Banned by the second most censorious guy in the world
After "Sage".
I didn’t do much just read his spiel, thought it rubbish and, in agreeing with jacquelyn sauriol that the government was no friends of ours, commented that the article of 2nd Smartest was though mostly fiction. No more than that but for that I got a somewhat bad tempered ban (the below conversation now seems to have been completely deleted - update - no it hasn’t I had the wrong article )
Very sensitive, I guess I must have hit a nerve.
This is not the behaviour of someone that you want on your side.
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Banned now from;
Sage
Frances Leader
and now
2nd most smartest guy in the world (what the hell does that even mean)
There might be a few others. Not as bad as Twitter (or whatever Elon has renamed it), yet……
And I havn’t banned anyone permanently as far as I know (maybe the Indian troll working for the NZ Labour Party but we parted on good terms).
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There’s a ban button?
So, an on the target comment it seems