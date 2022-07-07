Before you get involved in any Joel Smalley adventure...
Read this
Joel Smalley is currently shilling a blockchain anarchist venture in Zanzibar (not to be confused with Uganda) and judging by the comments on his blog there is quite some interest. You should keep well away.
Really the two terms blockchain and anarchist in the same sentence should put anybody off as the last thing that anarchists need is a fucking blockchain. For reasons why I suggest that you break down the word ‘blockchain’ to its two components. Yes it’s a prison apparatus.
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No it’s not particularly Chinese but that graphic is a good one isn’t it?
For reasons why you should keep away from anything Joel Smalley is shilling I suggest that you pay a visit to beta.companieshouse.gov.uk and note the number of companies that he’s been involved with which no longer exist, having been struck off mostly (i.e. those involved were too tight to liquidate them).
And have a browse of this forum at unsatisfied customers of Supercapital;
i.e.
Now that’s not to say that the Zanzibar venture could not work, it may (I’d suggest the chances though are extremely low). But anybody with the above background should be upfront about these previous companies and upfront about the difference between;
Toukanlabs which is in the ‘health jurisdiction’ (think ‘greencards and the like’)
and
Toucanlabs which is Joel’s company.
Plebeian resistance (dot com) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Joel’s not the one making the most money out of COVID-19 dissidence by the way. In fact compared to Steve Kirsch (10s of millions of income from it via his Foundation) he’s kind of amateurish. But there’s money in covid dissidence, just not as much as there is in forcing jabs on the world’s populations.
Ah, my dreams of utopia dashed again! thanks Rich, this is a local local local revolution if it is to be any revolution at all....big moves often look enticing but they are risky as hell as well, stranded somewhere if things do not work out. It is easy to take even a mediocre or poor situation for granted for the shelter it currently provides. Folks wanna leap right now, I get it. best
I've decided not to worry whether Covid dissident writers are highly moral; one doesn't need to be a saint to be against the bioweapons.
Just try and keep my wits about me whilst reading.
I never went in for hero worshipping. Never had popstars or musos on my pencil case.
(I must check who Smalley is though, so thanks Rich.)