,Steven, 2000,Co-Founder Goingreen,,,,,
Caio,Francesco,1998, ,,,,,
Calatrava,Santiago,1993,General Manager Calatrava Valls SA,,,,,
Calderón,Felipe,1997,President of Mexico Mexican Presidency,,,,,
Camara, Kamissa, 2019, Minister of Digital Economy and Forecasting Ministry of Digital Economy Information and Communication of Mali ,, Mali,,,
Camargo,Luis, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Colombia,,,YGL - Societal
Campbell,Rachel, 2007,"UK Head of People Management and Member of
the UK Board, KPMG LLP",,United Kingdom,,F,Business
Campbell, Ailish, 2014,IN-Institutional,,Canada,,,YGL - Business
Campelli, Fabrizio, 2013,"Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Strategy and Planning Deutsche Bank AG",,Italy,,,
Cañedo White,Guillermo,1996,Executive Director Desarrollo Axis S.C.,,,,,
Canner,Niko, 2011,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Cannon-Brookes,Michael, 2009,IT-Information Technology,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Cao, Ron, 2013,Co-Founder and Managing,,People's Republic of China,,,Lightspeed China Partners
Capehart,Jonathan, 2002,Deputy Editorial Page Editor The New York Daily News,,,,,
Capote,Alfredo, 2010,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Mexico,,,YGL - Business
Caputo,Lisa, 2005,President and Chief Executive Officer Women & Co.,,USA,,,
Carandang, Benedict, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,Philippines ,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Cardoso,Gustavo, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Portugal,,,YGL - Intellectual
Cargill, Adriana, 2021, Independent Radio Journalist ,,USA ,,,
Carlesi, Francesca, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Italy,,,YGL - Business
Carlo Perez-Arizti,, 2022,Partner,Baker McKenzie,Mexico,,,
Carné,Lucas, 2011,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,Spain,,,YGL - Business
Carrel-Billiard,Dominique, 2007,"Chief Executive, AXA Investment Managers",,France,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Carrell, Rachel, 2014,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,New Zealand,,,YGL - Business
Cartwright,Stacey, 2007,"CFO, Burberry",,United Kingdom,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Caruana Galizia, Matthew, 2020, Director Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation ,, Malta,,,
Casares,Wenceslao, 2001,Co-Chief Executive Officer Bling Nation Inc.,,,,,
Casares,Wenceslao, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,Argentina,,,YGL - Business
Casas Zamora,Kevin, 2007,"Second Vice-President, Minister of Planning and
Economic Policy, Government of Costa Rica",,Costa Rica,,M,Political
Case,Steve,1995,Chairman The Case Foundation,,,,,
Case,Daniel H.,1997, ,,,,,
Casey,Caroline, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Ireland,,,YGL - Societal
Casey,Valerie, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Ireland,,,YGL - Business
Cashin,Dick,1993,"Managing Partner, One Equity Highbridge Capital Management",,,,,
Cashmore,Pete, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Cassani,Barbara,1999, ,,,,,
Castro,Julián, 2010,UN-Unknown,,USA,,,YGL - Political & Government
Castro,Freddy, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,Banca de las Oportunidades,Colombia,,,
Celebi, Sercan, 2017, Co-Founder and President Oy ve Otesi,, Turkey,,,
Cepeda (Chuy), Jesús, 2020, Founder and Executive Director Onesmart Technology SA de CV ,, Mexico,,,
Ch'ien,Raymond K. F.,1993,Executive Chairman CDC Corporation,,,,,
Chacón,Carme, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Spain,,,YGL - Political & Government
Chaddha,Navin, 2002,Managing Director Mayfield Fund,,,,,
Chaddha,Navin, 2009,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Chadha,Raghav, 2022,Member of Parliament,State of Punjab,India,,,
Chadid,Merieme, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Morocco,,,YGL - Intellectual
Chalita,Gabriel, 2005,"Secretary of Education Secretariat of Education of the
State of São Paolo",,Brazil,,,
Chamberlain, Matthew, 2021, Chief Executive Officer London Metal Exchange ,, United Kingdom,,,
Chambrier,Roselyne, 2023,Chief Executive Officer,Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP),Côte d'Ivoire,,,
Champagne,François-Philippe, 2009,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Canada,,,YGL - Business
Chan, Juliana, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Singapore,,,YGL - Intellectual
Chan, Pamela, 2020, Global Head BlackRock Alternative Solutions Chief Investment Officer BlackRock,, USA,,,
Chan, Arvan, 2021, Senior Vice-President Chief Operating Officer International Centene,, USA,,,
Chanakira,Nigel, 2001,"Founder and Director Kingdom Financial Holdings
Limited",,,,,
Chanakira,Nigel, 2005,"Executive Deputy Chairman Kingdom Financial Holdings
Limited",,Zimbabwe,,,
Chandra,Vikram, 2003,Presenter and Editor New Delhi Television (NDTV),,,,,
Chandra,Amit, 2007,"Managing Director and Head, Global Markets
and Investment Banking, DSP Merrill Lynch",,India,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Chandra,Vikram, 2007,"Managing Editor, NDTV",,India,,M,Opinion,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Chandran, Subhashini, 2012,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage ",,India ,,,YGL - Business
Chandrasekaran,Anand, 2010,TC-Telecommunications,,India,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Chandratillake,Suranga, 2009,IT-Information Technology,,Sri Lanka,,,YGL - Business
Chang, Candy, 2012,OG-Oil & Gas ,,USA ,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Chang Dae-Whan,,1993,Chairman and Publisher Maekyung Media Group,,,,,
Chantzos, Ilias, 2014,IT-Information Technology,,Greece,,,YGL - Business
Chao,Charles, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Chao, Sabrina, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Hong Kong SAR,,,YGL - Business
Chaoyang, Lu, 2021, Professor of Physics University of Science and Technology of China ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Chappatte,Patrick, 2006,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Switzerland,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Chappell, Julie, 2016," Partner, Hawthorn",,United Kingdom,,,YGL -
Charas,Erik, 2006,PI-Private Investors,,Mozambique,,,YGL - Societal
Charest,Jean,1994,Premier of Quebec Government of Quebec,,,,,
Charnley,Irene, 2001,Chief Executive Officer Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd,,,,,
Chatterjee,Vinayak,1998,Chairman Feedback Infrastructure Services,,,,,
Chatterjee,Sandeep, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Chau, James, 2015,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Chaudhary,Binod K.,1995,President and Managing Director Chaudhary Group,,,,,
Chaudhary, Nirvana, 2021, Managing Director Chaudhary Group ,, Nepal,,,
Cheah,Hanson, 2006,PI-Private Investors,,Malaysia,,,YGL - Business
Chearavanont, Tanit, 2021, Managing Director Siam Makro Plc ,, Thailand,,,
Cheema, Umer, 2016," Executive Director, Center for Investigative Reporting in Pakistan",,Pakistan,,,YGL -
Chekheria, Valeri, 2018, Chief Executive Officer Adjara Group Hospitality,, Georgia,,,
Chen,Diana, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Chen,Li, 2023,President,Gotion Global Gotion High-tech,China,,,
Chen, Yao, 2016," Actress, Beijing Chen Xin Culture and Art Studio",,China,,,YGL -
Chen, Sarah, 2020, Co-Founder and Managing Partner The Billion Dollar Fund for Women ,, USA,,,
Chen Huijing, Serene, 2019, Managing Director Deutsche Bank ,, Singapore,,,
Chen Tianqiao,Timothy, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Shanda Networking Development,,People's Republic of China,,,
Chen Zhangliang,,1996,Vice-Governor of Guangxi Guangxi People's Government,,,,,
Cheng,Calvin, 2009,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,Singapore,,,YGL - Business
Cheng, Adrian, 2012,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development ,,Canada ,,,YGL - Business
Cheok, Adrian D., 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Australia,,,YGL - Intellectual
Chepkong'a,Samuel, 2000, ,,,,,
Chernukhin,Vladimir A., 2003, ,,,,,
Chertorivski Woldenberg, Salomon, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Mexico,,,YGL - Political & Government
Chetty,Deena,1999, ,,,,,
Cheung,Barry,1995,Chief Executive FORTUNE OIL PLC,,,,,
Chheang, Vannarith, 2013,Executive Director,,Cambodia,,,Cambodian Institute for Cooperation and Peace
Chia, Francesca, 2021, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer GoGet ,, Malaysia,,,
Chikhaoui,Arslan,1999,Chairman Nord-Sud Ventures,,,,,
Chin,Calvin, 2010,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Chinbat, Nomin, 2016," Chief Executive Officer, Mongol TV",,Mongolia,,,YGL -
Chino,Mitsuru Claire, 2003,Corporate Counsel Itochu Corporation,,,,,
Chino,Mitsuru C., 2005,Corporate Counsel Itochu Corporation,,Japan,,,
Chitalu,Valentine,1999,Chairman Kabwe Industrial Fabrics Limited,,,,,
Chitiga,Liz,1997, ,,,,,
Chitrakar,Anil,1994,No track for pers/comp.(191/E- ,,,,,
Chiu,David, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Political & Government
Chiu, Cassandra, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,Singapore,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Cho ,Hyun-Sang, 2007,"Senior Vice-President and Board Member, Hyosung Corporation",,Republic of Korea,,M,Business
Cho Soo-Ho,,1995, ,,,,,
Choi, Calvin, 2017, Chairman AMTD,, China,,,
Chong,Yu, 2023,Chief Representative,China WildAid,China,,,
Chong, Rachael, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Australia,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Chopra, Tejpreet Singh, 2010,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,India,,,YGL - Business
Chopra, Rohit, 2016," Managing Director, Lazard",, USA,,,YGL -
Chopra, Rohit, 2019, Commissioner Federal Trade Commission ,, USA,,,
Christensen,Axel, 2008,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,Chile,,,YGL - Societal
Chu,Victor L. L.,1998,Chairman and Chief Executive First Eastern Investment Group,,,,,
Chua, Chim Kang, 2006,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Singapore,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Chubais,Anatoly B.,1993,Chief Executive Officer OJSC RUSNANO,,,,,
Chubak, David, 2019, Head Global Retail Bank and Consumer Lending Citibank NA ,, USA,,,
Chugani,Neil, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Chung,Eugene, 2022,Chief Executive Officer and Founder,Penrose Studios Inc.,United States of America,,,
Chung, Nami, 2018, Director Asan Nanum Foundation,, Republic of Korea,,,
Chung Bo Keun,,1997,GLT - His comp. Hanbo is ,,,,,
Chung Mong Hyuck,,1998,Chiarman and Chief Executive Hyundai Corporation,,,,,
Chung Mong-Gyu,,1997, ,,,,,
Cissé, Abdourahmane, 2017, Secretary General in the Presidency Office of the President of Côte d'Ivoire,, Côte d'Ivoire,,,
Ciurysek-Gedir, Roksana, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Poland,,,YGL - Business
Claire Liew, Vivian, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Singapore,,,YGL - Intellectual
Clare O'Neil,, 2019, Member of Parliament for Hotham Parliament of Australia ,, Australia,,,
Claure,R. Marcelo, 2007,"Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
and President, Brightstar Corp.",,Bolivia / USA,,M,Business
Clooney, Amal, 2016," Barrister, Doughty Street Chambers",,United Kingdom,,,YGL -
Cobian, Patricia, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Spain,,,YGL - Business
Cock Duque,Catalina, 2007,"Director and Co-Founder, Amigos del Choco",,Colombia,,F,Societal
Cohen,Ben,1994,Chairman Ben & Jerry's Homemade Inc.,,USA,,,
Cohen,Andrew L., 2007,"Region Head - JPMorgan Private Bank - West
Coast South, JPMorgan Chase",,USA / Australia,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Cohen, Danny, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Cohen, Jared, 2014,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Cohon,Craig, 2000,Executive Director Globalegacy London Ltd,,,,,
Coleman,Colin,1996,Head and Managing Director Goldman Sachs,,,,,
Colombo,Francesca, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Italy,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Colondam,Veronica, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Indonesia,,,YGL - Societal
Comonte, Tara, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Business
Conde, Cesar, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,USA ,,,YGL - Business
Condo,Arturo, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Ecuador,,,YGL - Intellectual
Conn,Iain, 2001,"Chief Executive, Refining and
Marketing BP Plc",,,,,
Console Battilana, Silvia, 2013,Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Auctionomics (and xSwan),,Italy,,,
Conte,Lisa,1994,President and Chief Executive Shaman Pharmaceuticals Inc.,,,,,
Cook, Stuart, 2015,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Cooper,Jim,1993,NOT RE-ELECTED. INFO HM. ,,,,,
Cooper,Eric C.,1998,Chairman Marconi Communications,,,,,
Cooper,Yvette, 2001,"Shadow Secretary of State for
Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Labour Party",,,,,
Cooper,Yvette, 2005,"Member of Parliament House of Commons of the
United Kingdom",,United Kingdom,,,
Cooper, Andrea, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Societal
Cooper, Lucy, 2021, Managing Director Head Innovation Europe Accenture ,, United Kingdom,,,
Copps,Sheila,1994, ,,,,,
Corriero,Jennifer, 2002,Co-Founder and Executive TakingITGlobal,,,,,
Corriero,Jennifer, 2005,Co-Founder and Executive Director TakingITGlobal,,Canada,,,
Corsell, Peter L., 2010,RS-Renewable Energy Shapers,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Cortázar,René,1993,Director Centre for Labour Studies Alberto,,,,,
Cosgrove,Clayton, 2002,Member of Parliament Parliament of New Zealand,,,,,
Cosgrove,Clayton, 2005,Member of Parliament Parliament of New Zealand,,New Zealand,,,
Cosio Pando, Santiago, 2012,TC-Telecommunications ,,Mexico ,,,YGL - Business
Costa Climent,Juan, 2001,Member Partido Popular,,,,,
Costache, Dana, 2013,"Founder, Global Culture and Leadership Consultant MindSpeaker Global Culture and Leadership",,Romania,,,
Costello,Peter,1998, ,,Australia,,,
Cottam,Hilary, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Cottani,Joaquin A.,1994, ,,,,,
Cousteau,Alexandra, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Cover,Avital Saskia Niño de Rivera, 2023,Co-Founder and Spokeswoman,Reinserta -Un Mexico A.C-,Mexico,,,
Covey,Joy, 2000,. ,,,,,
Cox,Jo, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Societal
Cox, Brendan, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Societal
Crampton,Thomas, 2003,"Asia Pacific Director,
Social@Ogilvy Ogilvy",,,,,
Crampton,Thomas, 2005,Correspondent The New York Times,,USA,,,
Crockett, Molly, 2017, Assistant Professor of Psychology Yale University,, USA,,,
Crow, Alexis, 2021, Global Head Geopolitical Investing PwC ,, USA,,,
Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth of Denmark,H.R.H., 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Denmark ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Crowther, Thomas, 2021, Assistant Professor of Global Ecosystem Ecology ETH Zurich ,, Switzerland,,,
Cruise,Daniel, 2011,MM-Mining & Metals,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Cruz, Eduardo A., 2011,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,Dominican Republic,,,YGL - Business
Cruz Garza,Idalia, 2007,"Director, Marketing, TV Azteca SA de CV",,Mexico,,F,Business
Csanyi,Sandor,1996,Chairman and Chief Executive OTP Bank Plc,,,,,
Cuba,Yolanda, 2008,MM-Mining & Metals,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Cubeisy, Emile Najib, 2006,"HO-Holding, Trade, Import/Export",,Jordan,,,YGL - Business
Cudjoe,Franklin, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Ghana,,,YGL - Intellectual
Cueto Plaza,Enrique,1999,Chief Executive Officer Lan Airlines SA,,,,,
Cunha,André, 2001,President Alldix,,,,,
Czechowicz,Tomasz, 2001,"Chief Executive Officer and
Founder MCI Management SA",,,,,
Czerwonko,Alejo, 2023,Chief Investment Officer,Emerging Markets Americas UBS AG,USA,,,
Czinczoll,Björn, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Germany,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
d'Arville, Lucy, 2019, Partner Bain International Inc. ,, Australia,,,
Dabbagh,Amr A. Al,1995,Governor Saudi Arabian General Investment,,Saudi Arabia,,,
Dabbagh, May Al, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL - Intellectual
Dad, Nighat, 2018, Founder and Executive Director Digital Rights Foundation,, Pakistan,,,
Dadlani, Komal, 2020, Chief Executive Officer Lab4U ,, Chile,,,
Daggatt,Russell,1996, ,,,,,
Daimagüler, Mehmet Gürcan, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Germany,,,YGL - Societal
Dalio,Matt, 2022,Founder and Chair,Endless OS,United States of America,,,
Dalmia,Gaurav, 2000,Director Dalmia Group,,,,,
Damarillo,Winston, 2010,IT-Information Technology,,Philippines,,,YGL - Business
Damen, Rose, 2021, Managing Director Damen Yachting ,, Netherlands,,,
Danel,Carlos, 2003,"Executive Vice-President
and Co-Founder Compartamos, Sociedad
Anónima Bursátil de Capital",,,,,
Danel,Carlos, 2005,Co-Chief Executive Officer Financiera Compartamos,,Mexico,,,
Dang Pham ,Mitchell Khoa, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,New Zealand,,,YGL - Business
Daniella Garcia Moreno ,Angela, 2019, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Elemental School ,, Bolivia,,,
Daouda, Akim, 2018, Chief Executive Officer Gabonese Sovereign Wealth Fund (FGIS),, Gabon,,,
Dapaah, Bernice, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Ghana,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Darabi, Soraya, 2014,"RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Darbinian,Armen, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Armenia,,,YGL - Societal
Dard,Guillaume,1998,Chairman and Chief Executive Banque du Louvre,,,,,
Darkoh,Ernest, 2006,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Darwish,Hasan Ali,1995, ,,,,,
Darwish,"Lujaina Mohsen
Haider", 2005,"Member Consultative Council (Majlis al-
Shura)",,Oman,,,
Dashdorj,Zorigt, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Mongolia,,,YGL - Political & Government
Daubenspeck, Sarah, 2016," Managing Director, CFO and Enterprise Value Group",, USA,,,YGL -
Dauriac-Stoebe, Nathalie, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,France,,,YGL - Business
Davda, Avani, 2014,"RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle",,India,,,YGL - Business
Daves de Sousa ,Vera, 2021, Minister of Finance Ministry of Finance of Angola ,, Angola,,,
Davies,Howard,1993,Professor of Practice Fondation Nationale des Sciences,,,,,
Davies,Martyn, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,South Africa,,,YGL - Intellectual
Davila,Karen, 2010,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Philippines,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Davis,Mick L.,1993,Chief Executive Officer Xstrata Plc,,,,,
Davis,Christopher, 2002,Chief Executive Officer and The Davis Fund,,,,,
Davis,Geoff, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Dawood, Shahzada, 2012,CH-Chemicals ,,Pakistan ,,,YGL - Business
Dayton, Eric, 2019, Co-Founder & CEO Askov Finlayson ,, USA,,,
"De Bourbon de
Parme",Jaime, 2007,"Member of Cabinet of Neelie Kroes, European Commission",,Netherlands,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
de Barillas ,Marisol Argueta, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,El Salvador,,,YGL - Political & Government
de Belaunde, Alberto, 2021, Congressman Congress of Peru ,, Peru,,,
de Boer, Daniel, 2019, Chief Executive Officer ProQR Therapeutics N.V. ,, Netherlands,,,
de Carvalho, Alexander, 2021, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer Public Group International Limited ,, United Kingdom,,,
de Chammard, Anne-Laure, 2021, Chief Executive Officer ENGIE Solutions International ENGIE Group ,, France,,,
De Croo, Alexander, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Belgium,,,YGL - Political & Government
de Jong,Ronald, 2007,"General Manager and Senior Vice President of
Philips Consumer Electronics in Germany/Austria, Philips GmbH",,Germany,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
De Leo,Francesco,1999,Chairman and President MonteCarlo Sat,,,,,
De Mel, Deshal, 2019, Economic Adviser to the Minister of Finance Ministry of Finance Sri Lanka ,, Sri Lanka,,,
de Mola ,Carlos Loret, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Mexico,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
de Montchalin, Amélie, 2021, Minister of Public Sector Transformation and the Civil Service Ministry of Public Sector Transformation and the Civil Service ,, France,,,
de Saint-Malo,Roberto,1994,Adviser ADARA,,,,,
de Sola, Diego, 2012,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development ,,El Salvador ,,,YGL - Societal
De Souza ,Sandro José, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Brazil,,,YGL - Intellectual
De Vos, Asha, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Sri Lanka,,,YGL - Intellectual
Decaux,Jean-Charles, 2005,Chairman of the Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer JCDecaux SA,,France,,,
Defensor,Michael, 2007,"Chief of Staff of the President's Office, Office of the President of the Philippines",,Philippines,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
deJongh,LaMae Allen, 2005,Partner Accenture,,USA,,,
Delgado,Clarissa, 2022,Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Teach For the Philippines,Philippines,,,
Delgado Carrillo ,Mario Martin, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Mexico,,,YGL - Political & Government
Dell,Michael S.,1993,Chairman and Chief Executive Dell Inc.,,,,,
Delle, Sangu, 2021, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Africa Health Holdings ,, Ghana,,,
Delmas,Florian, 2023,Chairman,Andros & Cie,France,,,
Demaine,Eric, 2005,"Assistant Professor of Computer
Science Massachusetts Institute of
Technology",,USA,,,
Demarolle,Alain, 2007,"Economic and Financial Adviser, Cabinet of the Prime Minister of France",,France,,M,Political
Demel,Herbert,1996,"President, Magna China, India, Magna International Inc.",,,,,
Demotte,Rudy, 2000,"Minister-President Ministry of the Walloon Region
of Belgium",,,,,
Demszky,Gabor,1995,Mayor of Budapest City of Budapest,,Hungary,,,
Denizkurdu, Aslihan, 2020, Managing Director Chief Operating Officer of Risk Management Citigroup ,, USA,,,
Denizmen,Ozlem, 2011,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Turkey,,,YGL - Business
Dennis,Carina L., 2003,Senior Editor Nature Magazine,,,,,
Denson,Nikkole, 2007,"Director, Business Development, Starbucks
Entertainment, Starbucks",,USA,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Denton,Nicholas, 2007,"Founder and proprietor, Gawker Media",,USA,,M,Opinion,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Derajic,Svjetlana,1999,"Project Manager, European European Human Rights",,,,,
Derby,Peter,1997,Chairman and Chief Executive Dialogbank,,,,,
Dergunova,Olga, 2002,Member of the Board JSC VTB Bank,,,,,
Dergunova,Olga K., 2005,Chairman Microsoft,,"Russian
Federation",,,
Deri,Christopher, 2010,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Deripaska,Oleg V., 2000,President EN+Group,,,,,
Desai, Madhukeshwar, 2023, National Vice President, BJYM (BJP Youth Wing), India,Dropped out?,,
Desmarais,Paul,1993,Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Power Corporation of Canada,,,,,
Dewan, Kanika, 2016," President, BRAMCO GROUP",,India,,,YGL -
Dewan, Leslie, 2016," Chief Executive Officer, Transatomic Power Corporation",, USA,,,YGL -
Dewes,Whaimutu K.,1993,Chairman Ngati Porou Whanui Forests Ltd,,NZ,,,
Dewji, Mohammed, 2012,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods ,,Tanzania ,,,YGL - Business
Dey, Rajeeb, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Societal
Dhar,Subhash, 2007,"Vice-President and Business Unit Head,
Communications Service Providers, Infosys Technologies",,India / USA,,M,Business
Dhar,Vilas, 2022,President and Trustee,The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation,United States of America,,,
Dhatt,Roopa, 2023,Executive Director,Women in Global Health,USA,,,
Dhlomo,Khanyi, 2010,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Diakité,Louis N., 2002,Chief Executive Officer Monicash,,,,,
Dias,Mariana, 2023,Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder,Gupy,Brazil,,,
Dichand,Eva, 2010,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Austria,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Dickie,Brian N.,1997, ,,,,,
Didiza,Thoko, 2001, ,,,,,
Didiza,Thoko, 2005,"Minister of Agriculture and Land
Affairs Ministry of Agriculture and Land
Affairs of South Africa",,South Africa,,,
Diehl,Porter, 2023,Deputy Chief Executive Officer,Bridgewater Associates,USA,,,
Dimitrov,Filip,1993,Chairman of the National Union of Democratic Forces (UDF),,,,,
Dimon,James,1996,Chairman and Chief Executive JPMorgan Chase & Co.,,,,,
Dinata,Nia, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Indonesia,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Dinçer, Suzan Sabanci, 2006,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Turkey,,,YGL - Business
Ding,James, 2003,Chairman of the Board AsiaInfo Holdings Inc.,,,,,
Ding,James, 2005,"Chairman of the Board AsiaInfo Technologies (China)
Inc.",,"People's Republic
of China",,,
Ding Haisen,, 2003,"Chairman, Founder and
Chief Executive Officer Global Manufacturer
System Limited",,,,,
Ding Lei,William, 2007,"Founder and Chief Technical Officer, Netease.com",,People's Republic of China,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Dinglong, Huang, 2019, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Malong Technologies ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Diniz,Ana Maria,1996,Co-Founder Greentech,,,,,
Dipp, Michelle, 2015,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Dirie,Waris, 2005,Founder Waris Dirie Foundation,,Austria,,,
Diriye,Abdigani, 2023,Head of Machine Learning,Atacana Group Inc,Kenya,,,
Diskul, Dispanadda, 2013,Chief Development Officer Doi Tung Development Project,,Thailand,,,
Djelic,Bozidar, 2002,Member of the Counseling European Bank for,,,,,
Djelic,Bozidar, 2005,President and Founder Altis Consulting,,Serbia and Montenegro,,,
Djermoun,Soraya, 2022,Entrepreneur,Author Geopolitical expert,Algeria,,,
Djojohadikusumo,Hashim S.,1995, ,,,,,
Dlamini, Kuseni Douglas, 2008,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Dlouhy,Vladimir,1993,International Adviser Goldman Sachs International,,,,,
Dmitriev,Kirill, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Russian Federation,,,YGL - Business
do Nascimento,B√°rbara Luiza Coutinho, 2022,State Prosecutor,Rio de Janeiro State Prosecutor's Office,Brazil,,,
Dobrovolskiy, Nick, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,Russian Federation ,,,YGL - Business
Doctorow,Cory, 2007,"Blogger, Journalist and Author, ",,USA,,M,Opinion,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Doerken,Uwe,1997,Managing Director DHL Worldwide Network NV/SA,,,,,
Doernberg,Ernst-Adrian von,1993,"Formerly with Kühne & Nagel, ",,,,,
Doi,Kanae, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Societal
Dolgos,Lubomir,1993,. University of Economics Bratislava,,Slovakia,,,
Domae,Nobuo, 2003,Executive Vice-President Fast Retailing Co. Ltd,,,,,
Domae,Nobuo, 2005,Vice-President Fast Retailing Co. Ltd (UNIQLO),,Japan,,,
Dombrovskis,Valdis, 2005,Member of the European Parliament European Parliament,,Latvia,,,
Dommermuth,Ralph,1999,Chief Executive Officer 1&1 AG & Co. KG&A,,,,,
Donatsch,Reto,1993, ,,,,,
Dong Kwan, Kim, 2013,Managing Director Hanwha Group,,Republic of Korea,,,
Donohoe,Suzanne, 2005,Managing Director Goldman Sachs Asset Management International,,United Kingdom,,,
Döpfner,Mathias, 2001,Chief Executive Officer Axel Springer AG,,,,,
Doris Dumlao, Maria, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Philippines,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Dorji, Ugyen, 2020, Minister of Home and Cultural Affairs Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs of Bhutan ,, Bhutan,,,
Dorman,David W.,1996,Chairman Motorola Inc.,,,,,
Doshi,Maitreya V.,1993,Chairman of the Board and The Premier Automobiles Ltd (PAL),,,,,
Doudin,Ola, 2022,Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer,BitOasis,United Arab Emirates,,,
Douglass,Hamish, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Douiri,Ismail, 2010,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Morocco,,,YGL - Business
Douste-Blazy,Philippe,1995,Undersecretary-General for United Nations,,,,,
Dovey, Kathryn, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Societal
Dowdney,Luke, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Dowla,Arif, 2009,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,Bangladesh,,,YGL - Business
Drakos,Margo, 2010,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Drexler,Michael, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Druckman,Myles C., 2001,"Vice-President, Medical
Assistance International SOS",,,,,
Drummond,Jamie C., 2007,"Executive Director, DATA (Debt, AIDS and Trade in Africa)",,United Kingdom,,M,Societal
du Plessis, Anton, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,South Africa,,,YGL - Political & Government
Dua,André, 2003,Principal McKinsey & Company,,,,,
Duarte, Dave, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,South Africa,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Dubash,Tanya, 2007,"Executive Director, Godrej Industries",,India,,F,Business
Dubois, Joshua, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,USA ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Ducharme,Bruno,1997, ,,,,,
Duflo,Esther, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,France,,,YGL - Intellectual
Duma, Miroslava, 2018, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Future Tech Lab,, Russian Federation,,,
Duncan-Price, Imani, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Jamaica,,,YGL - Political & Government
Dunn, Joy, 2018, Head Operations,, USA,,,
Dunne, Niall, 2012,TC-Telecommunications ,,Ireland ,,,YGL - Business
Dunstone,Charles, 2001, ,,,,,
Duportet, Xavier, 2018, Chief Executive Officer Eligo Bioscience,, France,,,
Duque,Catalina Cock, 2007,", NA-Not Applicable",,Colombia,,,YGL - Societal
Durgesh, Ashok Giri, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,India,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Durkan,Mark,1999,Leader Social Democratic and Labour,,,,,
Dutt,Barkha, 2002, ,,,,,
Dutt,Barkha, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,India,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Dvorkovich,Arcady, 2005,"Head, Expert Department Office of the President of the
Russian Federation",,"Russian
Federation",,,
Dwyer, Patricia, 2015,PS-Professional Services,,Philippines,,,YGL - Business
Dzhandosov,Uraz,1999, ,,,,,
E. de Vries ,Catherine, 2013,"Professor of European Politics, Department of Politics and International Relations University of Oxford",,Netherlands,,,
Ear,Sophal, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Ebersman,David A., 2007,"EVP and CFO, Genentech, Inc.",,USA,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ebrahim,Zohra B.,1999,Executive Chairman Organisation Development Africa,,,,,
Ebrahim, Salimah Yvette, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Canada,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Ebrashi, Raghda El, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Egypt,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Ebtekar,Masoumeh,1999,President Center for Peace and,,,,,
Echauz, John, 2013,"Executive Vice President Standard Insurance Co., Inc.",,Philippines,,,
Eczacƒ±ba≈üƒ± Co≈ükun,Esra, 2022,Member of the Board of Directors and Group Digital Transformation Coordinator,Eczacƒ±ba≈üƒ± Holding,Turkey,,,
Eddy,Randolph P., 2002, ,,,,,
Edelman,Margot, 2022,General Manager,Daniel J. Edelman Inc,United States of America,,,
Edwards,Daniel, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Ehlers, Suzanne, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,USA ,,,YGL - Societal
Eichholz, Juan Carlos, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Chile,,,YGL - Intellectual
Eide,Espen Barth, 2003,Minister of Defence Ministry of Defence of,,,,,
Eierhoff,Klaus,1993, ,,,,,
Ek, Daniel, 2013,Chief Executive Officer and Founder Spotify Ltd,,Sweden,,,
El Houry, Hassan, 2014,AT-Aviation &Travel;,,Lebanon,,,YGL - Business
El Kaliouby, Rana, 2017, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Affectiva,, USA,,,
Elbagir, Nima, 2016," Senior International Correspondent, CNN International",,Sudan,,,YGL -
Elia, Samuel, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Brazil ,,,YGL - Business
Eliasch,Johan,1999,Chairman and Chief Executive Head NV,,,,,
Eliasson,Olafur, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Iceland,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Elinson,Andrei, 2011,MM-Mining & Metals,,Russian Federation,,,YGL - Business
Elisseeff,Jennifer, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Elizondo,Sofia, 2023,Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer,Brightseed,USA,,,
Elkeiy,Mohamed, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,France,,,YGL - Intellectual
Ellen, Patricia, 2016," Principal, McKinsey & Company",,Brazil,,,YGL -
Ellis-Lamkins,Phaedra, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Ellison, Brooke, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Elman,Ilwad, 2022,Chief Operating Officer,Elman Peace HRC,Somalia,,,
Elmi, Nima, 2016," Senior Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somaliland",,United Kingdom,,,YGL -
Eloff,Theuns,1996,Vice-Chancellor and Principal North West University,,,,,
Elsztain,Eduardo S., 2000,"Chairman IRSA Inversiones y
Representaciones SA",,,,,
Elzvik,Eric, 2000, ,,,,,
Enan,Amal, 2022,Chief Investment Officer,American University in Cairo,United States of America,,,
Enany,Amr,1997,Vice-Chairman Enany Group of Companies,,,,,
Encinar,Jesus, 2008,IT-Information Technology,,Spain,,,YGL - Business
Endo, Ken, 2014,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,Japan,,,YGL - Intellectual
Ene-Obong, Abasi, 2021, Chief Executive Officer and Founder 54gene ,, USA,,,
Enonchong,Rebecca, 2002,Chief Executive Officer AppsTech,,,,,
Enrique Concejo, Jose, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Spain,,,YGL - Business
Escarrer Jaume,Sebastián,1997,Vice-Chairman and Co-Chief Grupo Sol Melia SA,,,,,
Escobar,Paula, 2006,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Chile,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Eshed, Ofra Anne, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Israel,,,YGL - Political & Government
Espinosa Jiménez,Alfredo, 2002,Chief Executive Officer Fundacion Mexicana para el,,,,,
Espuelas,Fernando, 2000,Chairman and Co-Founder Voy Group LLC,,,,,
Espy,Mike,1994,FORMER AGRICULTURE ,,,,,
Essuman, Kow Abaka, 2023, Legal Counsel to the President, Office of the President, Ghana,Dropped out?,,
Esteves,André, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Brazil,,,YGL - Business
Estrella,Darys, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Dominican Republic,,,YGL - Business
Esty,Dan,1999,Commissioner Connecticut Department of,,,,,
Etrillard,Gilles,1996,Managing Partner Lazard,,,,,
Ettl,Richard, 2023,Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder,SkyCell,Switzerland,,,
Everts,Steven, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Netherlands,,,YGL - Political & Government
Exel,Audette,1995, ,,,,,
Eyre,Richard,1997, ,,,,,
Ezzat,Heba R., 2005,Lecturer Cairo University,,Egypt,,,
Faaij,Andre, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Netherlands,,,YGL - Intellectual
Fadda, Reem, 2018, Director Cultural Foundation,, United Arab Emirates,,,
Fadell,Tony, 2007,"Vice President, iPod Division, Apple Computer",,USA,,M,Business
Fainguersch,Agustina, 2023,Managing Director for Latin America,Meta,Argentina,,,
Faisal,Bandar bin Khalid Al, 2005,Chairman Investment Enterprises,,Saudi Arabia,,,
Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir ,Mohamed, 2016," Director, The Criminal Justice Division at Attorney-General’s Chambers",,Singapore,,,YGL -
Fakeih,Adel M.,1994,Minister of Labour Ministry of Labour and Social,,,,,
Fan,He, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Intellectual
Fan Gang,,1995,"Director, National Economic China Reform Foundation",,,,,
Fang Hamm, Anna, 2016," Zhen Fund, ",,,,,YGL -
Fang Xinghai,, 2005,Deputy Chief Executive Officer Shanghai Stock Exchange,,"People's Republic
of China",,,
Farith Rithauddeen,, 2002,President Skali Group,,,,,
Farman-Farma,Amir Ali,1995,Managing Director CASPIAN PETROLEUM COMPANY,,,,,
Farooqui, Fawaz, 2021, Chief Advisor to the Minister Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia ,, Saudi Arabia,,,
Fassbind,Renato,1997, ,,,,,
Faulkner, Joelle, 2020, President and Chief Executive Officer Area One Farms ,, Canada,,,
Faye,Julien, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,France,,,YGL - Business
Faye, Michael, 2018, Chief Executive Officer GiveDirectly,, USA,,,
Fayez, Rayan, 2018, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF),, Saudi Arabia,,,
Federici,Elia,1998,Chief Executive Officer Safe SpA,,,,,
Fedorov,Mykhailo, 2022,Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine,Government of Ukraine,Ukraine,,,
Feely,Nicole,1997,Chief Executive Officer Victorian Employers' Chamber of,,,,,
Fei, Deng, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Societal
Feldman,Daniel, 2022,Founder & Architect,Zona Industrial Taller de Arquitectura,Colombia,,,
Feldmann, Valerie, 2014,ET- Energy Technologies,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Felgueras,Cecilia, 2000, ,,,,,
Felipe Carrillo, Luis, 2015,EU- Energy Utilities,,Peru,,,YGL - Business
Felipe Cervantes Legorreta ,Luis, 2021, Managing Director Head Mexico Office General Atlantic,, Mexico,,,
Feng Jun,, 2007,"CEO, Beijing Huaqi (Aigo) Information Digital Technology Co.
