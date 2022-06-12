Plebeian Resistance

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
Jun 12, 2022

Thank you so much for posting this video Rich!

I was lucky to be plugged into this community from the get go.

Anyone watching who hasn't been aware, please keep in mind that Cowan, Kaufman and Yi (I'm only recently aware of Bailey) have been speaking to this for over two years. So any levity or Joseph's attempts at humor, in the form of his edits, are very much needed for sanity's sake.

That any of them can exercise patience at this point is fairly unbelievable.

I think we should be very careful in not dismissing people's struggle with illness as we do not know and it won't help anyone open their mind to looking at things with a different understanding.

Maybe the last piece might have been in a separate video so as not to overwhelm someone new to this conversation.

It isn't new to me but it is always overwhelming.

I would add that changing perspective is difficult. There are organizations that are put into place to protect the public's safety. People should be able to trust these organizations. For many that is a monumental shift away from a long held belief system.

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The Word Herder
Jun 12, 2022

Hi, Rich. I'm here after Elizabeth shared this post of yours. I saw that video, too. I've been into Cowan and Kaufman for quite a while now, and NOT into the other three doctors for less time, but for a while, too.

I guess it's POSSIBLE that these guys, Malone, McCullough, et al, really BELIEVE what they're saying... Maybe they're like the Mass Formation victims, they THINK they're right. My intuitive sense of Malone is that he's a liar, a charlatan, and a self-serving con man seeking to avoid retaliation for his part in genocide. I can't explain that, really... it's intuitive. But I'll tell you this: I trust my intuition, and I don't trust Malone, not one bit-- my alarm bells were all going off the first time I ever heard him speak. McCullough impresses me as a kind of brainwashed tool of the MIC, but there's something about him, too, like he's hoping to escape blame. The other guy seemed like he wished he hadn't agreed to be there, and I've had no other experience of him.

We know doctors are under heavy duty pressure to tow the narrative line... It takes some serious cojones to stand up and speak out against this fraud. So it's bound to cause a LOT of problems for our medical community to risk their careers, and their LIVES, during this time.

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