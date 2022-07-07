Joel Smalley is currently shilling a blockchain anarchist venture in Zanzibar (not to be confused with Uganda) and judging by the comments on his blog there is quite some interest. You should keep well away.

Really the two terms blockchain and anarchist in the same sentence should put anybody off as the last thing that anarchists need is a fucking blockchain. For reasons why I suggest that you break down the word ‘blockchain’ to its two components. Yes it’s a prison apparatus.

No it’s not particularly Chinese but that graphic is a good one isn’t it?

For reasons why you should keep away from anything Joel Smalley is shilling I suggest that you pay a visit to beta.companieshouse.gov.uk and note the number of companies that he’s been involved with which no longer exist, having been struck off mostly (i.e. those involved were too tight to liquidate them).

And have a browse of this forum at unsatisfied customers of Supercapital;

moneysavingexpert.com

i.e.

Now that’s not to say that the Zanzibar venture could not work, it may (I’d suggest the chances though are extremely low). But anybody with the above background should be upfront about these previous companies and upfront about the difference between;

Toukanlabs which is in the ‘health jurisdiction’ (think ‘greencards and the like’)

and

Toucanlabs which is Joel’s company.

Joel’s not the one making the most money out of COVID-19 dissidence by the way. In fact compared to Steve Kirsch (10s of millions of income from it via his Foundation) he’s kind of amateurish. But there’s money in covid dissidence, just not as much as there is in forcing jabs on the world’s populations.