Ltd.",,People's Republic of China,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Feng Yushu,,1994,Adviser Ministry of Finance of the People's,,,,,
Fenty,Adrian, 2007,"Mayor Elect, The City of Washington, D.C.",,USA,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ferdinand, Rio, 2017, Presenter BT Group,, United Kingdom,,,
Ferguson,Niall, 2005,Professor of History Harvard University,,USA,,,
Fernandes,Anthony F., 2005,Chief Executive Officer AirAsia Bhd,,Malaysia,,,
Fernandes,Carlos, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Singapore,,,YGL - Business
"Fernández
González",Carlos, 2007,"Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Grupo Modelo",,Mexico,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Fernández González,Carlos, 2000,"Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer Grupo Modelo SA de CV",,,,,
Fernández Ibáñez, Alvaro, 2012,HE-Global Health & Healthcare ,,Spain ,,,YGL - Business
Fernandez-Ruiz, Therese, 2012,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods ,,Philippines ,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Fernando, Dumith, 2013,"Managing Director, Regional Chief Operating Officer Asia Pacific",,Hong Kong SAR,,,Credit Suisse
Ferrazzi,Keith E.,1999,Chief Executive Officer Ferrazzi Greenlight,,,,,
Ferreira,Filipe Affonso, 2007,"Controller Executive Vice-President, Member of
the Executive Committee, Gerdau S.A.",,Brazil,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ferren,Bran,1996,Chairman and Chief Creative Applied Minds Inc.,,,,,
Ferrer,Alejandro, 2008,PS-Professional Services,,Panama,,,YGL - Business
Ferrero,Pietro,1993, ,,,,,
Ferstl,Carola, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Germany,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Fields,Mark, 2001,"Executive Vice-President and President, The Americas Ford Motor Company",,,,,
Figuera,Rossanna, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Figueres,José María,1995,Managing Partner IJ Partners,,,,,
Filali,Fouad,1993,"Former President, Groupe ONA ",,,,,
Filizzola Pallares,Carlos A.,1996,Senator Senate of Paraguay,,,,,
Filo,David,1997,Chief and Co-Founder Yahoo! Inc.,,,,,
Finger, Aria, 2016," Chief Executive Officer, DoSomething.org",, USA,,,YGL -
Finny,Marlene, 2023,Chief Financial Officer,,Mexico,,,
Finny, Marlene, 2023, Chief Financial Officer, Mexico,,Dropped out?,,
Fiorese,Marco, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Italy,,,YGL - Societal
Firmage,Joseph P.,1997, ,,,,,
"Firodia
Motwani",Sulajja F., 2005,Joint Managing Director Kinetic Engineering Ltd,,India,,,
Fischer,Andrea,1999,. ,,,,,
Fischer,Leonhard H.,1999, ,,,,,
Fischer,Betsy, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Fischer, David, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,USA ,,,YGL - Business
Fisher,Robert J.,1995,Member of the Board Gap Inc.,,,,,
Flamini, Mathieu, 2018, Founder GFBiochemicals S.p.A,, United Kingdom,,,
Fleming,Heather, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Flood,Tadhg, 2010,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Ireland,,,YGL - Business
Flores Flake,Mary Elizabeth, 2007,"Vice-President, National Congress of Honduras",,Honduras,,F,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Flores Nano,Lourdes,1993,President Alianza Unidad Nacional,,,,,
Fluxa Thienemann, Gloria, 2018, Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer Iberostar Group,, Spain,,,
Foa, Maya, 2018, Director Reprieve,, United Kingdom,,,
Fonseca, Cristina, 2021, Partner Indico Capital Partners ,, Portugal,,,
Foote,William, 2008,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Forbes,Kristin J., 2003,Professor of Economics MIT - Sloan School of,,,,,
Forbes,Kristin, 2005,"Member, Council of Economic
Advisers Office of the President of the
United States",,USA,,,
Forbes,Miguel R., 2005,"Vice-President, New Business
Development Forbes Inc.",,USA,,,
Ford,William Clay,1995,Executive Chairman Ford Motor Company,,,,,
Forde, Brian, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Political & Government
Forester,Lynn,1995,Founder and Co-Chairman LNG Holdings S.A.,,,,,
Forgeron, Laure, 2021, Managing Director Head Facultative Underwriting Europe,, Switzerland,,,
Formsma, Jocelyn, 2021, Executive Director National Association of Friendship Centres ,, Canada,,,
Forneri,Jean-Marc,1993, ,,,,,
Forsberg, Kerstin, 2018, Founder and Director Planeta Océano,, Peru,,,
Forsyth,Justin, 2002,"President, Save the Children Save the Children International",,,,,
Forsyth,Justin, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Societal
Foster,Jodie,1996,Actress PMK/HBH,,USA,,,
Fourquet,Jose A., 2003,"Managing Director, Private
Investment Management Lehman Brothers",,,,,
Fouse,Jacqualyn A., 2000,"Senior Vice-President and
Chief Financial Officer Celgene Corporation",,,,,
Fox,Justin, 2005,Editor Fortune Magazine,,USA,,,
Francioni,Reto,1994,Chief Executive Officer Deutsche Börse AG,,,,,
Franco,Gustavo,1998,Co-Chief Executive Officer Rio Bravo Investimentos Ltda,,,,,
Frankel,David, 2001,Executive Chairman Altirah Capital,,,,,
Franzen, Fabrice, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,Belgium,,,YGL - Business
Fraser,Sean, 2022,Minister of Immigration,"Refugees and Citizenship, Government of Canada",Canada,,,
Frater,Stephen,1995, ,,,,,
"Frederik of
Denmark",, 2005,"Prince of Denmark Office of H.M. the Queen of
Denmark",,Denmark,,,
Frederik of Denmark,, 2003,Prince of Denmark Office of H.M. the Queen of,,,,,
Freebairn, Samantha, 2016," Squadron Leader and Pilot, Royal Australian Air Force",,Australia,,,YGL -
Freeland,Chrystia, 2000,Digital Editor Thomson Reuters,,,,,
Freeland,Chrystia, 2005,Deputy Editor The Financial Times,,United Kingdom,,,
Freeman,Catherine, 2002,Olympic game Gold medal ,,,,,
Freeman,Catherine, 2007,"Olympic game Gold medal winner, ",,Australia,,F,Societal,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Freiche,Dominique-Henri,1999,. ,,,,,
Freidheim, Scott J., 2006,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Freire,Andy, 2002,Chief of Staff of Advisors Propuesta Republicana - PRO,,,,,
Freire,Andy, 2008,PS-Professional Services,,Argentina,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Freire, Carolina, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Panama ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Freise,Philipp, 2009,PI-Private Investors,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Freitag,Sebastian, 2001,Managing Director Freitag & Co. GmbH,,,,,
Frering,Guilherme,1998, ,,,,,
Fribourg,Paul J.,1996,"Chairman, President, and Chief Contigroup Companies Inc.",,,,,
Fridman,Mikhail,1998,Chief Executive Officer and TNK-BP,,,,,
Friedman,Thomas L.,1995,"Columnist, Foreign Affairs The New York Times",,USA,,,
Friedman,Adena, 2007,"Executive Vice-President, Corporate Strategy
and Date Products, NASDAQ Stock Market",,USA,,F,Business
Fries,Alexis R.,1994, ,,,,,
Frost,Stephen, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Fu, Sheng, 2016," CEO, Cheetah Mobile",,China,,,YGL -
Fu, Qiaomei, 2020, Professor at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology Chinese Academy of Sciences ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Fujisawa,Kumi, 2007,"Director, Sophia Bank",,Japan,,F,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Fujita,Kazunori,1993,"x-Pres., Fujita, Japan ",,Japan,,,
Fujita,Susumu, 2007,"CEO, CyberAgent",,Japan,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Fujiwara,Norika, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Fuli, Zong, 2013,President Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co.,,People's Republic of China,,,
Fulop, Steven, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Political & Government
Fumagalli Romario,Aldo,1994,Chairman and Managing Sol SpA,,,,,
Funabashi,Chikara, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,Japan,,,YGL - Business
Funada,Hajime,1996, ,,,,,
Fung Teh, Hua, 2015,PI-Private Investors,,,,,YGL - Business
Furukawa,Motohisa, 2005,"Member of the House of
Representatives House of Representatives of
Japan",,Japan,,,
Fyodorov,Boris G.,1994, ,,,,,
G. Fryer, Roland, 2016," Professor of Economics, Harvard University",, USA,,,YGL -
G. James, Joshua, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,USA ,,,YGL - Business
G√©not,Luana, 2022,Executive Director,Brazilian Identities Institute,Brazil,,,
Gabr,M. Shafik,1994,Chairman and Managing ARTOC Group for Investment and,,,,,
Gadhia,Jitesh, 2003,Senior Managing Director The Blackstone Group,,,,,
Gadhia,Jitesh, 2008,PI-Private Investors,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Gadnis,Ashish, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Gagné, Jean-François, 2019, VP AI,, Canada,,,
Gallant, Brian, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Political & Government
Gallego, Kate, 2020, Mayor of Phoenix Arizona City of Phoenix ,, USA,,,
Galloni,Alessandra, 2007,"Bureau Chief, Southern Europe, Wall Street Journal Europe",,Italy,,F,Opinion
Galloway,Scott,1999,Chief Executive Officer Brand Farm,,,,,
Gálvez Ruiz,Xóchitl, 2000,Head National Commission for the Development of Indigenous People,,,,,
Gamliel, Gila Demri, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Israel,,,YGL - Political & Government
Gammell,Damian, 2009,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,Ireland,,,YGL - Business
Gandhi,Rahul, 2005,Congress Member of Parliament Parliament of India,,India,,,
Ganswindt,Thomas, 2000, ,,,,,
Gao, Chao (Amy), 2019, Founder Shanghai May Foundation ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Gao, Xiaohong, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Political & Government
Garaicoa Manso,Carlos, 2007,"Artist, ",,Cuba,,M,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Garcia-Martinez,Javier, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Spain,,,YGL - Intellectual
Gardi,Badruun, 2022,Co-Founder and Chairman,GerHub,Mongolia,,,
Garg,Ashutosh,1995, ,,,,,
Garotinho,Anthony, 2000,. ,,,,,
Garreton ,Facundo, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,Argentina ,,,YGL - Business
Garrett-Cox,Katherine, 2006,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Garvey,Kate, 2007,"Director, Freud Communications",,United Kingdom,,F,Business
Garza,Barbara, 2023,Operations & Product Strategist,,Mexico,,,
Garza-Medina,Dionisio,1995,Chairman Grupo Sigma Alimentos,,,,,
Garzarelli,Elaine,1993,President Garzarelli Capital Management Inc.,,,,,
Garzón,Baltasar,1996,High Court Judge Audiencia Nacional,,,,,
Gashi,Agon Chief Executive Officer, 2023,Meridian,,Kosovo,,,
Gates,William H.,1993,Co-Chair Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,,United States,,,
Gattung,Theresa, 2000, ,,,,,
Gavet, Maelle, 2016," Executive Vice President, Global Operations",,France,,,YGL -
Gaviria Muñoz, Simón, 2016," Director, National Planning Department of Colombia",,Colombia,,,YGL -
Gawali Pundlikrao,Bhavana, 2007,"Member of Parliament, Parliament of India",,India,,F,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ge, Hu, 2021, Actor Hu Ge Studio ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Gebbia, Joe, 2016," Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Airbnb Inc.",, USA,,,YGL -
Geiser, Alexander, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Gellaw,Abebe, 2010,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Ethiopia,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Generalov,Sergey,1999,President Industrial Investors Llc.,,,,,
Gennip, Karien van, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Netherlands,,,YGL - Business
Genser,Jared, 2008,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Gentin,Pierre, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Geren,Pete,1993, ,,,,,
Geretzki, Banafsheh, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Geris, Burcu, 2015,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Turkey,,,YGL - Business
Gersch, Laura, 2021, Member of the Board of Management Corporate Pensions Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG ,, Germany,,,
Ghahraman, Golriz, 2020, Member of Parliament New Zealand Parliament ,, New Zealand,,,
Ghani, Rayid, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Ghillani,Paola, 2000,Founder Paola Ghillani & Friends AG,,,,,
Ghobadi,Bahman, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Islamic Republic of Iran,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Ghobash,Omar, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,United Arab Emirates,,,YGL - Political & Government
Ghosh, Aditya, 2015,AT-Aviation &Travel;,,India,,,YGL - Business
Ghosn,Carlos,1995,Chairman and Chief Executive Renault-Nissan Alliance,,,,,
Ghurair,Majid Saif Al, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Al-Ghurair Group of Companies,,"United Arab
Emirates",,,
Gichuru,Julie, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Kenya,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Gifford,James, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Australia,,,YGL - Societal
Gil,Liliana, 2011,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Gilbert, Nili, 2017, Chairwoman of the Investment Committee David Rockefeller Fund,, USA,,,
Gilchrist II, Garlin, 2021, Lieutenant Governor State of Michigan ,, USA,,,
Gilding,Paul,1993, ,,,,,
Gill,Timothy E.,1996, ,,,,,
Gill,Mack, 2006,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,Canada,,,YGL - Business
Gillani, Sadiq, 2015,AT-Aviation &Travel;,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Gilmore,Scott, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Societal
Girotra,Manisha, 2010,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,India,,,YGL - Business
Githongo,John, 2005,Permanent Secretary for Governance Office of the President of Kenya,,Kenya,,,
Githuku,Ndungi, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Kenya,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Giustina,Marissa, 2023,Research Scientist and Quantum Electronics Engineer,Google,USA,,,
Glaser,Robert,1999,Chairman RealNetworks Inc.,,,,,
Go,Patrick L.,1998,Chairman Paramount Insurance Companies,,,,,
Goda, Keisuke, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Intellectual
Godsell,Robert M.,1993,Chairman Business Leadership South Africa,,,,,
Goehner,Reinhard,1993,Member of the Federal Federal Assembly of Germany,,,,,
Goenka,Sanjiv,1993,Chairman RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group,,,,,
Gokongwei,Lance,1999,President and Chief Operating JG Summit Holdings Inc.,,,,,
Göksel,Ayla, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Turkey,,,YGL - Societal
Golberg,Elissa, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Political & Government
Goldfinger,Yair, 2009,IT-Information Technology,,Israel,,,YGL - Business
Goldin,Ian,1998,"Director and Professor Oxford Martin School, University of",,,,,
Goldman,Neal, 2007,"Chief Executive, Goode Holdings",,USA,,M,Business
Goldman,Sam, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Goldstein,Steven D.,1993, ,,,,,
Gomes,Ciro Ferreira,1994,Member of the Chamber of Chamber of Deputies,,,,,
Gomez Junco,Enrique, 2001,Chief Executive Officer Optima Energia SA de CV,,,,,
Gonda,Ellen, 2011,"AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Gondokusumo,Suyanto,1993, ,,,,,
González Estrada,Tomás, 2001,Research Fellow University of London,,,,,
Gooch,Charmian, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Societal
Goolsbee,Austan, 2002,Professor of Economics University of Chicago,,,,,
Goolsbee,Austan, 2005,Professor of Economics University of Chicago,,USA,,,
Gopinath,Suhas, 2008,IT-Information Technology,,India,,,YGL - Business
Gopinath,Gita, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Gordhan,Ketso, 2000,"Head, Private Equity Rand Merchant Bank",,,,,
Gordon,Pamela,1998,Leader of the Opposition Bermuda Government Opposition,,BERMUDA,,,
Gore-Coty, Pierre-Dimitri, 2021, Senior Vice-President Delivery Uber Technologies ,, USA,,,
Gorenflos,Reinhard,1998,Director Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Ltd,,,,,
Gosbee,George, 2009,PI-Private Investors,,Canada,,,YGL - Business
Goschorski,Marek,1997, ,,,,,
Gould, Karina, 2020, Minister of Families Children and Social Development Employment and Social Development Canada ,, Canada,,,
Gounden,Vasu, 2000,"Founder and Executive
Director African Centre for the
Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD)",,,,,
Gourani, Soulaima, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,Denmark ,,,YGL - Business
Govera, Chido, 2017, Founder and Director The Future of Hope Foundation,, Zimbabwe,,,
Goyal, Vandana, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,USA ,,,YGL - Societal
Goyal, Ashish, 2015,PI-Private Investors,,India,,,YGL - Business
Grabiner,Stephen,1996,Member of the Global Executive Apax Partners LLP,,,,,
Graeff, Christine, 2013,"Director-General, Communications and Language Services European Central Bank",,Germany,,,
Graf,Felix R., 2007,"Head, Strategy Development, Swisscom Fixnet AG",,Switzerland,,M,Business
Grahn-Laasonen, Sanni, 2018, Member of Parliament Parliament of Finland (Eduskunta),, Finland,,,
Granados,Otto,1994,"Director, Institute of Public Instituto Tecnologico de Monterrey",,,,,
Grandi,Filippo,1999,Commissioner-General United Nations Relief and Works,,,,,
Grant, Adam, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Gray,Benjamin, 2009,PI-Private Investors,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Green,Harriet, 2000,Group Chief Executive Premier Farnell Plc,,,,,
Green, John, 2016," Novelist and YouTuber, vlogbrothers",, USA,,,YGL -
Greenberg,Evan G.,1998,"Chairman, President and Chief ACE Limited",,,,,
Greene,Adria, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Greenfield, Megan, 2021, Partner McKinsey & Company ,, USA,,,
Gregory, Sam, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Greiner,Helen, 2000,Co-Founder and Chairman iRobot Corporation,,,,,
Greiner,Helen, 2005,Founder and Chairman iRobot Corporation,,USA,,,
Grier,Kelly, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Griffin,Kenneth C, 2007,"President and Chief Executive Officer, Citadel Investment Group",,USA,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Gronkiewicz-Waltz,Hanna,1994,Mayor City of Warsaw,,,,,
Groos Richmond, Kristin, 2012,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage ",,USA ,,,YGL - Business
Gross,Bill,1998,Co-Founder and Chairman Idealab,,,,,
Grossmann,Jürgen R.,1994,President and Chief Executive RWE AG,,,,,
Grostein Andrade, Fernando, 2019, Filmmaker,, USA,,,
Grouchka, Anne-Sophie, 2019, Member of the Executive Board France Chief Customer Officer Allianz,, France,,,
Grove,Patrick, 2001,Group Chief Executive Officer Catcha Media Group,,,,,
Gruben,Roger,1995,formerly president of Inuvialuit ,,,,,
Gruenberg,Christian, 2003,Director Poder Ciudadano,,,,,
Gual Soler, Marga, 2020, Founder and Chief Executive Officer SciDipGLOBAL ,, Spain,,,
Guan, Wang, 2021, News Anchor and Host China Global Television Network ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Guerra,Andrea, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Luxottica Group SpA,,Italy,,,
Guez,Laurent, 2005,General Manager Le Figaro,,France,,,
Guglielminotti, Carlalberto, 2020, Chief Executive Officer ,,France ,,,
Guichot,Isabelle,1997,Chief Executive Officer Balenciaga,,,,,
Guichot,Isabelle, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Van Cleef and Arpels,,France,,,
Gülek,Tayyibe, 2002,Honorary Chairman International Strategic Research,,,,,
Guli,Mina, 2010,PI-Private Investors,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Gulzad,Sharam, 2022,Chief Executive Officer/Founder/Investor,Gulzad Group,Afghanistan,,,
Gumede, Oya-Hazel, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,South Africa ,,,YGL - Business
Gümüstekin,Tulu, 2002,Founder and Director-General CPS Advisory Group,,,,,
Gun Lee, Seung, 2021, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Viva Republica (Toss) ,, Republic of Korea,,,
Gunnsteinsdottir,Hrund, 2011,PS-Professional Services,,Iceland,,,YGL - Intellectual
Gupta,Sanjay, 2010,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Gupta,Radhika, 2022,Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,Edelweiss Mutual Fund,India,,,
Gura, Eyal, 2014,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,Israel,,,YGL - Business
Guriev,Sergei, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Russian Federation,,,YGL - Intellectual
Guthrie,Michelle, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Star Group Limited,,Hong Kong SAR,,,
Gutierrez,Natashya, 2023,President,,Philippines,,,
Gutierrez, Natashya, 2023, President, Philippines,,Dropped out?,,
Gutierrez Campos,Francisco R.,1998,Manager of Institutional Affairs Nucleo SA,,,,,
Guzmán, Martín, 2021, Minister of Economy Ministry of Economy of Argentina ,, Argentina,,,
Gwiyo,Collen, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Zimbabwe,,,YGL - Societal
H. Neghesti, Luca, 2014,SCT-Supply Chain & Transportation,,Tanzania,,,YGL - Business
"Haakon of
Norway",, 2005,"Crown Prince of Norway Office of H.M. the King of
Norway",,Norway,,,
Habash,Lily, 2000,Founder and Head of the Board of Directors PARTNERS,,,,,
Habash,Lily, 2005,"Special Assistant to the Bureau
Chief, Office of the Prime Minister Palestinian National Authority",,"Palestinian
Authority",,,
Habeenzu,Shuller, 2000,"Chief Executive Officer and
Controller The Communications Authority",,,,,
Habib, Cyrus, 2019, Priest Society of Jesus (Jesuits) ,, USA,,,
Hackmack,Gregor, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Germany,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Haddad,Habib, 2009,IT-Information Technology,,Lebanon,,,YGL - Societal
Hadfield,Tom, 2001,Serial Entrepreneur Impactanation,,,,,
Haefliger,Michael E., 2000,Executive and Artistic Director Lucerne Festival,,,,,
Hagen Sørli, Camilla, 2018, Member of the Board Canica,, Norway,,,
"Haghighat-
Joo",Fatemeh, 2005,"Professor, Educational Sciences and
Psychology Shahid Beheshti University",,"Islamic Republic of
Iran",,,
Hague,William J.,1994,Secretary of State for Foreign Foreign and Commonwealth Office,,,,,
Hahn Marocco,Pia L., 2002,Chief Executive Officer Allegra Hicks Ltd,,,,,
Hai, Helen, 2015,IN-Institutional,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Political & Government
Hai Oanh ,Khuat Thi, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Vietnam,,,YGL - Intellectual
Haidong,Pan, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Business
Haj Mohammed Shahin ,Nisreen, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Palestinian Territories ,,,YGL - Societal
Hajeri,Saeed, 2007,"Chairman, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank",,United Arab Emirates,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Haji,Priya, 2009,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
"Haji- Ioannou
Björgolfsson","Stelios
Bjögolfur Thor", 2005,"Chairman
Chairman of the Board easyGroup
Actavis Ltd",,"Greece
Iceland",,,
Haji-Ioannou,Stelios,1998,Chairman easyGroup IP Licensing Ltd,,,,,
Hakim, Yalda, 2019, Anchor International Correspondent British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) ,, United Kingdom,,,
Halim Saad,,1995, ,,,,,
Hallowell, Elvis Gbanabom, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Sierra Leone,,,YGL - Societal
Hallwood,Kim, 2022,Head of Corporate Sustainability,HSBC Bank Canada,Canada,,,
Halstead,Ted, 2001,Founder New America Foundation,,,,,
Halstead,Ted, 2005,President and Chief Executive Officer The New America Foundation,,USA,,,
Halstead,Avril, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,South Africa,,,YGL - Political & Government
Hamdan,Shahril, 2023,Managing Director,Watchtower Advisory,Malaysia,,,
Hamlin, Kaliya, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,Canada ,,,YGL - Business
Hammad Azhar, Muhammad, 2020, Minister for Energy Ministry of Energy of Pakistan ,, Pakistan,,,
Hammami, Mona, 2017, Senior Director Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi,, United Arab Emirates,,,
Hammo,Hussam, 2023,Chief Executive Officer and Founder,Tamatem Inc.,Jordan,,,
Hampton,Philip,1996,Chairman Royal Bank of Scotland Group,,,,,
Hampton,Kate, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Han,Bicheng, 2022,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,BrainCo,United States of America,,,
Hana, Kim, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Republic of Korea ,,,YGL - Societal
Hanbazazah,Hussain, 2023,Director of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture,Aramco,Saudi Arabia,,,
Hands,Guy, 2000,Group Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Terra Firma Capital Partners Limited,,,,,
Haneef, Osman, 2017, Author ,,United Kingdom,,,
Haney,William M.,1994,"Chairman, President and Chief MOLTEN METAL TECHNOLOGY INC.",,,,,
Hanis,Mark, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Hanley, Dave, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,USA ,,,YGL - Business
Hann,Yeoh Keong, 2022,Executive Director,YTL Power Generation,Malaysia,,,
Hanna Hopko,, 2016," Member of Parliament, Parliament of Ukraine (Verkhovna Rada)",,Ukraine,,,YGL -
Hanson-Young, Sarah, 2016," Senator of South Australia, Government of South Australia",,Australia,,,YGL -
Harding,Daniel, 2003,Conductor ,,,,,
Harding, Nathaniel, 2019, Managing Partner Cortado Ventures ,, USA,,,
Harik,Georges, 2011,UN-Unknown,,Lebanon,,,YGL - Business
Hariri,Saad, 2007,"Leader, 'Al Mustaqbal' (Future) movement",,Lebanon,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Hariri, Ayman, 2016," Deputy CEO, Saudi Oger Ltd",,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL -
Harper, Niel, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Barbados,,,YGL - Intellectual
Harrell,Andre,1997, ,,,,,
Harris,Eva, 2003,"Assistant Professor University of California,",,,,,
Harris,Jonathan, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Harrison, Scott, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,USA ,,,YGL - Societal
Harsev,Emil,1997,Managing Partner Harsev Co. Unlimited,,,,,
Hart, Stephanie Pullings, 2008,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Harthy,Assilah Z. Al, 2001, ,,,,,
Harthy,Assilah Z. al, 2005,"Head, Corporate Affairs Oman Oil Company SAOC",,Oman,,,
Harvey, Roy C., 2008,MM-Mining & Metals,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Haryopratomo, Aldi, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,Indonesia ,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Hasegawa, Atsumi, 2017, Chief Executive Officer Litalico Inc.,, Japan,,,
Hashemi,Sahar, 2005,Co-Founder Coffee Republic,,United Kingdom,,,
Hashimoto,Toru, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Political & Government
Hashimy, Fahim, 2016," CEO, Hashimy Group",,Afghanistan,,,YGL -
Hassett,Christopher R.,1998, ,,,,,
Hawkins,Trip,1993,Chairman 3DO COMPANY,,,,,
Haxhia,Gazmend, 2008,"AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism",,Albania,,,YGL - Business
Hayashi,Yoshimasa,1998,Member of the House of House of Councillors of Japan,,JAPAN,,,
Hayat,Nezha, 2001,"Member of the Management
Board Société Générale Maroc",,,,,
Haykal,Abdulsalam, 2009,IT-Information Technology,,Syria,,,YGL - Business
Hazard, Nicolas, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,France,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Hector Estrada, Julio, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Guatemala,,,YGL - Political & Government
Heimans,Jeremy, 2011,PS-Professional Services,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Hein, Bettina, 2014,IT-Information Technology,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Heinrich, Margaret de, 2011,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Hejka-Arczynska,Anna K.,1997,Chairman and Chief Executive Heyka Group,,,,,
Helal,Ibrahim, 2005,Project Director BBC World Service Trust,,United Kingdom,,,
Henckel von Donnersmarck ,Florian, 2013,Writer and Film Director ,,Germany,,,
Henderson, Brad, 2017, Chief Executive Officer P33,, USA,,,
Henderson, Cal, 2019, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Slack ,, USA,,,
Herlin,Jussi, 2023,Vice Chairman of the Board,Kone Corporation,Finland,,,
Hermosilla,Edmundo,1993,Managing Director Empresas Dersa,,,,,
Hermreck,Immanuel, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Hernandez Gallardo, Christian, 2014,PI-Private Investors,,El Salvador,,,YGL - Business
Herseth,Stephanie, 2007,"Representative South Dakota, US House of Representatives",,USA,,F,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Hertz,Noreena, 2002,"Associate Director, Centre for University of Cambridge",,,,,
Hertz,Noreena, 2005,Author University of Cambridge,,United Kingdom,,,
Hertz, David, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Brazil ,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Herweijer, Celine, 2013,Partner PwC,,United Kingdom,,,
Herz,J. C., 2002,Designer Joystick Nation,,,,,
Hess,John B.,1994,Chairman and Chief Executive Hess Corporation,,,,,
Hessel, Roy, 2016," Chief Executive Officer, Clearly",,Canada,,,YGL -
Heydemann, Christel, 2012,TC-Telecommunications ,,France ,,,YGL - Business
Heydlauff,Lisa, 2010,UN-Unknown,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Hickok, Sheri, 2015,AU-Automotive,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Hidary,Jack D., 2001,Global EV Leader Hertz Global Holding Inc.,,,,,
Hieronimus, Solveigh, 2018, Senior Partner McKinsey & Company,, Germany,,,
Hill,David, 2011,PS-Professional Services,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Hill, Katie, 2017, Global Director Power and Strategy,, Kenya,,,
Hillis,Danny,1994,Co-Chairman and Chief Technical Applied Minds Inc.,,,,,
Himanen,Pekka, 2003,Professor HIIT,,,,,
Himanen,Pekka, 2005,Philosopher ,,Finland,,,
Hinrichs,Lars, 2008,IT-Information Technology,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Hintze,Peter,1993,Parliamentary Secretary of State Federal Ministry of Economics and,,,,,
Hippe,Alain, 2008,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Hirano,Miku, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,Cinnamon AI,Japan,,,
Hirdaramani, Aroon, 2016," Owner/Director, Hirdaramani Group",,Sri Lanka,,,YGL -
Hishammuddin Bin Tun,,1998,Minister of Home Affairs Ministry of Home Affairs of,,,,,
Hlahla,Monhla, 2007,"Managing Director, ACSA",,South Africa,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ho, Kent, 2018, Founder and General Partner S28 Capital,, China,,,
Ho Kwon-Ping,,1993,Chairman Singapore Management University,,Singapore,,,
Hoang, Henry Nguyen, 2010,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Hoang Long, Nguyen, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Vietnam,,,YGL - Political & Government
Hoberman,Brent, 2009,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,Portugal,,,YGL - Business
