Berenson pushing the China vax
all in on 'traditional' vaccines
Here it is.
We had a Chinese student here for two years up until this January. I know what she thinks of Chinese vaccines but unfortunately we didn’t manage to convince her not to take the Pfizer version.
Alex has his head up his arse. And that’s me being nice.
I am surprised. Chile and a few others have used Sinovax, He knew that.
Berenson has served his usefulness. His main selling - literally - point was that he pointed to the obvious on mask, lockdowns and vaccs to a wider audience. Now that no one can rationally deny their own eyes, he has lost his main purpose.
I remember he, looking at their data, said J&J had a better safety profile.
He is a class study of the need to be switched on and verify everything!
He's a dummy that believes there was some deadly virus when 2020 showed there was no higher overall mortality.
https://thesecularheretic.com/terrain-theory-recontextualising-the-germ/
Ugh