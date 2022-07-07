Plebeian Resistance

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Jul 7, 2022

Ah, my dreams of utopia dashed again! thanks Rich, this is a local local local revolution if it is to be any revolution at all....big moves often look enticing but they are risky as hell as well, stranded somewhere if things do not work out. It is easy to take even a mediocre or poor situation for granted for the shelter it currently provides. Folks wanna leap right now, I get it. best

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jul 8, 2022

I've decided not to worry whether Covid dissident writers are highly moral; one doesn't need to be a saint to be against the bioweapons.

Just try and keep my wits about me whilst reading.

I never went in for hero worshipping. Never had popstars or musos on my pencil case.

(I must check who Smalley is though, so thanks Rich.)

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