Hobson,Mellody, 2001,President Ariel Capital Management Inc.,,,,,
Hobson,Mellody, 2005,President Ariel Capital Management Inc.,,USA,,,
Hockenstein,Jeremy, 2009,IT-Information Technology,,Cambodia,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Hockey,Joe, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Australia,,,YGL - Political & Government
Hockings,Lucy, 2010,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,New Zealand,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Hoffen,Howard, 2005,Partner Metalmark Capital LLC,,USA,,,
Hoffmann,Frederic, 2022,Board Member,MAVA Fondation pour la Nature,Switzerland,,,
Hoffmann, Florian, 2017, Founder The DO,, Germany,,,
Hoke,Dirk, 2010,UT-Energy Utilities & Technology,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Holle,Kurt, 2008,"AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism",,Peru,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Holliday,Shaun P.,1998, ,,,,,
Hollowell,Orenzo (Perry), 2022,Head of Global Equities and Sustainable Investing,CFI Partners,United States of America,,,
Holmes,Deborah K., 2000,"Global Corporate
Responsibility Leader Ernst & Young",,,,,
Holstenson,Sven, 2023,Managing Partner,Pictet & Cie Group SCA,Switzerland,,,
Holtzman,Marc L.,1999,Vice-Chairman Barclays,,,,,
Hood,John A.,1994,President and Chief Executive Robertson Foundation,,,,,
Hood, Rodney E., 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,USA,,,YGL - Political & Government
Hooda, Deepender Singh, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,India,,,YGL - Political & Government
Hooper,Michele J.,1993, ,,,,,
Hore,Barry John Stuart, 2000, ,,,,,
Hori,"Kazutomo
Robert", 2005,Chief Executive Officer Cybird Co. Ltd,,Japan,,,
Hornby,Andy, 2007,"Chief Executive, HBOS",,United Kingdom,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Horowitz,Sara, 2002,Founder and Executive Freelancers Union,,,,,
Horvat,Darko, 2006,PS-Professional Services,,Slovenia,,,YGL - Business
Hoteit, Leila, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Hott, Amadou, 2012,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development ,,Senegal ,,,YGL - Business
Houlihan,Kathleen, 2003,"Executive Director Chicago Sister Cities
International Program",,,,,
Hourani, Lama, 2012,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods ,,Jordan ,,,YGL - Business
House,Brett, 2010,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Canada,,,YGL - Intellectual
Howard, Jeremy, 2013,President and Chief Scientist,,Australia,,,Kaggle
Howarth, Catherine, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Societal
Howell,Rupert,1995, ,,,,,
Howery, Ken, 2012,PI-Private Investors ,,USA ,,,YGL - Business
Hoxby,Caroline, 2003,Professor of Economics Stanford University,,,,,
Hrund Logadottir, Halla, 2019, Co-Founder Arctic Initiative Harvard Kennedy School of Government ,, USA,,,
Hsu,Jacob, 2010,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Hsu, Claire, 2013,Co-Founder and Executive Director,,Hong Kong SAR,,,Asia Art Archive (AAA)
Hsu, Christine, 2017, Managing Director Co-Head of Financial Sponsors Group,, China,,,
Hsu, Jukay, 2020, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Pursuit ,, USA,,,
Hsui,Ken,1993,Vice-Chairman Cosmos Bank,,,,,
Hu,George, 2010,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Huanguang, Qiu, 2013,Associate Professor Center for Chinese Agricultural Policy (CCAP),,People's Republic of China,,,
Huddleson,Lisa, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Hudson, Lydie, 2017, Chief Executive Officer Sustainability,, USA,,,
Hue,Pham Thi, 2007,", NA-Not Applicable",,Vietnam,,,YGL - Societal
Huei-Min,Lee, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Singapore,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Hughes, Gordon, 2013,Managing Director,,Australia,,,Rhythmscape Publishing
Hui,Harry, 2003, ,,,,,
Hulan Hashbat,,1996, ,,,,,
Hulme, Tom, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Business
Hung,Nguyen Thanh, 2007,", AU-Automotive",,Vietnam,,,YGL - Business
Hung Huang,, 2000,Chief Executive Officer China Interactive Media Group,,,,,
Hunt,Gregory A., 2003,"Shadow Minister for Climate Change, Environment and
Water Liberal Party of Australia",,,,,
Hunter, Rory, 2015,"RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle",,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Huntsman,Jon M.,1993,Founder and Chairman Huntsman Corporation,,,,,
Hunziker,Erich,1996, ,,,,,
Hurley,Chad, 2009,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Hussein, Forsan, 2016," Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Zaitoun Ventures",,Israel,,,YGL -
Husseini,Kamel A., 2007,"Managing Director, Ellam Tam",,Palestinian Territories / Jordan,,M,Business
Hutagt, Ganhuyag Chuluun, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Mongolia,,,YGL - Political & Government
Hutter,Heidi E.,1996, ,,,,,
Hwang Eun Young ,Rebeca, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,Republic of Korea ,,,YGL - Business
Hwee, Tan Chin, 2010,PI-Private Investors,,Singapore,,,YGL - Business
Hyde,Peace, 2023,Creator and Executive Producer,Netflix,Ghana,,,
Hyun-Jung,Kang, 2011,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Ibarra, Roberto, 2017, Chief Technology Officer Expediente Azul,, Mexico,,,
Ibrahim,Lisa Bte Dato Paduka, 2003,"Founder and Chief Executive
Officer Lils Management Services",,,,,
Ibrahim,Lila, 2007,"Chief of Staff, Intel Corporation",,USA,,F,Business
Ichiki, Kentaro, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,Japan,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Idriss,Shamil, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Idrissi Janati, Khadija, 2016," Entrepreneur and Civil Society Actor, KMK Group",,Morocco,,,YGL -
Iemoto, Kentaro, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,Japan ,,,YGL - Business
Igué, Khaled, 2018, Founder and President Club 2030 Afrique,, France,,,
Ilicak Kayaalp, Ipek, 2018, Chairperson Ronesans Holding,, Turkey,,,
Ingabire, Paula, 2020, Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda ,, Rwanda,,,
Inoguchi,Kuniko,1993,Member of the House of House of Councillors of Japan,,,,,
Inoue,Hideyuki, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Ioschpe,Salomão,1999,President and Chief Executive Iochpe-Maxion Group,,,,,
Iqbal,Salman, 2007,"CEO, ARY Digital Head Office",,Pakistan,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Irazusta, Delfina, 2020, Founder and Executive Director Asociacion Civil Red de Innovacion Local (Local Innovation Network) ,, Argentina,,,
Iribagiza, Clarisse, 2021, Chief Executive Officer HeHe ,, Rwanda,,,
Irvin,Patricia L.,1996,Executive Vice-President and ,,,,,
Iseux,Jean-Christophe, 2003,"Director, Research, Institute
of World Economy Renmin University of China",,,,,
Ismail, Ayman, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Egypt ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Ismaily,Salem Ben Nasser Al,1999,Chairman Public Authority for Investment,,,,,
Isman,Hayono,1995,Former State Minister for Sports ,,,,,
Ith,Vichit,1996,. ,,,,,
Ito,Joichi, 2002,"Director, Media Lab Massachusetts Institute of",,,,,
Ivancic,Viktor, 2000, ,,,,,
Ivers, Lisa, 2019, Partner and Managing Director Boston Consulting Group (BCG) ,, USA,,,
Ivlev,Alexander, 2007,"Partner, Sales and Marketing, Ernst & Young (CIS)",,Russian Federation,,M,Business
Iwase,Daisuke, 2010,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,Japan,,,YGL - Business
Iyanda,Funmi, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Nigeria,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Iyer, Tara, 2023, Macroeconomist, International Monetary Fund (IMF), USA,Dropped out?,,
Izumo, Mitsuru, 2012,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage ",,Japan ,,,YGL - Business
J. Siddiqui, Ali, 2014,MI-Multi Industry,,Pakistan,,,YGL - Business
J. Thakkar, Ashish, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Business
J.C. Cuddy, Amy, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Jaafar,Mohammad,1998,Chairman and Managing The Kuwaiti Danish Dairy Company,,Kuwait,,,
Jaber, Ramzi, 2017, Director e.construct Fz LLC,, United Arab Emirates,,,
Jack,Bradley H.,1999,Member of the Executive Lehman Brothers Inc.,,,,,
Jack,Vuyo, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Jackson,Michael R.,1998, ,,USA,,,
Jackson,Tim, 2001,Trustee Argentarius Foundation,,,,,
Jackson, Katie, 2013,"Senior Vice-President, Mergers and Acquisitions Statoil (UK) Limited",,United Kingdom,,,
Jackson, Jessica, 2021, Chief Advocacy Officer Reform Alliance ,, USA,,,
Jacob,Philippe-Loïc,1999, ,,,,,
Jacobs,Alice, 2006,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Jacomet,Dominique,1999,Managing Director Devanlay SA,,,,,
Jacq,François, 2003,"Chief Executive Officer Agence Nationale de
Gestion des Déchets",,,,,
Jaeseung,Jeong, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Republic of Korea,,,YGL - Intellectual
Jafar,Badr, 2011,OG-Oil & Gas,,United Arab Emirates,,,YGL - Business
Jafar, Majid, 2016," Chief Executive Officer, Crescent Petroleum",,United Arab Emirates,,,YGL -
Jagdeo,Bharrat, 2005,"President of Guyana Office of the President of
Guyana",,Guyana,,,
Jahangir,Munizae, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Pakistan,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Jahangir,Amir, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Pakistan,,,YGL - Societal
Jaime de Bourbon Parme,H.R.H. Prince, 2007,", NA-Not Applicable",,Netherlands,,,YGL - Political & Government
Jain,Pooja, 2009,IT-Information Technology,,India,,,YGL - Business
Jain, Ankur, 2017, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kairos,, USA,,,
Jaksity,Gyorgy,1993,Executive Manager Concorde Erekpapir Ugynokseg Ktf,,,,,
Jal, Emmanuel, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Sudan ,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Jallaf,Anis Al,1994, ,,,,,
Jamai,Aboubakr, 2005,Editor-in-Chief Le Journal,,Morocco,,,
Jan Flach, Philipp, 2013,Managing Director DeSeizoenen,,Netherlands,,,
Janahi,Esam, 2005,"Chairman Bahrain Financial Harbour (BFH)
Holding Co.",,Bahrain,,,
Janel Bansal, Lena, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,USA ,,,YGL - Business
Jang Heung-Soon,,1999,President Turbotek Co. Ltd,,,,,
Jani☆, Bhairavi, 2018, Executive Director SCA Group of Companies,, India,,,
Jannick Johansen, Lars, 2013,Chief Executive Officer The Social Capital Fund,,Denmark,,,
Jantjies,Mmaki, 2022,Head of Innovation,Telkom SA SOC Limited,South Africa,,,
Járóka,Livia, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Hungary,,,YGL - Political & Government
Jarrar,Yasar, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,Jordan,,,YGL - Business
Jasmine Kairuki, Angellah, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Tanzania,,,YGL - Political & Government
Jawa,Ahmed J.,1996, ,,,,,
Jay,François M., 2002,Investment Officer Agence Française de,,,,,
Jehad Al Akiely ,Malak, 2017, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Golden Wheat for Grain Trading Ltd,, Jordan,,,
Jemali, Wafaa, 2023, Secretary General, Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, Morocco,Dropped out?,,
Jenkins,Kevin J.,1995,President and Chief Executive World Vision International,,,,,
Jenkins, Pablo, 2015,IN-Institutional,,Costa Rica,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Jensen, Nina, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Norway,,,YGL - Societal
Jeongdo,Hong, 2010,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Republic of Korea,,,YGL - Business
Jereissati Filho,Carlos, 2007,"Chief Operations Officer, Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers S.A.",,Brazil,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Jeremic, Vuk, 2013,"President United Nations General Assembly, 67th Session",,Republic of Serbia,,,
Jeri, Carlos Añaños, 2008,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,Peru,,,YGL - Business
Jermoluk,Thomas A.,1996, ,,,,,
Ji, Xiaohua, 2016," Founder and CEO, Guokr.com; Guokr MOOC Academy",,China,,,YGL -
Jia,Ping, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Societal
Jia, Li, 2018, Adjunct Professor Stanford University School of Medicine,, USA,,,
Jia Zhangke,, 2007,"Filmmaker, ",,People's Republic of China,,M,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Jiang,Jason, 2007,"Chairman of the Board and CEO, Focus Media Holding",,People's Republic of China,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Jiang, Pan, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,,,,YGL - Political & Government
Jiang Guofang,,1998, ,,,,,
Jigmiddash, Bayartsetseg, 2013,Secretary of State,,Mongolia,,,Ministry of Justice
Jin, Keyu, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Intellectual
Jin, He, 2020, Co-Founder and Vice-President Maimai ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Jindal,Naveen, 2007,"Member of Parliament, Parliament of India",,India,,M,Political
Jindal,Sminu, 2009,MM-Mining & Metals,,India,,,YGL - Business
Job, Binoy, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,India ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Jodhpur,Shivraj Singh, 2007,"Prince, Royal Kingdom of Jodhpur",,India,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Johansson,Leif,1993,Chairman Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,,,,,
Johar,Karan, 2007,"Head, Dharma Productions",,India,,M,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Johnson,Robert A.,1997,President Bottled Magic Music,,,,,
Johnson,Abigail,1998,"President, Fidelity Personal and FMR Corporation - Fidelity",,,,,
Johnson,Hilde F., 2002,Deputy Executive Director United Nations Children's Fund,,,,,
Johnson,Michael, 2007,"Member of Parliament, Parliament of Australia",,Australia,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Johnson, Sakaja, 2023, Governor, Nairobi City County, Kenya,Dropped out?,,
Joly,Hubert,1997,President and Chief Executive Carlson,,,,,
Joly, Melanie, 2016," Minister for Canadian Heritage, Ministry of Canadian Heritage of Canada",,Canada,,,YGL -
Jonah,Fidel, 2009,PI-Private Investors,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Jones,Van, 2002,Senior Fellow The Center for American Progress,,,,,
Jones,Van, 2005,Founder and National Executive Director Ella Baker Center for Human Rights,,USA,,,
Jones,Hannah, 2007,"Vice-President, Corporate Responsibility, Nike Inc.",,USA / UK,,F,Business
Jones,David, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Jong,Ronald De, 2007,", IT-Information Technology",,Netherlands,,,YGL - Business
Joosung, Lee, 2013,Director SeAH Group,,Republic of Korea,,,
Jordaan,Michael, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Jordan,Boris,1996,President and Chief Executive The Sputnik Group,,,,,
Jose Pocaterra, Juan, 2018, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer ViKua,, Venezuela,,,
Joseph,Vibin B, 2023,Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer,BiOZEEN,India,,,
Joseph, Sandrine, 2012,TC-Telecommunications ,,France ,,,YGL - Business
Joshi,Manasi, 2022,Athlete,Sports Authority of India,India,,,
Joshi, Mohit, 2014,IT-Information Technology,,India,,,YGL - Business
Joubran,Wissam, 2022,Composer,Performer Luthier Le Trio Joubran,Palestinian Territories,,,
Joy,Larissa, 2003,Chief Operating Officer Weber Shandwick,,,,,
Joya,Malalai, 2007,"MP, Parliament of Afghanistan",,Afghanistan,,F,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Juffali, Dana, 2021, Member of the Board Juffali and Brothers ,, Saudi Arabia,,,
Jun,Feng, 2007,", IT-Information Technology",,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Business
Jun, Qin, 2013,"Chairman Tuspark Technology Innovation Co.,Ltd.",,People's Republic of China,,,
Juncker,Jean-Claude,1995,Prime Minister of Luxembourg Office of the Prime Minister of,,,,,
Jung,Andrea,1998,Chairman and Chief Executive Avon Products Inc.,,,,,
"Jungwook
Hong
Kim Mi- Hyung",Ryan, 2005,"Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
and Publisher
Executive Vice-President and General Counsel Herald Media
Kumho Asiana Business Group",,"Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea",,,
Junior,Carlos Jereissati, 2007,", IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development",,Brazil,,,YGL - Business
Jurich, Lynn, 2014,EN-Energy,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Jurvetson,Steve, 2005,Managing Director Draper Fisher Jurvetson,,USA,,,
Justus,Philipp, 2006,PS-Professional Services,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Kacou,Eric, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,CÃ´te d'Ivoire,,,YGL - Intellectual
Kadio-Morokro, Sébastien, 2018, Chief Executive Officer Petro Ivoire S.A.,, Côte d'Ivoire,,,
Kafka,Nik, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Societal
Kagoro,Brian, 2005,Founder and Coordinator Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition,,Zimbabwe ,,,
Kahiu, Wanuri, 2019, Filmmaker AFROBUBBLEGUM ,, Kenya,,,
Kahla, Vuyo D., 2011,OG-Oil & Gas,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Kahle, Nari, 2021, Head Strategic Programmes CARIAD Volkswagen Group,, Germany,,,
Kahn,Philippe,1993, ,,,,,
Kailis,George M.,1998,"Head, School of Management University of Notre Dame",,,,,
Kajese, Vimbayi, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,Zimbabwe ,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Kaladze, Kakha, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Georgia,,,YGL - Political & Government
Kaleniuk, Daria, 2019, Executive Director Anti-Corruption Action Centre ,, Ukraine,,,
Kallel, Faten, 2017, Politician Independent,, Tunisia,,,
Kalra, Gazal, 2021, Co-Founder Rivigo ,, India,,,
Kalsi,Ajay,1995,Managing Director Phoenix Overseas Ltd,,,,,
Kamal-Mreeh, Gadeer, 2021, Senior Special Envoy North America The Jewish Agency ,, USA,,,
Kamel, Ahd, 2019, Director and Actress Odd Camel ,, Saudi Arabia,,,
Kamenetzky,David, 2001, ,,,,,
Kamhi,Cefi J.,1993,Member of the Board Profilo Holding,,,,,
Kamlana, Unathi, 2018, Commissioner Financial Sector Conduct Authority,, South Africa,,,
Kan,Deborah, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Hong Kong SAR,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Kanafani,Hakam, 2006,TC-Telecommunications,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Kane Ndiaye, Aminata, 2019, Chief Executive Officer Orange Sierra Leone ,, Sierra Leone,,,
Kang, So-Young, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Kannan,Madhu, 2007,"Vice-President, International, NYSE Group",,USA,,M,Business
Kantor,Jodi, 2005,"Editor ""Arts & Leisure"" The New York Times",,USA,,,
Kanza, Elsie S., 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Tanzania,,,YGL - Political & Government
Kapaz,Emerson,1994,Member of the Chamber of Chamber of Deputies,,,,,
Kapelus,Paul, 2006,PS-Professional Services,,South Africa,,,YGL - Societal
Kaplan,Joel, 2007,"White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, US Government",,USA,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Kaplan, Shira, 2017, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Cyverse,, Switzerland,,,
Kapoor, Sony, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Intellectual
Kapusta,Marek, 2002, ,,,,,
Kar,Pradeep,1999,"Founder, Chairman and Microland Limited",,,,,
Karabell,Zachary, 2003,President River Twice Research,,,,,
Karachinsky,Anatoly, 2000,"President and Chief Executive
Officer IBS Group",,,,,
Karahan-Ay,Asli, 2011,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Turkey,,,YGL - Business
Karanth, Krithi, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,India,,,YGL - Societal
Karic, Benjamina, 2023, Mayor of Sarajevo, City of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina,Dropped out?,,
Kariithi,Kibuga Kinyua, 2002, ,,,,,
Karim,Kola, 2008,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Nigeria,,,YGL - Business
Karim,Freshta, 2022,Founding Director,Charmaghz Cultural and Services Organization,United Kingdom,,,
Karniol-Tambour, Karen, 2020, Co-Chief Investment Officer Sustainability Bridgewater Associates ,, USA,,,
Karoonuthaisiri, Nitsara, 2013,"Head, Microarray Laboratory National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC)",,Thailand,,,
Karp, David, 2014,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Karpes,Dennis, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Netherlands,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Kaseje, Neema, 2017, Surgeon Médecins Sans Frontières,, Switzerland,,,
Kass, Sam, 2017, Partner Acre Venture Partners,, USA,,,
Kast Sommerhoff, Felipe, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Chile ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Kasuri, Kasim M., 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Pakistan,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Katainen,Jyrki Tapani, 2003,Prime Minister of Finland Office of the Prime Minister,,,,,
Katainen,Jyrki, 2005,"Chairman of the Committee for the
Future and Chairman of the National
Coalition Party, MP National Coalition Party",,Finland,,,
Kataoka, Drue, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,USA ,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Katayama, Kentaro, 2016," Non-residential fellow, SAIS John Hopkins University",,Japan,,,YGL -
Katsuma,Kazuyo, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,Japan,,,YGL - Business
Katz,Lawrence,1993,Professor of Economics Harvard University,,USA,,,
Katz,Jeffrey G.,1998, ,,,,,
Katz,Matthew, 2022,Global Head of Data Science,Blackstone,United States of America,,,
Kaufmann, Brian, 2021, Head Private Investments Portfolio Manager Member of the Management Committee,, USA,,,
Kauppi,Piia-Noora, 2005,Member of the European Parliament European Parliament,,Finland,,,
Kawada,Ryuhei, 2007,"Founder and Activist, Raum",,Japan,,M,Societal
Kawar,Karim, 2003,"Chairman, EDAMA Initiative,
Jordan; President Kawar Group",,,,,
Kawar,Karim T., 2005,"Ambas sador of the Hashemite
Kingdom of Jordan Embassy of the Hashemite
Kingdom of Jordan",,Jordan,,,
Kayabaga, Arielle, 2023, Member of Parliament, House of Commons, Canada,Dropped out?,,
Kearns Jordan,Kristin, 2002,Founder and Executive Bronx Preparatory Charter School,,,,,
Keating,Zoe, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Kehinde, Tunde, 2020, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer Lidya Holdings Inc ,, Nigeria,,,
Kehler,Timm, 2007,"Vice President Marketing Predevelopment and
Innovation Projects, BMW Group",,Germany,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Keinan,Tal, 2010,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Kejriwal,Manish, 2006,"II-Institutional Investors, Sovereign Funds, Family Offices",,India,,,YGL - Business
Kejriwal,Arvind, 2007,"Founder, Parivartan",,India,,M,Societal,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Keller, Valerie, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,USA ,,,YGL - Business
Keller, Ska, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Germany,,,YGL - Political & Government
Kellner, Peter B., 2009,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Kelly,Ruth, 2003,"Member of Parliament for
Bolton West House of Commons of the
United Kingdom",,,,,
Kelly, Conrod, 2021, Managing Director Chile Merck & Co. Inc,, USA,,,
Kempff Bruno,Carlos E., 2001,"Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer Santa Monica Cotton",,,,,
Kengaku,Mineko, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Intellectual
Kennedy,Joseph P.,1993,Chairman and President Citizens Energy Corporation,,USA,,,
Kennedy,Charles, 2000, ,,,,,
Kennedy, Teresa K., 2009,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Kerameus, Niki, 2020, Minister of Education and Religious Affairs Ministry of Education Research and Religious Affairs of Greece ,, Greece,,,
Kern,Georges, 2005,Chief Executive Officer IWC International Watch Co.,,Switzerland,,,
Kerry, Vanessa, 2016," Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Seed Global Health",, USA,,,YGL -
Kerzner,Butch,1998, ,,,,,
Khagram,Sanjeev, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Khakamada,Irina,1994, ,,,,,
Khalaf Hunaidi,Rima,1995,Under-Secretary-General and United Nations Economic and,,,,,
Khaldi, Nora, 2019, Founder and Chief Science Officer Nuritas ,, Ireland,,,
Khalid Bin Bandar Bin Sultan,H.R.H. Prince, 2010,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL - Business
Khallaf,Tamim, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Egypt,,,YGL - Political & Government
Khan,Omar Ayub, 2007,"Minister of state for Finance, Ministry of Finance and Revenue of Pakistan",,Pakistan,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Khan, Nauman, 2012,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage ",,Pakistan ,,,YGL - Business
Khan, Salman, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,USA ,,,YGL - Societal
Khan, Faisal, 2019, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Peshawar 2.0 ,, Pakistan,,,
Khanna,Tarun, 2007,"Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor, Harvard Business School",,USA / India,,M,Intellectual
Khanna,Parag, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Khar, Hina Rabbani, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Pakistan,,,YGL - Political & Government
Khelifa, Omezzine, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Tunisia,,,YGL - Political & Government
Khemka,Shiv V.,1997,Vice-Chairman SUN Group,,,,,
Khemka,Uday H., 2005,Managing Director SUN Group of Companies,,United Kingdom,,,
Khera,Manish, 2011,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,India,,,YGL - Business
Kheraj,Naguib, 2005,Group Finance Director Barclays Bank Plc,,"United Kingdom
United Kingdom",,,
Kheruka, Shreevar, 2021, Managing Director Borosil Ltd. ,, India,,,
Khilji,Rehana Bibi, 2002,"Manager, Gender and Strengthening Participatory",,,,,
Khimji,Pankaj Kanaksi,1998,Director Khimji Ramdas LLC,,,,,
Khoreibi, Sami, 2012,EN-Energy ,,Canada ,,,YGL - Business
Khouri, Reem, 2018, Founder and Partner Kaamen,, Jordan,,,
Khoury-Machool,Makram,1996,"Researcher, Middle East University of London",,,,,
Khudaverdian, Tigran, 2019, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Yandex ,, Russian Federation,,,
Khumalo,Mzi,1998,Chairman Metallon Corporation,,,,,
Khurram,Sara Saeed, 2022,Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder,Sehat Kahani,Pakistan,,,
Khursheed,Salman,1995,"Minister of Law and Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice of India",,India,,,
Kibati,Mugo, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Kenya,,,YGL - Business
Kielburger,Craig,1998,Founder and Chairperson Kids Can Free The Children,,,,,
Kielburger,Marc, 2007,"Chief Executive Officer, Free the Children",,Canada,,M,Societal
Kim, J. Joseph, 2006,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Kim, Elaine, 2018, Co-Founder Trehaus,, Singapore,,,
Kim Min-Seok,, 2000, ,,,,,
Kim Seok-Dong,Milton,1997, ,,,,,
Kim Seung Youn,,1993,Chairman Hanwha Group,,,,,
Kim Suk-Joon,,1996,Chairman and Chief Executive Ssangyong Engineering &,,,,,
Kim Sung-Joo,,1997,Chairperson and Chief Executive Sungjoo Group and MCM Group,,,,,
Kim Taek-Jin,, 2005,President and Chief Executive Officer NCSoft,,Republic of Korea,,,
Kind, Sebastián, 2018, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Green Map,, Belgium,,,
Kinzinger, Adam, 2017, Congressman from Illinois (R) 16th District,, USA,,,
Kirloskar,Atul,1993,Chairman and Managing Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd,,,,,
Kirpal, Neha, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,India,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Kirsch,Vanessa, 2003,President and Founder New Profit Inc.,,,,,
Kirsch, Emily, 2019, Founder and Managing Partner Powerhouse Ventures ,, USA,,,
Kirubanandan,Smriti, 2023,Director and Head,Strategic Marketing Healthcare Tata Consultancy Services,USA,,,
Kitagami,Keiro, 2007,"Member, House of Representatives (DPJ)",,Japan,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Kjaer,Henriette, 2003, ,,,,,
Kjos,Christer, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,Canica Holding AG,Switzerland,,,
Klagsbrun,Harry,1997, ,,,,,
Klasing, Insa, 2017, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer TheNextWe,, Germany,,,
Klier, Daniel, 2016," Global Head, Strategy",,Germany,,,YGL -
Klitschko, Wladimir, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,Ukraine,,,YGL - Business
Klum,Mattias, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Sweden,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Knaus,Verena, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Austria,,,YGL - Intellectual
Knott-Craig,Alan, 2009,TC-Telecommunications,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Knuth,Marianne, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Zimbabwe,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Knutzen,Tom,1999, ,,,,,
Ko, Thura, 2013,Founder and Managing Director,,Myanmar,,,YGA Capital Limited
Kobalia, Vera, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Georgia ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Kobayashi, Lin, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Japan ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Kobayashi, Fumiaki, 2020, Member House of Representatives The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan ,, Japan,,,
Koç,Mustafa V.,1993,Chairman of the Board Koç Holding AS,,,,,
"Koç
Sahenk","Ali Y.
Ferit F.", 2005,"President, Koç Information
Technology Group
Chairman Koç Holding AS
Dogus Holding AS",,"Turkey
Turkey",,,
Koch-Mehrin,Silvana, 2005,Member of the European Parliament European Parliament,,Germany,,,
Koenigsfest,Kurt, 2006,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Bolivia,,,YGL - Business
Kofler,Georg,1997, ,,,,,
Koh,Joshua, 2003,Managing Director The SeekSense Group,,,,,
Koh,Daniel, 2010,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Singapore,,,YGL - Business
Koh, Daniel Arrigg, 2023, White House Deputy Cabinet Secretary and former US Department of Labor and City of Boston Chief of Staff, White House, USA,Dropped out?,,
Kohjima,Takeshi,1995,President and Chief Executive Seiyo Food-Compass Group Inc.,,,,,
Kohout,Susanne,1997, ,,,,,
Koike,Yuriko,1993,"Chairperson, General Council Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)",,,,,
Koizumi,Shinjiro, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Political & Government
Kojun, Ohtani, 2016," Head Priest, Jodo-shinshu Temple",,Japan,,,YGL -
Kolawole, Simon, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,Nigeria ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Kolber,Jonathan,1999, ,,,,,
Kolesnik, Marina, 2015,PS-Professional Services,,Russian Federation,,,YGL - Business
Kolodyuk,Andriy, 2008,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,Ukraine,,,YGL - Business
Komatsu, Masami, 2013,President and Chief Executive Officer,,Japan,,,"Music Securities, Inc."
