Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Nov 16, 2022

Hey Rich. Totally understand where you are coming from. As someone who is on a very limited income, I wish I could be a paid subscriber to everyone I read here on Substack. But it's impossible. What I do from time to time is buy a coffee or give a tip to an author. I know it's not a lot, but you might consider putting a tip jar or something on your posts. Thanks for all you do to keep us abreast of things going on in NZ.

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Stegiel
Nov 16, 2022

Good luck. From what I see income is more or less going to Big and Bigger names or shall we add hobby blogs for cooking knitting and candy. There is a vast middle ground of folks who may generate revenue but as Ray Horvath observed minimum wage pays more. I am going to ask for contributions at some point, but not make any effort to restrict readership otherwise. My first thought best thought posts are likely not as tasty as the pizza slice I contend against. :)

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