You might get a different impression of Robert Malone after the first 5 minutes of this video. My own was unprintable. And admittedly I’ve been down on him for a month or so now but this was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I could have been talked down until now.

Some background. (Dr) Mark Bailey is (Dr) Sam Bailey’s husband and is quite active, especially in the courts of NZ, in pushing back against covid hysteria and vaxx pushers. Andrew Kaufman and Tom Cowan are prominent non-believers in viruses.

Peter McCullough is well known but you probably don’t know that he’s a director on Steve Kirsch’s Kirsch Foundation. So you do now. You all know Robert Malone by his substack and Ryan Cole has also been prominent in the push back against the Covid drama of the last few years.

The rest is up to you and your own impressions, it’s an hour & 7 minutes long. I’m only 8 minutes into it myself right now.

Can we stay on topic everyone please. And keep it seemly as well. Otherwise you’ll score a 12 hour suspension. I want the comments under here to be family friendly basically. Substack might be an adult space but remember the bastards are coming after the kids at the moment. They’re the ones (and the parents) that need access to this information.

I think we also need to have a closer look at Koch’s postulates. It seems to be Ground Zero for the virus fans. Maybe if we rip that away we can see what’s left.