Komitova,Irena, 2000,"Consultant, Leadership
Seminar, Executive MBA Program American University in Bulgaria",,,,,
Kondo,James M., 2005,Associate Professor University of Tokyo,,Japan,,,
Kondo, Junya, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,Japan ,,,YGL - Business
Konzelmann, Joseph, 2019, Partner Global Head Client and Capital Formation Group TPG,, USA,,,
Koo,Jeffrey J. L.,1997, ,,,,,
Koofi,Fawzia, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Afghanistan,,,YGL - Political & Government
Koopman, Lauren, 2015,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Kopp,Wendy,1993,Chief Executive Officer and Co- Teach For All,,,,,
Kopp,Wendy, 2005,Founder and President Teach For America,,USA,,,
Korkmaz, Bengi, 2015,PS-Professional Services,,Turkey,,,YGL - Business
Korngold,Jonathan, 2008,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Korobkov,Dmitry, 2002,Founder and Chairman ADV Marketing Communications,,,,,
Korotkov,Peter A.,1996,President RUSSIAN NATIONAL COMMERCIAL,,,,,
Kortüm,Franz-Josef,1993,Chairman of the Management Webasto AG,,,,,
Kosciusko Morizet, Pierre, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,France,,,YGL - Business
Koshi, Naomi, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Political & Government
Koss,Johann O.,1996,President and Chief Executive Right To Play International,,,,,
Koss, Johann O., 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Norway,,,YGL - Societal
Kostin,Andrey L.,1999,Chairman and Chief Executive JSC VTB Bank,,,,,
Kostrzewa,Wojciech J.,1994,President and Chief Executive ITI Corporation Sp.zo.o.,,,,,
Kotak,Uday S.,1996,Vice-Chairman and Managing Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd,,,,,
Kraemer,Harry,1997, ,,,,,
Krarup,Thorleif,1993, ,,,,,
Krasna, Cham, 2020, Chief Executive Officer SOMA Group ,, Cambodia,,,
Krause,Michael, 2007,"CFO of the Mail Order Group (Quelle,
Neckermann, others), KarstadtQuelle AG",,Germany,,M,Business
Krawcheck,Sallie, 2003, ,,,,,
Kreis-Wilczak,Melanie, 2008,LT-Logistics & Transportation,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Kreiz,Ynon, 2002, ,,,,,
Kremer,Michael, 2005,"Gates Professor of Developing
Societies Harvard University",,USA,,,
Krim,Tariq, 2008,IT-Information Technology,,France,,,YGL - Business
Krings,Frank, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Krishna,Srivatsa, 2003,"Member, Collaboratory for
Research on Global Projects Stanford University",,,,,
Kroll, Christian, 2018, Scientific Co-Director SDG Index,, Germany,,,
Kropman,Lisa, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,South Africa,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Krugman,Paul,1995,Professor of Economics Princeton University,,USA,,,
Krupinski, Michal, 2012,BK-Banking & Capital Markets ,,Poland ,,,YGL - Business
Krzanowski,Adam, 2000,President and Founder Nowy Styl Group Sp. z o.o.,,,,,
Kshirsagar, Alok, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,India ,,,YGL - Business
Ku,Karen,1997,Chief Executive Officer Plustek Inc.,,,,,
Kubicki,Wolfgang,1993,Member of the Assembly State of Schleswig-Holstein,,,,,
Kudelski,André,1995,Chairman of the Board and Chief Kudelski Group,,,,,
Kudrin,Alexey,1998,"Professor, Dean of the Faculty Saint Petersburg State University",,Russia,,,
Kuenyehia, Elikem Nutifafa, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,Ghana,,,YGL - Business
Kuenyehia Sr, Kimathi, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,Ghana ,,,YGL - Business
Kuk,Yi, 2010,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Kumalo,Basetsana, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,South Africa,,,YGL - Societal
Kumar,Sanjay,1999, ,,,,,
Kumar, Adarsh, 2012,PI-Private Investors ,,India ,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Kumcu,M. Ercan,1993,Chairman Makro Consulting and Advisory,,,,,
Kumcuoglu,Umit, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Turkey,,,YGL - Business
Kundra,Vivek, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Political & Government
Kundrun,Bernd,1998,President and Chief Executive Grüner und Jahr AG & Co. KG,,,,,
Kundu,Shinjini, 2023,Physician-Scientist,Johns Hopkins Hospital,USA,,,
Kunz,Heidi,1996,Member of the Board of Agilent Technologies Inc.,,,,,
Kurniadi, Stefanie, 2019, Founder PT. Citarasa Prima Indonesia Berjaya ,, Indonesia,,,
Kurtsan,Meltem,1999,President Kurtsan Pharmaceuticals Inc.,,,,,
Kurz, Sebastian, 2016," Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs",,Austria,,,YGL -
Küsel,Ottmar C.,1995,Chief Executive Officer ROSENTHAL AG,,,,,
Kutcher, Ashton, 2016," Co-Founder, Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children",, USA,,,YGL -
Kux,Barbara,1995,Member of the Managing Board Siemens AG,,,,,
Kuyl,Chris van der, 2000,"President and Chief Executive
Officer Vis Entertainment Plc",,,,,
Kuzmanovic,Maja, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Netherlands,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Kwakwa,Kofi, 2002,Chief Executive Sagevest Holdings Limited,,,,,
Kwasniewski,Aleksander,1994,President of Poland (1995-2005) Chancellery of the President of the,,Poland,,,
Kwelagobe,Mpule, 2003,"Goodwill Ambassador United Nations Population
Fund (UNFPA)",,,,,
Kwok,Raymond P.,1993,Chairman Sunevision Holdings Ltd,,,,,
Kwok,Thomas,1993,Joint Vice-Chairman and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd,,,,,
Kwong Weng, Yap, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Singapore ,,,YGL - Societal
Kyriakopoulou,Danae, 2022,Senior Policy Fellow,Grantham Research Institute London School of Economics and Political Science,United Kingdom,,,
la Rosa ,Marco De, 2009,UT-Energy Utilities & Technology,,Venezuela,,,YGL - Business
Lacerda Prazeres, Tatiana, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Brazil,,,YGL - Political & Government
Lachowski,Irina, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,RenovaBR,Brazil,,,
Lacroix,Christian,1993,Fashion Designer Christian Lacroix,,,,,
Lacy,Peter, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Lagumdzija,Zlatko,1998,Minister of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs of,,,,,
Lahiri,Jhumpa, 2007,"Author, ",,USA,,F,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Lahlou, Sanae, 2021, Director of the African Business Unit Mazars Morocco ,, Morocco,,,
Lakatos,Peter,1996,Vice-President and Member of Videoton Holding RT,,,,,
Lakshmi Rana ,Aashmi Rajya, 2008,MI-Multi Industry,,Nepal,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Lal,Siddhartha, 2009,AU-Automotive,,India,,,YGL - Business
Lalami,Laila, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Morocco,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Lam,Dennis S. C., 2000,"Chairman and Professor,
Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences The Chinese University of Hong
Kong",,,,,
Lam, Aïssata, 2023, Director General, Investment Promotion Agency of Mauritania, Mauritania,Dropped out?,,
Lam Joy-Shan,, 2001,Managing Director Hong Kong Economic Journal,,,,,
Lama, Tshering, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Nepal,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Lambe,Shauneen, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Societal
Lammy,David, 2002,"Minister of State for Higher Department for Business,",,,,,
Lamola, Ronald, 2021, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services of the Republic of South Africa Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services of the Republic of South Africa ,, South Africa,,,
Landesz,Tamas, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Hungary,,,YGL - Societal
Landuyt,William M.,1996, ,,,,,
Lane Fox, Martha, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Societal
Langlois,Daniel,1996,President and Founder Softimage Inc.,,,,,
Lanzarini,Paola, 2006,AU-Automotive,,Italy,,,YGL - Societal
Lapenna,Lily, 2011,UN-Unknown,,Italy,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Larizadeh-Duggan, Avid, 2016," Partner, Google Ventures",, USA,,,YGL -
Larkins,Jamail, 2011,"AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Larsson,Per E., 2001, ,,,,,
Laserna,Juan Mario, 2007,", NA-Not Applicable",,Colombia,,,YGL - Societal
Laserna Jaramillo,Juan Mario, 2007,"Co-Director, Board of Directors, Central Bank of Colombia",,Colombia,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Lasky,Gaby, 2005,Activist ,,Israel,,,
Lathan, Corinna E., 2006,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Latif, Farhan, 2019, President El-Hibri Foundation ,, USA,,,
Lauder,William P.,1998,Executive Chairman Estee Lauder Companies Inc.,,,,,
Lauder,Aerin, 2002,"Senior Vice-President, Global Estee Lauder Companies Inc.",,,,,
"Lauder
Leschly","Aerin
Stig", 2005,"Senior Vice President, Global
Creative Directions
Founder and Pr esident Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Compass School",,"USA
USA",,,
Lauvergeon,Anne,1993, ,,,,,
Law,James, 2010,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Hong Kong SAR,,,YGL - Business
Lawson, Cina, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Togo ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Le Meur,Loïc, 2002,Founder and Chief Executive Seesmic,,,,,
Le Meur,Loïc, 2005,Executive Vice-President Six Apart,,France,,,
Leakey,Louise N., 2005,Paleontologist Leakey Foundation,,Kenya,,,
Lecomte,Tristan, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,France,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Lederhausen,Mats, 2000,"Managing Director, McDonald's Ventures McDonald's Corporation",,,,,
Lee,Jihyun Julianne, 2005,"Spokesperson National Security Council of the
Republic of Korea",,Republic of Korea,,,
Lee,Ellana, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Republic of Korea,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Lee,Andrew, 2011,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Lee, Sam, 2019, Founder and Chief Executive Officer IndeCollective ,, USA,,,
Lee Hae-Jin,, 2007,"Chairman, Naver-Hangame Networks (NHN corp.)",,Republic of Korea,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Lee Hsien-Loong,,1993,Prime Minister of Singapore Office of the Prime Minister of,,,,,
Lee Hsien-Yang,,1996,Chairman Fraser and Neave Limited,,,,,
Lee Hwa-Kyung,,1998,Vice-President Orion Corporation,,,,,
"Lee Jae-
Woong",, 2005,"President and Chief Executive
Officer Daum Communications Corp.",,Republic of Korea,,,
Lee Jaewoong,, 2001,Founder and Senior Partner sopoong ventures,,,,,
Lee Jay-Hyun,,1996,Chairman and Chief Executive CJ Corporation,,,,,
Lee Mie-Kyung,,1997,Vice-Chairwoman CJ Media,,,,,
Lefenfeld, Michael, 2016," President and Chief Executive Officer, SiGNa Chemistry Inc.",, USA,,,YGL -
Lefevre, Guillaume, 2019, Managing Director New Ventures and Business Development Zurich Insurance Group ,, Switzerland,,,
Legarda,Loren, 2000, ,,,,,
Legend, John, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,USA ,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Leguía Orezzoli,Joaquín F., 2007,"Executive Director, ANIA (Association for Children and The Conservation of
Their Environment)",,Peru,,M,Societal
Lehmkuhl,Moritz, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,Germany,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Lehtomäki,Paula, 2007,"Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland",,Finland,,F,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Lehtonen,Heikki, 2000,"President and Chief Executive
Officer Componenta Corporation",,,,,
Lei Sun,Christy, 2022,Chief Marketing Officer and Founding Partner,Yatsen Global,People's Republic of China,,,
Leichner Reynal,Maria, 2002,Executive Director Fundacion Ecos,,,,,
Leimkuhler, Courtney, 2014,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Leissner, Judy, 2013,Chief Executive Officer Grace Vineyard,,People's Republic of China,,,
Leisztinger,Tamas, 2001,"Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer Arago Holding",,,,,
Leitch, K. Kellie, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Intellectual
Leite, Eduardo, 2020, Governor of the State of Rio Grande do Sul Government of the State of Rio Grande do Sul ,, Brazil,,,
Lejon,Britta, 2002,Member of Parliament House of Parliament of Sweden,,,,,
Leke,Achankeng, 2008,PS-Professional Services,,Cameroon,,,YGL - Business
Leland, Olivia, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Lembong, Thomas T., 2008,PI-Private Investors,,Indonesia,,,YGL - Business
Lemley,Mark A., 2007,"William H. Neukom Professor of Law, Stanford University Law School",,USA,,M,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Lenson, Catherine, 2021, Managing Partner SoftBank Investment Advisers (UK) Limited ,, United Kingdom,,,
Leonard,Mark, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Intellectual
Leong,Justin, 2006,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Malaysia,,,YGL - Business
Leong, Dana, 2015,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Leptos,Chris B.,1997, ,,,,,
Lerner,Sandra,1993,Member of the Board of XKL Inc.,,,,,
Lesuuda, Naisula, 2017, Member of Parliament Kenyan Parliament,, Kenya,,,
Leung,Antony,1993,Senior Managing Director and The Blackstone Group (HK) Limited,,,,,
Leung,C. Y.,1996,Chairman DTZ Debenham Tie Leung Limited,,,,,
Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger,Sabine,1993,Federal Minister of Justice Federal Ministry of Justice of,,,,,
Levene, Tim, 2012,PI-Private Investors ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Business
Levi,Michael,1994,President Nilit Ltd,,,,,
Levin,David S., 2000,Group Chief Executive UBM Plc,,,,,
Levin, Jonathan, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,USA ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Levine,Robert,1993,Former President and Chief ,,,,,
Levitt,Steven, 2005,Professor of Economics University of Chicago,,USA,,,
Lewis,William, 2003,Group General Manager News International Trading,,,,,
Ley,Katrin, 2011,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Li,Richard T.,1993,Chairman PCCW Limited,,,,,
Li,Lu, 2001,Founding General Partner Himalaya Capital,,,,,
Li,Robin, 2007,"Co-founder and CEO, Baidu",,People's Republic of China,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Li,Zhizhong, 2023,Co-Founder and Secretary General,Shiyu Children Foundation,China,,,
Li,Wei, 2023,Global Chief Investment Strategist,BlackRock,United Kingdom,,,
Li, Yinuo, 2016," Director, China Country Office",,China,,,YGL -
Li Daokui,, 2007,"Director and Mansfield Freeman Professor of
Economics, Center for China in the World Economy, School of
Economics and Management",,People's Republic of China,,M,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Li Jun,, 2007,"CEO, Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd.",,People's Republic of China,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Li Ka-Cheung,Eric,1994,Senior Partner LI TANG CHEN AND CO.,,,,,
Li Rafferty, Carol, 2016," Managing Director, Yale University",,China,,,YGL -
Li Tzar-Kuoi,Victor,1993,Deputy Chairman and Managing Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd,,,,,
Li Tzar-kuoi,Victor, 2005,"Deputy Chairman and Managing
Director Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd",,Hong Kong SAR,,,
Li Wenzi,, 2007,"Owner, 3/4 Gallery",,People's Republic of China,,F,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Liang,Lei, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Lichtenau, Torsten, 2016," Partner, Bain & Company Inc.",,Switzerland,,,YGL -
Lief,Jacob, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Lim Hng Kiang,,1994,Minister of Trade and Industry Ministry of Trade and Industry of,,,,,
Lim Thian Kiat,,1993,"x-Exec.Chrm,Multi-Purpose ",,,,,
Lim Tik-En,David,1995, ,,,,,
Lin, Yang, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Business
Lin Chen, Richard, 2013,Managing Director Yifei Group,,People's Republic of China,,,
Linardi, Veronika, 2020, Chief Executive Officer PT. Qareer Harapan Asia ,, Indonesia,,,
Lind, Henrik, 2015,PI-Private Investors,,Denmark,,,YGL - Business
Lindal, Elinros, 2013,"Chief Executive Officer, Creative Director and Founder ELLA",,Iceland,,,
Ling, Fan, 2017, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tezign,, People's Republic of China,,,
Lingeman, Judith, 2013,Head of Charities Dutch Postcode Lottery (Nationale Postcode Loterij),,Netherlands,,,
Lingham,Vinny, 2009,IT-Information Technology,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Lipp,Ernst-Moritz,1993,Managing Partner Odewald & Compagnie GmbH,,,,,
Lippe,Stefan,1998, ,,,,,
Lippman,Chip, 2007,"Managing Director, The Carlyle Group",,USA,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Lis,Tomasz, 2007,"Anchor, TV Polsat",,Poland,,M,Opinion
Lisitsyna,Maria, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Kyrgyzstan,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
List,John August, 2007,"Professor, Department of Economics, University of Chicago",,USA,,M,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Little,Rick R.,1996,Chairman of the Board Silatech,,,,,
Liu,Eric, 2002,Founder and Director How We Teach Initiative,,,,,
Liu,Dora, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Business
Liu,Peggy, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Liu, Ida, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Liu, Jean, 2015,AU-Automotive,,,,,YGL - Business
Liu, Max, 2015,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Liu, Meng, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,,,,YGL - Political & Government
Liu, Gary, 2019, Chief Executive Officer South China Morning Post Hong Kong SAR ,, China,,,
Liu Hong,Henry,1999, ,,,,,
Liu Xiang,, 2007,"Athlete + Spokesman, ",,People's Republic of China,,M,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Liu Zihong, Bill, 2017, Founder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,, People's Republic of China,,,
Livermore,Ann,1999,"Executive Vice-President, Hewlett-Packard Company",,,,,
Llosa,Álvaro Vargas, 2007,", NA-Not Applicable",,Peru,,,YGL - Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Lloyd,Liz, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Lo, Stephanie, 2020, Managing Director Shui On Investment Company Limited Hong Kong SAR ,, China,,,
Lo Wing Yan,William,1996, ,,,,,
Loat, Alison, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,Canada,,,YGL - Political & Government
Lockhart,Clare, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Societal
Loesekrug-Pietri,André, 2011,PI-Private Investors,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Logan,Christopher, 2009,LT-Logistics & Transportation,,Canada,,,YGL - Business
Loh,Christine,1994,Founder and Chief Executive Civic Exchange,,,,,
Lohia,Yashovardhan, 2022,Executive Director and Chief Sustainability Officer,Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited,Thailand,,,
Lokesh Nara,, 2019, Member Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council ,, India,,,
Lomborg,Bjorn, 2002,Author and Associate Professor University of Aarhus,,,,,
Lomborg,Bjorn, 2005,Author and Associate Professor University of Aarhus,,Denmark,,,
London, Elisha, 2020, Founder United for Global Mental Health (United GMH) ,, United Kingdom,,,
Long,Annabelle, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Business
Long, Jessica, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Loo,Carl A.,1997,Chairman NextEd Limited,,,,,
Loo,Areena, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,Singapore,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Loo, Lynn, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,USA ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Lopes, Christina K., 2010,PI-Private Investors,,Brazil,,,YGL - Business
Lopez Castano, Maria, 2016," Director, Semana Sostenible Magazine",,Colombia,,,YGL -
Lopez Murphy,Ricardo,1993, ,,,,,
Lopez-de-Silanes,Florencio, 2003,"Professor, Finance and Economics and Director, International Institute for
Corporate Governance Yale School of Management",,,,,
Losada Moreno,Angel,1997,General Director and President Grupo Gigante SAV de CV,,,,,
Loskota, Brie, 2017, Executive Director Center for Religion and Civic Culture,, USA,,,
Lou,Adam, 2023,Chief Executive Officer,Lollipop Technology (Hangzhou) Co.Ltd,China,,,
Lousteau,Martin, 2008,UN-Unknown,,Argentina,,,YGL - Societal
Low,Penny, 2005,Member of Parliament Parliament of Singapore,,Singapore,,,
Lowry, Adam, 2012,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods ,,USA ,,,YGL - Business
Lowry, Haley, 2021, Global Sustainability Director Dow ,, USA,,,
Lozada,Carlos, 2002,Managing Editor Foreign Policy Magazine,,,,,
Lu,Kevin, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Lu,Siwan (Swan), 2022,Principal,Zurich Global Ventures,Switzerland,,,
Lu, Zhang, 2018, Founding and Managing Partner Fusion Fund,, USA,,,
Lu, Jeffrey, 2020, CEO and Co-Founder Engine Biosciences Pte Ltd ,, Singapore,,,
"Lu Hao
Ma Lianjie",, 2005,"Vice-Mayor of Beijing
Director, Urban Management, School of Public Administration Beijing Municipal Government
Huazhong University of Science and Technology",,"People's Republic
of China
People's Republic of China",,,
Lu Jian,,1995,President China International Futures Co. Ltd,,,,,
Lubetzky,Daniel,1997,Chief Executive Officer and KIND Healthy Snacks,,,,,
Lubetzky,Daniel, 2007,", FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,USA,,,YGL - Societal,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Lublin,Nancy, 2007,"Chief Executive Officer, Do Something",,USA,,F,Societal
Lucas,Patrick Larragoiti,1997,Chairman Sul America Seguros,,,,,
Luhabe,Wendy,1997,Founder Defining Moments,,,,,
Luhan, Yang, 2017, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Qihan Biotech,, People's Republic of China,,,
Lukhele,Andrew K.,1996,Chairman National Stokvels Association of,,,,,
Lukiyanova,Nadezhda,1995, ,,,,,
Luksic, Igor, 2013,Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro ,,Montenegro,,,
Luksic Craig,Guillermo,1998,Chairman of the Board Quineñco SA,,,,,
Lundberg,Fredrik,1993,President and Chief Executive L E Lundbergföretagen AB,,,,,
Lundberg,Lance,1993,Chairman and Chief Executive iSolve Inc.,,,,,
Luniku,Kristaq,1997, ,,,,,
Luqiu Luwei,Rose, 2007,"Beijing Bureau Chief, Phoenix Television",,People's Republic of China,,F,Opinion,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Lutfi,Muhammad, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Indonesia,,,YGL - Political & Government
Lutnick,Howard W.,1998,Chairman and Chief Executive Cantor Fitzgerald LP,,,,,
Lykke, Mette, 2020, Chief Executive Officer Too Good To Go ,, Denmark,,,
Lynton,Michael,1997,Chairman and Chief Executive Sony Pictures Entertainment,,,,,
Lytvyn,Zoya, 2022,Head,Osvitoria,Ukraine,,,
Lyubinin,Dmitry A.,1998,Director-General UES Settlements Center JSC,,,,,
M. Heller, Rebecca, 2020, Executive Director International Refugee Assistance Project ,, USA,,,
M. Quadir, Maliha, 2017, Founding Managing Director Shohoj Limited,, Bangladesh,,,
M. Shin, Daniel, 2016," Head of Corporate Development (Executive Director), MCM",,Korea,,,YGL -
M. Valencia, Earl, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Philippines,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Ma,Yo-Yo,1993,Cellist ,,,,,
Ma Wenyan, Winston, 2013,Managing Director and Deputy Chief Representative China Investment Corporation (CIC),,People's Republic of China,,,
Ma Yun,Jack, 2001,"Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer Alibaba Group",,,,,
Ma Yun,Jack, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Alibaba.com (China) Technology Corp. Ltd,,People's Republic of China,,,
Maag,Seraina, 2009,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,Switzerland,,,YGL - Business
Maasdorp,Leslie W., 2007,"Chairman, Yard Capital",,South Africa,,M,Business
Macarie, Emilia, 2017, Chief Financial Officer BBVA Allianz Allianz,, Spain,,,
MacCallum Carter, Lisa, 2012,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods ,,Australia ,,,YGL - Business
Machado,Maria Corina, 2005,Founder and Managing Director Asociación Civil Súmate,,Venezuela,,,
Macharia, Michael, 2014,IT-Information Technology,,Kenya,,,YGL - Business
Macharia, Edwin, 2015,PS-Professional Services,,Kenya,,,YGL - Business
Mackenzie,Doug,1999,"Partner Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers",,,,,
MacKinnon,Rebecca, 2003,"Author, Journalist ",,,,,
Macozoma,Sakumzi,1997,Chairman Liberty Holdings,,,,,
Macron, Emmanuel, 2016," Minister of the Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs of France",,France,,,YGL -
Maddams,Patrick,1993,Chief Executive Officer Beachcroft Stanleys,,,,,
Madeira,Fernando, 2007,"Chief Executive Officer, Terra Latin America",,Brazil,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Madge,Robert,1993,Chairman Madge Networks Ltd,,,,,
Madhukar, C. V., 2008,PS-Professional Services,,India,,,YGL - Societal
Madié,David, 2002,Founder and Director ,,,,,
Madnani, Deepak, 2013,Founder and Managing Director Solar Exports Ltd,,United Kingdom,,,
Madowo, Larry, 2020, North America Correspondent British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) ,, USA,,,
Maes,Pattie,1997,Assistant Professor Massachusetts Institute of,,,,,
Maffei,Gregory B.,1998,President and Chief Executive Liberty Media Corporation,,,,,
Magaço,Luis, 2002,Managing Director Austral Consulting Group,,,,,
Magnani,Marco, 2010,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Italy,,,YGL - Business
Maguire,Yael, 2009,IT-Information Technology,,Canada,,,YGL - Business
Mahajan, Poonam, 2019, Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha from Mumbai North Central Maharashtra Parliament of India ,, India,,,
Maher, Katherine, 2020, Chief Executive Officer Wikimedia Foundation ,, USA,,,
Mahmud, Sabeen, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Pakistan,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Mahtani,Shalini, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Hong Kong SAR,,,YGL - Societal
Mailman,Josh,1993,President Sirius Business Inc.,,,,,
Maini,Chetan, 2011,AU-Automotive,,India,,,YGL - Business
Maischberger,Sandra, 2002,Moderator ZDF,,,,,
Majeid,Joud Abdel, 2022,Deputy Chief Financial Officer,BlackRock Inc.,United States of America,,,
Majko,Pandeli, 2005,Minister of Defense Ministry of Defence of Albania,,Albania,,,
Majumdar,Boria, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,India,,,YGL - Intellectual
Makary, Tamer, 2018, Founder Ethica Partners,, USA,,,
Makatiani,Ayisi,1997,Managing Partner and Chief Fanisi Capital Ltd,,,,,
Makatiani,Ayisi, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Gallium Capital Partners,,Kenya,,,
Makeka, Mokena, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,South Africa,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Makgabo,Tumi, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,South Africa,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Makhlouf, Wafa, 2016," Chief Executive Officer, Proclean",,Tunisia,,,YGL -
Makhmalbaf,Samira, 2000,Film Director Makhmalbaf Productions,,,,,
Makhupe, Olebile, 2012,BK-Banking & Capital Markets ,,Botswana ,,,YGL - Business
Makihara,Hideki, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Political & Government
Maktabi,Rima, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Lebanon,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Malabie,Phuti, 2007,"Managing Director, Shanduka Energy (Pty) Ltd",,South Africa,,F,Business
Malagon, Jonathan, 2019, Minister of Housing Cities and Territory Ministry of Housing Cities and Territory of Colombia,, Colombia,,,
Malahoo Forte ,Marlene Patricia, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Jamaica,,,YGL - Political & Government
Malauzat,Anne-Laure, 2022,Partner,Middle East Bain & Company,United Arab Emirates,,,
Malcolm, Caroline, 2020, Head Global Blockchain Policy Centre Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) ,, France,,,
Malgor, Alejandro, 2018, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Xinca,, Argentina,,,
Malik,Ritesh, 2022,Founder,Innov8 Coworking,India,,,
Mallin,Liavan, 2000,"Chairperson and Chief
Executive Officer Zalco Investments",,,,,
Mallinckrodt,Edward, 2001,Partner Mauryan Capital,,,,,
Mallmann, Francois-Xavier de, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Switzerland,,,YGL - Business
Mallya,Vijay,1995,Group Chairman The UB Group,,,,,
Malmgren,K. Philippa, 2000,President Canonbury Group,,,,,
Malomo,Olukunle, 2001,"Director, CEB Solutions The Corporate Executive Board
Company (CEB)",,,,,
Mamboleo,Dorika,1998,. ,,,,,
Man, Chen, 2017, Founder Beijing Man Xiang Ya Tian Advertising Ltd,, People's Republic of China,,,
Mancini, Pia, 2016," Chairwoman, The Democracy Earth Foundation",,Argentina,,,YGL -
Mandl, Christian, 2013,Chairman Maporama Solutions,,France,,,
Maniam, Aaron, 2013,"Director Institute of Policy Development, Singapore Civil Service College",,Singapore,,,
Manji,Irshad, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Intellectual
Manos,Alexandros, 2009,TC-Telecommunications,,Greece,,,YGL - Business
Mansingh,Esha, 2022,Executive Vice-President,Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations Imperial Logistics Limited,South Africa,,,
Mansson,Fabian, 2000, ,,,,,
Manuel,Trevor,1994,Minister of the National The Presidency of South Africa,,,,,
Manuel Moller, José, 2019, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Algramo ,, Chile,,,
Manurung,Butet, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Indonesia,,,YGL - Intellectual
Manzoni,John, 2000,"President and Chief Executive
Officer Talisman Energy Inc.",,,,,
Maphanga,Treasure, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Swaziland,,,YGL - Societal
Maqbool, Nadia, 2019, Founding Partner 23 Degrees North ,, Oman,,,
Maradiaga, Felix A., 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Nicaragua,,,YGL - Societal
Maran,Dayanidhi, 2005,Minister of Communications and Information Technology Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of India,,India,,,
Marcegaglia,Emma,1997,President Confederation of Italian Industries,,,,,
Marcela Moreno Zapata ,Paula, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Marcelo, Sheila Lirio, 2011,PS-Professional Services,,Philippines,,,YGL - Business
Marcolongo, Gabriel, 2020, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Incluyeme.com ,, Argentina,,,
Marcus,Lucy P., 2002,Founder and Chief Executive Marcus Venture Consulting Ltd,,,,,
Maren,Mani,1999, ,,,,,
Marhoul,Vaclav,1997,Former Chief Executive Officer of ,,,,,
Marie Chen, Jane, 2012,HE-Global Health & Healthcare ,,USA ,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Marin, Sanna, 2020, Prime Minister of Finland Office of the Prime Minister of Finland ,, Finland,,,
Marino, Ricardo Villela, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Brazil,,,YGL - Business
Marivate,Vukosi, 2023,Chair of Data Science,Associate Professor of Computer Science University of Pretoria,South Africa,,,
Mark,Rebecca P.,1996, ,,,,,
Maroni,Roberto,1995, ,,,,,
Marques,Maria Silvia Bastos,1999,President Icatu-Hartford,,,,,
Marre,Beatrice,1993,"NO LONGER ""CHEF DE CABINET"" ",,,,,
Marrs, Anna, 2013,Group Head of Strategy and Corporate Development Standard Chartered,,United Kingdom,,,
Marsalis,Wynton,1997,Artistic Director Jazz Lincoln Center,,,,,
Marshall,Melanie D., 2001,Producer BBC World News,,,,,
Marshall, William, 2016," Co-Founder and CEO, Planet Labs",,United Kingdom,,,YGL -
Martensson,Arne,1993, ,,,,,
Martin,Jayme, 2011,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Martin, Kevin J., 2006,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Political & Government
"Martinez
Staines",Javier, 2005,Editorial Director Expansion,,Mexico,,,
Martinez, Richard, 2019, Vice President for Countries Inter-American Development Bank ,, USA,,,
Martinez Staines,Javier, 2001,"Director-General, Editorial Editorial Televisa",,,,,
Martone, Michel, 2013,Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Policies ,,Italy,,,
Marx,Daniel,1993,Economist AGM Finanzas,,,,,
Masar,Vladimir,1997,Chairman Deloitte,,,,,
Maschmeyer, Leland, 2020, Co-Founder Sway ,, USA,,,
Masha, Lawrence Kego, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,Tanzania,,,YGL - Political & Government
Mashibe,Susan, 2011,"AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism",,Tanzania,,,YGL - Business
Mashiya, Nkosana, 2014,IN-Institutional,,South Africa,,,YGL - Political & Government
Masías, Vania, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Peru,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Masri,Bashar,1999,General Director Massar International,,,,,
Massenberg,Hans-Joachim,1994,Former Member of the Ex. ,,,,,
Massenberg,Jost A.,1994,Member of the Executive Board Thyssen Krupp Stahl,,,,,
Mata,Juan Pablo, 2023,Chief Executive Officer,Grupo Mariposa,Guatemala,,,
Mateen,H.R.H. Prince, 2023,,,Brunei Darussalam,,,
Mateos, Carlota, 2015,AT-Aviation &Travel;,,Spain,,,YGL - Business
Mater, Ahmed, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Mather,Shaffi, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,India,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
"Mathews
Mays","Sylvia
Mark P.", 2005,"Chief Operating Officer and
Executive Director
President and Chief Executive Officer Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Clear Channel Communications Inc.",,"USA
USA",,,
Mathews Burwell,Sylvia, 2003,"President, Global
Development Program Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation",,,,,
Mathilde, of, 2007,"Princess of Belgium, ",,Belgium,,F,Societal
Matic,Veran,1999,Editor-in-Chief and Chief Radio and Television B92,,,,,
Matsuda,Belgium, 2007,"President, Tully's Coffee Japan Co",,Japan,,M,Business
Matsuko,Nami, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Japan,,,YGL - Business
Matsumoto,Oki, 2001,"Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer Monex Group Inc.",,,,,
Matsumoto, Shoukei, 2013,Managing Director and Buddhist Monk,,Japan,,,Japan Fellowship of Buddhists
Matsumoto, Yasukane, 2019, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Raksul Co. Ltd ,, Japan,,,
Matsuzaki,Misa, 2005,"President and Chief Executive
Officer Agasta Co. Ltd",,Japan,,,
Matthew Guilford,, 2019, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Common Health ,, Malaysia,,,
Matthews, Nadeen, 2017, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited,, Jamaica,,,
Mattos, Luiza, 2021, Partner Head of Healthcare South America Bain & Company ,, Brazil,,,
Mattrick,Donald A., 2000,"Senior Vice-President,
Interactive Entertainment Business, Entertainment and Devices Division Microsoft Corporation",,,,,
Mattrick,Donald A., 2005,"President, World Wide Studios Electronic Arts Worldwide
Studios",,Canada,,,
Mauboy, Jessica, 2021, Artist Maven Agency ,, Australia,,,
Mauchaza Chiwenga,Jocelyn,1998,Managing Director Zimsafe (Pvt) Limited,,,,,
Maude,Francis,1994,Member of Parliament for House of Commons of the United,,,,,
Maudet, Pierre, 2013,Member of the Executive Council of the State of Geneva in Charge of Security City of Geneva,,Switzerland,,,
Maul (Mulvee), Barbara, 2020, Managing Director Credit Suisse AG ,, USA,,,
Mavuso Mbatha,Zanele, 2001,Managing Director Dema Capital,,,,,
Maw,Elizabeth, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Mawasha, Billy, 2017, Chief Executive Officer Kolobe Nala Investment Company,, South Africa,,,
May,Brendan, 2003,Chief Executive Officer Marine Stewardship Council,,,,,
Maydell,Eva, 2022,Member of the European Parliament,European Parliament,Belgium,,,
Mayer,Marissa, 2010,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Maykall, Laura Alfaro, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Costa Rica,,,YGL - Political & Government
Mayo,John C.,1994, ,,,,,
Mayo,Ed, 2005,"Chief Executive National Consumer Council
(NCC)",,,,,
Mazumdar Singhal, Rhea, 2018, Chief Executive Officer Ecoware Solutions Private Limited,, India,,,
Mboweni,Tito,1995,Chairman AngloGold Ashanti Ltd,,,,,
McAdam, Jane, 2013,Professor and Australian Research Council Future Fellow,,Australia,,,University of New South Wales
McArthur,John, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Intellectual
McCluskey, Amanda, 2012,BK-Banking & Capital Markets ,,Australia ,,,YGL - Business
McCormack,Aaron, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
McDonagh, Francesca, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
McGinty,Kathleen,1996, ,,,,,
McGonigal,Jane, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Business
McGrath,Judith,1995, ,,,,,
McGraw,Désirée, 2010,UN-Unknown,,Canada,,,YGL - Societal
McIntosh Robinson, Mariame, 2014,PI-Private Investors,,Jamaica,,,YGL - Business
