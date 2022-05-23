5th May

Woke up at about 6am and went for a walk to Mooloolaba and back. Went back down later and had breakfast. Nobody is wearing masks, there's empty shops galore and the cafes are far from full. Some are closed up.

Walked around and got some money out, eventually, and went back to friends where we had a discussion about what else. G seems resigned to a more dystopian future. He's got a very similar attitude to me about history though and re Socrates and Plato he asked me which one wrote whom and although it's traditionally considered that Plato wrote Socrates I agreed with him that it could have been the other way around. Not a lot here that we disagree on except the big things, he likes Musk, self driving electric cars and I like bikes and public transport and am withholding opinion on Musk for now. G thinks knowledge is power and that think tanks from the 50s to now were full of very smart people who have nudged us to where we are now. I disagree on whether they're smart or not and…