Plebeian Resistance

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John's avatar
John
Jun 29, 2022

This same thing happens all over the world.

When the United States was formed the colonists were ruled by the king. They designed it so that it would be a Nation of the people, by the people and for the people. What we have is a government of the rich elite who disdain those people.

They say that the "red wave" is going to restore the freedoms we are entitled to but the only thing that the Democrats and Republicans agree on is taking more money and freedom. The land that is owned by private entities is well managed and healthy. The land run by the government is not.

Is that the same way in NZ?

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Jun 29, 2022

It's breathtaking to see the extent to which these monsters are destroying everything good in the world. Even more breathtaking is their dillusion that they think none of what they're "engineering" will come back to bite them. What's going to happen when they find out that they are *not* in the "club"? I guess it doesn't matter, because when they find out, it will be too late for them (and everyone else).

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