McKeown, Gregory, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,USA ,,,YGL - Business
McLaughlin,Andrew, 2001,. ,,,,,
McMillon,Douglas, 2007,"President and CEO, SAM'S CLUB, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.",,USA,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
McNamee,Brian,1994,Chief Executive Officer and CSL Limited,,,,,
McNealy,Scott G.,1993,Chairman Sun Microsystems Inc.,,,,,
McRae, Lucy, 2018, Science Fiction Artist Body Architect,, Australia,,,
McWhinney,Patrick, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,Canada,,,YGL - Business
McWilliams,David, 2007,"Broadcaster and Commentator, Tyrone Productions",,Ireland,,M,Opinion
Meacham,Jon, 2000,Managing Editor Newsweek,,,,,
Medina, Miguel, 2023, Minister of Investment, Honduras Government, Honduras,Dropped out?,,
Medina, Sonia, 2014,IN-Institutional,,Spain,,,YGL - Societal
Medina Tellez,Monica,1996,President Fundación Reciprocidad,,,,,
Meghji, Nadeem, 2018, Senior Managing Director Blackstone Group,, USA,,,
Mehra,Malini, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,India,,,YGL - Societal
Mehra, Swapan, 2020, Chief Executive Officer Iora Ecological Solutions Pvt. Ltd. ,, India,,,
Mehrotra,Rajiv,1994,Trustee/Secretary Foundation for Universal,,,,,
Mehta,Amish, 2006,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Mehta, Gaurav, 2018, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dharma Life,, India,,,
Mei Hu, Mei, 2020, Chief Executive Officer Vaxxinity ,, USA,,,
Meigas,Helo,1999,Independent Consultant ,,,,,
Meissner,Philip, 2022,Founder and Director,European Center for Digital Competitiveness,Germany,,,
Mejdell,Dag,1998,Chief Executive Officer Norway Post AS,,,,,
Mekhennet, Souad, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Germany,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Melamed,Leonid, 2007,"President and Chief Executive Officer, Mobile Telesystems (MTS)",,Russian Federation,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Mello,Pedro, 2002,Social Entrepreneur Rasga Mato,,,,,
Melville, Jake Leslie, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Menchu Tum,Rigoberta,1993,President and Nobel Peace Prize Fundacion Rigoberta Menchu Tum,,,,,
Mendes, Rodrigo Hübner, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Brazil,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Mendoza,Eugenio A.,1993,Chairman Mendoza Enterprises,,,,,
Mendoza,Lorenzo, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Empresas Polar,,Venezuela,,,
Mendoza, Ronald, 2013,"Executive Director AIM Policy Center, Asian Institute of Management",,Philippines,,,
Menell,Rick,1998,Chairman The Carrick Foundation,,,,,
Menendez-Cambo,Patricia, 2007,"Chair, Greenberg Traurig International Practice Group",,Cuba / USA,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Meng Wei, Kuok, 2015,PI-Private Investors,,Singapore,,,YGL - Business
Menker, Sara, 2014,PI-Private Investors,,Ethiopia,,,YGL - Business
Mensah,James Kwame, 2022,Senior Lecturer,University of Ghana,Ghana,,,
Mentré, Gilles, 2013,Special Advisor Lazard,,Slovakia,,,
Mercer,Rick, 2007,"Comedian and Producer, The Rick Mercer
Report, CBC",,Canada,,M,Opinion,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Merkel,Angela,1993,Federal Chancellor Federal Chancellery of Germany,,Germany,,,
Mesa Zuleta,Gabriel, 2001,Secretary-General Grupo Aval,,,,,
Messier,Jean-Marie,1993,Chairman Messier Partners LLC,,,,,
Meswani,Nikhil, 2006,OG-Oil & Gas,,India,,,YGL - Business
Meta,Ilir, 2002,"Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Economy, Trade and",,,,,
Metzler,Ruth, 2002, ,,,,,
Meyer,Julie, 2002,Founder and Chief Executive Ariadne Capital,,,,,
Meyer,Paul, 2003,"Co-Founder, Chairman and
President Voxiva Inc.",,,,,
Meyer,Paul, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Voxiva,,USA,,,
Mi, Wenjuan, 2018, Founder and Chief Executive Officer VIPKID,, People's Republic of China,,,
Miao, Yanliang, 2016," Senior Advisor to the Administrator and Head of Research, State Administration of Foreign Exchange",,China,,,YGL -
Michel-Kerjan,Erwann, 2007,"Managing Director, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Risk
Management and Decision Processes Center",,France,,M,Intellectual
Michelin,Edouard,1996, ,,,,,
Middleton, Melisande, 2013,Founder and Director Center for International Media Ethics (CIME),,United Kingdom,,,
Midori,,1998,Violinist and Founder Midori Foundation,,,,,
Mihailova,Nadezhda,1998, ,,,,,
Mihas,Constantine, 2000,Principal GTCR Golder Rauner LLC,,,,,
Mikati,Azmi, 2007,"CEO, Investcom Holdings",,Lebanon,,M,Business
Mikitani,Hiroshi, 2001,"Chairman, President and Chief
Executive Officer Rakuten Inc.",,,,,
Mikitani,Hiroshi, 2005,"President and Chief Executive
Officer Rakuten Inc.",,Japan,,,
Miklos,Ivan, 2000,"Deputy Prime Minister and
Minister of Finance Ministry of Finance of Slovakia",,,,,
Milk,Roberto, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Miller,Axel, 2005,Chairman of the Managing Board Dexia,,Belgium,,,
Miller,Anthony, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Mills,Jonathan, 2000,"Adjunct Professor,
Environmental Acoustics ",,,,,
Mills,Heather, 2002,Founder Heather Mills McCartney,,,,,
Min,Qin, 2006,PS-Professional Services,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Business
Mindich,Eric, 2007,"Founder and Partner, Eton Park Capital Management",,USA,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Minev, Denis B., 2012,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods ,,Brazil ,,,YGL - Business
Ming,Xu, 2006,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Business
Ming,Yao, 2007,"Professional Basketball Player, NBA-HOUSTON ROCKETS",,People's Republic of China,,M,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Minguela, Rebeca, 2017, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Clarity,, USA,,,
Minor,Halsey,1999, ,,,,,
Missfelder, Philipp, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Germany,,,YGL - Political & Government
Mistri,Shaheen, 2002,Managing Director and Akanksha Foundation,,,,,
Mitchell,Jamie, 2008,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Mitra, Ambarish, 2017, Co-Founder Greyparrot,, United Kingdom,,,
Mitsotakis,Kyriakos, 2003,"Member of Parliament, New
Democracy Hellenic Parliament",,,,,
Mittal,Aditya, 2005,"President and Group Chief Financial
Officer Mittal Steel Company",,United Kingdom,,,
Mizutome,Koichi, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Business
Mkhize,Imogen N., 2001,Director Sasol Limited,,,,,
Mkhwanazi,Zibusiso, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Mnyupe,James, 2022,Presidential Economic Adviser; Green Hydrogen Commissioner,Office of the President of Namibia,Namibia,,,
Mobisson-Etuk, Nneka, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Nigeria,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Mocan, Stela, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Moldova,,,YGL - Political & Government
Modja,Inna, 2022,Land Ambassador,United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD),Portugal,,,
Moffett,Carol,1996,Managing Director MOFFETT ENGINEERING LTD,,,,,
Mogahed, Dalia, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,USA ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Mohabir, Kapil, 2018, Founding Managing Partner Plympton Farms,, Guyana,,,
Mohamed,Nasreen Ali, 2022,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Cherehani Africa,Kenya,,,
"Mohamed
Nazir Tun Abdul Razak",, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Commerce International Merchant Bankers Bhd,,Malaysia,,,
Mohammed Bin Fahd Abdulaziz,,1993,Governor of the Eastern Office of the Governor of the,,,,,
Mohd. Nadzmi Bin,,1994,Executive Chairman Trisilco Folec Sdn Bhd,,,,,
Mohebbi,Afshin, 2000, ,,,,,
Mohieldin,Mahmoud Safwat, 2005,Minister of Investment Ministry of Investment of Egypt,,Egypt,,,
Mokass, Mustapha, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Morocco,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Molavi,Afshin, 2005,Author and Journalist The New America Foundation,,USA,,,
Molefe,Brian, 2006,LT-Logistics & Transportation,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Molo i,Gugu, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Umgeni Water,,South Africa,,,
Moncayo, Carlos, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,Ecuador ,,,YGL - Business
Monckeberg,Nicolas, 2003,Congressman Chamber of Deputies of,,,,,
Monckeberg,Nicolas, 2005,Congressman Chamber of Deputies of Chile,,Chile,,,
Moneo Lain, Pedro, 2016," Founder and CEO, Opinno",,Spain,,,YGL -
Monreal Ávila,Ricardo, 2000, ,,,,,
Monroy,Marco G., 2002,President and Chief Executive MGM International Ltda,,,,,
Monteiro,Tiago, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Portugal,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Montjane, Funeka, 2015,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Moody,James, 2003,"Executive Director, Development Commonwealth Scientific
and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)",,,,,
Moody,Leslie, 2003,President Denver Area Labour,,,,,
Moody,James Bradfield, 2005,"Chief Executive Officer and Director Space and Environmental
Technologies",,Australia,,,
Moody, Geraldine Chin, 2011,PS-Professional Services,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Moon, Andy, 2016," CEO, Sunfarmer",, USA,,,YGL -
Moopen, Alisha, 2018, Deputy Managing Director Aster DM Healthcare,, United Arab Emirates,,,
Moore,Westley, 2011,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Moore, James, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Political & Government
Moore, Jesse, 2017, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder M-KOPA Solar,, Kenya,,,
Moradi, Mike, 2017, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sensulin,, USA,,,
Moragoda,Milinda,1999,Senior Adviser to President Office of the President of Sri,,,,,
Moragoda,Asoka Milinda, 2005,Member of Parliament Parliament of Sri Lanka,,Sri Lanka,,,
Morais,Stephan, 2010,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Portugal,,,YGL - Business
Mordashov,Alexei A., 2002,Chief Executive Officer Severstal,,,,,
Moreau,Gary L.,1993, ,,,,,
Moreira Salles,Pedro,1998,Chairman of the Board Banco Itaú Unibanco SA,,,,,
Morelli, Angela, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Italy ,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Morita,Masao,1994, ,,,,,
Morozov, Denis, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Russian Federation ,,,YGL - Societal
Morris, Nate, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Mortensen,Gemma, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Societal
Morule, Karabo, 2018, Founder Amara Strategic Investments (Pty) Ltd,, South Africa,,,
Mosca, Alessia Maria, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Italy,,,YGL - Political & Government
Mota,Isabel,1994,Member of the Board of Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation,,,,,
Mota,Carlos, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Mexico,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Motsepe,Patrice T.,1999,Founder and Executive African Rainbow Minerals Ltd,,,,,
Motte-Muñoz, Henry, 2020, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Edukasyon.ph ,, Philippines,,,
Motwani,Sulajja F., 2003,Managing Director Kinetic Motor Company Ltd,,,,,
Moudouthe,Fran√ßoise, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,African Women's Development Fund,Ghana,,,
Moulton, Seth, 2016," Congressman from Massachusetts (D), 6th District",, USA,,,YGL -
Mountain,Janet, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Mousavizadeh,Nader, 2002,Chief Executive Officer Oxford Analytica Ltd,,,,,
Moustapha Fall, Mouhamed, 2017, Chair African Institute for Mathematical Sciences,, Senegal,,,
Moyo,Nkosana D.,1994,Founder and Executive Chair Mandela Institute for Development,,,,,
Moyo,Dambisa, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Societal
Msibi, Jonitha Gugu, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Mthathi,Sipho, 2007,"General Secretary, Treatment Action Campaign (TAC South Africa)",,South Africa,,F,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Mubarak,Gamal H.,1997, ,,,,,
Mudavadi,Wycliffe Musalia,1995,Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Local Government of,,,,,
Muftic,Edin,1999,Chief Executive Officer Raiffeisen Bank d.d. BiH,,,,,
Mukaetov, Zhivko, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia,,,YGL - Business
Mukherjee, Sucharita, 2019, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kaleidofin ,, India,,,
Mulgan,Geoff, 2000,Director The Young Foundation,,,,,
Mullen,John P.,1994,Chief Executive Officer Asciano Limited,,,,,
Müller,Jan,1999, ,,,,,
Müller-Möhl,Carolina, 2007,"Chairwoman, Müller-Möhl Group",,Switzerland,,F,Business
Mulligan,Casey, 2003,"Associate Professor of
Economics University of Chicago",,,,,
Mullins, Aimee, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,USA ,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Mulqueeny,Kala, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Australia,,,YGL - Societal
Mulye,Vishaka, 2007,"Chief Financial Officer, ICICI Bank Ltd",,India,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Mumenthaler,Christian, 2005,"Chief Risk Officer and Member of
the Executive Board Swiss Re",,Switzerland,,,
Munro,David, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Murabit,Alaa, 2022,Director,Health (PAC) UN High-Level Commissioner & SDG Advocate Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,Canada,,,
Murdoch,Lachlan,1997, ,,,,,
Murdoch,Elizabeth,1999,Chairman and Chief Executive Shine Group,,UK,,,
Murnain, Kaila, 2018, General Secretary New South Wales Branch,, Australia,,,
Musetti,Plinio,1993,Partner JPMorgan,,,,,
Musiitwa,Jacqueline, 2011,PS-Professional Services,,Zambia,,,YGL - Business
Muslim, Fawad Ahmad, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Mustapha,Omar, 2007,"Managing Principal and Director, Ethos & Company",,Malaysia,,M,Business
Mustill,Tom, 2022,Director,Gripping Films Ltd,United Kingdom,,,
Mutambara,Arthur, 2007,"President, Movement for Democratic Change",,Zimbabwe,,M,Political
Mutawa, Naif Al, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Kuwait,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Mutlu, Demet, 2016," Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Trendyol.com",,Turkey,,,YGL -
Mutola,Maria de Lourdes, 2007,"Founder, Maria Mutola Foundation",,Mozambique,,F,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Mutombo,Dikembe, 2005,Founder Dikembe Mutombo Foundation,,Congo (Dem Rep),,,
Mutooni, Kanini, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Mutreja, Vinati, 2020, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vinati Organics Limited ,, India,,,
Mworia, James, 2016," Chief Executive Officer, Centum Investment Company Limited",,Kenya,,,YGL -
Myhrvold,Nathan,1996,Chief Executive Officer Intellectual Ventures Lab,,,,,
Na Ayudhaya ,Kongpan Pramoj, 2008,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Thailand,,,YGL - Business
Nabergoj,Andrej, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Slovenia,,,YGL - Business
Nack,Jaime, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Nadar Malhotra, Roshni, 2014,IT-Information Technology,,India,,,YGL - Business
Nadelmann,Ethan A.,1997,Executive Director Drug Policy Alliance,,,,,
Nadery, Ahmad Nader, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Afghanistan,,,YGL - Societal
Nadiah Wan Mohd Abdullah Yaakob ,Wan, 2020, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer TMC Life Sciences Berhad ,, Malaysia,,,
Nagamine,Yoshinobu, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Societal
Nagarajan, Subha, 2017, Managing Director Global Capital Advisory,, USA,,,
Naheta, Akshay, 2020, Senior Vice-President SoftBank Group ,, United Kingdom,,,
Naidoo,Jay,1997,Director J&J Group,,,,,
Naidoo,Jayendra,1998,Executive Chairman J&J Group,,,,,
Naidoo,Kumi, 2005,"Secretary-General and Chief
Executive Officer Civicus: World Alliance for
Citizen Participation",,South Africa,,,
Naidoo,Euvin, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,South Africa,,,YGL - Societal
Naidu, Nerissa, 2019, Chief Executive Officer āxil ,, USA,,,
Naik, Sandeep A., 2010,PI-Private Investors,,India,,,YGL - Business
Naik, Ashwin, 2012,HE-Global Health & Healthcare ,,India ,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Naiker,Zuriel, 2022,Managing Director,Sales and Distribution Marsh & McLennan Companies,South Africa,,,
Naka, Akiko, 2020, CEO Wantedly Inc ,, Japan,,,
Nakada,Hiroshi, 2003,Chairman The Spirit of Japan Party,,,,,
Nakada,Hiroshi, 2005,Mayor of Yokohama Office of the Mayor of Yokohama,,Japan,,,
Nakamura,Yasunobu, 2007,"Principal Researcher, NEC Fundamental and Environmental Research
Laboratories",,Japan,,M,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Nakamura, Toshihiro, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,Japan ,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Nakamura, Emi, 2020, Chancellor‘s Professor of Economics University of California Berkeley ,, USA,,,
Namazi,Siamak, 2007,"Managing Director, Atieh Bahar Consulting",,Islamic Republic of Iran / USA,,M,Business
Nanda,Nikhil, 2001,Joint Managing Director The Escorts Group,,,,,
Naouri,Gabriel, 2008,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,France,,,YGL - Business
Narain, Vishwarupe (Vish), 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,India,,,YGL - Business
Narisetti,Raju, 2007,"Chief Managing Editor, HT Media Ltd",,India / USA,,M,Opinion,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Narita,Yusuke, 2023,Founder,Hanjuku-kaso Inc.,Japan,,,
Nash, Roland, 2012,PI-Private Investors ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Business
Nasreen,Taslima, 2001,Author ,,,,,
Nastase,Adrian,1993, ,,,,,
Natalie Louisa, Grace, 2020, Co-Founder and Chairwoman Partai Solidaritas Indonesia - PSI (Indonesian Solidarity Party) ,, Indonesia,,,
Nathanael Wei Ming- Yan ,Lord, 2013,Member of the House of Lords ,,United Kingdom,,,
Nathusius, Jonathan, 2016," Chief Executive Officer, CEMACO",,Guatemala,,,YGL -
Naujoks,Henrik, 2007,"Vice-President, Bain & Company",,Germany,,M,Business
Navarro,Rodrigo, 2000,"Managing Director CAF Latin American Development
Bank",,,,,
Navarro Beltrán,Eduardo, 2007,"Chief Executive Officer, Empresas Copec S.A.",,Chile,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Nawakwi,Edith Z.,1999,. ,,,,,
Nawwab, Nimah I., 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Nayyem, Mustafa, 2016," Blogger and Journalist, Newspaper Ukrainskaja Pravda",,Ukraine,,,YGL -
Ndiaye,Papa Madiaw, 2005,Director Emerging Markets Partnership,,Senegal,,,
Ndlovu,Lesley, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,"African Risk Capacity ""ARC"" Ltd",South Africa,,,
Neilson,Trevor, 2003,"Senior Adviser and Member APCO Worldwide, International Advisory
Council APCO Worldwide Inc.",,,,,
Neilson,Trevor, 2005,Executive Director The Global Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS,,USA,,,
Neivelt,Indrek, 2001, ,,,,,
Nelly Rivas, Maria, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Nicaragua ,,,YGL - Societal
Nelson,Michael R.,1995, ,,,,,
Nelson,Curtis, 2003,"President and Chief
Operating Officer Carlson",,,,,
Nelson,Curtis, 2005,President and Chief Operating Officer Carlson Companies Inc.,,USA,,,
Nelson, Lukas, 2021, Band Leader Promise of The Real ,, USA,,,
Nemat, Orzala Ashraf, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Afghanistan,,,YGL - Societal
Nemtsov,Boris,1993, ,,,,,
Nenshi,Naheed, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Political & Government
Neoh, Joel, 2013,Chief Executive Officer,,Malaysia,,,Groupon Malaysia
Nesbit, Josh, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Neukirchen, Max, 2015,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Nevado,John, 2006,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,Sweden,,,YGL - Business
Newmark,Evan M., 2001,. ,,,,,
"Newsom
Nguyen","Gavin
Bill", 2005,"Mayor of the City and County of San
Francisco
Founder, Chairman and Co - Chief Executive Officer City and County of San
Francisco
Seven Networks Inc.",,"USA
USA",,,
Newton-King,Nicky, 2003,Chief Executive Officer JSE Ltd,,,,,
Newton-King,Nicky, 2005,"Deputy Chief Executive Officer JSE Securities Exchange South
Africa",,South Africa,,,
Newton-Smith, Rain, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Business
Ng,Stephen T. H.,1994,"Chairman, President and Chief i-Cable Communications Limited",,,,,
Ng,Robert,1995,Chairman Sino Group,,,,,
Ng,Wai-Lung (Billy), 2022,Assistant Professor,School of Pharmacy The Chinese University of Hong Kong,Hong Kong SAR,,,
Ng, Lena, 2014,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Singapore,,,YGL - Business
Ng Chee Tat,Philip,1995,Chief Executive Officer Far East Organization Centre Pte,,,,,
Ng Thow Hing,Mary,1995,"Member of the Board, State Bank of Mauritius Ltd (SBM)",,,,,
Ng'weno,Amolo, 2002,Managing Director Digital Divide Data Kenya Ltd,,,,,
Ngai Wah Sing ,Francis, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Hong Kong SAR ,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Ngiam,Patrick,1996,Chairman and Chief Executive IPC CORPORATION,,,,,
Ngiam Mia Kiat,Benjamin,1996,Managing Director IPC CORPORATION,,,,,
Nguyen,Bill, 2002, ,,,,,
Nguyen,Thanh Hung, 2007,"Founder and Chairman, Sovico Group",,Vietnam,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Nguyen, Huy Dung, 2023, Vice-Minister, Ministry of Information and Communications of Viet Nam, Viet Nam,Dropped out?,,
Ni, Li, 2021, Vice-Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Bilibili Inc. ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Niambi Brown, Binta, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,USA ,,,YGL - Business
Nicholls, Sarah, 2019, Global Head of ESG Sourcing & Procurement Jones Lang LaSalle Limited ,, Netherlands,,,
Nichols, Jennifer, 2014,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Nicolae,Serban, 2002,Member of the Government Office of the Prime Minister of,,,,,
Nicolet,Patrick,1993,"Chief Executive Officer, Capgemini",,,,,
Nicolette, Grace Chiang, 2011,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Niedermaier,Oliver, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Nielsen, Tinna, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Denmark,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Nieter,Ulrike,1996, ,,,,,
Nieto,Juan Jose, 2005,"Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer Palmera Capital y Servicios -
Madrid",,Spain,,,
Nieto,Enrique Peña, 2007,", IN-Institutional",,Mexico,,,YGL - Political & Government
Nieto, Diana Verde, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Italy,,,YGL - Business
Nigussie Molla, Yetnebersh, 2020, President and Co-Founder Ethiopian Lawyers with Disabilities Association ,, Ethiopia,,,
Nikiforov, Nikolay, 2013,Minister of Communications and Mass Media ,,Russian Federation,,,
Nikolic,Boris, 2009,IN-Institutional,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Ning, Tian, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,People's Republic of China ,,,YGL - Business
Nini,Achinoam (Noa),1999,Singer and Songwriter More Productions B.P. Ltd,,,,,
Nini,Achinoam (Noa), 2005,Singer and Songwriter More Productions B.P. Ltd,,Israel,,,
Nishi,Kazuhiko,1994, ,,,,,
Nishimoto,Tomomi, 2007,"Conductor, ",,Japan,,F,Arts & Culture
Nishiyama,Kohei, 2007,"Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Elephant Design Co. Ltd.",,Japan,,M,Business
Njiru, Wawira, 2021, Founder and Executive Director Food for Education ,, Kenya,,,
Nkontchou,Cyrille, 2006,PS-Professional Services,,Cameroon,,,YGL - Business
Noda,Seiko,1999,Member of the House of House of Representatives of,,,,,
Noerhadi,D. Cyril,1998, ,,,,,
Nolte,Claudia,1993,Former Federal Minister for ,,,,,
Norman,Archie J.,1993,Executive Chairman ITV Plc,,,,,
Noujaim,Jehane, 2007,"Director, Noujaim Films",,Egypt,,F,Arts & Culture
Novak,David, 2009,PI-Private Investors,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Novy-Hildesley,Julia, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Nowais,Hussain J. Al,1997,Chairman and Managing Emirates Holdings,,,,,
Nowak,Arkadiusz, 2001,"President Instytut Praw Pacjenta I Edukacji
Zdrowotnej",,,,,
Noyola,Pedro,1995, ,,,,,
Nuekie Cofie, Eunice, 2012,HE-Global Health & Healthcare ,,USA ,,,YGL - Business
Núñez de Reyes,Gabriela, 2000, ,,,,,
Nursalim,Cherie, 2006,MI-Multi Industry,,Indonesia,,,YGL - Business
Nutt,Samantha, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Societal
Nwuneli,Ndidi O., 2003,"Founder and Director Leadership Effectiveness Accountability and
Professionalism (LEAP)",,,,,
Nwuneli,Ndidi O., 2005,"Founder and Chief Executive Officer Leadership Effectiveness
Accountability and Professionalism (LEAP) Africa",,Nigeria,,,
Nxiweni, Gugu, 2014,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Nyalandu, Faraja, 2020, Founder and executive director Shule Direct ,, Tanzania,,,
Nyemba,William T.,1998,Group Chief Executive Officer Trust Holdings Ltd,,,,,
Nyker, Jasandra, 2012,EN-Energy ,,South Africa ,,,YGL - Business
Nyong'o, Isis, 2012,TC-Telecommunications ,,Kenya ,,,YGL - Business
O'Brien,Michael,1995,"Ex-Managing Director, Goldman ",,,,,
O'Brien,Denis,1996,Chairman Island Capital Ltd,,,,,
O'Chee,William G.,1995,Principal Investment Strategist Mughal Capital Limited,,,,,
O'Connor,Kevin, 2000,Chairman DoubleClick Inc.,,,,,
O'Donnell,Courtney, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,,,,YGL - Political & Government
O'Donovan,Kathleen,1993, ,,,,,
Ó'Lachtnáin,Antóin, 2001,. ,,,,,
O'Neal,Stan,1993,Former Chief Executive Officer of ,,,,,
O'Neill,Martin A.,1993,President and Chief Executive Hi-Touch International,,,,,
O'Reilly,Gavin K., 2003,Chief Operating Officer Independent News & Media,,,,,
O'Reilly,Anthony, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Wedgwood,,United Kingdom,,,
Obaidat,Wafa Al, 2023,Chief Executive Officer,Obai and Hill,Bahrain,,,
Obaseki,Godwin N., 2001,"Founder and Chief Executive
Officer Afrinvest West Africa Limited",,,,,
Obaseki,Godwin N., 2005,"Founder and Chief Executive Officer Securities Transactions & Trust
Company Limited",,Nigeria,,,
Obrist,Hans U., 2001,"Curator Musee d'Art Moderne de la Ville
de Paris",,,,,
Obuchi,Yuko, 2002,Member of the House of House of Representatives of,,,,,
Obuchi,Yuko, 2007,"Member, House of Representatives of Japan",,Japan,,F,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Obuchowski,Janice I.,1993,President Freedom Technologies Inc.,,,,,
Ochen, Victor, 2016," Executive Director, African Youth Initiative Network-Uganda",,Uganda,,,YGL -
Ochiai,Yoichi, 2022,Associate Professor,University of Tsukuba,Japan,,,
Oda, Genki, 2019, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Remixpoint ,, Japan,,,
Odebrecht, Marcelo Bahia, 2006,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Brazil,,,YGL - Business
Odier,Patrick,1993,Senior Partner Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch &,,,,,
Ofori-Atta,Kenneth,1999,Executive Chairman Databank Financial Services Ltd,,,,,
Ogawa,Yoshimi, 2007,"President, Index Holdings",,Japan,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ogunro, Chinny, 2020, Chief Executive Officer WellSpring Health ,, Nigeria,,,
Ohlsson, Birgitta, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Sweden ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Ojanpera,Tero, 2006,TC-Telecommunications,,Finland,,,YGL - Business
Ojomo,Akinwale, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Nigeria,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Ojuland,Kristiina, 2003, ,,,,,
Okajima,Etsuko, 2007,"President, Globis Management Bank",,Japan,,F,Business
Okolloh,Ory, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,Kenya,,,YGL - Business
Okri,Ben,1993,Author ,,,,,
Okumu, Fredros, 2020, Director Science Ifakara Health Institute (IHI) ,, Tanzania,,,
Olama, Badr, 2016," Chief Executive Officer, Strata Manufacturing PJSC",,Morocco,,,YGL -
Olechowski,Jacek, 2006,PS-Professional Services,,Poland,,,YGL - Business
Olivan, Javier, 2016," Vice-President, Growth",,Spain,,,YGL -
Oliveira Jr,Constantino de, 2003,"President, Chief Executive
Officer and Director Gol Linhas Aéreas
Inteligentes SA",,,,,
Olivennes,Denis,1995, ,,,,,
Ollila,Jorma,1993,Chairman Royal Dutch Shell Plc,,,,,
Olsen,Eunice, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Singapore,,,YGL - Political & Government
Olson,Molly Harriss,1995,Director Eco Futures Pty Ltd,,,,,
Olsson, Claudia, 2017, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Stellar Capacity,, Sweden,,,
Omar, Umra, 2019, Founder and Executive Director Safari Doctors ,, Kenya,,,
Omidyar,Pierre,1999,Founder and Chairman eBay Inc.,,USA,,,
Omoigui Okauru,Marina Ifueko, 2000,"Executive Chairman Federal Inland Revenue Service
(FIRS)",,,,,
Ong Teck Mong,Timothy,1995,Co-Chairman Asia Inc.,,,,,
Oni, Tolu, 2019, Professor School of Public Health and Family Medicine University of Cambridge ,, United Kingdom,,,
Onie, Rebecca D., 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Onigbinde,Oluseun, 2023,Co-Founder and Global Director,Budgit Inc.,Nigeria,,,
Onyango-Obbo,Charles,1999,Editor The Monitor Publications,,,,,
Oostrom,Coen van, 2007,", IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development",,Netherlands,,,YGL - Business
Opaswongkarn,Kongkiat,1995,Chief Executive Officer Asia Plus Securities Public Co. Ltd,,,,,
Oppenheimer,Jonathan Ernest, 2002,"Head, Chairman's Office De Beers Group of Companies",,,,,
Oppenheimer,Jonathan, 2005,Managing Director De Beers Group of Companies,,South Africa,,,
Oppong Nkrumah, Kojo, 2020, Minister of Information Ministry of Information and Media Relations of Ghana ,, Ghana,,,
Oraibi, Mina Al, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Oranje,Mabel van, 2003,Chief Executive Officer The Elders,,,,,
Oranje,Mabel van, 2005,"Director, EU Affairs Open Society Institute",,Netherlands,,,
Orban,Viktor,1993,Prime Minister of Hungary Office of the Prime Minister of,,Hungary,,,
Ormond,Julia, 2005,Actress and Co-Chair FilmAid International,,USA,,,
Ortiz, Juan Carlos, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Colombia,,,YGL - Business
Ortiz, Adriana, 2021, President National Handcraft Institute (IPA) ,, Paraguay,,,
Oruene,Osayi Alile, 2007,"Executive Director, Fate Foundation",,Nigeria,,F,Societal
Osakwe, Ada, 2016," Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Agrolay Ventures",,Ghana,,,YGL -
Osborn, John B., 2006,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Osetinskaya, Elizaveta, 2013,Editor-in-Chief Forbes Russia,,Russian Federation,,,
Ospel-Bodmer,Adriana, 2007,", PS-Professional Services",,Switzerland,,,YGL - Business
Osyka,Serhiy,1996,Former Minister of Foreign ,,,,,
Otgonshar, Batnairamdal, 2023, Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mongolian People's Party, Mongolia,Dropped out?,,
Otieno,Eva, 2022,Principal,Africa Strategy,Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd,,,
Otsuka,Taku, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Political & Government
Otsuka, Taro, 2013,President,,Japan,,,"Otsuka-Warehouse Co., Ltd."
Otto,Jill, 2010,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Brazil,,,YGL - Business
Oullier,Olivier, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,France,,,YGL - Intellectual
Oumarou Ibrahim, Hindou, 2021, President Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad (AFPAT) ,, Chad,,,
Oung,Chanthol, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Cambodia,,,YGL - Societal
Oxenford,Alec, 2006,IT-Information Technology,,Argentina,,,YGL - Business
Oz,Mehmet C., 2000,"Professor of Surgery and Vice-
Chairman, Cardiovascular Services New York Presbyterian Hospital",,,,,
Ozaki, Sputniko!, 2017, Associate Professor Tokyo University of the Arts,, Japan,,,
Özdemir,Cem, 2002,Member of the European European Parliament,,,,,
Özer,Yaprak, 2003,"Founder and General
Manager Indeks Icerik Iletisim
Danismanlik Ltd Sti.",,,,,
Ozor, Obi, 2021, Founder & Chief Executive Officer Kobo360 ,, Nigeria,,,
Ozturk, Burcu, 2021, Chief Financial Officer MLP Saglık Hizmetleri A.Ş. ,, Turkey,,,
Özyegin,Murat, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Turkey,,,YGL - Business
P. Kennedy III ,Joseph, 2018, ,,United States,,,
P. Rachmat, Arif, 2013,Chief Executive Officer,,Indonesia,,,PT Triputra Investindo Arya (Triputra Group)
Pablo Larenas, Juan, 2017, Executive Director B Lab,, Chile,,,
Pacheco, Walter, 2023, Chief Executive Officer, Angolan Stock Exchange, Angola,Dropped out?,,
Packer,James D.,1998,Executive Deputy Chairman Consolidated Media Holdings,,Australia,,,
Packer,James D., 2007,"Chairman, Publishing and Broadcasting",,Australia,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Paet, Urmas, 2013,Minister of Foreign Affairs ,,Estonia,,,
Pagani,Luis A.,1999,President Arcor SAIC,,,,,
Page,Larry, 2002,Co-Founder and Chief Google Inc.,,,,,
"Page
Powell","Larry
Dina H.", 2005,"Co-Founder and President, Products
Assistant to the US President for Presidential Personnel Google Inc.
Office of the President of the United States",,"USA
USA",,,
Paiz,Salvador, 2009,PI-Private Investors,,Guatemala,,,YGL - Business
Paley, Amit, 2021, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director The Trevor Project ,, USA,,,
Palla,Sebastian, 2005,"Undersecretary of Finance Ministry of the Economy and
Production of Argentina",,Argentina,,,
Pame, Armstrong, 2018, Administrator Government of Manipur,, India,,,
Panda,Jagi Mangat, 2007,"Co-founder & Director, Ortel Communications",,India,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Pangestu,Mari Elka,1999,Minister of Tourism and Ministry of Tourism and Creative,,,,,
Pant, Rajiv, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Papazov,Victor,1998,Founder and Chairman of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and,,,,,
Parcak, Sarah, 2017, Director GlobalXplorer,, USA,,,
Parekh,Michelle, 2002,. ,,,,,
Parekh,Sandeep, 2008,PS-Professional Services,,India,,,YGL - Business
Parish, Matthew, 2013,Partner Holman Fenwick Willan LLP,,Switzerland,,,
Park,Ji-Sung, 2007,"Goodwill Ambassador, ",,Republic of Korea,,M,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Park, Eun-Kyung, 2013,"Managing Director, Sixx Prosiebensat.1 Media AG",,Germany,,,
Parker,Tim,1994,"Ex-Chief Executive, Kenwood ",,,,,
Parker, Marlon, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,South Africa,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Parker, Kirsten, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Parmar, Belinda, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Parrado,Eric, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Chile,,,YGL - Political & Government
Parry, Kitty, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Partilla,John, 2007,"SVP, Time Warner Inc.",," President, Global Marketing",,,M,,,On original list,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Parts,Juhan, 2005,Prime Minister of Estonia Office of the Prime Minister of Estonia,,Estonia,,,
Pascu, Codrut, 2013,"Managing Partner, Black Sea Region Roland Berger Strategy Consultants",,Romania,,,
Pasinetti, Andrea, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Passera,Corrado,1993,Minister of Economic Ministry of Infrastructure and,,,,,
Pasta,Devina, 2023,Chief Executive Officer,Siemens Software,Germany,,,
Pastrana,Andrés,1994,Member of the International Zurich Financial Services,,,,,
Patel,Ebrahim,1994,Minister of Economic Ministry of Economic Development,,,,,
Patel,Eboo, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Patel,Ricken, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Canada,,,YGL - Societal
Patel, Kavita, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Patel, Mayur, 2020, Group Chief Operating Officer Cassava Fintech ,, Zimbabwe,,,
Pathy,Rajshree,1996,Chairman and Managing Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd,,,,,
Patil,Pawan, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Patil, Dhanurjay, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Political & Government
Patiño, Roberto, 2021, Chief Executive Officer Convive ,, Venezuela,,,
Patricio,Jose,1994,Country Manager BP Angola,,,,,
Patrick,Dennis R.,1993,Senior Adviser AOL Inc.,,,,,
Patrick Lim, Donald, 2015,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,,,,YGL - Business
Patriniche,Ioana, 2022,Managing Director / Head of Investor Relations,Deutsche Bank AG,United Kingdom,,,
