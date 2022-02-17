Plebeian Resistance

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Feb 17, 2022

I am surprised. Chile and a few others have used Sinovax, He knew that.

Berenson has served his usefulness. His main selling - literally - point was that he pointed to the obvious on mask, lockdowns and vaccs to a wider audience. Now that no one can rationally deny their own eyes, he has lost his main purpose.

I remember he, looking at their data, said J&J had a better safety profile.

He is a class study of the need to be switched on and verify everything!

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Feb 18, 2022Edited

He's a dummy that believes there was some deadly virus when 2020 showed there was no higher overall mortality.

https://thesecularheretic.com/terrain-theory-recontextualising-the-germ/

Ugh

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