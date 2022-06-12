Bailey (Mark rather than Sam) et al vs Malone et al
This might change your mind about viruses, especially after Robert's opening gambit
You might get a different impression of Robert Malone after the first 5 minutes of this video. My own was unprintable. And admittedly I’ve been down on him for a month or so now but this was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I could have been talked down until now.
Some background. (Dr) Mark Bailey is (Dr) Sam Bailey’s husband and is quite active, especially in the courts of NZ, in pushing back against covid hysteria and vaxx pushers. Andrew Kaufman and Tom Cowan are prominent non-believers in viruses.
Peter McCullough is well known but you probably don’t know that he’s a director on Steve Kirsch’s Kirsch Foundation. So you do now. You all know Robert Malone by his substack and Ryan Cole has also been prominent in the push back against the Covid drama of the last few years.
The rest is up to you and your own impressions, it’s an hour & 7 minutes long. I’m only 8 minutes into it myself right now.
Can we stay on topic everyone please. And keep it seemly as well. Otherwise you’ll score a 12 hour suspension. I want the comments under here to be family friendly basically. Substack might be an adult space but remember the bastards are coming after the kids at the moment. They’re the ones (and the parents) that need access to this information.
I think we also need to have a closer look at Koch’s postulates. It seems to be Ground Zero for the virus fans. Maybe if we rip that away we can see what’s left.
Thank you so much for posting this video Rich!
I was lucky to be plugged into this community from the get go.
Anyone watching who hasn't been aware, please keep in mind that Cowan, Kaufman and Yi (I'm only recently aware of Bailey) have been speaking to this for over two years. So any levity or Joseph's attempts at humor, in the form of his edits, are very much needed for sanity's sake.
That any of them can exercise patience at this point is fairly unbelievable.
I think we should be very careful in not dismissing people's struggle with illness as we do not know and it won't help anyone open their mind to looking at things with a different understanding.
Maybe the last piece might have been in a separate video so as not to overwhelm someone new to this conversation.
It isn't new to me but it is always overwhelming.
I would add that changing perspective is difficult. There are organizations that are put into place to protect the public's safety. People should be able to trust these organizations. For many that is a monumental shift away from a long held belief system.
Hi, Rich. I'm here after Elizabeth shared this post of yours. I saw that video, too. I've been into Cowan and Kaufman for quite a while now, and NOT into the other three doctors for less time, but for a while, too.
I guess it's POSSIBLE that these guys, Malone, McCullough, et al, really BELIEVE what they're saying... Maybe they're like the Mass Formation victims, they THINK they're right. My intuitive sense of Malone is that he's a liar, a charlatan, and a self-serving con man seeking to avoid retaliation for his part in genocide. I can't explain that, really... it's intuitive. But I'll tell you this: I trust my intuition, and I don't trust Malone, not one bit-- my alarm bells were all going off the first time I ever heard him speak. McCullough impresses me as a kind of brainwashed tool of the MIC, but there's something about him, too, like he's hoping to escape blame. The other guy seemed like he wished he hadn't agreed to be there, and I've had no other experience of him.
We know doctors are under heavy duty pressure to tow the narrative line... It takes some serious cojones to stand up and speak out against this fraud. So it's bound to cause a LOT of problems for our medical community to risk their careers, and their LIVES, during this time.