Paul,Priya, 2007,"President, The Park Hotels, India",,India,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Paul Choudary, Sangeet, 2017, Founder Platformation Labs,, Singapore,,,
Pausder, Verena, 2016," Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fox & Sheep",,Germany,,,YGL -
Pavey, Safak, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Turkey,,,YGL - Political & Government
Pawlak,Waldemar,1995,Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Economy of Poland,,,,,
Payet,Rolph Antoine, 2007,"Principal Secretary, Department of the
Environment, Government of the Seychelles",,Seychelles,,M,Political
Paz Soldan,Edmundo, 2007,"Novelist, ",,Bolivia,,M,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Pearman, Ian, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Business
Pedro,Uche, 2023,Founder,BellaNaija,Nigeria,,,
Pei Lou, Yeoh, 2017, Executive Director FrogAsia Sdn Bhd,, Malaysia,,,
Péladeau,Pierre Karl, 2000,"President and Chief Executive
Officer Quebecor Inc.",,,,,
Peled,Efrat, 2009,"AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism",,Israel,,,YGL - Business
Pélisson,Gilles,1998, ,,,,,
Peña Nieto,Enrique, 2007,"Governor, Government of the State of Mexico",,Mexico,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Peng, Tan Ye, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Singapore,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Peng, Xue, 2021, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Beijing Tongcheng Biying Technology Ltd ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Penninger,Josef, 2005,"Scientific and Administrative Director Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian
Academy of Sciences",,Austria,,,
Peralta Sanchez ,José Ignacio, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Mexico,,,YGL - Political & Government
Perdomo,Mia, 2022,Co-Founder and CEO,Aequales,Colombia,,,
Pereira,Aaron, 2008,UN-Unknown,,Canada,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Perera, Cheryl, 2016," Founder and Executive Director, OneChild Network and Support Inc.",,Canada,,,YGL -
Perez Mackenna,Francisco,1998,Chief Executive Officer Quineñco SA,,,,,
Perkins, Melanie, 2019, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Canva Pty Ltd ,, Australia,,,
Pescarmona,Lucas E., 2005,"President Mercantil Andina Compania de
Seguros",,Argentina,,,
Peter, Felicitas von, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Peters,Teresa, 2003,Board Member and Adviser Bridges.org,,,,,
Peters,Jan-Eric, 2005,Editor-in-Chief Die Welt,,Germany,,,
Peterside-Schwebig,Tokini, 2023,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,ART X Collective,Nigeria,,,
Petrocelli,Paolo, 2023,Head,Dubai Opera,United Arab Emirates,,,
Pham,Jimmy, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Australia,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Pham Thi Hue,, 2007,"Founder, Haiphong Red Flamboyant Group",,Vietnam,,F,Societal,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Phan,Zoya, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Myanmar,,,YGL - Societal
Philips,Jeremy, 2008,PS-Professional Services,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Photpipat,Nusorn, 2003, ,,,,,
Piazzesi,Monika, 2007,"Professor of Finance and the John Huizinga
Faculty Fellow, University of Chicago, Graduate School of
Business",,USA,,F,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Pictet, Gregoire, 2021, Chief Executive Officer Pictet North America Advisors SA ,, Switzerland,,,
Pieper,Roel,1999,Managing Director Insight Capital Partners Europe,,,,,
Pilip,Ivan,1998,Vice-President European Investment Bank (EIB),,,,,
Pilorge,Naly, 2007,"Director, Cambodian League for the Promotion and Defense of
Human Rights (LICADHO)",,Cambodia,,F,Societal,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Pin Koh, Lian, 2013,Assistant Professor of Applied Ecology and Conservation ETH Zürich,,Singapore,,,
Pinas,Marcel, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Suriname,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Pinheiro,Marta, 2023,Director,XP Inc.,Brazil,,,
Pino,Rafael del,1998,Chairman Ferrovial SA,,,,,
Pinzón Bueno ,Juan Carlos, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Colombia,,,YGL - Political & Government
Pique Camps,Josep,1997,President Vueling Airlines SA,,,,,
Piramal,Ajay G.,1996,Chairman Piramal Healthcare Limited (PHL),,,,,
Piramal, Nandini, 2014,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,India,,,YGL - Business
Pirouz,Rouzbeh, 2006,PI-Private Investors,,Canada,,,YGL - Business
Pisalyaput,Nick, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Thailand,,,YGL - Societal
Pisarska, Katarzyna, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Poland,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Piskorski,Pawel B., 2000,"Member of the European
Parliament European Parliament",,,,,
Piskorski,"Pawel
Bartlomiej", 2005,Member of the European Parliament European Parliament,,Poland,,,
Piva,Horácio Lafer,1999,Member of the Board Klabin SA,,,,,
Plata, Luis Guillermo, 2006,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,Colombia,,,YGL - Political & Government
Playford,Nigel,1995, ,,,,,
Plaza,Ana María, 2007,"Chief Financial Officer, Telvent GIT, S.A.",,Spain,,F,Business
Plümmer,Tom, 2023,Chief Executive Officer,Wingcopter,Germany,,,
Plunkett,Jayne, 2010,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Poe,Sheri,1995,ex-Chief Executive Officer of ,,,,,
Poetz, Marion, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Austria,,,YGL - Intellectual
Pojar,Tomá, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Czech Republic,,,YGL - Political & Government
Polanco,Liliana,1996,President PROMOTORA MERCANTIL EIRL,,,,,
Polese,Kim,1998, ,,,,,
Polgreen,Lydia, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Pollock, Mark, 2013,"Adventurer, Athlete and Author MarkPollock.Com",,Ireland,,,
Polo,Marco E.,1994,Former Managing Director and ,,,,,
Poma,Alejandro, 2010,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,El Salvador,,,YGL - Business
Poon,Dickson,1994,Group Executive Chairman Dickson Concepts International,,,,,
Poon, Dee, 2014,"RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle",,Hong Kong SAR,,,YGL - Business
Popescu,Ioana, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Romania,,,YGL - Intellectual
Popovic, Srdja, 2013,Executive Director CANVAS,,Republic of Serbia,,,
Porter, Jonathan Fantini, 2023, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Partnership for Central America, Guatemala,Dropped out?,,
Portillo,Michael,1993,Former Defence Secretary ,,,,,
Pota, Vikas, 2013,Chief Executive Officer Varkey GEMS Foundation,,United Kingdom,,,
Potanin,Vladimir,1997,President Interros Company,,,,,
Powell,Richard, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Jamaica,,,YGL - Business
Power,Samantha, 2003,"Senior Director, Multilateral
Affairs and Human Rights National Security Council
(NSC)",,,,,
Power,Samantha, 2005,Founding Executive Director Carr Center for Human Rights,,USA,,,
Power, Simon J., 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,New Zealand,,,YGL - Political & Government
Prabhakar,Arati,1996,"Ex-SVP and CTO, Raychem, USA ",,,,,
Prabhu☆, Ameya, 2021, Managing Director NAFA Capital ,, India,,,
Premji, Rishad, 2014,IT-Information Technology,,India,,,YGL - Business
Prestat,Alain,1994, ,,,,,
Preston, Lila, 2014,PI-Private Investors,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Princess Mette-Marit of Norway ,H.R.H. Crown, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Norway,,,YGL - Political & Government
Prinsloo, Hanli, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,South Africa,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Prod'Hom,Chantal,1996,Director Musée de Design et d'Arts,,,,,
Profumo,Alessandro,1999,Owner and Chief Executive Appeal Strategy & Finance,,,,,
Prussak,Mikhail,1998, ,,,,,
Pryanishnikov,Nikolay, 2008,IT-Information Technology,,Russian Federation,,,YGL - Business
Pugh, Lewis Gordon, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Punt,Richard, 2006,PS-Professional Services,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Pushkov,Alexey,1997,"Author, Anchor and Executive TV-Center (TVC)",,,,,
Putnam, Adam H., 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Political & Government
Puyfaucher, Laetitia, 2013,Chief Executive Officer and Founder Pelham Media,,France,,,
Qian, Liu, 2019, Managing Director The Economist Group China ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Qian, Zhuang, 2021, Founder & Chief Executive Officer KnowYourself ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Qiqing, Chen, 2013,Deputy Director Central Party School of the Communist Party of China,,People's Republic of China,,,
Qu, Fang (Miranda), 2020, Founder Xiaohongshu ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Quadir,Iqbal Z.,1999,"Director, Program in Massachusetts Institute of",,,,,
Quadir,Kamal, 2009,IT-Information Technology,,Bangladesh,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Quandt,Stefan, 2002,Deputy Chairman of the BMW Bayerische Motoren Werke,,,,,
Quickenborne, Vincent Van, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Belgium,,,YGL - Political & Government
Quiroga R.,Jorge F.,1998,President of Bolivia (2001-2002) Club de Madrid,,,,,
R. Ferose, V., 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,India ,,,YGL - Business
R. Greer, Julia, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
R. Myers, Griffin, 2020, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Oak Street Health ,, USA,,,
Raad,Rani, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Rabana, Rapelang, 2017, Founder Rekindle Learning,, South Africa,,,
Rachlin,Julian, 2007,"Violinist/Violist, ",,Lithuania,,M,Arts & Culture
Radinsky, Kira, 2021, Founder & Chief Technology Officer Diagnostic Robotics ,, Israel,,,
Rafati, Shahrzad, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Islamic Republic of Iran,,,YGL - Business
Raghavan,Sriram, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Rahman,Faisel, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Rahman, Mir Ibrahim, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Pakistan,,,YGL - Business
Rahmani,Tahar,1995,Director 3Ci Association,,,,,
Rai,Anil,1997,"Co-Chairman, Governing Council Institute for Integrated Learning in",,,,,
Rai,Aishwarya, 2007,"Actress, ",,India,,F,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Rai, Sanjiv, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,India ,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Raiz,Allon, 2008,PS-Professional Services,,South Africa,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Raj, Devesh, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Rajan,Dr Mukund Govind, 2007,"Vice President, Tata Sons",,India,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Rajawat, Chhavi, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,India ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Rake, Jonathan, 2014,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Ramakarthikeyan,Srikrishna, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,India,,,YGL - Business
Ramakrishnan, Rohan, 2021, Founder and Chief Executive Officer The ASEAN Post ,, Malaysia,,,
Ramanathan,Ramesh, 2007,"Founder, Janaagraha",,India,,M,Societal,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ramaphosa,Cyril M.,1993,Executive Chairman Shanduka Group (Pty) Ltd,,,,,
Ramdani, Nabila, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,France ,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Ramirez,Pedro J.,1993, ,,,,,
Ramírez,Alejandro, 2005,Chief Operating Officer Organización Ramírez,,Mexico,,,
Ramirez, Austin, 2014,SCT-Supply Chain & Transportation,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Ramo,Joshua Cooper, 2000,Vice Chairman Kissinger Associates Inc.,,,,,
Ramo, Joshua Cooper, 2006,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Ramon,Christine, 2007,"CFO and Executive Director, Fuels and
Chemicals Group, Sasol",,South Africa,,F,Business
Ramos,Maria,1998,Group Chief Executive Absa Group Ltd,,,,,
Rana,Siddhartha S. J. B., 2001,President The Soaltee Group,,,,,
Ransom, Victoria, 2015,IT-Information Technology,,,,,YGL - Business
Rasheed, Fahd Al, 2011,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL - Business
Rasjid P. Mangkuningrat ,M. Arsjad, 2011,EN-Energy,,Indonesia,,,YGL - Business
Ratna,Tanvi, 2023,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Policy 4.0. Research Foundation,India,,,
Ratnaker Rao, Anoop, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,India,,,YGL - Societal
Ratnayake, Anushka, 2018, Founder and Chief Executive Officer myAgro,, USA,,,
Rattle,Simon,1994,Principal Conductor Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra,,,,,
Rattner,Steven,1994,Chairman Willett Advisors LLC,,,,,
Raveendran, Byju, 2020, Founder and Chief Executive Officer BYJU'S ,, India,,,
Raw, Catherine, 2018, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER NORTH AMERICA,, Canada,,,
Rawal, Nina, 2017, Founder Emerging Health Ventures,, Sweden,,,
Rawson,Sarah, 2022,Regional Head of Business Management EMEA,Swiss Re Services Limited,United Kingdom,,,
Read,Mark, 2006,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Recart,Tomás, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Chile,,,YGL - Societal
Rechberger,Kristin, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Redden,Lee, 2023,Entrepreneur and Co-Founder,Hands On Robotics,USA,,,
Reddy,Satish, 2007,"Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Dr Reddy's Laboratories",,India,,M,Business
Reddy,G. V. Sanjay, 2007,"Executive Director, GVK Industries",,India,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Redzepi, René, 2014,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,Denmark,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Redzepi, Sheila, 2017, Vice-President for External and Corporate Affairs World Bank,, USA,,,
Reen, Kathleen, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,Australia ,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Rees,Joanna, 2000,Founder and Managing Partner VSP Capital,,,,,
Regazzi,Monica, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,Italy,,,YGL - Business
Regling,Klaus P.,1993,Chief Executive Officer The European Financial Stability,,,,,
Rehman, Atika, 2020, Deputy Editor ,, United Kingdom,,,
Reichart,Marcel S., 2005,"Managing Director, Marketing and
Communications Hubert Burda Media",,Germany,,,
Reichenbach,Stefan, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Reichenberger,Wolfgang H.,1994, ,,,,,
Reiley, Carol, 2019, Founder and Member of the Board Drive.ai ,, USA,,,
Reiner,Gary M.,1993,Chief Information Officer and General Electric Company,,,,,
Reines, Carlos, 2019, President and Co-Founder RubiconMD ,, Spain,,,
Reiten,Eivind,1993,Chairman of the Board of Norske Skogindustrier ASA,,,,,
Remmert,Consuelo, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Italy,,,YGL - Political & Government
Rempel, Michelle, 2016," Federal member of parliament, Government of Canada",,Canada,,,YGL -
Ren Hua, Ho, 2018, Chief Executive Officer Thai Wah Public Company Limited,, Thailand,,,
Renfrew, Magnus, 2013,"Director, Asia Art Basel",,United Kingdom,,,
Renner,Tim, 2003, ,,,,,
Renschler,Andreas,1997,Member of the Board of Daimler AG,,,,,
Repse,Einars,1993, ,,,,,
Reve,Bjarte, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,Norway,,,YGL - Business
Revuelta del Peral,Javier,1998, ,,,,,
Rey Banatao, Diosdado, 2012,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development ,,Philippines ,,,YGL - Business
Rhee,Michelle, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Political & Government
Riady,James T.,1993,Chief Executive Officer Lippo Group,,,,,
Riady, John, 2018, Chief Executive Officer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk,, Indonesia,,,
Ribeiro,Humberto Luiz, 2002,"National Secretary of Ministry of Development,",,,,,
Ribotta,Paolo, 2007,"Chief Executive Officer, Zurich Financial Services, France",,Italy,,M,Business
Riboud,Franck,1996,Chairman and Chief Executive DANONE,,,,,
Ricardo Lozoya Austin ,Emilio, 2012,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development ,,Mexico ,,,YGL - Business
Richards,Anne, 2005,Chief Investment Officer Aberdeen Asset Management,,United Kingdom,,,
Richardson,Hartley T.,1995,Chairman Canadian Council of Chief,,,,,
Ricks, Alan, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Ridgeway,Aden, 2000, ,,,,,
Riehle,Wolfgang,1996, ,,,,,
Rimawi,Ennis, 2007,"Managing Partner, Catalyst Private Equity",,Jordan,,M,Business
Rimer,Daniel, 2008,PI-Private Investors,,Switzerland,,,YGL - Business
Rinc√≥n,Juan Carlos, 2022,Editor of the Opinion Section,El Espectador,Colombia,,,
Ringelmann, Danae, 2016," Founder and Chief Development Officer, Indiegogo",, USA,,,YGL -
Rinne,April, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Rios, Viridiana, 2020, Spanish Columnist New York Times ,, Mexico,,,
Ristic,Milos, 2011,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,Republic of Serbia,,,YGL - Business
Rivera, Paul, 2021, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kalibrr Technology Ventures ,, Philippines,,,
Rivera Díaz, Albert, 2018,Leader of Citizens party,,Spain,,,
RK, Kishin, 2021, Chief Executive Officer RB Capital Limited ,, Singapore,,,
Roberts,Brian L.,1993,Chairman and Chief Executive Comcast Corporation,,,,,
Roberts,Kate, 2007,"Director and Founder, Population Services International (PSI)",,USA / UK,,F,Societal
Roberts, Daron, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Rockson,Gregory, 2023,Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer,mPharma,Ghana,,,
Rodgers, Susannah, 2018, Technical Adviser Disability Inclusion,, United Kingdom,,,
Rodin,David, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,New Zealand,,,YGL - Intellectual
"Rodriguez
Arregui",Alvaro, 2005,Chief Financial Officer Vitro,,Mexico,,,
Rodriguez Zapatero,José Luis, 2001, ,,,,,
Roekke,Kjell Inge,1999, ,,,,,
Roets,Johan, 2002,"Director, Direct Distribution The Standard Bank Group Limited",,,,,
Rogers, James, 2020, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Apeel Sciences ,, USA,,,
Rogozinski,Jacques,1993,General Manager Inter-American Investment,,,,,
Rohatyn,Nicolas S.,1996,Chief Executive Officer and Chief The Rohatyn Group,,,,,
Rohner,Marcel, 2003, ,,,,,
Rohrbasser,Markus,1994,Former CFO of Zurich Financial ,,,,,
Rokerya,Shezad, 2006,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Rokita,Jan Maria,1993,Former Member of the ,,,,,
Roll, Idan, 2023, Member of the Knesset, The Israeli Knesset, Israel,Dropped out?,,
Roman,Martin, 2007,"Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive
Officer, CEZ (Ceske Energeticke Zavody)",,Czech Republic,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Romanovsky,Alexander,1997,General Director RESEARCH AND PRODUCTION,,,,,
Romanow, Michele, 2020, Co-Founder and President Clear Finance Technology Inc - Clearbanc ,, Canada,,,
Romero,Fernando, 2002,President Laboratory of Architecture SA de,,,,,
Romero,Alfredo, 2007,", NA-Not Applicable",,Venezuela,,,YGL - Societal
Romero Mendoza,Alfredo, 2007,"Partner, GTR Abogados",,Venezuela,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Romo,Guillermo, 2011,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Mexico,,,YGL - Business
Roosegaarde, Daan, 2015,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Netherlands,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Rosberg, Nico, 2018, Greentech Entrepreneur and F1 2016 World Champion Monaco,,,,,
Roselmack,Harry, 2007,"Anchor, TF1",,France,,M,Opinion,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Rosenberg, David G., 2010,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Rosenfeld,Klaus, 2007,"Member of the Executive Board and Chief
Financial Officer, Dresdner Bank AG",,Germany,,M,Business
Rösler,Philipp, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,,,,YGL - Political & Government
Rossi-Hansberg,Esteban, 2007,"Assistant Professor of Economics and International Affairs, Department of Economics
and Woodrow Wilson School, Princeton University",,Mexico,,M,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Roth,Kenneth,1997,Executive Director Human Rights Watch,,,,,
Rothschild,Nathaniel, 2005,President Atticus Capital LLC,,United Kingdom,,,
Rothschild,David, 2007,"CEO, Adventure Ecology",,United Kingdom,,M,Societal
Rotich, Juliana, 2016," Venture Partners, Africa Technology Ventures",,Kenya,,,YGL -
Rottenberg,Linda, 2001,"Co-Founder and Chief
Executive Officer Endeavor",,,,,
Rottenberg,Linda, 2005,"Co-Founder and Chief Executive
Officer Endeavor Global Inc.",,USA,,,
Rotyis,Jozsef,1995,"Left First Washington Associates, ",,,,,
Rouvillois,Samuel,1999,Father Community of St-John,,,,,
Rowling,Joanne Kathleen, 2002,Co-founder and chair Lumos Foundation,,,,,
Roxas,Manuel Araneta,1996,Senator Senate of the Philippines,,,,,
Roxas-Yang,"Emilia ""Bien Bien""",1997,Chairman of the Board Asiaworld Internationale Group,,,,,
Roy,Arundhati, 2000,Author ,,,,,
Roy, Maya, 2019, Chief Executive Officer YWCA Canada ,, Canada,,,
Rubin, Nilmini G., 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Political & Government
Rudasingwa,Theogène, 2001, ,,,,,
Rugasira,Andrew, 2007,"CEO, The Rwenzori Coffee Company",,Uganda,,M,Business
Rui Chenggang,, 2001,Director and Anchor China Central Television (CCTV),,,,,
Ruigang,Li, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Business
Ruiz-Gallardon,Alberto,1996,Mayor of Madrid City of Madrid,,,,,
Rupert,Johann,1993,Chairman and Chief Executive Richemont International Ltd,,,,,
Rupert, Hanneli, 2014,"RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle",,South Africa,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Rutland, Peter, 2016," Partner, CVC Capital Partners Ltd",,United Kingdom,,,YGL -
Rutstein,Charles, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Ryan,Patrick G., 2000,Founder and President Inner-City Teaching Corps,,,,,
Ryan,Patrick G., 2005,Founder and President 21st Century Urban Schools,,USA,,,
Ryan,Paul, 2007,"Congressman from Wisconsin (R), 1st District, US House of Representatives",,USA,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ryzhkov,Vladimir,1999,Member of the State Duma State Duma of the Russian,,,,,
Ryzhkov,Vladimir, 2005,"Member of the State Duma State Duma of the Russian
Federation",,"Russian
Federation",,,
S. Aiyar, Pallavi, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,India,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
S. Bahamdan ,Kamal A., 2006,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL - Business
Saakashvili,Mikheil, 2005,"President of Georgia Office of the President of
Georgia",,Georgia,,,
Sabeti, Pardis, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,USA ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Saca,Elias Antonio, 2005,"President of El Salvador Office of the President of El
Salvador",,El Salvador,,,
Sachs,Jeffrey D.,1995,"Director, The Earth Institute Columbia University",,USA,,,
Sachs,Daniel, 2007,"Chief Executive Officer, Proventus AB",,Sweden,,M,Business
Saddiq bin Syed Abdul Rahman ,Syed, 2019, Member of Parliament Parliament of Malaysia ,, Malaysia,,,
Sadjadpour,Karim, 2007,"Iran Analyst, International Crisis Group",,Islamic Republic of Iran / USA,,M,Opinion
Sadowska,Ewa, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Poland,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Sadri, Nariman, 2015,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,Islamic Republic of Iran,,,YGL - Business
Sadtler,Kaitlyn, 2022,Earl Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator and Chief of the Section for Immunoengineering,National Institutes of Health,United States of America,,,
Sae-Hong,Hur, 2008,OG-Oil & Gas,,Republic of Korea,,,YGL - Business
Saeb Iriqat, Dalal, 2021, Vice-President International Relations Arab American University-Palestine ,, Palestinian Territories,,,
Saeed,Faiza, 2006,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Saez,Irene,1996, ,,,,,
Saffo,Paul L.,1997,Author and Forecaster Discern Analytics,,,,,
Sagan,Paul,1997,Chief Executive Officer Akamai Technologies Inc.,,,,,
Saguier,Luis M., 2005,Chief Executive Officer La Nación,,Argentina,,,
Sahlin,Mona,1993, ,,,,,
Said,Salvador, 2000,Executive Director Grupo Said,,,,,
Saif,Umar, 2010,IT-Information Technology,,Pakistan,,,YGL - Intellectual
Saito, William H., 2011,PS-Professional Services,,Japan,,,YGL - Business
Sala,Enric, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Spain,,,YGL - Intellectual
Salah,Omar Z.,1998, ,,,,,
Salazar Rojo, Pablo, 2015,PS-Professional Services,,Mexico,,,YGL - Business
Salbi,Zainab, 2007,"President and Chief Executive Officer, Women for Women International",,Iraq,,F,Societal
Saleh, Musaed Al, 2009,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Kuwait,,,YGL - Business
Salehabadi,Ali, 2007,"Secretary General, Tehran Stock Exchange",,Islamic Republic of Iran,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Salgaocar, Vivek, 2020, Director Vimson Group ,, Singapore,,,
Salim,Anthoni,1995,President and Chief Executive Salim Group,,,,,
Salinas Pliego,Ricardo B.,1994,Chairman TV Azteca SA de CV,,,,,
Sallin, Aymeric, 2013,Founder and Chief Executive Officer NanoDimension,,Switzerland,,,
Salm,Christiane zu, 2002,Media Entrepreneur ,,,,,
Salsano, Sandro, 2014,PI-Private Investors,,Italy,,,YGL - Business
Salti,Soraya, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Jordan,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Salzano,Pasquale, 2011,OG-Oil & Gas,,Italy,,,YGL - Societal
Salzhauer,Amy, 2003,"Founder and Managing
Director Ignition Ventures",,,,,
Samar,Sima,1995,Chairperson Afghan Independent Human Rights,,,,,
Sameer,Suhail, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,Resilient Innovation Private Limited (BharatPe),India,,,
Samuel-Johnson,Kim,1996,Director Samuel Group of Companies,,,,,
Samuelsson,Marcus, 2003,"Chef and Owner, Red Marcus Samuelsson Group",,,,,
"Samwer
Tenberken","Oliver
Sabriye", 2005,"Co-Founder and Chief Executive
Officer
Programme Coordinator jamba! AG
Braille without Borders",,"Germany
Germany",,,
Sanchez Gijon,Aitana, 2000,"Actress and President,
Academia del Cine Espanol Academia del Cine Espanol",,,,,
Sánchez-Andrade Nuño, Bruno, 2013,"Director, Science and Technology Global Adaptation Institute (GAIN)",,Spain,,,
Sandberg,Sheryl, 2007,"Vice-President, Global Online Sales and
Operations, Google",,USA,,F,Business
Sandelin,Fredrik,1995, ,,,,,
Sanghvi,Vir,1994,Editorial Adviser The Hindustan Times,,,,,
Sanjaasuren,Oyun, 2003,Member of Parliament Parliament of Mongolia,,,,,
Sanjaasuren,Oyun, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Mongolia,,,YGL - Political & Government
Sanke,Andrea, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Santiso,Javier, 2009,TC-Telecommunications,,Spain,,,YGL - Business
Santos,Juan Manuel,1993,President of Colombia Office of the President of Colombia,,,,,
Santow, Edward, 2017, Professor - Responsible Technology University of Technology,, Australia,,,
Sanyal,Sanjeev, 2010,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,India,,,YGL - Societal
Saqqaf, Nadia, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,,,,YGL - Political & Government
Sarafan, Lily, 2018, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Home Care Assistance,, USA,,,
Sarayli,Murat, 2006,"AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism",,Turkey,,,YGL - Business
Sardesai,Rajdeep, 2000,"Chief Editor Network 18 Media & Investments
Ltd",,,,,
Sarkar, Chiki, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,India,,,YGL - Business
Sarkozy,Nicolas,1993,President of France Presidency of the Republic of,,France,,,
Sarnoff,Richard,1997, ,,,,,
Sato,Kumi,1998,President Cosmo Public Relations,,,,,
Sato,Teruhide, 2008,IT-Information Technology,,Japan,,,YGL - Business
Satyam, Arvind, 2018, Chief Commercial Officer Pano AI,, USA,,,
Saunders,Vicki A., 2001,Chief Executive Officer Impactanation,,,,,
Savir,Uriel,1993,President The Peres Center for Peace,,,,,
Saxe, Rebecca, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Canada ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Saxena, Kush, 2020, Executive Vice President U.S. Merchants and Acceptance Mastercard ,, USA,,,
Scala,Domenico, 2005,"Chief Financial Officer and Member
of the Executive Committee Syngenta AG",,Switzerland,,,
Schaake, Marietje, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Netherlands,,,YGL - Political & Government
Schapiro,Mary L.,1998,Chairman US Securities and Exchange,,,,,
Schiappa, Marlène, 2018,"French writer and politician, serving as Minister Delegate in charge of Citizenship, attached to the Minister of the Interior",,France,,,
Schlaeffer,Christopher, 2007,"Member of the Executive Committee of T-Mobile
International, Deutsche Telekom AG",,Germany / Austria,,M,Business
Schleifer,Leonard S.,1993,"Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer",,,,,
Schlesinger,Leo, 2010,PP-Pulp and Paper,,Chile,,,YGL - Business
Schmid,Andreas G.,1998, ,,,,,
Schmidt,Eric,1997,Executive Chairman Google Inc.,,,,,
Schneider,Gregorio, 2002,"Managing Director, Head, Och-Ziff Capital Management",,,,,
Schoof,Jack C.,1993,President and Chief Executive Officer,,,,,
Schöpf,Peter,1999,Secretary-General Swiss National Bank,,,,,
Schopper,Doris,1996,Honorary President Médecins Sans Frontières,,,,,
Schörghuber,Stefan,1996, ,,,,,
Schröder, Kristina, 2013,Federal Minister of Family Affairs and Senior Citizens ,,Germany,,,
Schulz, Anneliese, 2021, Chief Sales Officer Syncron AB ,, Singapore,,,
Schulze,Kirsten E., 2002,"Lecturer, International History London School of Economics and",,,,,
Schumacher,Ulrich,1997, ,,,,,
Schutt, Rachel, 2015,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Schwab,Keith, 2005,Senior Physicist National Security Agency,,USA,,,
Schwartz,Daniel I., 2003,"Founder, Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer Dynamica Inc.",,,,,
Schwarz,Stefan,1994, ,,,,,
Schwarzkopf,Aron, 2023,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Kushki,USA,,,
Schwarzkopf, Aron, 2023, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kushki, USA,Dropped out?,,
Schweinsberg,Klaus, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Germany,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Scindia,Jyotiraditya, 2007,"Member of Parliament of India, Parliament of India",,India,,M,Political
Scott,Richard L.,1995,Former Chairman and Chief ,,,,,
Scott, Robyn, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Sebotsa,Sonja, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Seed Faouzi, El, 2021, Artist & Founder El Seed Studio ,, Tunisia,,,
Seen Ng, Yeen, 2016," COO, Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute (ASLI)",,Malaysia,,,YGL -
Segev,Gonen,1997,"Director, Energy, Water and Gas More Energy",,,,,
Sehgal,Zarrar, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Sehgal, Kabir, 2020, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tiger Turn Productions ,, USA,,,
Seid, Jacob Julius, 2009,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Seidenberg,Martin, 2011,LT-Logistics & Transportation,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Seiman,Fabrice, 2007,"Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister, Ministry for the Budget and State Reform, Government
Spokesperson",,France,,M,Political
Sekerinska,Radmila, 2005,Deputy Prime Minister Government of the Republic of Macedonia,,"Macedonia, FYR",,,
Sellars,Peter,1993,Artistic Director,,,,,
Semler,Ricardo F.,1993,President,,,,,
Senbetta, Shani, 2020, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kidame Mart Plc ,, Ethiopia,,,
Sender Ramirez, Claudia, 2014,AT-Aviation &Travel;,,Brazil,,,YGL - Business
Sengupta, Hindol, 2017, Vice-President Invest India,, India,,,
Senor,Dan, 2011,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Ser, David del, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,Spain,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Serazin, Emily, 2021, Managing Director and Partner Boston Consulting Group (BCG) ,, USA,,,
Serra,Davide, 2010,PI-Private Investors,,Italy,,,YGL - Business
Serra Puche,Jaime,1993,Senior Partner,,,,,
Servitje,Daniel,1998,Chief Executive Officer Grupo Bimbo,,,,,
Seshamani, Divya, 2016," Partner, TPG Europe LLP",,Singapore,,,YGL -
Setrakian, Lara, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,USA ,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Setubal,Roberto Egydio,1996,Chief Executive Officer and Vice- Banco Itaú Unibanco SA,,,,,
Seula Kim, Sophie, 2021, Founder & Chief Executive Officer Kurly ,, Republic of Korea,,,
Seung-Joon, Chang, 2019, Chief Executive Officer Maekyung Media Group ,, Republic of Korea,,,
Shaffir, Stav, 2017, Leader of Israeli Green Party Israeli Green Party,, Israel,,,
Shah,Nafisa, 2005,Mayor of Khairpur City of Khairpur,,Pakistan,,,
Shah,Rajiv J., 2007,"Director, Agricultural Development and Financial
Services for the Poor, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation",,USA,,M,Societal
Shah,Jignesh, 2007,"Chairman, Managing Director & CEO (MCX), Financial Technologies of India Ltd & MCX",,India,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Shah,Monisha, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,India,,,YGL - Business
Shah,Premal, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Shah, Bhavin, 2020, Senior Advisor Roland Berger Middle East ,, United Arab Emirates,,,
Shahani, Parmesh, 2014,"RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle",,India,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Shaheen,Sager S. ,1993,Managing Director,,,,,
Shakhnovskaya, Julia, 2016," Director, Polytechnic Museum",,Russia,,,YGL -
Shakhrai,Sergei M.,1994,Special Adviser on Legal Affairs Office of the President of the,,,,,
Shalon,Dari,1998, ,,,,,
Shankar,Anoushka, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,India,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Shao,Bo, 2006,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Business
Shapiro,Daniel, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Shapland,Darren, 2007,"Chief Financial Officer, J Sainsbury",,United Kingdom,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Sharma,Ruchir, 2007,"Managing Director and Co-Head, Emerging
Markets Group, Morgan Stanley Investment Management",,India,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Shasha,Zou, 2022,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,AHA Entertainment,People's Republic of China,,,
Shaw, Fern, 2018, President Southern California District,, USA,,,
Shea Carey, Nicolás, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Chile,,,YGL - Business
Sheikh, Simon, 2018, Managing Director Future Super,, Australia,,,
Shekhar Sharma, Vijay, 2017, Chief Executive Officer Paytm,, India,,,
Shelleh, Shireen, 2016," Partner and Managing Director, Center for Engineering and Planning",,Palestinian Territories ,,,YGL -
Shen,Peng, 2022,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Shuidi Company,People's Republic of China,,,
Shen,Yichen, 2022,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Lightelligence,United States of America,,,
Sherman,Aliza,1998,"Co-Founder, Creator and Cybergrrl Inc.",,,,,
Sherwood,Michael, 2007,"Co-chief Executive, Goldman Sachs International",,United Kingdom,,M,Business
Shesha,Naif, 2022,Chief Strategy Officer,Saudi Space Commission,Saudi Arabia,,,
Shetty, Alok, 2018, Principal Architect and Founder Bhumiputra Architecture,, India,,,
Shevchenko,Igor, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Ukraine,,,YGL - Political & Government
Shi, Wei, 2016," Director, Department of International Economic Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry",,China,,,YGL -
Shi, Yan, 2016," Director, Shared Harvest Farm",,China,,,YGL -
Shi Lihong,, 2002,Founder and Executive Officer Green Plateau Institute,,,,,
Shi Yuzhu,,1998,Chairman Giant Group,,,,,
Shibasaki, Yohei, 2013,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,,Japan,,,Fourth Valley Concierge Corporation
Shibulal, Shruti, 2017, Chief Executive Officer and Director Tamara Leisure Experiences,, India,,,
Shigeta,Yasumitsu, 2000,Chief Executive Officer Hikari Tsushin Inc.,,,,,
Shihab,Najwa, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Indonesia,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Shikwati,James, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Kenya,,,YGL - Intellectual
Shilowa,Mbhazima,1995,Deputy President Congress of the People (COPE),,,,,
Shimada, Kunihiko, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Japan ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Shimkin,Christopher, 2002,Founder and Executive Global Village Engineers,,,,,
Shin, Taejun, 2018, Founder Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer,, Japan,,,
Shin, Sally, 2020, Executive Editor Business Tech and Media,, USA,,,
Shine,Daniel, 2007,"Director, 50x15 Programme, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)",,USA,,M,Business
Shirawi,Adel, 2007,"CEO, Tamweel",,United Arab Emirates,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Shobokshi,Hussein,1996,"Bureau Chief, Kingdom of Saudi Al Arabiya",,,,,
Shokhin,Alexander,1993,Chairman,,,,,
Shoman, Dina, 2012,BK-Banking & Capital Markets ,,Jordan ,,,YGL - Business
Shongwe,Isaac O.,1997,Managing Director Letsema Consulting Company,,,,,
Shriver,Timothy P.,1997,Chairman of the Board and Chief Special Olympics Inc.,,,,,
Shriver,"Anthony
Kennedy", 2005,Founder and Chairman Best Buddies International,,USA,,,
Shuo, Wang, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,People's Republic of China ,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Shusong,Ba, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Intellectual
Shuttleworth,Mark, 2003,Founder and Chairman The Shuttleworth,,,,,
Shuttleworth,Mark, 2007,"Chairman, The Shuttleworth Foundation (TSF)",,South Africa,,M,Societal,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Shwed,Gil, 2003,"Founder, Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer Check Point Software
Technologies Ltd",,,,,
Sibeko,Mandla, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,South Africa,,,YGL - Intellectual
Sicáková-Beblavá,Emilia, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Slovakia,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Sichel,Olivier, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Groupe Wanadoo SA,,France,,,
Siches, Izkia, 2021, President Medical College of Chile ,, Chile,,,
Siddiki, Asma, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL - Business
Siddiqi, Lutfey, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,United Kingdom ,,,YGL - Intellectual
"Sideek-
Berwari","Nesreen
Mustafa", 2005,"Minister of Public Works Ministry of Municipalities and
Public Works",,Iraq,,,
Sidler,Bruno,1999, ,,,,,
Sielicki,Tomasz,1999,Group President Sygnity SA,,,,,
Sierra, Susana, 2020, Partner and Executive Director BH Compliance ,, Chile,,,
Sigelman,Joseph, 2008,EN-Energy,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Signe, Landry, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Cameroon,,,YGL - Intellectual
Silva,Carlos Moreira da,1995,Chairman Barbosa & Almeida SA,,,,,
Silva,Marina,1997,Environmental Activist ,,,,,
Silva, Rohan, 2014,PI-Private Investors,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Silverman,Josh, 2009,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Sim Chee Keong ,Steven, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Malaysia ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Sim Wong-Hoo,,1994,Chairman and Chief Executive Creative Technology Ltd,,,,,
Simoes,Antonio, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Portugal,,,YGL - Business
Simon Gonzalez-Silen, Andres, 2015,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,Italy,,,YGL - Business
Simons,Natalie, 2007,"Priest, Church of the Province of Southern Africa",,South Africa,,F,Arts & Culture
Simons,Lucas, 2011,PS-Professional Services,,Netherlands,,,YGL - Business
Simons, Bright, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,Ghana ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Simor,András,1997,Governor National Bank of Hungary,,,,,
Simovic, Irena Jolic, 2010,TC-Telecommunications,,Croatia,,,YGL - Business
Sin, David, 2018, Co-Founder Group President and Deputy Chairman,, Singapore,,,
Sinclair,Cameron, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Societal
Singh,Inderdeep,1998,President and Executive Director Continental Device India Limited,,,,,
Singh,Jagdeep, 2002,"President, Chief Executive Infinera",,,,,
Singh,Reuben, 2003,"Founder and Chief Executive
Officer alldayPA.com",,,,,
Singh,"Malvinder
Mohan", 2005,"President, Pharmaceuticals Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd",,India,,,
Singh,Bhavneet, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,India,,,YGL - Business
Singh,Sangita, 2010,IT-Information Technology,,India,,,YGL - Business
Singh,Shamina, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Singh,Vineeta, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,SUGAR Cosmetics,India,,,
Singh, Navrina, 2017, Founder and Chief Executive Officer www.credo.ai,, USA,,,
Singh, Jagmeet, 2018, Leader Canada's New Democrats,, Canada,,,
Singh Vachani, Tara, 2020, Chief Executive Officer Antara Senior Living Pvt. Ltd ,, India,,,
Singhal,Mayank, 2022,Global Head of Private Equity and Venture Capital,Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG),United Arab Emirates,,,
Singhvi,Abhishek Manu,1999,Member of Parliament and Supreme Court of India,,,,,
Sinkevicius, Virginijus, 2021, Commissioner for Environment Oceans and Fisheries European Commission ,, Belgium,,,
Siregar, Ananda, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,Indonesia ,,,YGL - Business
Siroya, Shivani, 2016," Founder and Chief Executive Officer, InVenture",, USA,,,YGL -
Sithanen,Ramakrishna,1994,Consultant ,,,,,
Sitzberger,Brigitte, 2011,IN-Institutional,,Germany,,,YGL - Business
Siu Yat,, 2002,Chief Executive Officer Outblaze Limited,,,,,
Sivaram,Varun, 2023,Group Senior Vice-President,Strategy Innovation Portfolio Partnerships and M&A Ørsted,USA,,,
Sixuan, Li, 2018, Anchor China Central Television (CCTV),, People's Republic of China,,,
Siyotula, Zukie, 2016," Executive Head: Oil and Gas, Thebe Investment Corporation",,South Africa,,,YGL -
Skibsted, Jens Martin, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,Denmark,,,YGL - Business
Skilling,David, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,New Zealand,,,YGL - Business
Skinner, E. Benjamin, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Skwambane,Tebogo, 2011,PS-Professional Services,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Slatkin,Nora R.,1997,Programme Manager Citi,,,,,
Slesers,Ainars, 2005,"Minister of Transport and
Communications Ministry of Transport and
Communications of Latvia",,Latvia,,,
Smare, Anthony, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Papua New Guinea,,,YGL - Business
Smiles, Simon, 2016," Managing Director, UBS Switzerland AG",,Australia,,,YGL -
Smith,Michael J.,1996, ,,,,,
Smith,Tad, 2006,TC-Telecommunications,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Smith,Zadie, 2007,"Novelist, ",,United Kingdom,,F,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Smith, Edward, 2018, Partner DLA Piper LLP,, USA,,,
Smolyansky, Julie, 2015,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,USA,,,YGL - Business
So,Marie, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,Hong Kong SAR,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Sobey, Liam, 2021, Vice-President Merchandising Sobeys Inc. ,, Canada,,,
Sobhan,Zafar, 2005,Assistant Editor The Daily Star,,Bangladesh,,,
Sobolev,Boris V. ,1993,Chairman,,,,,
Socher, Richard, 2017, Chief Executive Officer You.com,, USA,,,
Soemartopo,Benjamin, 2010,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Sofizade,Murad, 2011,PI-Private Investors,,Azerbaijan,,,YGL - Business
Soldatov,Vasili V.,1995,"former President, Russian ",,Russia,,,
Soledad Nuñez Mendez ,Maria, 2017, Academic Director Public Policy Programme,, Paraguay,,,
Solh,Karim, 2007,"Chief Executive Officer & Director, Gulf Capital",,United Arab Emirates,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Solis,Lorna, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Nicaragua,,,YGL - Societal
Soljacic,Marin, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Croatia,,,YGL - Intellectual
Solo,David,1998,Chief Executive Officer Julius Baer Asset Management Ltd,,,,,
Soloviev,Yuri, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Russian Federation,,,YGL - Business
Somasundaram, Rajamanohar (Raja), 2012,TC-Telecommunications ,,India ,,,YGL - Business
Somody,Imre,1997,President and Chief Executive Pharmavit Ltd,,,,,
Son,Masayoshi,1993,President and Chief Executive Officer,,,,,
Song, James, 2016," Managing Principal and Co-Founder, Faircap Partners",,Myanmar,,,YGL -
Sonnenholzner, Otto, 2020, Digital Member ,, Ecuador,,,
Sophonpanich,Chartsiri,1994,President Bangkok Bank Public Company,,,,,
Sorkin,Andrew Ross, 2007,"Chief Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter and
Editor, New York Times",,USA,,M,Opinion
Soros,Jonathan, 2005,Deputy Chairman Soros Fund Management LLC,,USA,,,
Sosa,Roy, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Souidi,Sanaa, 2023,Head of Group Risks and Analytics,Swiss Re Management,Switzerland,,,
South,Martin, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Zurich International Businesses,,United Kingdom,,,
Souza,Cesar,1993,Senior Vice-President,,,,,
Souza, Christopher De, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Singapore,,,YGL - Political & Government
Spahn, Jens, 2016," State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance of Germany",,Germany,,,YGL -
Spear,Josh, 2009,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Spirit,Scott, 2010,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Springman,Sarah,1994,Professor ETH Zurich,,Switzerland,,,
Sreesunpagit,Kritaya, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Thailand,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Sridhar, Devi, 2021, Professor of Global Public Health University of Edinburgh ,, United Kingdom,,,
Sriskandarajah, Dhananjayan, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Australia ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Stanek,Roman, 2001,"President and Chief Executive
Officer Systinet Corporation",,,,,
Stankevich,Sergei B. ,1993,,,,,,
Staub-Bisang,Mirjam, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Switzerland,,,YGL - Business
"Steiger
Stephens","William
Bret", 2005,"OGHA Director and Special Assistant to the Secretary for International Affairs
Member of the Editorial Board US Department of Health and Human Services
The Wall Street Journal",,"USA
USA",,,
Steilmann,Britta,1996,Managing Director B.S.S.D. GmbH & Co.KG,,,,,
Steimer, Julien, 2014,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,France,,,YGL - Business
Steinbruch,Benjamin,1993,Chairman and Chief Executive,,,,,
Stenbeck,Cristina, 2007,"Vice Chairwoman, Investment Kinnevik",,Sweden,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Stephanopoulos,George,1993,Officer Correspondent,,,,,
Sterne, Rachel, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,USA ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Sternlicht,Barry S.,1998,Chairman and Chief Executive Starwood Capital Group,,,,,
Stevens,Anthony, 2010,IS-Insurance & Asset Management,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Stewart,Kirstine, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Stewart,Rory, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,,,,YGL - Political & Government
Stewart,Shelley, 2023,Senior Partner,McKinsey & Company,USA,,,
Steyn,Sunette, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,South Africa,,,YGL - Intellectual
Stirton,Brent, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,South Africa,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Stoffels,Mark, 2022,Managing Director,Connected Care North America Philips,United States of America,,,
Stollmann,Jost,1995, ,,,,,
Stonesifer,Patricia Q.,1997, ,,,,,
Storm, Laura, 2016," CEO, Sustainia",,Denmark,,,YGL -
Stott Despoja,Natasha, 2001,"Parliamentary Leader and
Senator Australian Democrats",,,,,
Stout,Chris E., 2000,"Clinical Professor University of Illinois College of
Medecine",,,,,
Stromback,Richard, 2007,"Chief Executive Officer, Ecology Coatings",,USA,,M,Business
Stronach,Belinda, 2002, ,,,,,
Stronach,Belinda, 2005,"Member of Parliament of the New
Market-Aurora House of Commons",,Canada,,,
Stroumboulopoulos, George, 2012,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information ",,Canada ,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Stuart, Tristram, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Societal
Stubb,Alexander, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Finland,,,YGL - Political & Government
Stürmer, Andrea, 2012,IS-Insurance & Asset Management ,,Germany ,,,YGL - Business
Sturzenegger,Federico,1999,President Banco de la Ciudad de Buenos,,,,,
Sturzenegger,Federico, 2005,Director Universidad Torcuato di Tella,,Argentina,,,
Stypulkowski,Cezary,1994, ,,,,,
Su Nyein, Thaung, 2016," Managing Director / CEO, Information Matrix Co.",,Myanmar,,,YGL -
Subkhanberdin,Nurzhan S., 2001,Chairman of the Board Kazkommertsbank,,,,,
Subran, Ludovic, 2020, Chief Economist Allianz ,, Germany,,,
Suda, Shokei, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,Japan ,,,YGL - Business
Sudikoff,Jeffrey P.,1995,"Ex- Owner, the Los Angeles ",,USA,,,
Sukenik, Fainy, 2020, Founder and Chairperson Ba'asher Telchi ,, Israel,,,
Sukma,Rizal, 2003,"Executive Director Centre for Strategic and
International Studies (CSIS)",,,,,
Sulayem,Sultan Ahmed Bin ,1993,Chairman,,,,,
Sulayman,Muna Abu, 2007,", NA-Not Applicable",,Saudi Arabia,,,YGL - Societal
Sule,Sadanand B.,1995,Director Laguna International Pte Ltd,,,,,
Summers,Lawrence H. ,1993,Charles W. Eliot University,,,,,
Sun, Dorjee, 2014,EU- Energy Utilities,,Australia,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Sun Chanthol,,1995,Senior Minister and Vice- Council for the Development of,,,,,
Sung-Kyun,Na, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,Republic of Korea,,,YGL - Business
Sunucu,Ahmet Olcay, 2007,"Vice President, Yasar Holdings A.S",,Turkey,,M,Business
Sununu,John E., 2005,Senator from New Hampshire (R) United States Senate,,USA,,,
Suranyi,Gyorgy ,1993,Chairman,,,,,
Surroi,Veton,1999,Chairman Koha Ditore,,,,,
Suryadevara, Dhivya, 2016," Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, General Motors Company",, USA,,,YGL -
Suryadinata,Steve, 2022,Managing Director,BSA Land,Indonesia,,,
Susov,Mikhail, 2003, ,,,,,
Sutter,Christoph, 2009,PS-Professional Services,,Switzerland,,,YGL - Business
Sutton Fell, Sara, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Suzuki, Naomichi, 2013,Mayor of Yubari,,Japan,,,
Suzuki, Eikei, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Political & Government
Swaniker, Fred, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Ghana ,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Sweid, Noor, 2020, General Partner Global Ventures ,, United Arab Emirates,,,
Swimmy Minami, Soichiro, 2014,PS-Professional Services,,Japan,,,YGL - Business
Syed, Hassina, 2016," Owner, Syed Group",,Afghanistan,,,YGL -
Syse,Henrik, 2007,"Head of Corporate Governance, Norges Bank (Norwegian Central Bank)",,Norway,,M,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Szabó de Carvalho ,Ilona, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Brazil,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Szaky, Tom, 2018, Founder and Chief Executive Officer TerraCycle,, USA,,,
Sze Ping, Lo, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Hong Kong SAR ,,,YGL - Societal
Szwajcowski,Jacek, 2001,Chief Executive Officer Pelion Healthcare Group SA,,,,,
Szwajcowski,Jacek, 2005,"President of the Board and Chief
Executive Officer Polska Grupa Farmaceutyczna
SA",,Poland,,,
Taarji,Dounia, 2003, ,,,,,
Tabaza,Khaldoon, 2006,PI-Private Investors,,Jordan,,,YGL - Business
Tabba, Muhammad Ali, 2010,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Pakistan,,,YGL - Business
Tagare,Neil M., 2000,Chief Executive Officer Research4 Inc.,,,,,
Tahija,George S.,1998,President Director PT Austindo Nusantara Jaya,,,,,
Tailei, Wan, 2013,Head of International Cooperation Department National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII),,People's Republic of China,,,
Tajik, Hadia, 2016," Member of the Storting (Norwegian Parliament), Storting (Norwegian Parliament)",,Norway,,,YGL -
Takahashi, Shoko, 2018, Representative Director Genequest Inc.,, Japan,,,
Takaichi,Sanae,1994, ,,,,,
Takashima,Kohei, 2007,"CEO, Oisix",,Japan,,M,Business
Takoordeen, Aarti, 2017, Chief Financial Officer Johannesburg Stock Exchange,, South Africa,,,
Taljaard,Raenette, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,South Africa,,,YGL - Intellectual
Tamburi,Giovanni ,1993,Directors Professor,,,,,
Tamman,Saad Hayat, 2022,Member ‚Äì Strategic Reforms and Implementation Unit,Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan,Pakistan,,,
Tan,Cheng Han, 2005,"Associate Professor, Dean and
Head Senior Counsel National University of Singapore",,Singapore,,,
Tan,Le, 2009,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Tan Chee-Yioun,Vincent ,1993,Chairman and Chief Executive,,,,,
Tan Climaco,Gloria L.,1994,President and Chief Executive Crown Equities Inc.,,,,,
Tanabe,Yasuo ,1993,,,,,,
Tanaka,Akihiko,1995,Professor of International The University of Tokyo,,Japan,,,
Tanaka,Yoshikazu, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,Japan,,,YGL - Business
Tananbaum,Jim, 2001,Managing Director Prospect Venture Partners,,,,,
Tandon, Nina, 2016," President and Chief Executive Officer, EpiBone Inc.",, USA,,,YGL -
Tang, Donald, 2016," Chief Executive Officer, Greater China",,Honk Kong,,,YGL -
Tang Ying-Yen,Henry ,1993,,,,,,
Tank, Stacey, 2020, Chief Corporate Affairs and Transformation Officer Heineken International B.V. ,, Netherlands,,,
Tanoto,Anderson, 2022,Managing Director,RGE Pte Ltd,Singapore,,,
Tanovic,Danis, 2003,Director ,,,,,
Tanuwijaya, William, 2016," Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tokopedia",,Indonesia,,,YGL -
Tao,Terence, 2007,"Full Professor, UCLA",,Australia,,M,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Tarazi,Michael, 2005,Legal Adviser PLO Negotiation Affairs Department,,Palestinian Authority,,,
Tarnowski,Lucian, 2010,IT-Information Technology,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Tarses,Jamie,1999, ,,,,,
Tau Hoong Lim ,Jeffrey, 2015,PI-Private Investors,,Malaysia,,,YGL - Business
Tavares,Carlos,1994, ,,,,,
Tavares, Rodrigo, 2017, Founder and President Granito Group,, United Kingdom,,,
Tay,Simon S., 2000,"Chairman Singapore Institute of
International Affairs (SIIA)",,,,,
Taylhardat,Adolfo R. ,1993,Director,,,,,
Taylor,Martin ,1993,Chairman of the Board,,,,,
Taylor, Dylan E., 2011,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Teijeiro, Rodrigo, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Argentina,,,YGL - Business
Tekriwal, Kanika, 2018, Founder and Chief Executive Officer JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd,, India,,,
Téllez Kuenzler,Luis,1998,Chief Executive Officer Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA de,,,,,
Tenberken,Sabriye, 2001,Programme Coordinator Braille without Borders,,,,,
Teo,Ser Luck, 2007,"Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of
Community Development, Youth & Sports, Ministry of Community Development, Youth & Sports",,Singapore,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Terán, Ricardo Terán, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Nicaragua,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Teresa Kumar, Maria, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Terselic,Vesna, 2001,"Founder and Executive
Director Center for Peace Studies (CMS)",,,,,
Tesfay, Natznet, 2017, Executive Director Africa,, United Kingdom,,,
Tetzchner,Jon S. von, 2005,"Chief Executive Officer and Co-
Founder Opera Software ASA",,Norway,,,
Tezanos, Matias De, 2009,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,Costa Rica,,,YGL - Business
Thackeray, Aaditya, 2023, Leader, Shivsena, India,Dropped out?,,
Thai,David, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Vietnam,,,YGL - Business
Thakrar,Fagun, 2023,Founder,The Purpose Movie Studio,United Kingdom,,,
Thakur, Anurag, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,India,,,YGL - Political & Government
Thani,Hamad Bin Jassim Bin,1995,Prime Minister and Minister of Office of the Prime Minister of,,,,,
Thapar,Gautam,1997,Chairman and Chief Executive Avantha Group,,,,,
Tharoor,Shashi,1998,Minister of State for External ,,,,,
Thewphaingarm,Nahathai, 2006,NA-Not Applicable,,Thailand,,,YGL - Political & Government
Thi Ngan, Pham, 2016," Co-founder, Nguyencomm",,Vietnam,,,YGL -
Thi Thu Thuy ,Le, 2013,Vice-Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Vingroup Joint Stock Company,,Vietnam,,,
Thiam,Tidjane,1998,Group Chief Executive Prudential Plc,,,,,
Thibaudeau,Nicola, 2001,Consultant GTEC SA,,,,,
Thiel,Peter, 2007,"Chief Executive Officer, Clarium Capital Management",,USA,,M,Business
Thielke,Claire Cormier, 2022,Country Head,Hines Greater China Hines Asia Pacific,Hong Kong SAR,,,
Thompson,David W.,1996,Chairman and Chief Executive Orbital Sciences Corp.,,,,,
Thoms, Anahita, 2020, Partner International Trade Practice Baker McKenzie ,, Germany,,,
Thomson,David Roy ,1993,Chairman of the Board,,,,,
Thornton,John L. ,1993,,,,,,
Thornton,John D., 2002,General Partner Austin Ventures LP,,,,,
Thorpe,Ian, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Australia,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Thum, Pingtjin, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Singapore,,,YGL - Intellectual
Tian,Edward S.,1998,Chairman China Broadband Capital Partners,,,,,
Tian Yuan,,1995,Chairman China International Futures Co. Ltd,,,,,
Tilleard, Matthew, 2015,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Tilman,Leo M., 2007,", PS-Professional Services",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Tilman,Leo M., 2007,"Senior Managing Director and Chief Institutional
Strategist, Bear Stearns Companies",,USA,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Tilstra,Lauren, 2023,Executive Director,Chief Executive Officer Communications Chief of Staff Verizon Communications,USA,,,
Timba,Patterson F., 2003,. ,,,,,
Timba,Patterson F., 2007,"Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Renaissance Merchant Bank",,Zimbabwe,,M,Business
Timuray,Serpil, 2010,TC-Telecommunications,,Turkey,,,YGL - Business
Tinagli,Irene, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Italy,,,YGL - Intellectual
Tinari, Philip, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Tinubu,Jubril Adewale, 2007,"Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Plc",,Nigeria,,M,Business
Tiwari,Ashutosh, 2011,UN-Unknown,,Nepal,,,YGL - Societal
Tjan,Anthony, 2001,"Vice-Chairman and Senior
Partner The Parthenon Group",,,,,
To,Christopher Wing, 2007,"Secretary-General, Hong Kong International Arbitration Center",,People's Republic of China / UK,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Tobel, Alexa von, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Tompkins, Graves, 2017, Global Head Capital Partnering,, USA,,,
Tong Joo Chuan ,Victor, 2012,IT-Information Technology ,,Singapore ,,,YGL - Intellectual
Tong Kooi-Ong,,1998,Chief Executive Officer financialzoo.com Ltd,,,,,
Tong Zhilei, Ray, 2014,IT-Information Technology,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Torrenegra, Alexander, 2015,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Torvalds,Linus,1999,OSDL Fellow OSDL,,,,,
Toulin,Dmitry V.,1997,Partner ZAO Deloitte & Touche CIS,,,,,
Townsend Klinge, Augusto, 2014,PI-Private Investors,,Peru,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Trantham,Maureen, 2023,Senior Vice-President,Head Strategy and Social Impact and Philanthropy Operations Sesame Workshop,USA,,,
Treinish, Gregg, 2020, Executive Director Adventure Scientists ,, USA,,,
Tretikov, Lila, 2016," Executive Director, Wikimedia Foundation Inc.",,Russia,,,YGL -
Trindade,Reinaldo L. S., 2001,"Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer Mestres & Serviços Lda",,,,,
Trudeau,Alexandre, 2007,"Writer, Filmmaker, Board member of the
Trudeau Foundation, Trudeau Foundation",,Canada,,M,Arts & Culture,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Truemper,Frank,1993,,,,,,
Trump,Ivanka, 2015,"Vice-President, Development and Acquisitions, The Trump Organization",,USA ,,,YGL - Business
Trussardi,Beatrice, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Trussardi Group,,Italy,,,
Tsehai,Elizabeth, 2002,Founder and President E.T. Communications,,,,,
Tsuda, Daisuke, 2013,"Journalist, Media Activist and Chief Executive Officer",,Japan,,,Neo-logue inc.
Tsui,Claire, 2023,Managing Director,Head Strategic Advisory and Private Asset Group North Asia Credit Suisse AG HK,China,,,
Tsumura,Keisuke, 2007,"Member, DPJ, House of Representatives",,Japan,,M,Political
Tsunoda,Kumi Fujisawa, 2007,", NA-Not Applicable",,Japan,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Tsuruho,Yosuke, 2005,Member of the House of Councilors House of Councillors of Japan,,Japan,,,
Tsyvinski,Aleh, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Belarus,,,YGL - Intellectual
Tu Guangshao,,1999,Vice-Mayor of Shanghai Shanghai Municipal Government,,,,,
Tu Trung, Gian, 2013,Education Activist Institute for Research on Educational Development (IRED),,Vietnam,,,
Tudela, Adriana, 2023, Congresswoman, Congress of Peru, Peru,Dropped out?,,
Tun, Ken, 2014,EN-Energy,,Myanmar,,,YGL - Business
Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz ,HH, 2013,Tunku Besar Seri Menanti,,Malaysia,,,Negeri Sembilan
Turakhia,Bhavin, 2011,IT-Information Technology,,India,,,YGL - Business
Turner,J. Adair,1996,Chairman Financial Services Authority (FSA),,,,,
Turrell,Mark, 2010,IT-Information Technology,,Canada,,,YGL - Business
Tyson,John R., 2022,Executive Vice-President; Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer,Tyson Foods Inc.,United States of America,,,
Uemura, Sotaro, 2016," Professor, University of Tokyo",,Japan,,,YGL -
Uenoyama, Katsuya, 2020, Founder and Chief Executive Officer PKSHA Technology Inc. ,, Japan,,,
Ulusoy,Serif Coskun ,1993,Chief Executive Officer,,,,,
Ulziibayar, Ganzorig, 2017, Chief Executive Officer Golomt Bank,, Mongolia,,,
Umar-Sadiq, Muntaqa, 2016," Chief Executive Officer, Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria",,Nigeria,,,YGL -
Umpujh,Supaluck,1994,Executive Vice-President Mall Group Co. Ltd,,,,,
Ung,Loung, 2002,National Spokesperson Vietnam Veterans of America,,,,,
Unggul, Silverius O., 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Indonesia,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Upton,David, 2023,Managing Director,Chief of Staff Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility Barclays PLC,United Kingdom,,,
Vagnorius,Gediminas,1999,Former Prime Minister of ,,,,,
Vaish,Aakrit, 2023,Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Jio Haptik Technologies Limited,India,,,
Valcourt,Bernard ,1993,LAWYER,,,,,
Valencia-Dongo,Felipe, 2023,Managing Partner,Grupo Estrategia,Peru,,,
Valk,Christiaan van der, 2000,"E-Business Rapporteur International Chamber of
Commerce (ICC)",,,,,
Vallaud-Belkacem, Najat, 2013,Minister of Women's Rights of France and Spokesperson of the French Government ,,France,,,
Vallestad, Silje, 2013,Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bipper,,Norway,,,
Vally,Sumayya, 2022,Founder and Principal,Counterspace,South Africa,,,
"van der Horst
Álvarez",Andrés, 2007,"Executive Director, Competitiveness National Council",,Dominican Republic,,M,Political
van Beijma, Hajo, 2014,TC-Telecommunications,,Netherlands,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
van Bergen, Rebecca, 2017, Founder and Executive Director Nest,, USA,,,
Van DELL,W. Ron,1993,,,,,,
van Oostrom,Coen, 2007,"Chief Executive Officer, OVG",,Netherlands,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Vanchig, Ganzorig, 2014,AU-Automotive,,Mongolia,,,YGL - Business
Varadkar, Leo, 2018, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment,, Ireland,,,
Vardanian,Ruben K., 2001,"Chairman of the Board and
Chief Executive Officer Troika Dialog",,,,,
Vardanian, Ruben K., 2006,PI-Private Investors,,Russian Federation,,,YGL - Business
Vardi,Arik,1999,Co-Founder ICQ Ltd,,,,,
Vargas Llosa,Álvaro, 2007,"Writer, ",,Peru,,M,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Varghese,Sangeeth, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,India,,,YGL - Societal
Varsavsky,Martin, 2000,Chief Executive Officer Fon,,,,,
Vasconcelos,Mariana, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,Agrosmart SA,Brazil,,,
Vasiliev,Dmitry V.,1995,Executive Director The Institute of Corporate Law and,,,,,
Vassallo,Claudia, 2007,"Director, Exame Magazine",,Brazil,,F,Opinion,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Vassiliades, Byron, 2016," Chairman, Antipollution S.A",,Greece,,,YGL -
Vatchkov, Ivan, 2014,PI-Private Investors,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Vats, Vasudha, 2021, Vice-President Pfizer ,, USA,,,
Vecchio,Claudio Del,1997,President and Chief Executive Casual Corner Group,,,,,
Veer Himatsingka, Shaurya, 2016," Deputy Managing Director, India Carbon Limited",,India,,,YGL -
Vegara Figueras,David, 2007,"Secretary of State of Economy, Ministry of Economy and Finance",,Spain,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Vegas, Elisa, 2020, Artistic Director Fundación Orquesta Sinfónica Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho ,, Venezuela,,,
Vejjajiva,Abhisit,1999,Leader Democratic Party of Thailand,,,,,
Vejjajiva,Abhisit, 2005,Member of Parliament and Deputy Leader Democratic Party of Thailand,,Thailand,,,
Velez, Leila, 2014,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,Brazil,,,YGL - Business
Veltchev,Milen, 2003,"Member of Parliament National Assembly of the
Republic of Bulgaria and",,,,,
Veltchev,Milen, 2005,Minister of Finance Ministry of Finance of Bulgaria,,Bulgaria,,,
Veltroni,Walter,1997, ,,,,,
Vemuri,Ashok, 2009,IT-Information Technology,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Venkatachalam, Sandhya, 2014,PI-Private Investors,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Ventura, Arnaud, 2013,Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer PlaNet Finance,,France,,,
Venu,Sudarshan, 2023,Managing Director,TVS Motor Company Limited,India,,,
Venus,Anthony, 2001,"Chief Executive Officer and
Executive Director Strategic Intelligence Research",,,,,
Vergueiro Massei, Claudia, 2021, Chief Executive Officer Oman Siemens ,, Germany,,,
Verheijen, Danladi, 2014,PI-Private Investors,,Nigeria,,,YGL - Business
Verhofstadt,Guy,1993,,,,,,
Verjee,Zain, 2005,Anchor CNN International,,USA,,,
Verwaayen,Ben J.,1994,Chief Executive Officer Alcatel-Lucent,,,,,
Verzelen, Florence, 2013,Managing Director GDF SUEZ,,France,,,
Viarengo, Martina, 2013,"Assistant Professor, International Economics The Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies",,Italy,,,
"Victoria of
Sweden",, 2005,"Crown Princess Office of H.M. the King of
Sweden",,Sweden,,,
Victoria of Sweden,, 2001,"Crown Princess Office of H.M. the King of
Sweden",,,,,
Vidal, Maria Eugenia, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Argentina,,,YGL - Political & Government
Videnov,Zhan,1996,"x-Prime Minister, Bulgaria ",,,,,
Vieira,Paulo Afonso,1996, ,,,,,
Viertel,Josh, 2010,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Vig Knudstorp,Jørgen, 2007,"Chief Executive Officer, LEGO Group",,Denmark,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Vilakazi,Zabulon, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,South Africa,,,YGL - Intellectual
Vilakazi, Mary, 2016," Group Chief Financial Officer, MMI Holdings Limited",,South Africa,,,YGL -
Vilela, Vanessa, 2012,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods ,,Brazil ,,,YGL - Business
Villarreal,Estela, 2003,"Founder and Managing
Director UNIDOS Lo Lograremos A.C",,,,,
Villedrouin, Stephanie, 2016," Minister of Tourism, Haiti Government",,Haiti,,,YGL -
Villemin,Christophe, 2008,MM-Mining & Metals,,France,,,YGL - Business
Vilsmeier,Stefan, 2003,"Chief Executive Officer and
Founder BrainLAB AG",,,,,
Vinogradov,Vladimir V.,1996,Former President of Inkombank ,,,,,
Vircikova,Maria, 2023,Chief Executive Officer,MATSUKO,Slovakia,,,
Vitorino,Antonio Manuel,1997, ,,,,,
Vodianova, Natalia, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Russian Federation,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Vogrin, Nicole, 2020, Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer Western Union ,, USA,,,
Vollmer,Alberto Cristóbal, 2007,"Executive President, Ron Santa Teresa",,Venezuela,,M,Business
Volpi,Michelangelo, 2002,Chief Executive Officer Joost NV,,,,,
von Mueffling,William, 2007,"Founder, Cantillon Capital Management LLC",,USA,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
von Rosen-von Hoewel ,David Frederik, 2008,RC-Retail & Consumer Goods,,Germany,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Voskresenskiy,Stanislav, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Russian Federation,,,YGL - Political & Government
Vossoughi,Sohrab,1994,President Ziba Design Inc.,,,,,
Votis,George T.,1999,Chairman and Chief Executive Galt Industries Inc.,,,,,
Voynet,Dominique,1998, ,,,,,
Vries,Gijs M. de,1998,Senior Fellow Netherlands Institute of,,,,,
Vucinic,Sasa,1999,Managing Director Media Development Loan Fund,,,,,
W. Bagiire, Vincent, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Uganda,,,YGL - Political & Government
Wachsstock,Francine,1997, ,,,,,
Wade,Karim, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Senegal,,,YGL - Political & Government
Wade,Magatte, 2011,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,Senegal,,,YGL - Business
Wadhwa, Hitesh, 2021, Vice-President Sales and Strategic Initiatives Tech Mahindra ,, USA,,,
Wadongo,Dominic, 2022,Group Head of Operational Risk,Equity Group Holdings Plc,Kenya,,,
Wagner,Daniel,1997, ,,,,,
Wagoner,G. Richard ,1993,,,,,,
Waheed,Alli,1999,Chairman ASOS plc,,,,,
Wai Nu, Wai, 2018, Founder and Executive Director Women Peace Network,, Myanmar,,,
Wainaina,Binyavanga, 2007,"Founder, Kwani Trust",,Kenya,,M,Societal,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Waitt,Ted, 2000, ,,,,,
Wakata,Koichi,1998, ,,,,,
Wales,Jimmy, 2007,"Founder & Chair Emeritus, Wikipedia & Wikimedia Foundation",,USA,,M,Intellectual
Wales,Andrew, 2009,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Business
Walker,Don J.,1997,Chief Executive Officer Magna International Inc.,,,,,
Walker,George, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Walker,Melanie, 2011,IN-Institutional,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Walker, Lisa, 2017, Chief Executive Officer Ecosphere+,, United Kingdom,,,
Wallenberg,Jacob,1993,Chairman,,,,,
Wallenberg,Marcus,1994,Chairman Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken,,,,,
Walsh,Paul S. ,1993,Chief executive,,,,,
Walsh,Siobhan, 2007,"Executive Director, Concern Worldwide US",,USA / Ireland,,F,Societal
Walsh, Ian, 2015,PS-Professional Services,,Ireland,,,YGL - Business
Wanchoo,Amit, 2009,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,India,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Wang,Cher,1995,Chairman HTC-VIA,,,,,
Wang,Leilei, 2007,"CEO, TOM Online",,People's Republic of China,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Wang,Sophia Hamblin, 2022,Chief Operating Officer,Mineral Carbonation International (MCi),Australia,,,
Wang, Tiffany Xingyu, 2023, Chief Trust and Marketing Officer, OpenWeb, USA,Dropped out?,,
"Wang
Zhenmin",, 2005,"Law Professor and Vice-Dean of
Qinghua University Law School Qinghua University",,"People's Republic
of China",,,
Wang, Harry (Huai), 2018, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Linear Capital,, People's Republic of China,,,
Wang, Shu, 2016," Deputy Director, National Development and Reform Commission",,China,,,YGL -
Wang Boming,,1995,Editor-in-Chief Caijing Magazine,,,,,
Wang Chuanfu,, 2007,"Founder, BYD Company",,People's Republic of China,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Wang Lifen,, 2005,Director CCTV 2,,"People's Republic
of China",,,
Wang Sing,, 2005,"Chief Executive Officer and
Executive Director TOM Group Limited",,Hong Kong SAR,,,
Wang Titang,,1996,General Manager Xiamen International Airport,,,,,
Wang Xuebing,,1994, ,,,,,
Wang Zhidong,, 2001,General Manager Beijing Dianji Technology Ltd,,,,,
Wangmo,Tashi, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Bhutan,,,YGL - Political & Government
Wanjohi,James, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Kenya,,,YGL - Intellectual
Warren, Hayley, 2014,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,Australia,,,YGL - Business
Wasserman,Casey, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Wataya,Risa, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Japan,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Watson,Caroline, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Wayne Callaway, David, 2012,HE-Global Health & Healthcare ,,USA ,,,YGL - Societal
Wazed,Sajib Joy, 2007,"Member, Awami League",,Bangladesh,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Weah,George, 2007,"Founder, George Weah Foundation",,Liberia,,M,Societal,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Webb,David M., 2001,Editor Webb-site.com,,,,,
Webb,David M., 2005,Editor Webb-site.com,,Hong Kong SAR,,,
Weber,Scott, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,France,,,YGL - Societal
Weber, Johannes, 2014,PI-Private Investors,,Germany,,,YGL - Societal
Weck,Roger de,1994,Director General SRG SSR Idee Suisse,,,,,
Weder, Ricardo, 2021, Founder and Chief Executive Officer JUSTO INC. ,, Mexico,,,
"Weder di
Mauro",Beatrice, 2005,"Professor of Economics Johannes Gutenberg University
Mainz",,Germany,,,
Wee Ee-Cheong,,1996,Chief Executive Officer United Overseas Bank Ltd,,,,,
Weeks,Kimmie, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Liberia,,,YGL - Societal
Wei,Shen, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Wei, Chen, 2014,"HO-Holding, Trade, Import/Export",,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Business
Wei Wen Yuan,,1995,x-Shanghai Securities ,,,,,
Weidmann,Jens, 2007,"Adviser for Economic Policy, Federal Chancellery of Germany",,Germany,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Weintraub, Rebecca, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Weldon,Mark, 2008,PI-Private Investors,,New Zealand,,,YGL - Business
Wellauer,Thomas,1998,Chief Operating Officer Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd,,,,,
Wen,Yunsong, 2007,"Chairman, Unihub Global Services China Limited",,People's Republic of China,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Wen, Wang, 2018, Food Scientist Nestlé R&D Centre Singapore,, Singapore,,,
Wen, Leana, 2018, Visiting Professor of Health Policy and Management George Washington University,, USA,,,
Wende,Frank-Detlef ,1993,President,,,,,
Wenig,Devin, 2006,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Wenk,Christian, 2009,HE-Global Health & Healthcare,,Switzerland,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Wenzi,Li, 2007,", ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Werbach,Adam, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Wermelin, Lea, 2021, Minister for Environment Ministry of the Environment of Denmark ,, Denmark,,,
Werner,Martin,1999,Managing Director The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.,,,,,
Werner,Richard A., 2003,Professor University of Southampton,,,,,
Werner,Alejandro, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,Mexico,,,YGL - Political & Government
Wessels, Christian, 2012,PS-Professional Services ,,Germany ,,,YGL - Business
Westerberg,Per,1993,,,,,,
Westerwelle,Guido,1997,Federal Minister of Foreign Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs,,,,,
Whalan, Hugh, 2015,EU- Energy Utilities,,,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Whitehurst,Jim, 2007,"COO, Delta Airlines",,USA,,M,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Wicker-Miurin,Fields,1997,Managing Director and Chief Vesta Group,,,,,
Wicks,Pippa,1995, ,,,,,
Wieduwilt,Margrit,1994,Managing Partner DWG Gesellschaft für Beratung und,,,,,
Wiesenthal,Robert, 2007,"Executive Vice-President and Chief Strategy
Officer, Sony Corporation",,USA,,M,Business
Wiesner, Silvia, 2021, General Manager Belgium and Luxembourg Unilever ,, Belgium,,,
Wilhelmsen, Thomas, 2013,Chief Executive Officer Wallenius Wilhelmsen Group,,Norway,,,
"Willem-
Alexander of the Netherlands",, 2005,Prince of the Netherlands Secretariat of the Prince of Oranje,,Netherlands,,,
Williams,Mark, 2008,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,South Africa,,,YGL - Business
Williams,Kiah, 2022,Co-Founder and Managing Director,Supporting Initiatives to Redistribute Unused Medicine - SIRUM,United States of America,,,
Win Tint, Win, 2013,Managing Director,,Myanmar,,,City Mart Holdings Co Ltd
Windhorst,Lars,1996,Chairman Vatas Holding GmbH,,,,,
Windolph,John,1999, ,,,,,
Winkler,Annette ,1993,"Ex-Director (L4), Daimler Benz-AG",,,,,
Wior,Mauricio E.,1998,Director IRSA Inversiones y,,,,,
Wisniewska,Maria,1999, ,,,,,
Witter,Lisa, 2010,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Wiwa,Ken, 2005,"Writer Munk Centre for International
Studies",,Nigeria,,,
Wolf,Michael, 2000,"President and Chief Executive
Officer ACTIVATE Inc.",,,,,
Wolfe, Nathan D., 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Wolfensohn,Sara, 2002,Director Wolfensohn Family Foundation,,,,,
Wolfram,Stephen,1993,President and Chief Executive,,,,,
"Won Hee-
Ryong",, 2005,Member of the National Assembly National Assembly,,Republic of Korea,,,
Wong, Ricky, 2014,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,Malaysia,,,YGL - Business
Wong, Gareth, 2021, Chief Executive Officer Mitbana Pte Ltd ,, Singapore,,,
Wong Chi-Yun,Allan,1993,Chairman and Group Chief Officer,,,,,
Wong Toon-King,, 2001,"Chairman and Managing
Director Silkroute Holdings Pte Ltd",,,,,
Wong Wai-kwun,Frances,1998,. Independent Schools Foundation,,,,,
Wong Yick-Ming,Rosanna ,1993,Executive Director,,,,,
Wood,John, 2005,Founder and Chief Executive Officer Room to Read,,USA,,,
Wu,Thomas, 2006,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,Hong Kong SAR,,,YGL - Business
Wu, Tim, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Canada ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Wu, Chen, 2021, Professor at the National Cancer Center Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Wucker,Michele, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Intellectual
Wuffli,Peter A.,1994,Member of the Board of Partners Group,,,,,
Wulff,Christian,1995,President of Germany Office of Presidential Affairs of,,,,,
Würtenberger,Peter, 2007,"Managing Director, Newspaper Group Berlin
(Die WELT, Berliner Morgenpost), Axel Springer AG",,Germany,,M,Business
Wutscher,Werner, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Austria,,,YGL - Societal
Wyatt, Alex, 2013,Chief Executive Officer,,Australia,,,Climate Bridge
X Kendi, Ibram, 2021, Director of the Center for Antiracist Research Boston University ,, USA,,,
Xi,Xiang, 2010,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Xianming,Daniel Zhang, 2022,Vice President,Broad Group,People's Republic of China,,,
Xiao, Liu, 2018, Chief Partner Beijing Vanke,, People's Republic of China,,,
Xiaodong, Lee, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Political & Government
Xiaowei,Chen, 2008,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Xiaoxuan, Zhu, 2020, Deputy Director China Science and Technology Exchange Center Ministry of Science and Technology ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Xing, Weiwei, 2020, Partner Bain & Company Inc. Hong Kong SAR ,, China,,,
Xu Zihyong,, 2007,"Professor of Law, Beijing University",,People's Republic of China,,M,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Xuemei,Sun, 2022,Chairperson,Beijing All in One Public Welfare Foundation,People's Republic of China,,,
Xun,Zhou, 2011,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Yalçindag,Arzuhan, 2005,Chief Executive Officer Kanal D,,Turkey,,,
Yamada,Yuito, 2022,Partner,McKinsey & Company,Japan,,,
Yamamoto, Satoru, 2012,BK-Banking & Capital Markets ,,Japan ,,,YGL - Business
Yamauchi,Koichi, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Japan,,,YGL - Political & Government
Yamazaki,Naoko, 2011,"AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism",,Japan,,,YGL - Intellectual
Yan,Richard C. L.,1997,Chairman and Chief Executive Richina Group Limited,,,,,
Yan,Luhui, 2022,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Carbonstop,People's Republic of China,,,
Yan Wang, Ninie, 2013,Founder and Chief Executive Officer Pinetree Senior Services Pte Ltd,,People's Republic of China,,,
Yang,Charles Zhaoxuan, 2023,Chief Financial Officer,Netease Inc.,China,,,
Yang, Dongning, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Political & Government
Yang Ning, Nick, 2012,PI-Private Investors ,,People's Republic of China ,,,YGL - Business
Yang Yuanqing,,1999,Chairman and Chief Executive Lenovo,,,,,
Yanovskiy, Yan E., 2011,PS-Professional Services,,USA,,,YGL - Business
Yansong,Bai, 2007,"Anchor, China Central Television International",,People's Republic of China,,M,Opinion,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Yaoyu,Zhang, 2023,General Manager,Global LNG and New Energies PetroChina International,China,,,
Yap,Michael K., 2000,"Deputy Chief Executive Officer Media Development Authority of
Singapore",,,,,
Yap,Isabelle, 2023,Executive Director and Vice-President,East West Banking Corporation,Philippines,,,
Yaping,Deng, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Yaqoob, Farzana, 2017, Chief Executive Officer MANTAQ Center for Research,, Pakistan,,,
Yasmina McCarty, M., 2017, Chief Executive Officer New Growth Innovation Network,, USA,,,
Yat,Siu, 2006,IT-Information Technology,,Hong Kong SAR,,,YGL - Business
Yat-Sen, Jason Li, 2009,NA-Not Applicable,,Australia,,,YGL - Societal
Yavlinsky,Grigory A.,1994,Leader Russian Democratic Yabloko Party,,Russia,,,
Yeh V'Nee,,1998,Deputy Chairman Hsin Chong Construction Group,,,,,
Yeo Yong-Boon,George,1993,Visiting Scholar ,,,,,
Yeoh, Hannah, 2018, Member of Parliament Segambut,, Family and Community Development of Malaysia,,,
Yeoh Sock Ping,Francis,1995,Managing Director YTL Corporation Berhard,,,,,
Yetken, Melike, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Political & Government
Yifan, Li, 2021, Chief Executive Officer Hesai Technology ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Ying,Jackie Y., 2005,"Executive Director Institute of Bioengineering and
Nanotechnology",,Singapore,,,
Ying,Wei, 2023,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Deja Vu,China,,,
Ying, Jiang, 2020, Professor Peking University ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Yinglan, Tan, 2012,NA-Not Applicable ,,Singapore ,,,YGL - Political & Government
Yingxia,Liu, 2011,IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development,,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Business
Yingying, Gong, 2019, Chief Executive Officer Chairwoman and Founder Yidu Tech ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Yip,Amy,1998,Chief Executive Officer DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited,,,,,
Yoganathan, Ratheesan, 2014,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Sri Lanka,,,YGL - Business
Yoo, Julie, 2016," Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Kyruus",, USA,,,YGL -
Yoon Suk- Mynn,, 2005,Chief Executive Officer and President SBS Seoul Broadcasting System (SBSi),,Republic of Korea,,,
Yoshiki, Yasui, 2020, Chief Executive Officer Yasui & Company ,, Japan,,,
Young,Simone,1999,General Manager and Music ,,,,,
Yousef,Yousef, 2022,Chief Executive Officer,LG Sonic B.V.,Netherlands,,,
Yousefian,Reza, 2007,"MP & Human Rights activists, ",,Islamic Republic of Iran,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Youssef, Patrick, 2016," Deputy Director of Operations, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)",,Lebanon,,,YGL -
Ypersele de Strihou ,Nathalie van, 2010,NA-Not Applicable,,Belgium,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Yu, Cheng Ming, 2011,NA-Not Applicable,,Malaysia,,,YGL - Intellectual
Yu, Chih-Han, 2016," Appier, ",,,,,YGL -
Yu Ying, Carol, 2018, Producer and Host Phoenix Satellite Television Co. Ltd,, People's Republic of China,,,
Yu-Hyun, Park, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,Republic of Korea,,,YGL - Social Entrepreneur
Yuancao Yang, Rebecca, 2016," CEO, IPCN LTD",,China,,,YGL -
Yuchun,Li, 2023,Artist,"Beijing Yellow Stone Media Co.,Ltd",China,,,
Yudaeva,Ksenia, 2009,BK-Banking & Capital Markets,,Russian Federation,,,YGL - Business
Yuefei, Qin, 2017, Poverty Reduction Worker Serve For China,, People's Republic of China,,,
Yunsong,Wen, 2007,", PI-Private Investors",,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Business
Yunus, Monica, 2016," Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director, Sing for Hope",, USA,,,YGL -
Yuriev,Mikhail ,1993,,,,,,
Yusuf-Sbitany, Raya, 2020, Chief Executive Officer Mineraline ,, Palestinian Territories,,,
Zadek,Simon, 2003,Senior Visiting Fellow Global Green Growth,,,,,
Zahra Naderi, Farkhunda, 2016," Member of Parliament, Afghanistan Government",,Afghanistan,,,YGL -
Zaidi,Hasan, 2003,Executive Producer Tamarind Media,,,,,
Zaidi, Mosharraf, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Pakistan,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Zakaria,Fareed, 2001,"Anchor, Fareed Zakaria - GPS CNN",,,,,
Zakaria,Fareed, 2005,Editor Newsweek International,,USA,,,
Zaky, Achmad, 2021, Founder Bukalapak ,, Indonesia,,,
Zambakhidze, Nino, 2017, Chairwoman Georgian Farmers' Association,, Georgia,,,
Zarur,Andrey, 2006,PI-Private Investors,,Mexico,,,YGL - Business
Zatlyn, Michelle, 2014,IT-Information Technology,,Canada,,,YGL - Business
Zavala,Fernando, 2008,"FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage",,Peru,,,YGL - Business
Zaw Latt, Khin, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,Myanmar,,,YGL - Arts & Culture
Zayat,Ahmed, 2001, ,,,,,
Zeinler, Christian, 2020, Chief Strategy Officer UBS Switzerland AG ,, Switzerland,,,
Zeitz,Jochen,1995,Executive Chairman PUMA SE,,,,,
Zejnilagic, Almira, 2013,Director FTI Consulting,,Bosnia & Herzegovinia,,,
Zennström,Niklas, 2005,Co-founder and CEO Skype Technologies SA,,Sweden,,,
Zhang,Charles C. Y., 2001,"Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer Sohu.com Inc.",,,,,
Zhang,Charles C., 2005,"Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer Sohu.com Inc.",,"People's Republic
of China",,,
Zhang,Boju, 2022,Secretary General,Ginkgo Foundation,People's Republic of China,,,
Zhang,Margaret, 2023,Editor-in-Chief,Vogue China,China,,,
Zhang ,Shon-Ying,1994,"GLT, no longer with Dadi",,,,,
Zhang, Yao, 2016," Founder and CEO, RoboTerra",, USA,,,YGL -
Zhang, Feng, 2017, James and Patricia Poitras Professor in Neuroscience Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT),, USA,,,
Zhang Xin,, 2005,Co-Chief Executive Officer Soho China Limited,,People's Republic of China,,,
Zhang Xin,, 2007,"Director General, People's Bank of China, Department of Financial Stability",,People's Republic of China,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Zhao Min,, 2001,Founder and Chairman Adfaith Consulting,,,,,
Zhen Laili,, 2007,"Senior Vice President, Kangnai Group",,People's Republic of China,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Zheng,Jinxing, 2022,Division Head,Professor Institute of Plasma Physics Chinese Academy of Sciences,People's Republic of China,,,
Zhengyu, He, 2021, Principal Scientist Ant Group ,, People's Republic of China,,,
Zhouwei,Liu, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,People's Republic of China,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Zhu, Nancie, 2020, Anchor Phoenix Satellite Television Co. Ltd Hong Kong SAR ,, China,,,
Zhu Haowen,, 2007,"Executive Vice Mayor, Shijiazhuang City",,People's Republic of China,,M,Political,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Zhu Scott, Jennifer, 2013,Founder and Managing Partner,,Hong Kong SAR,,,Establish Asia
Zhuang Xiaowei,, 2007,"Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator,
Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Professor of Physics, Harvard University",,People's Republic of China,,F,Intellectual,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Zhuravskaya,Ekatherina, 2001,"Academic Director Centre for Economic and
Financial Research (CEFIR)",,,,,
Ziegler, Maseena, 2014,NA-Not Applicable,,United Kingdom,,,YGL - Opinion & Media
Ziemssen, Fabio, 2020, Partner Zintinus ,, Germany,,,
Zients,Jeffrey, 2003,Chairman Advisory Board Company,,,,,
Zilwa,Sindi, 2001,National Managing Partner SizweNtsaluba VSP,,,,,
Zilwa,Sindi, 2007,"CEO, Nkonki Sizwe Ntsaluba",,South Africa,,F,Business,Added 1st March 22,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Zittrain,Jonathan, 2000,"Professor of Law and Professor
of Computer Science Harvard University",,,,,
Zittrain,Jonathan, 2005,"Faculty Co-Director and Jack N. and
Lillian R. Berkman Assistant
Professor of Entrepreneurial Legal Studies The Berkman Center for Internet & Society",,USA,,,
Zobel de Ayala,Jaime Augusto,1995,Chairman and Chief Executive Ayala Corporation,,,,,
Zolzhargal,Naidansurengiin ,1993,Visiting Scholar,,,,,
Zubillaga,Alex, 2007,"Executive Vice-President, Digital Strategy and
Business Development, Warner Music Group",,USA / Venezuela,,M,Business
Zuckerberg,Mark, 2009,"ME-Media, Entertainment & Information",,USA,,,YGL - Business
Zuckerman,Ethan, 2003,Co-Founder Global Voices,,,,,
Zuckerman,Ethan, 2005,"Fellow The Berkman Center for Internet
& Society",,USA,,,
Zungu,Sandile,1999,Executive Chairman Zungu Investments Company,,,,,
Zungu,Sandile, 2002,Executive Chairman Zungu Investments Company,,,,,
Zungu,Sandile, 2005,Group Chairman Denel (Pty) Ltd,,South Africa,,,
Zwane, Alix, 2015,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
Zyl, Paul van, 2008,NA-Not Applicable,,USA,,,YGL - Societal
,,,,,,,,
,,,,,,,,
Industry Partners (info as of 2015),,,,,,,,
,,,,,,,,
AUDI AG,,,,,,,,
Community Partners,,,,,,,,
,,,,,,,,
The Abraaj Group,,,,,,,,
Accenture,,,,,,,,
Agility,,,,,,,,
Alcoa,,,,,,,,
Bahrain Economic Development Board,,,,,,,,
Bain & Company,,,,,,,,
Barclays,,,,,,,,
Basic Element,,,,,,,,
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,,,,,,,,
The Boston Consulting Group,,,,,,,,
Clayton,, Dubilier & Rice LLC,,,,,,
Clifford Chance,,,,,,,,
The Coca-Cola Company,,,,,,,,
Deutsche Bank,,,,,,,,
Dogus Group,,,,,,,,
EY,,,,,,,,
Goldman Sachs,,,,,,,,
HCL Technologies Ltd,,,,,,,,
HSBC,,,,,,,,
Hanwha Group,,,,,,,,
Heidrick & Struggles,,,,,,,,
Infosys,,,,,,,,
JPMorgan Chase & Co.,,,,,,,,
KPMG International,,,,,,,,
McKinsey & Company,,,,,,,,
Microsoft Corporation,,,,,,,,
NYSE,,,,,,,,
PepsiCo,,,,,,,,
Publicis Groupe,,,,,,,,
PwC,,,,,,,,
Renault-Nissan Alliance,,,,,,,,
SABMiller,,,,,,,,
Sberbank,,,,,,,,
Standard Chartered Bank,,,,,,,,
Swiss Re,,,,,,,,
Thomson Reuters,,,,,,,,
VTB Bank,,,,,,,,
VimpelCom,,,,,,,,
WPP,,,,,,,,
Wipro,,,,,,,,
Zurich Insurance Group,,,,,,,,
,,,,,,,,
,,,,,,,,
Regional Partners as of 2015,,,,,,,,
,,,,,,,,
"Abdul Latif Jameel Co., Ltd.",,,,,,,,
Aflac Japan,,,,,,,,
African Development Bank Group,,,,,,,,
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM),,,,,,,,
AirAsia,,,,,,,,
Al Dabbagh Group,,,,,,,,
Al Dahra Holding,,,,,,,,
Alghanim Industries,,,,,,,,
Alshaya Group,,,,,,,,
Apollo Tyres Ltd,,,,,,,,
averda,,,,,,,,
Axiata Group Berhad,,,,,,,,
Bajaj Auto,,,,,,,,
Bank Mandiri (Persero),,,,,,,,
Barclays Africa Group Limited,,,,,,,,
BNP Paribas,,,,,,,,
Burgan Bank,,,,,,,,
Capital Bank,,,,,,,,
Centene Corporation,,,,,,,,
Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE),,,,,,,,
Crescent Enterprises,,,,,,,,
Crescent Petroleum,,,,,,,,
Dana Gas,,,,,,,,
Development Bank of Southern Africa,,,,,,,,
Ecobank Transnational,,,,,,,,
Emirates NBD,,,,,,,,
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development,,,,,,,,
European Investment Bank,,,,,,,,
First Bank of Nigeria,,,,,,,,
FirstRand,,,,,,,,
Flextronics,,,,,,,,
Flour Mills of Nigeria,,,,,,,,
Gentera,,,,,,,,
GMR Group,,,,,,,,
Goldcorp Inc.,,,,,,,,
Greenberg Traurig LLP,,,,,,,,
Grupa Azoty,,,,,,,,
Grupo Lauman,,,,,,,,
Habboush Group,,,,,,,,
Habib Bank (HBL),,,,,,,,
Hikma Pharmaceuticals,,,,,,,,
Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt. Ltd,,,,,,,,
Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa,,,,,,,,
Intercorp,,,,,,,,
Interprotección,,,,,,,,
Investec,,,,,,,,
KIO Networks,,,,,,,,
Kirin Holdings,,,,,,,,
Lippo Group,,,,,,,,
Lulu Group International LLC,,,,,,,,
Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC,,,,,,,,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,,,,,,,,
Mizuho Financial Group,,,,,,,,
MMI Holdings Limited,,,,,,,,
Naspers,,,,,,,,
Nigeria LNG Limited,,,,,,,,
Oando Plc,,,,,,,,
OAO Tatneft,,,,,,,,
"OHL México, S.A.B. DE C.V.",,,,,,,,
"OJSC ""Bank Otrkritie Financial Corporation""",,,,,,,,
"OJSC Mining&Metallurgical; Company ""Norilsk Nickel""",,,,,,,,
The Olayan Group,,,,,,,,
Omnilife-Angelíssima Group,,,,,,,,
Ooredoo Group,,,,,,,,
"Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP",,,,,,,,
Overseas Infrastructure Alliance,,,,,,,,
PAIPED,,,,,,,,
Palestine Telecommunications Company (Paltel Group),,,,,,,,
PPF a.s.,,,,,,,,
Qalaa Holdings,,,,,,,,
Rajesh Wadhawan Group,,,,,,,,
RDIF Management Company LLC,,,,,,,,
RGE Pte Ltd,,,,,,,,
RMZ Corp.,,,,,,,,
Samruk-Kazyna,,,,,,,,
San Miguel Corporation,,,,,,,,
SapuraKencana Petroleum Berhad,,,,,,,,
Sasol,,,,,,,,
Saudi Telecom,,,,,,,,
SBI Holdings,,,,,,,,
Seplat Petroleum Development Company,,,,,,,,
SICPA Holding,,,,,,,,
SM Investments Corporation,,,,,,,,
SMFG,,,,,,,,
The Standard Bank Group Limited,,,,,,,,
Telkom,,,,,,,,
Tokio Marine Holdings,,,,,,,,
Transnet SOC Ltd,,,,,,,,
United Phosphorus (UPL),,,,,,,,
Vision 3,,,,,,,,
Visy Industries Pty Ltd,,,,,,,,
VPS Healthcare,,,,,,,,
Wilmar International Limited,,,,,,,,
YTL Corporation Berhard,,,,,,,,
,,,,,,,,
,,,,,,,,
,,,,,,,,
Welspun Corp.,,,,,,,,
A.P. Møller-Maersk,,,,,,,,
A.T. Kearney,,,,,,,,
ABB,,,,,,,,
Aberdeen Asset Management,,,,,,,,
The Abraaj Group,,,,,,,,
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority,,,,,,,,
Accenture,,,,,,,,
Acciona S.A.,,,,,,,,
Adecco Group,,,,,,,,
Adobe Systems Incorporated,,,,,,,,
Aecon Group,,,,,,,,
Aetna,,,,,,,,
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM),,,,,,,,
AGCO Corporation,,,,,,,,
Agility,,,,,,,,
Air Liquide SA,,,,,,,,
AirAsia,,,,,,,,
Akamai,,,,,,,,
AkzoNobel,,,,,,,,
Alcoa,,,,,,,,
Algebris Investments (UK),,,,,,,,
AlixPartners,,,,,,,,
All Nippon Airways (ANA),,,,,,,,
Alliance Boots,,,,,,,,
Allianz SE,,,,,,,,
Amdocs Management Limited,,,,,,,,
Amec Foster Wheeler,,,,,,,,
American Tower Corporation,,,,,,,,
América Móvil,,,,,,,,
Anchorage Capital Group,,,,,,,,
Anglo American,,,,,,,,
Anheuser-Busch InBev,,,,,,,,
Antofagasta Minerals,,,,,,,,
Aon Corporation,,,,,,,,
Apax Partners,,,,,,,,
Apollo Tyres Ltd,,,,,,,,
ArcelorMittal,,,,,,,,
Ariston Thermo,,,,,,,,
ARM Ltd,,,,,,,,
Arup Group Ltd,,,,,,,,
AT&T;,,,,,,,,
AUDI AG,,,,,,,,
Axiata Group Berhad,,,,,,,,
BAE Systems,,,,,,,,
Bahrain Economic Development Board,,,,,,,,
Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company,,,,,,,,
Bain & Company,,,,,,,,
Bajaj Auto,,,,,,,,
Baker & McKenzie,,,,,,,,
Banco Bradesco S/A,,,,,,,,
Banco BTG Pactual S.A - Cayman Branch,,,,,,,,
Banco Santander,,,,,,,,
Bank Julius Baer,,,,,,,,
Bank Mandiri (Persero),,,,,,,,
Bank of America,,,,,,,,
Barclays,,,,,,,,
BASF,,,,,,,,
Basic Element,,,,,,,,
Bayer,,,,,,,,
BC Partners,,,,,,,,
BD,,,,,,,,
Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA,,,,,,,,
Bharat Forge Limited,,,,,,,,
Bharti Airtel,,,,,,,,
Bilfinger,,,,,,,,
Bilfinger SE,,,,,,,,
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,,,,,,,,
Bioenco. Bioenergy Corporation,,,,,,,,
BlackRock,,,,,,,,
Blackstone Group,,,,,,,,
Bloomberg,,,,,,,,
BMC Software,,,,,,,,
BMO Financial Group,,,,,,,,
Bombardier,,,,,,,,
The Boston Consulting Group,,,,,,,,
BP Plc,,,,,,,,
Brambles,,,,,,,,
Brevan Howard,,,,,,,,
Brevan Howard Investment Products Limited,,,,,,,,
Bridas Corporation,,,,,,,,
Bridgewater Associates,,,,,,,,
Brightstar,,,,,,,,
BT,,,,,,,,
Bunge,,,,,,,,
Burda Media,,,,,,,,
CA Technologies,,,,,,,,
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,,,,,,,,
Cantor Fitzgerald,,,,,,,,
Canyon Partners,,,,,,,,
Cardinal Health,,,,,,,,
Cargill,,,,,,,,
Carlsberg Group,,,,,,,,
Carlyle Group,,,,,,,,
Caterpillar Inc.,,,,,,,,
Caxton Associates,,,,,,,,
Cengage Learning,,,,,,,,
Centene Corporation,,,,,,,,
Centrica,,,,,,,,
CF Industries Holdings Inc.,,,,,,,,
Chevron,,,,,,,,
China Minsheng Investment,,,,,,,,
China Mobile Communications Corporation,,,,,,,,
Cisco,,,,,,,,
Citi,,,,,,,,
CITIC Capital Holdings Limited,,,,,,,,
Clariant,,,,,,,,
"Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC",,,,,,,,
Clifford Chance,,,,,,,,
CLS Bank International,,,,,,,,
CNBC,,,,,,,,
The Coca-Cola Company,,,,,,,,
COFRA Holding,,,,,,,,
Cognizant,,,,,,,,
Colliers International,,,,,,,,
Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE),,,,,,,,
Compagnie Financière Tradition,,,,,,,,
comScore Inc.,,,,,,,,
Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC),,,,,,,,
Construction Products Holding Company (CPC),,,,,,,,
Corporación América,,,,,,,,
Credit Suisse,,,,,,,,
Crescent Petroleum,,,,,,,,
CVC Capital Partners (Luxembourg),,,,,,,,
Dalian Wanda Group,,,,,,,,
Dana Gas,,,,,,,,
Danfoss,,,,,,,,
Dangote Group,,,,,,,,
Deloitte,,,,,,,,
Delphi Automotive,,,,,,,,
Dentsu Group,,,,,,,,
Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC),,,,,,,,
Desjardins,,,,,,,,
Deutsche Bank,,,,,,,,
Deutsche Börse,,,,,,,,
Deutsche Post DHL,,,,,,,,
Diageo,,,,,,,,
DNB,,,,,,,,
Dogan TV Holding A.S.,,,,,,,,
Dogus Group,,,,,,,,
DONG Energy A/S,,,,,,,,
The Dow Chemical Company,,,,,,,,
DP World,,,,,,,,
Dr Reddy's Ltd,,,,,,,,
DST Global,,,,,,,,
Duke University Medical Center and Health System,,,,,,,,
DuPont,,,,,,,,
Ecobank Transnational,,,,,,,,
Ecolab,,,,,,,,
Edelman,,,,,,,,
Egon Zehnder,,,,,,,,
Egon Zehnder International,,,,,,,,
Elliott Management,,,,,,,,
Emaar Properties,,,,,,,,
EMBRAER,,,,,,,,
EMC Corporation,,,,,,,,
Emirates Group,,,,,,,,
Emirates NBD,,,,,,,,
Endeavor Global,,,,,,,,
Eni,,,,,,,,
eni.spa,,,,,,,,
EnQuest,,,,,,,,
Enso Capital Management,,,,,,,,
EQT Partners,,,,,,,,
Ericsson,,,,,,,,
Eskom Holdings SOC Limited,,,,,,,,
Essar Capital Ltd,,,,,,,,
Etihad Airways,,,,,,,,
Eton Park Capital Management,,,,,,,,
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development,,,,,,,,
Evonik Industries,,,,,,,,
EY,,,,,,,,
Facebook,,,,,,,,
Facebook Inc.,,,,,,,,
FEMSA,,,,,,,,
FIS,,,,,,,,
Flextronics,,,,,,,,
Fluor Corporation,,,,,,,,
FTI Consulting,,,,,,,,
Fujitsu Limited,,,,,,,,
Gazprom Neft,,,,,,,,
GDF SUEZ,,,,,,,,
GE,,,,,,,,
General Atlantic,,,,,,,,
General Motors Company,,,,,,,,
Generali,,,,,,,,
GIC,,,,,,,,
Glencore,,,,,,,,
GMR Group,,,,,,,,
Goldcorp Inc.,,,,,,,,
Goldman Sachs,,,,,,,,
Google Inc.,,,,,,,,
GranBio Investimentos,,,,,,,,
Greenberg Traurig LLP,,,,,,,,
Groupe Edmond de Rothschild,,,,,,,,
Grupa Azoty,,,,,,,,
Grupo Financiero Banorte,,,,,,,,
Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.,,,,,,,,
Grupo Salinas,,,,,,,,
GSMA,,,,,,,,
Guggenheim Partners,,,,,,,,
Gunvor SA,,,,,,,,
Hanergy Holdings Group,,,,,,,,
Hanwha Group,,,,,,,,
Havas Group,,,,,,,,
HCL Technologies Ltd,,,,,,,,
Heidrick & Struggles,,,,,,,,
HEINEKEN,,,,,,,,
Henkel,,,,,,,,
Henry Schein Inc.,,,,,,,,
Hero Group,,,,,,,,
Hewlett-Packard Company,,,,,,,,
Highbridge Capital Management,,,,,,,,
Hilton Worldwide,,,,,,,,
Hinduja Group of Companies,,,,,,,,
Hindustan Construction Company,,,,,,,,
Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt. Ltd,,,,,,,,
Hitachi,,,,,,,,
HNA Group Co. Ltd,,,,,,,,
HSBC,,,,,,,,
Huawei Technologies,,,,,,,,
Hyundai Motor Company,,,,,,,,
IBERDROLA,,,,,,,,
ICICI Bank,,,,,,,,
iGate,,,,,,,,
IHS,,,,,,,,
Indorama Ventures,,,,,,,,
Indus Group,,,,,,,,
Infosys,,,,,,,,
ING Group,,,,,,,,
Intel Corporation,,,,,,,,
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG),,,,,,,,
International Bank of Azerbaijan,,,,,,,,
International Container Terminal Services Inc.,,,,,,,,
International Finance Corporation (IFC),,,,,,,,
Interpublic Group,,,,,,,,
Intesa Sanpaolo,,,,,,,,
Investec,,,,,,,,
"Iron Mountain Information Management, LLC",,,,,,,,
Itaú Unibanco,,,,,,,,
Japan Asia Group Limited,,,,,,,,
Jerónimo Martins,,,,,,,,
Jet Airways (India),,,,,,,,
JLL,,,,,,,,
Johnson & Johnson,,,,,,,,
Johnson Controls,,,,,,,,
Jones Lang LaSalle,,,,,,,,
JPMorgan Chase & Co.,,,,,,,,
JSC RusHydro,,,,,,,,
Jubilant Bhartia Group,,,,,,,,
Jumeirah Group,,,,,,,,
Kaiser Permanente,,,,,,,,
Kaspersky Lab,,,,,,,,
Khazanah Nasional Berhad,,,,,,,,
Kirin Holdings,,,,,,,,
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.,,,,,,,,
KPMG International,,,,,,,,
Kraft Foods,,,,,,,,
Kudelski Group,,,,,,,,
Lawson,,,,,,,,
Lazard,,,,,,,,
Lazard Group,,,,,,,,
Lenovo,,,,,,,,
Liberty Global,,,,,,,,
Lindsay Goldberg LLC,,,,,,,,
LIXIL Group Corporation,,,,,,,,
Lloyd's,,,,,,,,
Lloyds Banking Group,,,,,,,,
Lockheed Martin Corporation,,,,,,,,
Louis Dreyfus Commodities,,,,,,,,
LUKOIL,,,,,,,,
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton,,,,,,,,
Mahindra Satyam,,,,,,,,
Maire Tecnimont,,,,,,,,
ManpowerGroup,,,,,,,,
Markit,,,,,,,,
Marks & Spencer,,,,,,,,
Marriott International,,,,,,,,
Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC),,,,,,,,
Marubeni Corporation,,,,,,,,
Mason Capital Management LLC,,,,,,,,
MassMutual Financial Group,,,,,,,,
MasterCard,,,,,,,,
Mayo Clinic,,,,,,,,
McGraw Hill Financial,,,,,,,,
McKinsey & Company,,,,,,,,
Medtronic,,,,,,,,
Mercuria Energy Group,,,,,,,,
Mercuria Energy Group Ltd,,,,,,,,
Meridiam Infrastructure,,,,,,,,
Meridian Capital,,,,,,,,
METALLOINVEST,,,,,,,,
Microsoft Corporation,,,,,,,,
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation,,,,,,,,
Mitsubishi Corporation,,,,,,,,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,,,,,,,,
Mitsui & Co.,,,,,,,,
Mizuho Financial Group,,,,,,,,
MKS (Switzerland),,,,,,,,
MKS (Switzerland) SA,,,,,,,,
Moelis & Company,,,,,,,,
Mondelez International,,,,,,,,
Monsanto Company,,,,,,,,
"Moore Capital Management, LP",,,,,,,,
Morgan Stanley,,,,,,,,
Mori Building Co,,,,,,,,
Mori Building Company,,,,,,,,
The NASDAQ OMX Group,,,,,,,,
Naspers,,,,,,,,
Nestlé SA,,,,,,,,
Neusoft Corporation,,,,,,,,
New York Times,,,,,,,,
Newmont Mining Corporation,,,,,,,,
Nexen,,,,,,,,
NGP Energy Capital Management,,,,,,,,
Nielsen,,,,,,,,
Nigeria LNG Limited,,,,,,,,
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC),,,,,,,,
Nike Inc.,,,,,,,,
Nomura Holdings,,,,,,,,
North Island,,,,,,,,
Novartis,,,,,,,,
Novatek,,,,,,,,
Novo Nordisk,,,,,,,,
Novozymes,,,,,,,,
Nyrstar,,,,,,,,
NYSE,,,,,,,,
Oando Plc,,,,,,,,
"OJSC ""PhosAgro""",,,,,,,,
"OJSC Mining&Metallurgical; Company ""Norilsk Nickel""",,,,,,,,
Old Mutual,,,,,,,,
Omnicom Group,,,,,,,,
Ooredoo Group,,,,,,,,
OPHIR Holdings LLC,,,,,,,,
Orkla,,,,,,,,
PAG,,,,,,,,
Pearson Plc,,,,,,,,
PEMEX - Petróleos Mexicanos,,,,,,,,
PensionDanmark,,,,,,,,
PepsiCo,,,,,,,,
Permira Advisers,,,,,,,,
The Perot Companies,,,,,,,,
Petróleos Mexicanos,,,,,,,,
Petrofac,,,,,,,,
Petroleo Brasileiro SA - PETROBRAS,,,,,,,,
Pine River Capital Management LP,,,,,,,,
PPF a.s.,,,,,,,,
Prudential,,,,,,,,
PTT Public Company,,,,,,,,
PTT Public Company Limited,,,,,,,,
Publicis Groupe,,,,,,,,
Punj Lloyd,,,,,,,,
PwC,,,,,,,,
QIAGEN,,,,,,,,
Qualcomm,,,,,,,,
Quexco,,,,,,,,
Rabobank,,,,,,,,
Rajesh Wadhawan Group,,,,,,,,
RDIF Management Company LLC,,,,,,,,
Reckitt Benckiser,,,,,,,,
Reitan Group,,,,,,,,
Reliance Industries,,,,,,,,
Renault-Nissan Alliance,,,,,,,,
Renova Group,,,,,,,,
RHC Holding,,,,,,,,
RMZ Corp.,,,,,,,,
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF),,,,,,,,
Rock Creek Group,,,,,,,,
The Rockefeller Foundation,,,,,,,,
Royal Bafokeng Nation,,,,,,,,
Royal DSM,,,,,,,,
Royal Dutch Shell Plc,,,,,,,,
Royal Philips,,,,,,,,
Royal Philips Electronics,,,,,,,,
Royal Vopak,,,,,,,,
RWE AG,,,,,,,,
SABMiller,,,,,,,,
Safran,,,,,,,,
Salesforce,,,,,,,,
Samruk-Kazyna,,,,,,,,
Samsung Engineering,,,,,,,,
Sandvik AB,,,,,,,,
Sanofi,,,,,,,,
SAP AG,,,,,,,,
SAP SE,,,,,,,,
SapuraKencana Petroleum Berhad,,,,,,,,
SAS,,,,,,,,
Sasol,,,,,,,,
Saudi Aramco,,,,,,,,
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC),,,,,,,,
Saudi Telecom,,,,,,,,
Sberbank,,,,,,,,
Schlumberger Limited,,,,,,,,
Schneider Electric SE,,,,,,,,
Sealed Air Corp.,,,,,,,,
Serum Institute of India Limited,,,,,,,,
Severstal,,,,,,,,
Shell International B.V.,,,,,,,,
Sibur,,,,,,,,
Siemens,,,,,,,,
"Sinar Mas, Agribusiness & Food",,,,,,,,
SK Group,,,,,,,,
Skanska AB,,,,,,,,
SkyBridge Capital,,,,,,,,
SM Investments Corporation,,,,,,,,
Smart-Holding,,,,,,,,
SMFG,,,,,,,,
SNC-Lavalin Group,,,,,,,,
SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic),,,,,,,,
Soros Fund Management,,,,,,,,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Servic,,,,,,,,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Service,,,,,,,,
The Standard Bank Group Limited,,,,,,,,
Standard Chartered,,,,,,,,
Standard Chartered Bank,,,,,,,,
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide,,,,,,,,
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company,,,,,,,,
State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ),,,,,,,,
Statkraft,,,,,,,,
Statoil,,,,,,,,
Stena,,,,,,,,
Suez Environnement,,,,,,,,
Sumitomo Chemical,,,,,,,,
Suncor Energy,,,,,,,,
Suntory Holdings Limited,,,,,,,,
Suzlon Energy Limited,,,,,,,,
SWIFT,,,,,,,,
Swiss International Air Lines,,,,,,,,
Swiss Re,,,,,,,,
Syngenta Crop Protection AG,,,,,,,,
Taconic Capital Advisors LP,,,,,,,,
Takeda Pharmaceutical,,,,,,,,
Tata Consultancy Services,,,,,,,,
Tata Sons,,,,,,,,
Tech Mahindra,,,,,,,,
Technogym,,,,,,,,
Teck Resources,,,,,,,,
Telefonica,,,,,,,,
Telenor Group,,,,,,,,
Telkom,,,,,,,,
Telstra Corporation,,,,,,,,
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,,,,,,,,
Third Point,,,,,,,,
Thomson Reuters,,,,,,,,
TIBCO Software,,,,,,,,
Tokio Marine Holdings,,,,,,,,
"Toray Industries, Inc.",,,,,,,,
Toshiba Corporation,,,,,,,,
Total,,,,,,,,
Towers Watson & Co.,,,,,,,,
Toyota Motor Corporation,,,,,,,,
Transnet SOC Ltd,,,,,,,,
Trimex Group,,,,,,,,
Trina Solar,,,,,,,,
TrueCar,,,,,,,,
UBS,,,,,,,,
UniCredit,,,,,,,,
Unilever,,,,,,,,
United Phosphorus (UPL),,,,,,,,
United States Steel Corporation,,,,,,,,
United Technologies Corporation,,,,,,,,
UPS,,,,,,,,
USM Holdings,,,,,,,,
Vattenfall AB,,,,,,,,
Veolia,,,,,,,,
Vestas Wind Systems,,,,,,,,
Viking Global Investors,,,,,,,,
VimpelCom,,,,,,,,
Visa Inc.,,,,,,,,
Vista Equity Partners,,,,,,,,
Visy Industries Pty Ltd,,,,,,,,
Vital Capital Fund,,,,,,,,
Vnesheconombank,,,,,,,,
Vodafone,,,,,,,,
Volkswagen AG,,,,,,,,
Volvo,,,,,,,,
VTB Bank,,,,,,,,
Wal-Mart,,,,,,,,
Weatherford International,,,,,,,,
The Wellcome Trust,,,,,,,,
Welspun Group,,,,,,,,
Wesfarmers Limited,,,,,,,,
West Face Capital,,,,,,,,
The Western Union Company,,,,,,,,
The Westpac Group,,,,,,,,
Willis Group Holdings Plc,,,,,,,,
Wilmar International Limited,,,,,,,,
Winton Capital Management,,,,,,,,
Wipro,,,,,,,,
Workday Inc.,,,,,,,,
WPP,,,,,,,,
WS Atkins,,,,,,,,
XL Group Plc,,,,,,,,
Yahoo,,,,,,,,
Yahoo! Inc.,,,,,,,,
Yara International,,,,,,,,
YTL Corporation Berhard,,,,,,,,
Zhangzidao Group,,,,,,,,
Zoneco Group,,,,,,,,
Zurich Insurance Group,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
As above there's a lot of work involved in this and I need to help to put food on our table so all help to do that is appreciated. (to 2nd March that total is 60 NZD.....).
There are also two crypto accounts you can send to;. Bitcoin bc1q27ys2gw62mgw45t3v3czpmal7s0p404hqerm4p Ripple / XUMM r9Kr5oSATsTksPZTZHdBvtQjbNFaBd9vTz There are 10 additions below. Three sportspeople (all former #1s).
20220228
Kaur, Valerie (2015)
Murthy, Vivek (2015)
Strickler, Yancey (2015)
Mahboob, Roya (2015)
20220301
Federer, Roger (2010) Professional tennis player.
Woods, Tiger (year unknown) Professional golf player.
Lang Lang (year unknown)
Dudamel, Gustavo (year unknown)
Anand, Vishwanathan (year unknown)
I will continue to update.
YGL details.
The Forum of Young Global Leaders, World Economic Forum, 91-93, route de la Capite, CH-1223 Cologny/Geneva, Switzerland Tel.: +41 (0)22 869 1492; Fax: +41 (0)22 789 2744; E-mail: ygl@weforum.org
Here’s the list in PDF format.
Here is the .xlsx file. (there’s quite a lot of work involved so a little donation is appreciated)
Update 20231018: Des Carne also has a list here (I don’t vouch for it as I have yet to check it substantially)
A few thousand views overnight (it's 1:35pm here right now), this post seems to be gathering even more momentum. Viewers starting to come in from facebook and telegram as well as Twitter.
The PDF of this list has just been updated with 39 more 1993 names.